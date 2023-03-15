First Apostolic
The sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise Sunday, March 12. "The Necessity of Holiness," was taken from Hebrews 12:14, Romans 6:6-7, and Revelation 21:7-8. Holiness is not an option. While the world lives by their own standards, the people of God must live by the standards God has set for his church. The issue of holiness is not to be taken lightly by Christians. The plan of salvation was purchased at a great price – the precious blood of Jesus – so mankind could live above sin. Sin in the eyes of God is all the same; there is no little sin or big sin.
We were all born in sin and without the Holy Ghost in our lives, it is impossible to live above sin. The Holy Ghost gives us power to live above sin; it changes our attitudes and thoughts. The things we once hated we now love, and the things of the world we once loved we now hate. We can know then that greater is he that is in us than he that is in the world. Because of the great mercy of God, we can be joined into the family of God. We enter into it by being born again of the water – baptism in Jesus' name for the remission of sin, and of the Spirit – receiving the gift of the Holy Ghost, following the first step of repentance. Without this experience, no man shall enter the kingdom of heaven.
We are given the precious promise of salvation that we might be partakers of the divine nature of God. We are admonished to be a good soldier. We cannot depend on our flesh to give us victory. The weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but mighty through God to the pulling down of strongholds. Satan cannot stand against the weapons of God for they cast down imaginations and every high thing that exalteth itself against God, bringing into captivity every thought to the obedience of Christ. Our thoughts must be stayed on the Lord, thinking on good things.
A sinner does not have the power to think on things pleasing to the Lord, for he is ruled by his carnal nature. It takes being born again to have our thoughts and lives changed. The standards of holiness, modest dress, and righteous living are a result of the Holy Ghost dwelling in us. It causes us to mind the things of God and avoid the things of the world.
Only those who have made themselves ready will be caught away when the Lord comes for his church. Let us therefore follow peace with all men and holiness, without which no man shall see the Lord.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-458-9498.
Nancy Walker
First Baptist
When Moses’ mother couldn’t hide him anymore, she got a little basket made of reeds and put tar and pitch on the inside of it to make it waterproof. She put Moses in the basket and laid it among the reeds in the Nile River. Moses’ parents put him, and everything that was to be, in God’s hands. Pharaoh’s daughter came to bathe in the river that day. Moses started crying, and she noticed the basket in the reeds. She opened it to look inside, and as soon as she saw Moses, her heart melted for him.
Out of seemingly nowhere, Moses’ sister, Miriam, approached the princess and offered to find someone to take care of, and nurse the baby for her. It turns out the person the baby was taken to was Moses’ own mother, Jochebed, and she cared for and nursed him until he was older. It is amazing how God works. He orchestrated the practical and spiritual to work together. Sometimes we go too far one way or the other. Spiritual and never practical, or practical and never spiritual.
There is, however, a place for trusting and a place for being practical. Baby Moses cried and Pharaoh’s daughter heard him. Moses’ tears were God’s first weapon in his war against Egypt. It must have been tremendously hard for Jochebed to let Pharaoh’s daughter take Moses when the time came, but she had to trust the Lord.
Jesus always keeps his promises, and he always will keep his promises to us. Whatever you give up in this life to follow Jesus, he will more than make up to us in this life and in our life to come. There is a verse in Matthew that says, “Everyone who has given up houses or brothers or sisters or father or mother or children or property, for my sake, will receive a hundred times as much in return and will inherit eternal life.”
Sunday services include classic worship at 8:30 a.m.; Sunday school at 9:45 a.m.; and modern worship at 11 a.m.
Terri Fite
Carter Baptist
Isaiah 30:21: “And thine ears shall hear a word behind thee, saying, This is the way, walk ye in it, when ye turn to the right hand, and when ye turn to the left.”
Happy birthday and God bless James Davis and KaLee Liles.
Pastor Mat Lawrence entitled the message “The blessing of a messy stall.” In the book of Proverbs there are nuggets of practical wisdom.
Proverbs 14:4: “Where no oxen are, the crib is clean: but much increase is by the strength of the ox.”
When we notice people whose yards are pristine, whose gardens are immaculate, whose cars are always clean and shiny, and whose homes are neat and orderly, we question, how do they do it all so well? Is there a cost for this tidiness? For often in ministry, it seems the more you involve yourself in people’s lives the messier your life becomes.
This verse speaks of one having a clean barn or crib when there are no animals, as opposed to enjoying the increase that happens when you do have animals and you are turning a profit because of the work the animals do.
In the church, we find more messes. It’s often noisier and livelier. There is more clean up, maybe less order, when a church is growing and thriving. Predictability is out the window when God is working at times.
When a person receives Jesus Christ as their savior, there is a definite noticeable shift. Their lives become busier, fuller, and filled up.
Matthew 13:44: “Again, the kingdom of heaven is like unto treasure hid in a field; the which when a man hath found, he hideth, and for joy thereof goeth and selleth all that he hath, and buyeth that field.”
This verse is saying, Get to the point of life, get to know what God’s will is and start letting him fulfill his plan in your existence.
Open you heart to Jesus and don’t be afraid to let God work in your life.
On Sunday, March 12, after church the youth had lunch and enjoyed a time of fellowship and bowling.
On Tuesday, March 14 at noon, the senior luncheon featured guest speaker Wayne Shores. On Tuesday at 6 p.m. the men’s time of fellowship took place.
There will be a VBS clinic for all the churches in the East Central Baptist Association at Carter Church on Saturday, March 24 from 10 a.m.-noon.
Remember to pray for open doors of opportunity to share Jesus Christ and his amazing grace that saved you. Pray for our service personnel and their families. Pray for our children who are out for Spring Break this week. Pray for our national and local leaders. Pray always and fervently for each other.
Marta Vann
Cookson United Methodist
Pastor Velma Carriaga and the congregation invite you to the St. Patty's Day Dinner on Friday, March 17 from 5-7 p.m. The Tahlequah Camera Club will be hosting a silent auction of their award-winning matted photo prints. These are ready to frame and bring new art to your home or office. The dinner includes a variety of Saint Patrick's dishes to eat. A love offering is appreciated for the meal. Thank you in advance for bringing your family and/or friends and enjoying a great time together on a cold spring night.
Pastor Velma's scripture reading last Sunday was from Luke 23:32 and 39-43. Her message was titled, "Today, You Will Be with Me in Paradise." This is from the sermon series "Final Words From the Cross." Her message began with narrating the thoughts of the thief on the cross that asked for Jesus to remember him when Jesus comes into his kingdom. Jesus replied, "Truly I tell you, today you will be with me in Paradise."
In the book of Luke, Luke describes Jesus' ministry as always concerned for the sinner, the outcast, the unclean, and the nobody. In Jesus' day, non-religious people didn't like hanging out with religious people. They may have felt they had to watch their language and pretend to be something they were not. They didn't want to feel scorn and judgment of the religious of the people. It sometimes still feels like this today. Pastor Velma also told the story of Zacchaeus.
The image of Jesus and the two criminals is one of the most powerful in all the Bible. The Son of Man came to seek out and save the lost. Do you see how important reaching lost people was and still is to Jesus? This is what drove him to the cross, so in his dying he might save the human race from self-destruction, self-worship, and sin so in his resurrection he might save us from death.
Reflect on these questions. Do non-religious people feel comfortable around you? Do they feel valued and accepted after a conversation with you? Are you willing to associate with people others might consider rejects and show them kindness and compassion? Do they feel comfortable and welcome in your church? What would happen if everyone who professes to be a Christian would reach out to those who are lost and show them love and compassion in Jesus' name? How would the world be changed?
In Luke 23, you read about two criminals, two responses. You were there. So, the question to ask yourself is "Which thief was I?" As Christians, there are some people who are good at making decisions for God about who they think are going to heaven or not going to heaven. Who is the final judge before whom everyone will stand on Judgement Day?
In Ephesians 2:8, Apostle Paul says, "We are saved by grace, through faith and this is not of ourselves, it is the gift of God." In the book of John, through Jesus' suffering, death, and resurrection, he was removing the curse that had banished humankind from the garden, the paradise. May your prayers point you toward the paradise restored by Jesus on the cross. Remind yourself of the promise you have of dwelling in the king's garden with him forever more.
Cindy Ballew
Peggs Community Church
Sunday school on March 12 opened in prayer led by Dave Davis with 37 people in attendance.
The devotional was read from Mark 6:30-44, and the first song was "Tis So Sweet To Trust in Jesus." We had 55 people for worship service.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Pat Moss, David Fisher, and Ed Moss. Get well wishes and prayers go out for Loyd Eaton, Emily Hammett, Vesta and Terril Barnoskie, and Eula Perry.
Our prayers, and condolences to the family of Jackie McIntosh.
Senior dinner will be Thursday, March 15. The youth group's annual garage sale is March 17-18 and will be at the Peggs Community Building. Next Sunday is the monthly visit at Heritage Assisted Living at 2 p.m., and the dinner at the Amish home in Chouteau is March 31. There is a sign up sheet out for attendance numbers. Those going will be responsible for $7 of the cost of the meal, and the church will pick up the rest.
Good Friday service is Friday, April 7 at 7:30 p.m. with Phil Buford bringing the message. Service will be held in the community building in Peggs. Something different this year, besides refreshments, there will be a drawing for a gift basket and four $20 VISA gift cards following the service. You must attend and stay for the service to be eligible.
Lastly, but by no means least, our annual Easter Sunrise Service is April 9 at 7:30 a.m. Breakfast will follow, then normal worship service. Evening service will be suspended that day.
Brother Rex took his message this morning from Psalms 25:6-14 and Psalms 27:4-6, referring also to Proverbs, the New Testament, and Revelations. Calling the message "What is the secret of God?," which is specifically named in verse 14 of Psalm 25 and Psalm 27:5. Understanding this secret is the reason Christians are able to sustain their faith in times of sorrow, pain, or hardship.
As long as we remember to keep ourselves in the loving hand of God and obey his commands as best we can, repenting when we can't, we'll always have a deep, inner peace and access to the throne through the person of our messiah, Jesus Christ. God's secret is really ours. I, for one, am extremely grateful for it.
Kay Cordray
