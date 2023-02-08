Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Janice Liles, Jan Nichols, Pressley Lawrence, Dakota Kimble, Jackie Willis, and Mikah.
God bless and happy anniversary to Jackie and Jenny Willis.
On Sunday, Feb. 5, Pastor Mat Lawrence resumed his message entitled “How to make a fresh start.” He used Isaiah 43:18-19.
"Remember ye not the former things, neither consider the things of old. Behold I will do a new thing; now it shall spring forth; shall ye not know it? I will even make a new way in the wilderness, and rivers in the desert" (Isaiah 43:18-19).
The acrostic he used was START.
He resumed with the letter "A."
"Act on your faith" is to change anything takes faith. Matthew 9:22 recounts of the woman with an issue of blood who thought if I just touch him.
“But Jesus turned him bout, and when he saw her, he said Daughter be of good faith; thy faith had made thee whole. And the woman was made whole from that hour” (Matthew 9:22).
If we stand still and do nothing – nothing comes.
The letter "R" calls for us to refocus. Our thoughts, Proverbs 23:7 says, “for as he thinketh is his heart so is he.”…We say we can’t do it but do we even try? Christ came to give us life but how is that life if we refuse to take his word? Replace painful thoughts with good memories. Psalm 1:2 tells us “But his delight is in the law of the LORD; and in his law doth he meditates.”
Not only just reading it but thinking about what he has read and waiting on the Holy spirit to guide his thoughts.
The letter "T" stands for "trust." Our currency says “In God we Trust.” Not just by mouth the words as a motto or creed but to do it.
Zechariah 4:6 instructs us as to how
“Then he answered and spake unto to me, saying this is the word of the LORD unto Zeruabbabel saying, Not by might, nor by power, but by my spirit, saith the LORD of hosts" (Zechariah 4:6).
So it is by his leading and listening to his thoughts we are to trust in.
Romans 12:2 sums it up with this, “And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, an acceptable, and perfect will of God.
Remember to always pray for our country, leaders, our service personnel, one another, and for our schools and kids.
Feb. 12 classics luncheon will have Lori Fulbright as speaker. Feb. 14 is the men’s meeting, where we will have the wives and ladies of the church to come. Dinner will be served by the youth.
The classics luncheon is Feb. 13 at 11:45 a.m.
Ron Vann
Cookson United Methodist
"To Be Blessed" was the title of Pastor Velma Carriaga's sermon Sunday, Feb. 5. The scripture reading was Matthew 5:1-12, which is known as the Beatitudes.
It is so easy to say "I am blessed." Most people associate blessings with some kind of religious activity or conversation. Pastor Velma followed with some humorous examples of blessed sayings from quotations and people. The Beatitudes is a collection of Jesus' most famous and least understood teachings. Read Matthew 5:1-12.
A consumer reporter did a report on the greatest risk to life. Poverty is the single greatest risk factor for a shortened life span. Jesus turned the known world upside down.
Get involved in what God is doing because it is already blessed. God is with the poor.
Do your values reflect God's values, particularly with regard to loving your neighbor? Do your blessings have to include all your stuff? Stuff may be a hindrance to being blessed. Are you involved in what God is doing, bringing a new world into being, a new world of peace and justice?
Saints are people who know what it is to be blessed, not in the way the world understands blessing, but in the way Christ modeled blessedness for everybody. Are you blessed? If you model your life after Jesus Christ and if you seek your life for him, yes, you are truly blessed.
Members of the church served the NSU Wesley their Wednesday lunch on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Lenten season begins Feb. 22. The church will host an Ash Wednesday service at 7 p.m. Mark your calendars for a community Camera Club Exhibit and St. Patties Day Dinner on March 17 from 5-7 p.m. Watch for more information.
Cindy Ballew
First Apostolic
The sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise Sunday, Feb. 5.
"John – The Revelator," was taken from John 13:23; 19:26-27 and Revelation 1:1-6, 10-11. All scripture is written for our admonition upon whom the ends of the world are come. The words of John the Revelator were written to the Lord's servants and to all who would come into the church before the Lord's return; words of comfort and words that tell of the beauties of heaven where we will abide for eternity. John wrote to the seven churches, representing the seven periods of time from the birth of the church in the second chapter of Acts.
John was first mentioned in scripture when he was in the boat mending nets with his brother, James, and his father, Zebedee. The last record of him is on the Isle of Patmos, where he uses his hands in the work of the Lord to record those things the Lord revealed to him.
The Lord sees us as what we can be for him, rather than the failures we were before we found him – after we were born again of the water and of the Spirit – baptism in Jesus' name, following repentance, and receiving the gift of the Holy Ghost. When the Lord calls people, he expects them to leave the world behind and follow him. John left the boat, fishing, and his family. He loved his family, but John allowed nothing to come before the Lord.
John was one of the three Apostles with the Lord on the Mount of Transfiguration. As Jesus spoke with Moses, the Lawgiver, and Elijah, the chief prophet, he was showing the Apostles the time of the law and the prophets was over and from henceforth, men would press into the kingdom of God. John was involved in all parts of the work of the Lord. When anyone is eager to work in God's kingdom, he will grow in the Lord.
John was even the first one at the empty tomb after Mary told them the stone was rolled away. As the church suffered increasing persecution and thousands died, John was put on the Isle of Patmos to die a death of loneliness and starvation. But he continued to worship God, even in those circumstances. While there he was visited by the Lord, who revealed to him the things recorded in the book Revelation. Rather than defeat, John had a greater victory than he had ever had, and the church today profits from the words that he penned while in exile.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-458-9498
Nancy Walker
First Baptist
There is nothing sweeter and more delightful in life than continual conversation with God.
We were meant to talk and communicate with God, not put him on a shelf somewhere in the back of our minds and lives and be forgotten about. We need to be in constant conversation with him throughout the day about all that is going on with and around us. Some may think living a Christian life is only by going to church and listening to the sermon, reading your Bible, praying for things, and waiting to see if God says yes or no through our circumstances. He does speak through circumstances and reading the Bible for sure, but he loves to speak directly to us, and he longs to have conversations with us.
The Bible tells us clearly that God speaks to us. “My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me.”
He guides us to the truth, and he declares to us the things that are to come. He promises to speak to us. He longs to tell us his deep and abiding love for us even more than we long to hear it, and to tell us of his plans for us even more than we want to know them.
Nothing will impact us more than hearing the voice of God. He is perfect in all things and perfect in timing. When we need tenderness, he is tender. When we need to be corrected, he gently corrects us. When we need power and strength, he provides it, as only he can.
We may not hear him audibly, but he speaks to our hearts every day and tells us what we need to know. We don’t always listen. We allow the world to crowd in and drown out his voice, but if we turn our minds and hearts to him, we find he was listening and speaking to us all along.
He whispers his love for us when we feel crushed by man. He tells us he’s proud of us when we feel like everything we do doesn’t measure up. He reveals his plans for us when we turn and go our own way. If we listen, we hear God’s voice. Even a physically deaf person can hear God’s voice. God never made a spiritually deaf person. It’s because of his grace and love for us that we can hear him, not because of our own abilities.
If we are God’s child, his love for us is vast, unchanging, and unceasing. Listen to God, and he will drown out the cares of the world and its chains will fall off. Listen to God and be filled with his spirit.
Sunday services include classic worship at 8:30 a.m.; Sunday school at 9:45 a.m.; and modern worship at 11 a.m.
Terri Fite
Peggs Community Church
Sunday school for Feb. 5 opened in prayer led by Brother Loyd Eaton with 36 people in attendance.
The devotional was from 1 John 4 and the first song, "I Feel Like Traveling On." There were 54 in attendance at worship service.
Happy birthday to Derek Pigeon. Get well prayers and wishes for Nolan Smith, Lynn and Virgil Helton, and Gilbert Beaver. We had to say goodbye and safe journey to Brandon and Elizabeth, Brother Rex's granddaughter and her fiance, as they begin a new life in Colorado. We will miss them a bunch.
Tuesday, Feb. 7 was a work day for the Lady Samaritans' with their meeting following that evening. Wednesday, Feb. 8 was food pantry day. On Friday, Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m. is the Valentine dinner and party. A business meeting is Sunday night, Feb. 12 after service. If you can attend, do so. There are several fairly important issues to discuss and decide on.
Brother Mike had the pulpit Sunday, Feb. 5 and based his message on the following scriptures: John 3:14-17, Romans 16:16-20, Romans 25:26, Colossians 2:2-4 and 4:4-6, 1st John 2:1-3, 4:4-8, 15, 19, Song of Solomon 3:1-4, and Solomon 2:1-4. These passages show and tell us exactly what love really is. Even though we humans say we love someone or something, do we love as God loves? Indeed, can we?
Real, true love goes much deeper than attraction to someone and should involve the sensitivity, strength, need to protect, agreement, right to disagree, the desire to help, or stand back and let our loved one grow through experience, forgiving mistakes and always support, offering a shoulder to cry on, or a hand up when they fall.
Even though we say love isn't conditional, it is. God always loves us, even though some people don't love him.
He will always forgive, if we admit our sin and ask for forgiveness. When our hearts get broken, we sometimes assign blame and hold that grudge forever. We must be careful in acting that way for to never forgive is just a big of sin as anything else. We have to forgive the one that hurt us, and ourselves for feeling that instance of hate or anger, then by asking for forgiveness, by his love, God will forgive.
Repentance is always the condition that must exist before we can be forgiven, by God and by those we wrong or are wronged by. Our task is to try and try hard to love like God does.
Remember, he gave his only son as a sacrifice for our sins. We owe him our hearts and lives.
Kay Cordray
