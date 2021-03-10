Tahlequah First Baptist
He is not there. The tomb is empty. Jesus is alive. He arose from the grave. He is victorious over sin and death. He remains the same today, alive and victorious. Jesus never changes. He made a way for us to live freely and free from sin.
We can try to bury this truth and the fact of his mighty power and love for us, but it is not dead and it will not stay buried. He is alive and his love for us cannot be contained. No other truth in the history of the world can change our lives and our future like this truth. Many reject Christ’s sacrifice and love today. He gives us a choice to make the decision to have a relationship with him.
Jesus bridged the gap between us and God. Without Jesus’ death on the cross and his resurrection, we could not cross over to a relationship with God. He is the only way. No other way will work and every other attempt will fail. He took all of our sins with him to the cross, and when we accept him as our Savior, he forgives all of them and cleanses our lives to make us new and whole again. We are free from sin then, free from worry, fear, despair, guilt, addiction, hopelessness and worst of all, being separated eternally from God. He changes us from within and gives us purpose and power through the Holy Spirit to live our lives in victory every day.
His love gives us victory over Satan and his attacks. When we are aware of his evil schemes, we can avoid them and stay strong in Jesus, and Jesus is always there by our side to protect us. We are never alone. When we belong to Jesus, we will be with him in heaven one day to live eternally. Christ gave us this gift of eternal life. The earth is only a temporary home for us. We can only try and imagine in our minds what heaven is really going to be like, but it is going to more beautiful and far greater than our minds can grasp and the best part is that we will be with our Lord forever and ever.
“Jesus answered, 'I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me'" (John 14:6).
Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m., and worship is at 10:45.
Terri Fite
Carter Baptist Church
May God continue to bless James and Donna Dallis as they celebrate another year of marriage.
Pastor Mat Lawrence entitled the message “Ministry in the Valley” from Mark 9:14-29.
Mark 9:14-19: “And when he came to his disciples, he saw a great multitude about them, and the scribes questioning with them. And straightway all the people, when they beheld him, were greatly amazed, and running to him saluted him. And he asked the scribes, 'What question ye with them?'
And one of the multitude answered and said, 'Master, I have brought unto thee my son, which hath a dumb spirit; And wheresoever he taketh him, he teareth him and he foameth, and gnasheth with his teeth, and pineth away: and I spake to thy disciples that they should cast him out, and they could not.' He answereth him, and said, 'O faithless generation, how long shall I be with you? how long shall I suffer you? Bring him unto me.'”
Jesus and his inner circle, James, John, and Peter, were high from having just experienced the transfiguration. Now they were faced with resuming regular ministry as people’s urgent needs awaited their help, along with increasing opposition.
Verse 20: “And they brought him unto him; and when he saw him, straightway the spirit tare him, and he fell on the ground, and wallowed foaming.”
In Mark 6:7, Jesus had sent the disciples out to minister and gave them power over unclean spirits. Now the disciples, who the father asked to cast out this demon and heal his son, could not. This father was desperate. Jesus was his last hope.
Verses 23-24: “Jesus said unto him, 'If thou canst believe, all things are possible to him that believeth.' And straightway the father of the child cried out, and said with tears, 'Lord, I believe, help thou mine unbelief.'”
Jesus healed the boy, with the spirit violently departing, leaving the boy seemingly dead, however, Jesus lifted him up, and he arose. The disciples asked Jesus what happened, why couldn’t they cast out this spirit?
Verse 39b: “…This kind come forth by nothing, but by prayer and fasting.”
The disciples thought that this gift or power that Jesus gave them was available to them anytime; Jesus can do anything through us, however prayer proceeds all ministry.
Satan and his devils are real. God has a plan for your life; Satan’s plan is to destroy you. God loves you so much that he sent his Son, Jesus, to die for you.
Lord, help us to not dwell too long in mountaintop experiences. We live in the valley; may we in humble obedience and with fervent prayer tell others about Jesus in the valley
Marta Vann
First Apostolic
Prayer was followed by songs of praise and worship as services opened for Sunday morning, March 7, as the Lord's sweet presence was felt in our midst. "The Church and Its Youth" was taken from Lamentations 3:17 and 2 Timothy 1:2-13. The older saints in the church have a responsibility to the youth – to help strengthen them and lead them to a deeper walk with the Lord. The young people of today are more educated, talented, and familiar with the ways of life than any generation before them. Yet, they are also more confused and lonely than past generations.
Problems seem to govern and control families today. Basic things like honesty and respect are not being taught to the youth of today. All they are familiar with is what they see or read every day. Young people are hungry for encouragement, love, and kindness.
When the Apostle Paul wrote to Timothy, he encouraged him to be strong. He had confidence that Timothy could walk with the Lord until the end. Timothy knew that Paul was in prison when he penned those words and was encouraged by his concern. By Paul's example, we know that there will never be a time when we are going through a trial that, if we keep the victory in it, we will encourage the discouraged more than any other way.
Paul let Timothy know that the church is fitly framed together and that it is not an idea of man, but it is the bride of Jesus Christ. In it, everything has its proper function, including the youth. The younger generation has had its confidence in the human race shaken in all areas of life: themselves, parents, schools, politics, people in churches. Too many saints are building again the things they once destroyed, making themselves transgressors. This greatly damages the young people, causing them to be confused about what is right.
Those responsible will be as the Scripture says, that if any offend one of these little ones, it would be better for him to have a millstone around his neck and be cast into the sea. We must hold to the old paths and live our lives so that our young people will have confidence in us and feel our love and compassion for them.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498. Also, visit our website at facwelligok.org and listen to the services on livestream/conference call.
Nancy Walker
Peggs Community Church
Morning services on March 7 began in prayer led by Brother Gilbert Beaver, with 57 in attendance. The devotional was the 91st Psalm, and the first song was "He Set Me Free."
Happy birthday this week to Brenna Chancy and Bobby Cole. Our love, prayers, and sympathy are extended to the family of Jerry Ford on his passing.
Food pantry is this Wednesday, March 10, and the senior luncheon will be Thursday, March 18. Don't forget to set your clocks one hour forward Saturday night before you go to bed. We'll be returning to our normal Sunday school class arrangements April 4, which just happens to be Easter. More next week on whether or not we'll be holding the sunrise service and breakfast as we have in years past.
Brother Mike based his message today on passages from Isaiah 7:11-14, 9:6, and Luke 2:6-20 and 11:44-54. The child which would grow to be Jesus, our Savior, was prophesied over 700 years before his birth, "and so it was." His life, ministry and death was also foretold, "and so it was."
Another prophecy is his coming again for his church: "and so it shall be."
We must remember that the Word of God never goes out void, it always reaches and accomplishes that which was spoken. We know the time is coming, and we, the children of God, are tasked with passing on the gospel to any and all that will hear it, lead sinners to the cross so they, too, may be saved, and share the light of Christ, not only in church or around other Christians, but every day, in every situation because, as it's been said before, we may be the only Bible a lot of people ever see; they'll never pick one up and read the word for themselves. We need to show them what good things are in store for them, as well as the troubles. One thing about trouble to a Christian: we always have help at the mention of a prayer.
Kay Cordray
