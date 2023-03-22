Carter Baptist
Happy anniversary James and Gloria Wilson, and Jeremy and Kathy Liles.
Sunday Pastor Mat Lawrence started a two-part series entitled “Compel them to come in.”
He used Luke 14:15-24 as his main text.
Luke 14:15-24: “And one of these that sat at meat with him heard these things, and he said unto him, 'Blessed is he that shall eat bread in the kingdom of God.' Then said he unto him, 'a certain man made a great feast and bade many: and he sent his servant at supper time to say to them that were bidden, Come: for all things are now ready. And with one consent began to make excuse. The first said unto him, I have brought a piece of ground, and I must needs go and see it: I pray thee have me excused. And another said, I have bought five yoke of oxen, and I go to prove thee have me excused. And another said. I have married a wife, and therefore I cannot come. So that servant came, and shewed his lord these things. Then the master of the house being angry said to his servant, Go out quickly into the streets and lanes of the city, and bring in hither the poor, and the maimed, and the halt, and the blind. And the servant said, lord, it is done, and yet there is still room. And the Lord said unto the servant, Go out into the highways, and hedges, and compel them to come in, that my house be filled.”
How do we see ourselves are we blessed by who we associate with? Do we leave out those that aren’t as worthy as we are to sit with those who are considered famous? It is from this view that Jesus spoke of urging us to compel others to come to Jesus as their savior. This in turn is an invitation from him to sit down and sit with him. We will meet those who have a ready excuse of why they won’t come to the saving knowledge of Jesus.
Looking at each excuse we see that possession of land, work of going to prove the oxen, relationships in the excuse of marriage.
Yet, Jesus found others who heeded this invitation, and Jesus still wants more to come in. Jesus chooses who he will associate with not the other way around. We are the servants Jesus sends out to compel or invite others to come to the saving grace of God.
Pray that we maybe compelled to compel others to come.
Pray for our associational VBS clinic Saturday, March 25 at Carter Baptist. As always pray for the leadership of our country, state, and county.
Ron Vann
Cookson United Methodist
Pastor Velma Carriaga and the congregation had an awesome time at the St. Patty's Day Dinner. Special thanks for the many people who came, ate, visited, and purchased pictures from the Tahlequah Camera Club members donations. More thanks to the awesome cooks, the news releases on the local radio, newspaper, and social media. There was a sea of green in the room, laughter, and meeting of new people.
Last Sunday, Pastor Velma's scripture was John 19: 25-27. Her message was from Final Words From The Cross (Adam Hamilton) "Behold Your Son.... Behold Your Mother." The message began with the narration of the women; Mary, wife of Clopas, Jesus' mother Mary, and Mary Magdalene at the cross. Mary of Clopas was the sister to Joseph.
Women were an important part of Jesus' ministry. It was the women who financially supported the work of Jesus and the disciples – Luke 8:1-3. It was a woman who became the first missionary to the Samaritans. In John 4:28-29, a woman at the well left her water jar, went back to town, and said to the people, "Come, see a man who told me everything I ever did. Could this be the Messiah?" It was a woman who anointed Jesus in oil in preparation for his death – Matthew 26: 6-13. It was the three Marys' who had the courage to stand by Jesus' cross for six hours as he died. Mark 16:1-8 tells us it was a woman who first came to the tomb and found it empty on Easter morning. Also read examples in John 20: 11-18 and Luke 1:38.
People are responsible for caring for one another. The idea is that relationship in the church surpasses family relationships.
In Mark 3:35, " Whoever does the will of God is my brother and sister and mother."
If you are a parent who has lost a child, you likely can relate to Mary. When a woman loses a child, she loses a part of herself. This child was your flesh and blood. At first it is an absolute catastrophic devastation. Many in the congregation have suffered the loss of a child. Yet, they are still serving Christ and serving others.
This helps in their own grief, but is also fulfilling God's vision for their life. They are Christ's witnesses. In all the above, we see a picture of what it means to be the church. Christians caring for those who are younger and older, as though, those in need were their parents. We see in Mary one who, though favored by God, walked through this dark valley. Yet, as Jesus himself expected her to do, she carried on Christ's mission after he was gone. Jesus' words to "Behold your son" and "Behold your mother" reminds everyone today, that this mission is yours as well – caring for those Jesus cares for, as if they are your own family.
Come as you are, from wherever you are to the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road, also known as 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road. Sunday worship time is 11 a.m. Small groups meet at 9:45 a.m. with fellowship, snacks, and coffee in-between.
The OBI Cookson Community Blood Drive will be held in the fellowship hall Tuesday, April 4 from 1:30-5 p.m. The Keys School Board election and the Vo-Tech Board of directors will be held in the back side of the brick church building the same day from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. also on April 4.
Cindy Ballew
First Apostolic
The glorious presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise Sunday, March 19.
"Victory Through Trials," was taken from Hebrews 11:4-11, 21-23, 31-32 and Job 1:6-12; 13:15-16. The trials and sorrows Job faced were not because of wrongdoing on his part. He was a perfect and upright man, one who feared God and eschewed evil. Like Job, we too can suffer through trials even as we live for God and fear and respect him. Though Job never knew the reason he faced the trials that he did, we are sometimes able to look back and see the hand of God leading us through the hard places.
The Lord allowed the devil to test Job because he trusted Job to stand for him no matter what he endured. It is no small thing for God to trust us through a trial that can show his glory in the end. While many are of the opinion that only weak people serve God, Job shows otherwise. It takes a strong person, one with a backbone, to live for God in a world that denies God.
When we go through times of testing, our lives tell the world we will not bend or bow, but will continue to trust God, regardless of what comes our way. What we have in God, our hope and our salvation, cannot be taken away by the world. We may lose all that we own in this world, but the Holy Ghost stays with us. Many times even our friends leave us when our problems become too great and we can no longer do for them. But the Lord is a friend that sticks closer than a brother. When we go through a trial, we never know how long it will last nor what the outcome will be.
If we could see the end result, we would not have lived through it by faith. Job's trials were for our admonition; we can be, as many others, strengthened by them. We obtain a good report by faith, as did the heroes of faith in Hebrews 11. Job was not listed among them, but he went through all that they did by faith. We must have faith to receive the promises of God. When we live for the Lord, we are separated from this world and reviled of men – but we are blessed of God because of it. We need faith to obtain righteousness and to be strong.
The early church was told to deny the faith – baptism in Jesus' name, or face death. They refused to accept deliverance from death. They stood solid in the faith once delivered to the saints – repentance, baptism in Jesus' name for the remission of sins, receiving the Holy Ghost, holiness, and separation from the world. The Lord promises anyone who turns to him much more than they left behind, even to eternal life. We must let patience have her perfect work, for with patience we possess our souls. Our eternal reward awaits us.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-458-9498.
Nancy Walker
First Baptist
Criticism can hurt deeply. It can be like arrows shot straight into your heart.
There was a lady that went to visit a dear friend. A few unkind comments were made by the friend toward her. Those unseen arrows hit her straight in the heart. Her friend said them out of an angry spirit, and they hit their mark. The lady was hurt and wounded and kept thinking about and examining her friend’s comments in her mind. The more she thought about them, the more discouraged she became.
She began to wonder if she was wounded beyond repair. She needed a clear light and a basic, much needed tool for wound healing. She needed God’s Word. “A lamp to guide her feet and a light for her path.” Only then would the wound start to heal.
When God’s word is applied to our wounds, a wonderful thing happens; we receive healing. The lady prayed about the issue and a couple of scriptures came to her mind almost immediately. In studying the scripture, she found a verse that says the Lord will direct our hearts into God’s love and Christ’s perseverance. She needed this scripture desperately, instead of allowing her wounded heart to direct her thoughts. She allowed God to direct her heart and thoughts, and meditated on another part of scripture.
“Wide and long and high and deep.” That is how vast God’s love is for us. It is abundant and all-sufficient.
Love in this scripture represents generosity, helpfulness, and benevolence to the suffering and needy. She sure needed that kind of love in her time of feeling rejected and wounded and having thoughts that caused her to suffer. It was not healing to have discouraging thoughts; it became more like a pity party.
God loves us too much to leave us in a pity party state. He invites us to a different kind of party. One filled with love and positivity. His love is always enough for our needs. His love is always generous, good, and well-meaning toward us. Think about what he says about us in his word. He loved us so much that, “He gave us his one and only son so that everyone who believes in him will not perish but have eternal life.”
Let the Lord bring healing to your life. Let the one who can relate to your pain and suffering get you through your time of pain and suffering. He was a man of sorrows, despised and rejected, and familiar with deep grief. Keep your eyes on Jesus. He endured the cross knowing the joy that awaited him. Think of all Jesus endured from others who hurt him and follow his example. Don’t become weary and give up, or become bitter and allow harmful thoughts to enter your mind. Direct your healing to God’s love, his word, and Jesus’ patient endurance.
Sunday services include classic worship at 8:30 a.m.; Sunday school at 9:45 a.m.; and modern worship at 11 a.m.
Terri Fite
Peggs Community Church
Sunday school opened March 19 in prayer led by Daphne, one of the youth group. The devotional was read from Mark 6:45-56 and the first song, "Revive Us Again."
We had 39 people for Sunday school and 48 for morning worship service. Dwight and Connie Rhodes celebrate their wedding anniversary this week, and we send our love and get well wishes to Jessie Williams.
The yard sale this weekend brought in $4,473.70 to the coffers of the youth group, and there were two other charitable groups taking the leftover inventory to distribute as needed. Saturday, March 25, is the men's breakfast gathering at "Mel's Diner" in Peggs at 8 a.m. The sign-up sheet for the Amish dinner is out. If you sign up and then can't go for some reason or another, notify Nancy or Joan beforehand.
The cost per person is $7, with the church making up the difference. This dinner will be March 31 at 6:30 p.m. If you need a ride, indicate so on your sign up.
The Good Friday service will be held at the Peggs Community Building on April 7 at 7 p.m. with Brother Phil Buford bring the message. Following the service, there will be refreshments and door prize drawings. You must attend the service and stay for the drawings in order to win.
Sunrise service on Easter Sunday, April 9 will begin at 7:30 a.m. with breakfast following. Normal Sunday morning services will follow at 10 a.m., and the evening service will not be held.
Brother Rex based his message today on passages from Genesis 17:1-2, and Ephesians 5:13-18, speaking of walking in the light of the Lord. Abraham walked in the light, obeying God's wishes and was greatly rewarded for his faithfulness. He wasn't perfect, nobody is, but he knew God's heart. We're to remember to walk in that light ourselves, following the instructive reminders found in Ephesians.
There are reminders of this instruction throughout the whole Bible, walk in the light, follow the right path, and stay on the narrow road. To sum it up, if you talk the talk, then you have to walk the walk.
Kay Cordray
