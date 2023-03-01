Carter Baptist Church
Mathew 6:20: “But lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust doth corrupt, and where thieves do not break through nor steal.”
Happy birthday, God bless Bill Schneider and Cathy Liles.
Pastor Mat Lawrence titled the message, “Christ’s two fold command.”
1 John 3:23: “And this is his commandment, That we should believe on the name of his Son Jesus Christ, and love one another, as he gave us commandment.”
Jesus wants us to obey him, and to carry out his commandments which are all simple and clear. Believe in him and love one another. When we believe, we accept him as our savior. Why? Jesus died for us.
John 15:13: “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.”
Jesus willingly agonized and suffered on the cross for us for the remission of our sins. That is Jesus, God in the flesh, the fullness of God, all mercy, love, power, and wisdom is in Jesus, God the Son. Jesus is approachable. If we reject Jesus, we receive eternal damnation.
John 3:16: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him shall not perish, but have everlasting life.”
We are commanded to love one another with the highest kind of love, agape love, a sacrificial love. Every Christian is to love everyone, not only other Christians.
Mark 8:36: “For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?”
When we truly love others the way God desires his children to do, we recognize the worth of all people. A lack of love destroys lives. The presence of love has the power to transform life. We manifest the love of God as we love others. How genuine is our love for others?
Sunday after morning services, a group went to the Day Center in Tahlequah to feed the homeless and hungry.
The women’s Bible study, Abide, begins Thursday, March 2 at 6 p.m.
Next Sunday, March 5 is the men’s breakfast at 8. Next Sunday, the youth will go bowling following the morning service.
There will be a VBS meeting next Sunday afternoon at 5 p.m. as the church prepares to host the annual VBS Associational Clinic on Saturday, March 23 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Please pray for opportunities to share the saving love and forgiveness of Jesus Christ with people you come across this week. Pray for our children, families, and communities. Pray for each other every day. Christians, on March 7, unite and vote "no" on State Question 820, a proposal that would legalize the recreational use of marijuana in Oklahoma.
Marta Vann
Peggs Community Church Sunday school this rainy Feb. 26 began in prayer led by Brother Brian Bielli, with 43 in attendance. The devotional was read from Mark 6:1-13, and the first song was "Blessed Assurance." We had 60 in attendance at morning worship.
Happy birthday this week to Arliss Magee and Gary Brixey. Get-well prayers are sent up for Elizabeth James and Dave Davis, Lloyd Harvey and Linda Eaton.
Our first VBS meeting for the year is scheduled for March 6 at 6:30 p.m. The theme this year is "food trucks."
Donations for this year's garage sale are being accepted at this time. For the present, they will be stored in a secure area. Beginning March 14, donations will be taken at Peggs Community Center. The sale will begin March 17-18. All proceeds of this sale will be added to the youth group's account to help pay for their activities throughout the year.
Brother Rex based his message today on scripture read from Revelations 3:7-11 and John 10:9, speaking on the door into heaven. Jesus referred to himself as that door, and as Christians, we know he is the only way into heaven. We know because it is Jesus' own words that tell us so.
The passages referred to this morning are not the only ones wherein Christ is spoken of as that doorway. We, as humans, have come to believe that if we're "good," helpful to others, share our wealth and our goods, not deliberately hurting others, we're on our way into a heavenly paradise, guaranteed. Not so. We must be born again, forsaking our pasts and reshaping our futures with God's help, into a oneness with Christ.
Christ himself tells us that in John 3 and other places. His parables are instructions on how to live, with him, and with each other. There is no other way to get into heaven, except through Christ. Read the words of John 14:6, live by them. Then you can see Christ.
Kay Cordray
Cookson United Methodist
Last Sunday, Rev. Dr. George Warren led the service. This was the first Sunday of Lent. His message was titled, "Why Do I Keep Making the Same Mistakes?" Scripture readings were Romans 7:14-25, 12:1-2. He did a children's moments, discussing how to make positive choices.
His sermon began with discussing what we are giving up for Lent. Choosing to look at something that was first was a good idea, but later we found that it wasn't so good, and it was hard to turn it loose. He then quoted from Romans 7. There is something that sabotages our decisions from doing what is good. Once you succeed in discipleship, it will get harder. Sometimes a person doesn't want to keep a higher level of performance. God will deliver you through Jesus Christ your Lord.
There is no condemnation through Jesus Christ. God will help you if you ask for forgiveness and transform you. George quoted from the end of Romans 11. Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. He quoted Kay Warren: "If you want to be a success in life, you will have to focus on Jesus Christ. Live your life for an audience of One (God). Partnership with God to grow as a disciple. Offer your bodies as a living sacrifice, holy and pleasing to God."
The Cookson United Methodist Church congregation was blessed Sunday, Feb. 19. Four Tahlequah NSU Wesley Students spoke about the Wesley group led by Hannah Cawhorne. Their mission is "Showing God's Love by Serving Others." These students talked to the church about their mission, worship, discipleship, service and the numerous students who they serve lunch to for free at the NSU campus. The Wesley Center is open Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The students invited the congregation to visit at any time. They really appreciate the service and donations that our church and churches give assistance to further their missions.
Ash Wednesday service was led by Richard Ryan. He paraphrased from "The Common Rule." Richard's No. 1 point was to "Fear Not." Everyone received the imposition of ashes and departed in silence.
Lent is a season of 40 days, not counting Sundays. The 40 days of Lent is a reminder of the 40 days that Jesus spent fasting in the wilderness in preparation for his time of ministry in this world. Lent is a time of repentance, fasting and preparation for the coming of Easter. It is a time to focus on your relationship with God, to grow and extend yourself. Some people choose to give something up, volunteer or give of themselves for others.
One opportunity is given for people to take home a jar, pray and add change to it daily asking God what he would have you do with it. Suggestion might be donating it to a church, another charitable organization, food pantry or shelter. Also maybe run an errand for a homebound person or buy lunch. There are many other possibilities. Make it a community event, invite a friend, and see what happens.
The community and congregation welcomes back Pastor Velma Carriaga, returning from a family vacation.
Cindy Ballew
First Apostolic
The sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise and worship for Sunday morning, Feb. 26. "The Realities of Hell," was taken from Matthew 10:28 and Luke 16:19-31.
Hell is one of the most important subjects in the word of God. It is a subject that needs to be considered very seriously, for every person will spend eternity somewhere – either in heaven or hell.
The enemy of our souls works at keeping us distracted to prevent us from thinking of hell, either through work, worry, or the pleasures of this life. He tries to cause us to justify our actions as being good intentions, but someday, we must all face reality.
The word of God teaches that the soul of man is immortal; It will never die. The place it will spend eternity – heaven or hell – will be forever. When we die, the spirit returns to God who gave it, the body to the dust, and the soul lives on forever.
In teaching of hell, Jesus spoke of the rich man and Lazarus. When Lazarus died, he was carried by the angels to Abraham's bosom. But, in hell, the rich man lifted up his eyes in torment, begging that Lazarus dip the very tip of his finger in water to cool his tongue.
We need to realize the importance of how God looks at a person. Scripture says, "Blessed in the eyes of the Lord is the death of his saints." We will never be tempted above what we are able to bear. The Lord makes a way of escape in every temptation. Those who strive to live in obedience to his word will face trials, but his strength will see them through.
When it seems the problems we have are many and the wicked have none, we, like King David, need to remember their end is destruction.
While we look at the natural state of things, God looks on the eternal. We must do whatever it takes to put aside anything in our lives that would cause us to be lost. At the judgment seat of God, the bottomless pit, the everlasting fire prepared for the devil and his angels, awaits the disobedient. Above all else, we must be saved. There is a heaven to gain and a hell to shun.
Please feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, please call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
