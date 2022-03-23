First Apostolic
The glorious presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of worship for Sunday morning, March 20. "Grace Much More Aboundeth," was taken from Romans 5:19-20, II Corinthians 10:4, and Acts 2:38. We are living in the darkest, most sinful hour this world has ever known. It seems that the towers of Satan are rising higher by the hour. But we must remember – God is greater. And he is always on time.
He knows the devices of the enemy. He also knows the end from the beginning. The God we serve has never been defeated,nor will he ever be. Where sin abounds, grace much more abounds. The darker the sin gets, the brighter the light of grace shines. To abound is to rise in waves; if Satan's towers of evil and sin rise, grace rises in waves to destroy them.
The weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but mighty through God to the pulling down of strongholds of the enemy. In the gross darkness of this world, the light of Christ shines greater, penetrating it with the plan of salvation that was delivered to all mankind when the Lord gave his life on Calvary. Peter preached it on the day of Pentecost: Repent, or turn away from sin and turn toward God, be baptized in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and receive the gift of the Holy Ghost, speaking in tongues as the Spirit gives the utterance.
Just as the Philistines had a tower in their warrior Goliath, so we today have a greater tower, as did David, who went against Goliath in the name of the Lord. We will not be defeated. There is victory in the name of Jesus over every device of Satan, over every problem, sickness, or trial that we face. The walls of sin will fall just as surely as the walls of Jericho when we come against them in the name of the Lord. He is our strong tower wherein we can run and are safe.
Please feel welcome to visit anytime: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
Cookson United Methodist
Rev. Rachel Parrott and the congregation invite you and your family to come as you are to the corner of State Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Rd. Continue your Lenten journey by worshipping Sunday morning at 8:30 or 10:30 a.m. This Sunday scripture readings will be Psalm 32, 2 Corinthians 5:16-21, and the Gospel reading, Luke 1-3,11b- 32.
Pastor Rachel began her message with reminiscing about family road trips. Life seems full of opportunities to pick a fight. What does this have to do with these scriptures: Psalm 63:1-5, Isaiah 55:1-9 and Luke 13:1-9? there is plenty of speculation and rumors. Jesus provides a sobering and equal perspective. Jesus reminds everyone that you are assured of your own destruction unless you turn away from destructive behaviors. Pilate was always rubbing the official divine status of the emperor in the faces of the Jews, who considered it blasphemy. Jesus refuses to engage in political finger pointing and name calling.
Jesus talks about repentance. Salvation is not about dying. Salvation is about living. Do you want to be the one who produces fruit? Do you want your life to amount to something? This will make all the energy picking fights and casting blame pointless. What are you living for? It is easy to focus on what doesn't matter first more than anything else when there is time.
The season of Lent is a time that you are called to turn away from the things that can never love you back and toward things that can fill you. You are called by a God with a time sensitive conviction. Jesus gives examples with parables. Despite the urgency, people think that they have the rest of their lives. There is always tomorrow. In the season of Lent, transformation can no longer wait. Now is the time to put first things first. God wants the best for you.
Everyone wants their life to amount to something. Jesus offers a sense of purpose and direction. God wants you to bear fruit and to have a new life. Embrace God and his call to repent. You can live fully and live the abundant life that Jesus brings to bear fruit for your transformation and the transformation of the world.
Cindy Ballew
First Baptist
The people of Rome hated Julius Caesar early in his political career. He felt they hated him so much that he left his country and sailed to an island in the Aegean Sea called Rhodes. On the way to the island, his ship was attacked by pirates and Caesar was captured.
The pirates demanded a ransom of 12,000 pieces of gold. The pirates sent Caesar’s staff off to gather the sum for payment. The pirates held Caesar captive for almost 40 days and he would jokingly tell them that someday he would capture them and crucify them. The pirates would laugh at him and dismiss his threats. When the ransom was paid and they released Caesar, the first thing he did was gather his army together and hunt the pirates down until every one of them was captured, and he indeed crucified them.
The Romans reserved crucifixion for only the worst criminals. It showed their contempt for the condemned. It was cruel, painful and humiliating and was an unmatched way of death by any other. They condemned and humiliated Jesus on a cross many, many, years ago and they even placed him between two thieves. The Son of God hung on a cross in agony for hours while Roman soldiers mocked him and crowds of people shouted for him to be put to death. Many people still condemn and humiliate Jesus and his name today. Even though he was born and died in a lowly manner, believers can rejoice in knowing that he overcame death and was raised to life to justify our sins.
Jesus died for all of us. Even the ones that beat, scourged, and nailed him to the cross. His love and forgiveness still apply to us today. Even when we think we have done things we can’t be forgiven for. His love for us is no different than in the time he was crucified. Jesus doesn’t change. He is the same yesterday, today and throughout eternity. He gave his life to cover our sin. He loves and forgives us and wants us to be with him eternally.
Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.; worship at 10:45 a.m.; and Wednesday Bible study starts at 6 p.m.
Terri Fite
Church of Jesus Christ of LDS
A man once asked Jesus, “Which is the great commandment in the law?” Jesus replied: “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself” (Matthew 22:36–39).
Charity as taught in The Book of Mormon is "the pure love of Christ" (Moroni 7:47). This includes God's eternal love and support for all of his children. We are to seek this love and develop charity as the savior taught. When we are filled with charity we do all we can to "love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind." And to "love thy neighbour as thyself.”
Charity is a gift from God. The prophet Mormon said that we should “pray unto the Father with all the energy of heart, that [we] may be filled with this love” (Moroni 7:48). As you follow this counsel and strive to do righteous works, your love for all people will increase.
"Though I speak with the tongues of men and of angels, and have not charity, I am become as sounding brass, or a tinkling cymbal. And though I have the gift of prophecy, and understand all mysteries, and all knowledge; and though I have all faith, so that I could remove mountains, and have not charity, I am nothing" (1 Corinthians 13: 1-2).
As taught by the Apostle Paul, even he without charity was nothing more than the sound of "tinkling cymbal."
Elder Luke Tucker
Carter Baptist
Happy birthday, and God bless Rodney Kimble Jr. and June Shores.
May God continue blessing James and Gloria Wilson, and Jeremy and Kathy Liles as they celebrate another year of marriage.
Guest Preacher Ron Philpott titled the message, “Hold Your Course.”
Romans 16:17-20: “Now I beseech you, brethren, mark them which cause division and offences contrary to the doctrine which ye have learned; and avoid them. For they that are such serve not our Lord Jesus Christ, but their own belly; and by good words and fair speeches, deceive the hearts of the simple. For your obedience is come about unto all men, I am glad therefore on your behalf: but, yet I would have you wise unto that which is good, and simple concerning evil. And the God of peace shall bruise Satan under your feet shortly. The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you. Amen.”
God expects his people to remain vigilant even when those around you choose ignorance or apathy. Let’s stop acting like we don’t know and we don’t care.
We can remain vigilant by first observing, with keen perception or examination (Acts17:23).
We are told, be diligent, to make sure we see what is going on. Let’s not cover our eyes so we will not see. We are God’s feet, hands, and mouths, we are here to say something.
Proverbs 23:26: “My son, give me thine heart, and let thine eyes observe my ways.”
We know people are God’s by observing, carefully listening, and bringing things to God in prayer.
2 Peter 2:1: “But there were false prophets also among the people, even as there shall be false teachers among you, who privily shall bring in damnable heresies, even denying the Lord that bought them, and bring upon themselves swift destruction” (Jude 3-4).
We are to observe, learn, and read God’s word, so we can ask, "Is this truth?" – like the Bereans (Acts 17:10-11).
2 Timothy 3:16: “All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction, in righteousness" (Acts 5:29).
Secondly we are to obey, walk circumspectly, carry out our marching orders; as we obey our faith is increased (Hebrews 11:7).
1 Samuel 15:22: “And Samuel said, Hath the LORD as great delight in burnt offerings and sacrifices, as in obeying the voice of the LORD? Behold, to obey is better than sacrifice, and to hearken than the fat of rams.”
Thirdly, God expects us to overcome, get the better of, to prevail, to triumph over (Romans 3:12, John,16:33, 1 John 2:13-14).
Things make more sense when you become a Christian. You understand more clearly why God has you here as you observe, obey, and become an overcomer.
Marta Vann
Peggs Community Church
Sunday school this first day of spring opened in prayer led by Scarlett Shell with 41 in attendance. The devotional was read from Haggai 1:2-14 and the first song was "Are You Washed In The Blood."
Dwight and Connie Rhodes celebrate their wedding anniversary this week. Get-well prayers and wishes go out for Deborah Parish, Nancy Hill, Lloyd Harvey, and Brother Rex, who will be having knee replacement surgery the 22nd.
The men's breakfast is this Saturday at 8 a.m. at Table 5 in Peggs. There will be a benefit held at the Hulbert schools cafeteria the 9th; Indian tacos, drinks and desserts are on the menu, and there will be a live auction following dinner. Each plate will cost $8. Our Good Friday service will be the 15th at 7 p.m.; Brother Phil Buford is preaching and will be here, at Peggs Community. Last, but by no means, least: The youth group's garage sale garnered over $4,000 this past weekend.
Brother Rex took his message this morning from scripture in Mark 10:17-22, the story of the rich young man. The "theme" of the message is one we should all be asking ourselves: What are you holding onto, and why? We must, like that young man, make a choice between God and material things that are worldly and will stay here when we're gone.
Truly, just what sort of legacy do you want to leave behind? Do you want to be remembered as someone who had a lot of money and goods? Or, would you rather be remembered as someone who was concerned about his neighbor, sharing your goods and love with them? Someone who would rather do anything to make a buck, or one who tried to follow Christ, and show the world what it's like to be a Christian? Remember, that rich young man went away from Jesus very sad because he had so much and to give it all away was just more than he could fathom. Me, I'd rather be poor, share what I have, walk with Jesus, and spend eternity in heaven. How 'bout you?
Kay Cordray
