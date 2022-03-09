First Baptist
A woman was at a planning meeting one Monday morning. She was given two choices: pet a tarantula or jump out of an airplane. She chose to jump out of the airplane. She was deathly afraid of spiders. The next day she and two co-workers drove all the way across their state to go skydiving. She thought about giving her parents a call but knew that if she didn’t die skydiving, her mother would surely kill her to keep her from jumping out of a perfectly good plane, so she didn’t call.
When they arrived, their instructors taught them the basics of jumping and how their parachutes worked. Her stomach was filled with a million butterflies. Her only comfort about doing this was knowing her instructor was going to be tethered to her during the jump. Matthew 14:27 came to her mind as she remembered how Jesus is always with us in perilous times, just like he was with his disciples when they were caught in a terrible storm when they were trying to make it across the Sea of Galilee after being with Jesus when he fed the 5,000.
You may be going through one of life’s storms. Panic sets in when you feel you are doing all you can to get through it, but you still fear the outcome. You not only feel the fear, but it is exhausting to be in these situations. Go to Matthew 14:27 again, “But Jesus spoke to them at once. “Don’t be afraid,” he said. “Take courage. I am here.” Eight powerful, yet practical words that still apply to us today. No matter what we are facing.
Jesus didn’t criticize the disciples for being afraid or feeling panicked. He didn’t yell at them for not handling their boats well enough. He knew all he had to do was show up with his calming presence. He told them to focus on him and not the storm and feel his peace in the midst of the storm. He even gave Peter the courage to step out into the water and walk on it.
We can be encouraged today, because Jesus is always near. He will give us peace to overcome fear and panic in the midst of our storms. Even though our life may whirl and whip around us like the wind, we can be courageous if we do what God tells us to do. He is always with us.
When the plane reached 10,000 feet over the jump point, her instructor tethered his jumpsuit to hers and opened the door. A loud rush of cold wind hit her face, but she heard her instructor say, “I’m right here.” And even though they would free-fall at 120 miles per hour back to earth, she wasn’t afraid because her instructor was right beside her. Just like Jesus is near, even though you can’t see him, he is always near, saying, “I’m right here, don’t be afraid, be courageous.”
Sunday Services are: Sunday school, 9:30 a.m. and worship, 10:45 a.m. Wednesday night Bible study starts at 6 p.m.
Terri Fite
Church of Jesus Christ of LDS
"Wherefore my beloved brethren, I know that if ye shall follow the son, with full purpose of heart, acting no hypocrisy and no deception before God, but with real intent, repenting of your sins, witnessing unto the father that ye are willing to take upon you the name of Christ, by baptism-yea, by following your Lord and your Savior down into the water, according to his word, behold, then shall ye receive the Holy Ghost; yea, then cometh the baptism of fire and of the Holy Ghost; and then can ye speak with the tongue of angels, and shout praises unto the holy one of Israel"(2 Nephi 31:13).
Christ teaches in the Book of Mormon that we must be baptized of water and by fire to receive the gift of the Holy Ghost. The Holy Ghost comforts us, teaches us, and brings things to our remembrance. He helps us to choose from right and wrong. Through the power of receiving this great gift, anyone can receive forgiveness of all sin. It takes faith continually in the savior, genuine repentance, and strengthening your relationship with God through obedience to his will to keep this gracious gift. Heavenly Father's perfect love for all of his children can be known and felt through the gift of the Holy Ghost. Only through the proper priesthood authority can this gift be confirmed. This gift will lead all to know that there is eternal joy and lasting blessings of peace in this life and the next.
Elder Kade Whisenant
Cookson United Methodist
The Cookson congregation and Pastor Rachel Parrott remind you to move your clocks forward one hour Saturday night. If you forget, you may be walking into your church service during the benediction. Everyone is welcome to come as you are to the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road. also known as 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road.
Saturday, March 12, the United Methodist Women invite you to enjoy a Baked potato and salad dinner. It will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. Donations are appreciated. Come and enjoy meeting new people and visiting with them.
Last Sunday, Pastor Rachel read scriptures from Psalm 91:1-2, 9-16, Romans 10:8-13 and the gospel lesson from Luke 4:1-13. The season of Lent continues to walk with Jesus' journey. It is the time to look at your whole life and measure them to Jesus' life. This is essential for your faith practices and for becoming disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world.
This journey takes diligence, discipline and a whole lot of grace. Lent is also about repentance, self-examination, confession and facing one's mortality. In Luke 13, Jesus was asked to put his life in God's hands and trust God. The devil will tempt you. Wrong priorities can lead you astray. Live fully engaged, meet the challenges of this world wrapped in the Word. Be confident in your relationship with God and be certain of the presence of the Holy Spirit. find someone to hold you accountable.
You can take your struggles and turn them over to Christ who knows your temptation. Lent is the time to recognize the joys of belonging, to grow in knowledge, wisdom and to rely on the support of the community of faith.
Cindy Ballew
Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Kristen Kimble and Ali Reed.
Pastor Mat Lawrence brought a message about prayer.
“Be careful for nothing, but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God.
And the peace of God which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:6-7).
Rough times remind us what we know about prayer. Prayer is often misunderstood by Christians and non-Christians because we don’t fully comprehend who God is.
Prayer is communication with God. Your prayer life is measured by the depth with which you know God.
“Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hears my voice, and open the door, I will come in to him, and will sup with him, and he with me” (Revelation 3:20).
God desires a deep intimate relationship with each of us and seeks it continually.
“Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me” (John 14:6).
“Behold, the Lord’s hand is not shortened, that it cannot see, neither his ear heavy, that it cannot hear: But your iniquities have separated between you and your God, and your sins have hid his face from you, that he will not hear” (Isaiah 59:1-2).
God tells us to pray, though he confronts us about our sin. The choice is ours.
“If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness” (1 John 1:9).
The reason it seems like God doesn’t hear, is our sin, the remedy is confession. God earnestly wants us to pray about everything. God wants us to pray for others.
“I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, and intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men” (1 Timothy 2:1).
Prayer involves personal issues and can give us God’s peace that surpasses all understanding. Prayer guards our emotions, mind, and heart from the enemy.
“Casting all your care upon him; for he careth for you. Be sober, be vigilant, because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour.
Whom resist steadfast in the faith, knowing that the same afflictions are accomplished in your brethren that are in the world” (1Peter 5:7-9).
Let’s only be concerned about today and trust God with your prayers. It is comforting to know that the power of prayer is ours because of the Lord Jesus Christ.
You can improve your prayers by strengthening your relationship with God.
Remember to pray for God to be glorified in Ukraine. Fervently pray for one another.
Marta Vann
Peggs Community Church
Sunday morning services began March 6 in prayer led by Sister Patty Cole with 62 in attendance. The devotional read was Psalms 1, and the first song, "Just Over In The GloryLand." Happy birthday to Bobby Cole. Get-well prayers and wishes go out to Tana Ridenhour-Scott and Bill Davis. Remember all those mentioned on the prayer chain as well.
The baby shower for little Warren Macgee was Tuesday, March 8.
The Gideons will be presenting for about 15 minutes on their work and programs on March 13 after Sunday School just prior to worship service.
Senior luncheon is March 17, and the youth garage sale is March 18-19.
Brother Mike based his message on Matthew 5:1-16; scripture sometimes entitled the Beatitudes and the Similitudes, words spoken by Christ to his disciples in order to teach, promise, and remind them as to their duties, blessings, and witness they should strive to maintain and show the world as they traveled and taught themselves.
Brother Mike also linked the Christian of today by referring to Psalms 107:2: "Let the redeemed of the Lord say so, whom he hath redeemed from the hand of the enemy." "Let the redeemed of the Lord say so," an apt quote and instruction for us all.
The church in America has slowly been turning in on itself in the past decade or so, and it is time now to remember just why we were saved in the first place: to openly serve God and spread the gospel of salvation
to a lost and dying world! It is time the Christian peoples of the land stand up, stop hiding, stop trying to "fit in and not offend anyone." The gospel is good news to those that believe, and have received the salvation of the Lord, but to those that don't believe, the truths of the gospel from "In the beginning, God" to the last "amen" is offensive. Satan has a huge hold on today's world. Let us join hands, stand up, proclaim the word of God, stop hiding, and walk the walk to match the talk. Let the gospel shine through you every day.
Kay Cordray
First Apostolic
The glorious presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise for Sunday morning, March 6. "Abraham and Sarah - Parents of Promise," was taken from Hebrews 11:8, Genesis 12:1-5; 15:1-3; 18:9-10, and Genesis 22:1-2. God did not tempt Abraham to do wrong, but he did test him. Abraham and Sarah are two of that great cloud of witnesses by which we are compassed about as we serve the Lord today. There are many examples of heroes of the faith, both in the word of God and among the church today.
God's word warns us of those who failed; we are to learn from their mistakes, refusing to do the things that caused them to be lost.
When God called Abram, he called him to be separated from all of his family in Haran. Likewise, the Lord calls us to be separated from the world when we are born again of the water by baptism in Jesus' name, following repentance, and of the Spirit, as we receive the Holy Ghost, according to the plan of salvation that Peter preached on the day of Pentecost.
The church today is, like Abraham, separating itself from the world and is seeking a country to which we have never been nor seen before. Jesus said that unless we forsake mother, father, sisters, brothers, houses, and lands, we cannot follow him. He knew that our foes would be those of our own household, exerting their influence upon us to prevent us from entering into that city whose builder and maker is God.
Abraham received the promises from God that through his seed all the nations of the earth would be blessed. Yet Abraham had to face a life of ups and downs, disappointments and questions. But God showed him that he takes care of his own, no matter what the circumstance or feeling of total spiritual darkness.
The fiery trials that we face at times are to the saving of our souls. The Lord knows just what we have to go through to be saved. We must realize that we cannot expect to receive everything that we want when we want it. We would have no need to pray and gain strength in the Lord as we learn to depend on him. We need to be reminded that we are strangers in this land. Our desire to be saved must be above all else in our lives or we will never hear the words of the Lord to, "enter into the joys of the Lord, thou good and faithful servant."
Let us be faithful to the end that we may receive the promise of eternal life and be with the Lord forever in glory. It will be worth it all.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498
Nancy Walker
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.