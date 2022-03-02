First Baptist
Wouldn’t it be nice if all of our problems had a simple solution? But they don’t always. Who to ask for help should be the simplest decision of all, but it isn’t always. In scripture, David, Peter, and many others knew Who to go to. They too had times of doubt, worry and fear and fretted about things at times, but they chose to turn their hearts, minds, and souls to the one who can do so much more than we can even imagine. Sometimes we have to wait for our answers from the Lord and do nothing, sometimes we receive help in the form of godly advice from fellow Christians, but if we seek the will, wisdom and guidance of the Lord, everything will fall into place.
It is not always easy to carry this out. We tend to think and do a lot of other things before the light bulb goes on and we realize the very first thing we need to do is ask the Lord for his guidance. Deep down we want to ask him first, but sometimes we are impatient and seek advice elsewhere. We want things when we want them and the way we want them. If it may hurt, takes patience, or might be a little embarrassing, we tend to ask the Lord as a last resort because of what he might tell us to do or how he may tell us to act. Sometimes it’s easier said than done to have the faith we need to carry out God’s will.
If we are not careful, we can find ourselves half-obeying. We may feel the Lord’s nudge to forgive, love and be kind to someone who has hurt us. We may forgive, but carrying out the love and kindness part is harder. We might think that what he tells us is unreasonable, unjust or odd. We worry about what people will think and don’t follow through with what God tells us to do. That way we don’t look foolish to people.
People didn’t understand Noah building the arc, or Moses leading the Israelites into a new and different land, Esther speaking to her King in order to help her people, or John the Baptist criticizing a king for sinning, but they all did these things because the Lord told them to and they followed his guidance completely. They had great faith and courage and wanted to please God rather than men. It is hard, but it is our choice to seek God’s guidance first and above all. We should avoid the temptation to seek worldly wisdom first. We should be patient and wait on an answer from God. He will always answer us when we seek his wisdom and will.
Sunday Services: Sunday school, 9:30 a.m., worship, 10:45 a.m., Wednesday night Bible study, 6 p.m. Join us for any or all of these services.
Terri Fite
Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Bill Schneider and Cathy Liles.
May God continue to bless James and Donna Dallis as they celebrate another year of marriage.
Pastor Mat Lawrence entitled the message “An Old-Fashioned Prayer Meeting.” We don’t pray enough. Jacob, much like Rip Van Winkle, slept in the spiritual sense for about 20 years. Then God called Jacob out of Paddanaram.
“And Jacob was left alone; and there wrestled a man with him until the breaking of the day” (Genesis 32:24).
A prayer meeting is needed for real contact with God. Similar to what Jacob’s proclamation in verse 30, “I have seen God face to face.” We too, in the Church today, need a fresh experience with the Lord.
Jacob met with God in a dream and God promised to bless him and his descendants. In response Jacob vowed to God that if God would bless him “…then shall the Lord be my God” (Genesis 28:12, 19-21).
When Jacob left he became wealthy and prosperous, he also forgot God.
“And the Lord said unto Jacob, Return unto the land of thy fathers, and to thy kindred, and I will be with thee” (Genesis 31:3).
Disobedience interrupts our contact with God.
In chapter 32, Jacob talked with God; he had meaningful contact with God. Since God’s redemptive work through Jesus Christ, we too have that right and that ability. It is said that prayer is intended to be a complete surrender to God.
Our need is what often brings us back to God and he hears us. One important aspect of prayer is confession of sin.
In Genesis 32:26, God asked: “What is your name?” And he said, “Jacob.” This revealed that he had a name that characterized him as a trickster and a swindler. Like Jacob we need daily confession of who we are and what we do that is not pleasing to God.
“Then Jacob said unto his household, and to all that were with him, Put away the strange gods that are among you, and be clean, and change your garments” (Genesis 35:2).
If we get into an old-fashioned prayer meeting, we put away things that defile and distract us from honoring the Lord. God changed Jacob’s name to Israel. (Genesis 35:10).
God wants to give us a new name, a new beginning, and healing in fractured relationships. God gave Jacob a lasting reminder, he was left with a limp (Genesis 32:25). Jacob remembered the time he wrestled with God and lost. God will always be on the throne over our own seemingly powerful god of self.
Are you too far away from God? Surrender now and ask him to bring you back to where you belong.
Marta Vann
Peggs Community Church
Our morning service opened Feb. 27 in prayer led by Brother Gilbert Beaver. The devotional was read from Hebrews 13:1-17, and the first song was "O How I Love Jesus" We had 70 in attendance.
Happy birthday this week to Arliss Macgee. Our prayers, love, and sympathy are extended to the Copeland family and the family of Corinne Hammer.
There will be a "welcome home baby shower" held for Warren Macgee on March 8 at 6:30 p.m. in the activity building. He's past the preemie stage and quickly growing into a newborn, but his mom says he has plenty of clothes. If you bring a gift, diapers will be greatly appreciated but a new onesey probably won't be returned! The Gideons' representative will be with us on March 13, and the youth garage sale will be March 18-19. Contributions will be accepted, but it would be appreciated if you could wait until March 13 to bring them in. If not, contact Nancy. She'll find storage for your items somewhere.
Brother Rex's sermon this morning was based on scripture read from John 6:35-40, 48; Romans 12:4-5, 1 Corinthians 10:16-17, 12:1-12, and Galatians 5:22-23.
We were asked "what or who are you searching for?" Now, most of the scripture passages dealt with bread, the bread of life, and the difference between the two. Both are necessary for our well-being, but the bread of life secures our eternity, not our appetite for food.
Jesus told his disciples and followers more than once that he was that bread of life, the only way for us to reach the father in heaven. Some accused him of advocating cannibalism, not realizing just what Jesus was speaking about.
We, all of us, are searching for our creator in order to return to him at some point in time, needing to find that bread of life that can get us there. It is now time for the redeemed of the lord to say so by sharing that bread with all the others in our lives by our lives and our witness.
Kay Cordray
Cookson United Methodist
Kim Hutson and the congregation celebrated Transfiguration Sunday last week. This was the last Sunday of Epiphany.
Scripture reading was Luke 9:28-36. Jesus took Peter, James and John to the top of the mountain. Jesus was changed – transfigured – into a white glow that could never be duplicated on this earth. Elijah and Moses came out of this glow. The three disciples did not know what to make of this situation. Jesus told them not to tell anyone and led them down the mountain. Their first impulse was to stay on the mountaintop with all the majesty and glory.
People also have mountaintop experiences. Kim related a personal one that he and his wife Rhonda had in the past. Kim also discussed Dr. Martin Luther King's sermon from April, 1968. People enjoy the highs but shun the lows. Some people think that a low means something is wrong with their faith. Jesus did not see it that way. He went down the mountain and set his face toward Jerusalem and toward the cross.
Jesus knew that the real work is in the valleys. The real work is all of its brokenness and sin. On Calvary hill, Jesus felt and experienced the human condition and all of its brutality. He knew the depth of suffering and human suffering. He knew the anguish, the despair that life gives us at times. Jesus knew and felt it all on that cross. Yet, through the resurrection of Easter he conquered it all. Jesus went to the mountain to be transfigured but came down the mountain to be a Savior. He calls everyone to have a relationship with him. Jesus will minister with love and compassion.Christ calls you to be living, working, helping and loving in the valleys.
The writer of Hebrews tells you that your faith is much like running a race. It's more like a marathon. Perseverance is required to reach the end. There are times when the wind is at your back and other times when you stumble, fall and grow weary. Each person decides how they are going to finish the race of life. Fight the good fight and finish the race.
Cindy Ballew
First Apostolic
The sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise for Sunday morning, Feb. 27.
"Living In Holiness," was taken from Hebrews 12:14, Psalms 24:3-5, Romans 12:1-2, 9, Acts 2:38, and 2 Corinthians 6:14-17.
When we present our bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, it is our reasonable service – it is what is expected of us. We must constantly renew our minds and think on the things of the Lord.
To serve the Lord is not only to forsake sin, as we repent and are baptized in Jesus' name for the remission of sins and receive the gift of the Holy Ghost; it is to hate evil. To better understand what is meant by holiness, these are things that are not holiness.
It is not an option, rather, it is essential to salvation. Holiness is visible in attire and in attitude. When people are inwardly unholy, it eventually surfaces. Likewise, to dress modestly outwardly, but to have a bad attitude is unholy.
We are to cleanse not only the inside but the outside as well, as we cleanse ourselves of all the filthiness of the flesh and spirit. The inner part of all of us motivates our actions. Though the word of God lacks space to list all evil and unholy things, many areas are mentioned to give us direction.
The Lord placed pastors over the flock to teach and guide them in the ways of holiness, to define what is holy and what is unholy. The pastor sees the dangers that can cause a soul to be lost before anyone else is aware of them. He is required to warn those who are involved in wrongdoing, else the blood of that soul will be on his hands. He has been made overseer of the flock and he watches for our souls.
We have been taught to pray that the Lord leads us not into temptation, but if we begin to have fellowship with unbelievers, we place ourselves in a place of temptation. We must instead come out from among them and live a holy, separate life that we may be his people and he may be our God.
God is a holy God and Amos asks, "Can two walk together except they be agreed?" The word of God tells us that we are to be not conformed to this world, but we are to be transformed by the renewing of our minds. We are commanded to follow peace with all men, and holiness, without which no man shall see the Lord. The Lord said that we are to be holy because he is holy. Let us strive to be obedient to his word.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
Church of Jesus Christ of LDS
"I saw a pillar of light exactly over my head, above the brightness of the sun, which descended gradually until it fell upon me. When the light rested upon me I saw two personages, whose brightness and glory defy all description, standing above me in the air. One of them spake unto me, calling me by name and said, pointing to the other—This is my beloved son. Hear him!" (Joseph Smith—History 1:16-17).
When Joseph Smith was 14 years old living in upstate New York, he was concerned by his sins and where his spiritual path was taking him. Joseph sought guidance by reading scriptures and attending various church meetings. Through his efforts, Joseph was led to read a scripture in the Bible, "If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that giveth to all men liberally, and upbraideth not; and it shall be given him" (James 1:5).
After reading this passage, Joseph had a spiritual awakening with a desire to know which church to join, as he knelt in a grove of trees to offer a sincere, heartfelt prayer. As he prayed, God the Father and Jesus Christ appeared to Joseph Smith with bodies of flesh and bones. Jesus Christ told Joseph not to join any of the churches and that he would be the prophet to restore Christ's New Testament church. As God did with Adam, Noah, Abraham, Moses, and other prophets, he called Joseph Smith to be a prophet, and that through him the fullness of the gospel would be restored to the earth.
Elder Luke Tucker
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.