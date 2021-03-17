First Apostolic
The presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise for Sunday morning, March 14. "Three Vital Factors of the Christian" was taken from Jude 20-21, Luke 11:9-13, and 1 Thessalonians 5:9-22. The Christian's love for prayer, the Word of God, and the experience of the Holy Ghost will enable him to be what God wants him to be. Nothing less will do in our walk with God.
Jesus Christ, God manifest in flesh, was an example to us. As a man, he prayed; as God, he answered prayer. He prayed before making any decision in order to teach us to do likewise. We are to watch and pray, lest we get into some situation too deeply for prayer to help us. Our daily prayer life is vital to our walk with God. He showed us in Psalm 91:1-16 that we can get to a place so close to him that we are in his shadow, a place of protection where he covers us with his feathers as a hen covers her chicks. He guides us through pestilences by night when only he can see them. He gives his angels charge over us to keep us in all our ways.
We should never lose faith in all that is written in the Word of God, for he has exalted his Word above his name. In the Old Testament, the names of God were so sacred that scribes used a different pen to write the name or characteristic of God. The name Jesus, the New Testament name of God, is exalted above all names, for it alone encompasses all of the Old Testament names or characteristics of God. Yet, his Word is exalted above that holy, saving name of God. Jesus, being interpreted, is Jehovah has become our salvation. Without his Word, we could not be taught, nor could we find the way of salvation that was preached by the Apostle Peter on the day of Pentecost: repentance, baptism in Jesus' name, and receiving the gift of the Holy Ghost, speaking in tongues as the Spirit gives the utterance.
Let us not fail to reverence his Word. We are to pray without ceasing, lest by failing to pray, we become unthankful. God will answer our prayers in due time as he promised in his Word.
Nancy Walker
Peggs Community Church
Morning services for March 14 opened in prayer led by Brother John Meigs. The devotional was read from John 14:1-14 and the first song was "Love Lifted Me." We had 63 in attendance this morning.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Pat Moss, Ed Moss, and David Fisher. Dwight and Connie Rhodes celebrate their wedding anniversary. Get well prayers and wishes go out to James and Mary Terry, and to Carole Ross. May God's healing hand touch you all.
Senior lunch is Thursday, March 18, 11 a.m. until noon, curbside only (again). Beans, fried potatoes, cornbread, desserts.....sounds good.
There will be a vacation Bible school meeting on Monday, March 22, at 6:30 p.m.; and a work day Saturday, March 27, beginning around 8:30 a.m. or so with lunch served to the workers. We will be holding our annual sunrise Easter Service on April 4 at 7:30 a.m. with breakfast following; Sunday school and worship services will be the normal times, 10 a.m. and 11. We'll also be returning to our normal Sunday school classes this week.
Brother Rex based his message today on Scripture found in Luke 22:54-61 and entitled it "A broken rock." We should all be aware that Jesus had called Peter his rock that the church would be built upon, adding the name "Cephas" to the given name of Peter. In reading about Peter, we find fairly quickly that he is a man given to strong opinions, natural leadership, hard work, and speaking before thinking some times, as we all do at times. Peter also comes across as a fairly proud man, depending on himself only. Jesus knows this; and in order to fully use Peter as he intended, the "rock" that is Peter must be broken, more fairly to say, humbled and given the self knowledge that he, Peter, is not without the need to be humbled from time to time.
Therefore, we come to the account of Peter attending the so-called trial of Jesus in the high priest's house. Jesus had foretold that Peter would deny him three times before cock-crow; Peter, of course, saying that would never happen, he'd go with Jesus to death if necessary. All during that long night, Peter managed to deny Christ three times, rather forcefully, as he'd been warned. When that rooster crowed, Peter was broken, humbled, and ashamed of himself. The Bible says "And Peter went out, and wept bitterly."
Just in case the point of this account isn't making any sense to you, let's clarify just a bit: you, Christian, cannot stand on your good works or offerings alone. In other words, don't "toot your own horn"; it isn't what God wants or needs from us. In order for us to truly serve God, walk in Jesus' footsteps, is to become like Peter....humble, pride broken, and heart finally open to service to our Savior, at his direction. That day comes to all of us, sooner or later. Myself included. When it does, just hang on to it with all you have; we all know that "pride goeth before a fall."
Kay Cordray
Tahlequah First Baptist
When someone talks about “kicking the bucket” or “cashing in their chips,” they are talking about someone dying. We really don’t like to discuss or talk about death. The subject makes us uncomfortable and uneasy, so we tend to replace the word death with different ones like passed away or expired. We try to make it seem lighter or less serious than it really is. It is hard for us to deal with death.
But, when you think about it, that is what Easter is all about. Jesus came to conquer death. Easter is about the death of death. When Jesus died for us on the cross, he conquered sin, and when he rose from the grave, he defeated death. Death died when Jesus rose. He gives us life with his resurrection. We all will die an earthly death and our bodies will be laid in a grave, but that death is not the end. Our souls do not die. They live on forever, and if we have accepted Jesus as our Savior, we will go to be with him in heaven forever.
Easter is our hope. Death is not the end, it is only a bend in the road. Jesus conquered death and made it powerless so that we may have eternal life forever. “I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me, though he may die, he shall live. And whoever lives and believes in me shall never die” (John 11:25-26).
The Good Friday service will be April 2, 7-8 p.m., and the Easter Sunday service will be April 4 at 10:45 a.m. Come and join us in worshipping our Lord this Easter season.
Terri Fite
Cookson United Methodist
Rev. Rachel Parrott and the congregation invite all to the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road for worship services. Inside worship is at 8:30 a.m. and 10, with small groups meeting at 9:15. Masks and social distancing are required for all inside activities. Many of the members are COVID vaccinated. Weather permitting, there will also be a parking lot drive-in worship at 11:30 a.m. Small groups are also meeting during the week. The United Methodist Women met last week. A program is scheduled for the next meeting.
Last Sunday was the fourth Sunday of Lent. Scripture readings were Psalm 107:1-3, 17-22, Ephesians 2:1-10, Numbers 21:4-9 and John 3:14-21. Pastor Rachel spoke about Jesus telling Nicodemus that no one can enter the kingdom of God unless he is born of water and the Spirit. The Greek word used means born again and born from above. Live a life that recognizes the invisible, like love, hope, joy, transformation and possibility. Jesus continues by saying that the wind blows wherever it pleases. You hear its sound but you cannot tell where it comes from or where it is going. So, it is with everyone born of the Spirit. Jesus is letting us know to let go of the need to control, to have everything your way, or to let go of your need to shape a better world, community along your own preferences and understanding.
Grab hold of where God is calling you to go and who God is calling you to be. The Old Testament Scripture in Numbers is about acknowledging that you need help. You need a Savior. It is about obedience to the one who will rescue you. Just look up and live. This is the hardest thing that you can ever do as independent thinking human beings. Surrender yourself to God rather than thinking you can do it yourself.
Referring to Moses and the Hebrew people with the snakes, God chose to leave the Hebrews vulnerable to the snakes' poison so that they would look up and live. Can you recognize the poison that is within you? The poison that keeps you from Jesus Christ and abundant life. These weeks of Lent call on all of us to ponder these questions. As the journey with Jesus to Jerusalem, as you stand before the cross, will you recognize that you still need help and a Savior? Make a choice to look up and live.
Cindy Ballew
Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless KaLee Liles.
Director of missions, Kevin Russell, brought a message about "Who do you say Jesus is?"
Matthew 16:13-18: “When Jesus came into the coasts of Caesarea Philippi, he asked his disciples, saying, 'Whom do men say that I the son of man am?' And they said, 'Some say that thou art John the Baptist; some, Elias; and others, Jeremias, or one of the prophets.' He saith unto them, 'But whom say ye that I am?' And Simon Peter answered and said, 'Thou art the Christ, the Son of the living God.' And Jesus answered and said unto him, 'Blessed art thou Simon Barjona, for flesh and blood hath not revealed it unto thee, but my Father which is in heaven. And I say unto thee, that thou art Peter, and upon this rock I will build my church, and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.'”
The church today – that is the reason we are here. Jesus is the head of the church. It is his. “The gates of hell shall not prevail against it” is a big statement. Jesus protects the church and he protects us from what Satan brings against us.
Hebrews 10:25: “Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another, and so much the more, as ye see the day approaching.”
We need to come together, to worship, to sing, to share our testimonies, to encourage one another. In doing so, the church is strengthened. Like Acts 2 describes, we grow when we study God’s Word together, pray together, and bump elbows with those who are like minded. We are to show up continually, not just when we feel like it.
We have a responsibility to teach, to sing, hug, pray, exhort, to use the gifts God has given each of us, like the great commission commands us to do in Mathew 28. And we are to pray like 2 Chronicles 14 instructs us to. We are told to care, care for each other and for those who don’t know Jesus as their Savior. We are to fellowship. We can care best for the body of Christ when we are in one another’s presence.
We need to care for ministries. Have we lost our children, the next generation, who have not been able to come to church? How will they know that we care about them? That Jesus loves them and gave his life for them?
What about you? Whom do you say Jesus is?
Come and join the children and youth for a Bible lesson, music, food and fellowship at 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays at Keys Community Center parking lot.
Marta Vann
