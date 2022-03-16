First Baptist
As Easter approached one year, a daughter asked her mom to take her dress shopping, which they had done every year since she was little. They shopped for hours and finally she found the perfect dress.
They were paying for it, and her daughter asked her mother if she was going to buy an Easter dress. Her mom responded that she had lots of dresses and didn’t really need to spend the money on a new one. The next thing that came out of her mouth made her heart sink. She said, “Besides, I’m not that excited about Easter this year, anyway.” Her daughter gave her a slight smile and said, “Uh, OK,” and gave her mom a hug.
As she was driving home, tears started trickling down her face. She thought to herself, what kind of mother tells her daughter that she isn’t excited about Easter? How could she not be excited about the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus. How could a Christian say that? She felt so ashamed for even thinking it, let alone saying those words out loud to her daughter!
She knew that year was going to be incredibly hard and different. It would be the first Easter Sunday that her family wouldn’t be attending church together in 26 years. She knew the day would be difficult and was secretly dreading it, instead of looking forward to it for the right reasons. Six months earlier, she and her husband had abruptly separated. She was broken-hearted, and looked at holidays through different eyes and felt differently about them. She focused on her personal problems instead of the meaning of Christ’s resurrection. Her life felt heavy, causing her heart and mind to feel heavy.
In Colossians 3:2, Paul encourages us to think on things above, not the problems of the world. “Set your minds on things that are above, not on things that are on earth.” Whatever we set our minds on is what drives our thoughts, words, actions and emotions and it will eventually affect our faith. When our hearts are heavy, our thoughts will be too, but if we set our minds on things that are above, that brings us positive attitudes, joy, and hope. If we think on Jesus and his resurrection, it brings us hope, the promise of eternal life and more blessings than we can imagine despite our circumstances. We have the free will to choose to let the circumstances of our life rule our minds or to set our minds on God. This choice will determine the direction of our faith and our ability to enjoy God’s blessings.
The mother didn’t realize, until she had spoken those unfortunate words to her daughter that day, how negative her heartache, emotions and thoughts were affecting her life, faith and walk with God. Things certainly hadn’t turned out the way she wanted them to, but her hardships didn’t have to harden her heart. That day, she asked God to restore her peace and joy and refocus her thoughts and mind. She realized that Jesus dying on the cross and rising from the grave three days later are reason enough to celebrate and give praise and gratitude at Easter.
We all have hardships in our lives, but if we set our minds on God, he will restore us and give us peace, joy and a positive outlook on life.
Terri Fite
Church of Jesus Christ of LDS
"And this is life eternal, that they might know thee the only true God, and Jesus Christ, whom thou hast sent" (John 17:3).
In his Great Intercessory Prayer, the Savior describes eternal life. It is interesting to note that eternal life is defined as "knowing" God and Jesus Christ. There is a big difference between knowing about something and actually knowing something. Knowing God means more than believing he exists or having an intellectual understanding about him; it means becoming acquainted with him through personal experience and living his teachings. When we "know" God, we do what he does, and think the way he thinks. We love as he would love.
Consider in your own life who God is to you. Do you know God? In the Book of Mormon we learn this life is the time for men to prepare to meet God. None of us is perfect, but because of the atonement of Jesus Christ, we have been granted the ability to change. As we work each day, striving for perfection, the grace of Christ takes hold and will enable us to achieve eternal life. To know God and Jesus Christ, which eternal life is endless happiness.
Elder Hadley Sims
Peggs Community Church
Brother Rex took his message this morning from 2 Corinthians 2:5-11, 1 John 2:15-17, and Romans 12:16-18, setting the theme as, "We must have forgiveness." There isn't much forgiveness in this old world today, among nations, religions, political parties, neighbors, friends, or families. Jesus taught his disciples, and us, to "Turn the other cheek; include your cloak when asked for your garment, and walk an additional mile to aid in someone else's burden." Unfortunately, we seem to have gotten to the point we can't even forgive a harsh word from someone.
The Apostle Paul writes in 2 Corinthians: "But if any have caused grief, he hath not grieved me, but in part, that I may not overcharge you all (v5) and (v7) so that contrariwise ye ought rather to forgive him, and comfort him, lest perhaps such a one should be swallowed up with much sorrow." John writes of the problems of loving the world rather than each other; and again from the writings of Paul, this time in Romans, to be of one mind toward another, not condescending, don't "pay back" a wrong deed by someone, and "If it be possible, as much as lieth in you, live peaceably with all men."
No one is saying this is going to be easy, but if it were, it probably wouldn't mean much to that other guy out there looking to see Christian behavior from someone who claims to be a Christian. And yes, this one is pointed at me, too. Like I said, "Tain't easy, but worth the effort."
Kay Cordray
First Apostolic
Prayer and songs of praise and worship opened services for Sunday morning, March 13, as the sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst.
"Truth Is Never Forgotten," was taken from Genesis 12:1-4, Acts 7:1-4, and Hebrews 11:8-10.
Nothing has more deviations, side roads, or false deceptions in it than the search for a reality in God. People are misled by all manner of false doctrine, imitations of truth, and false prophets as they seek God in truth. Many times, they are led astray into false religions before they find a reality in God, but if they ever do find God in the power of the resurrection, they will never forget it. Should they backslide, they would still never accept a substitute for the one true God.
Saul, on the road to Damascus, was on his way to imprison and kill those in the church. But when he was struck blind by a great light, he asked, "Who art thou, Lord?" He received the reply, "I am Jesus whom thou persecutest." His name was changed to Paul and he was used of God to reach the Gentiles. He had seen the glory of God and heard his voice; he was never the same again.
Abraham was mentioned in Genesis, in the book of Acts and Hebrews; he looked for a city whose builder and maker was God. Why? Because he had seen the glory of God. He forsook all his family and the land where he dwelt and followed the commandments of God. Abraham had worshipped the glory of the moon for 75 years, until he, too, saw the glory of God. He looked only forward – never back to his old life – as he looked for that city.
We must hold to God's unchanging hand as we hold the banner of truth high. We are listening for the sound of the trumpet of the Lord. He is coming soon and we must be ready, our garments without spot, blemish, wrinkle, or any such thing. His church will be pure and holy, full of the Holy Ghost, baptized in Jesus' name for the remission of sins, and obeying the truth of God's word, faithful to the end.
Nancy Walker
Carter Baptist
Pastor Mat Lawrence titled the message, “A Call to Repentance.” In the military, there is a term used, “To the rear march,” which means to turn abruptly and change the direction you are going. Our marching orders, when we repent, are similar as we are to change the direction we are going and turn from sin completely.
Luke 13:1-4: “There were present at that season some that told him of the Galileans, whose blood Pilate had mingled with their sacrifices. And Jesus answering said unto them, 'Suppose ye that these Galileans were sinners above all the Galileans, because they suffered such things? I tell you, Nay: but except ye repent, ye shall all likewise perish. Or those 18, upon whom the tower in Siloam fell, and slew them, think ye that they were sinners above all men that dwell in Jerusalem?'”
Romans 2:4: “Or despiseth thou, the riches of his goodness, and forbearance and longsuffering; not knowing that the goodness of God leadeth thee to repentance?”
God continually wants us to come to him, he wants us to repent. Like the song lyrics go, “I will hasten to him, hasten so glad and free, Jesus, greatest, highest I wil come to thee. ...”
Hebrews 10:31: “It is a fearful thing to fall into the hands of the living God.”
The cost of sin is greater than can ever be imagined, the forgiveness and freedom from sin is priceless and eternal (Acts 19:19).
Luke 15:4, 7, 10: “What man of you, having an hundred sheep, if he lose one of them, doth not leave the ninety and nine in the wilderness, and go after that which is lost, until he find it?..I say unto you, that likewise joy shall be in heaven over one that sinner that repenteth, more than over ninety and nine just persons, which needs no repentance. Likewise, I say unto you, there is joy in the presence of of the angels of God over one sinner that repenteth.”
We all have sin in our lives and will struggle with it as long as we live on earth. Unconfessed or hidden sin breaks our ability to pray effectively. Let us all keep our hearts tender where God is concerned as he calls us to himself.
The church welcomed Daryl and Brenda Patten as they joined this body of believers today.
Marta Vann
