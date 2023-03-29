Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Rodney Kimble, June Shores, and Lincoln Nofire.
The Woodland Trio blessed the church with songs of worship, and praise. They sang about the Holy Spirit and how he renews the hope believers have because of Jesus Christ.
1 John 5:6-8: “This is he that came by water and blood, even Jesus Christ, not by water only, but by water and blood. And it is the Spirit that beareth witness, because the Spirit is truth.
For there are three that bear record in heaven, the Father, the Word, and the Holy ghost: and these three are one.
And there are three that bear witness in earth, the Spirit, and the water, and the blood: and these three agree in one.”
They sang of being washed by the blood of Jesus Christ and what that does for you.
Ephesians 2:13: “But now in Christ Jesus ye who sometimes were far off are made nigh by the blood of Christ.”
The group sang, “I have no fear as Jesus walks beside me…sheltered safely in the arms of Jesus.”
Psalm 23:4: “Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.”
2 Timothy 1:7: “For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.”
They sang about God always being there to hear our prayers.
Revelation 8:3-4: “And another angel came and stood at the altar, having a golden censer, and there was given unto him much incense, that he should offer it with the prayers of all saints upon the golden altar which was before the throne.
And the smoke of the incense, which came with the prayers of the saints, ascended up before God out of the angel’s hand.”
Another song assures, God always gives us all we need.
Philippians 4:19" “But my God shall supply all your need according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus.”
One song proclaimed, “Preach the word.”
2 Timothy 4:2: “Preach the word; be instant in season, out of season; reprove, rebuke, exhort with all longsuffering and doctrine.”
A song explained how we are all sinners saved by grace.
Ephesians 2:8: “For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:”
Another song declared, God, our savior Jesus Christ is alive.
Revelation 1:18: “I am he that liveth, and was dead; and, behold, I am alive for evermore, Amen; and have the keys of hell and of death.”
In heaven there will be no more pain, suffering, death, or tears. Revelation 21:4-5.
Marta Vann
Cookson United Methodist
It was a beautiful morning to worship last Sunday. Pastor Velma Carriaga and the congregation enjoyed the guests worshipping with Cookson UMC.
The new members were also presented with new Bibles and a copy of the Social Principles of the United Methodist Church. The church is on the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road. The GPS address is 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road. This will be a busy time as Easter approaches. The Gore/Webbers Fall Ministerial Alliance will be hosting an Easter Service Sunday, April 2 at 6 p.m. It will be held in the Webbers Fall Assembly of God Church. Gore UMC is the sister church to Cookson. Sunday, April 2 is also Palm Sunday.
There will be the Oklahoma Blood Institute Cookson Community Blood Drive in the fellowship Hall from 1:30- 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4. Also from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. in the main church building in the back southeast Sunday school room, the Keys School Board and ICTC election will be held for Precinct 09 voters. Come in the door with the ramp. This is the room that was always used until COVID-19 for elections. There will be a Good Friday service at 7 p.m. on April 7.
Mark your calendars for Saturday, April 8 at 3 p.m. The 45th annual Cookson Community Egg Hunt will be held on the Tenkiller Area Community Organization grounds for children ages 1 to 9 years old. There will be three age groups and grand prizes for each group along with smaller prizes throughout the hunt. There will be over 2,000 candy-filled eggs. This hunt address is 32247 S. 540 Road. Go west on Cookson Bend Road and turn left at the first black top road. There will be several church members volunteering for this fun event.
On Sunday morning, "He is Risen!" The Easter Sunday worship will be at 11 a.m.
On Sunday, March 26, scripture readings were from Mark 15: 29-36a. Pastor Velma's message was from Adam Hamilton's Final Words from the Cross: My God, My God, Why Have You Forsaken Me?" Her message began with reading a first person account of a man in the crowd.
The gospels record seven last statements of Jesus. These words reflect the darkness of both Jesus' horrific experience and also the darkness within those who were at the foot of the cross. It has been said that, in the trial and crucifixion of Jesus, it is humanity that was on trial. The crowd rather than seeing compassion moved people to cruelty and hate.
More and more, cases of cyberbullying that have resulted in suicides have happened. Reports of harassment, assault, violence, murder, terrorism, and war are in the news everyday. You see the dark side. Ask yourself, what is it that leads you to dehumanize others, to join the crowd of the religious people who stood around Jesus to humiliate him?
There are three things that Jesus' words tell everyone about him and about yourself. Jesus knows what it feels like to be abandoned by God. Second, Jesus teaches everyone to suffer and sacrifice for others. Third, Jesus prays and worships in times of despair. Questioning God in prayer is an act of faith, even when there is confusion about what is happening.
Psalm 22 begins with "My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?" This Psalm upholds David's trust in God. When you feel abandoned, trust that God has not forsaken you, he will not hide his face from you, and God hears you when you pray. There is a shadow that lurks in everyone. You are meant to see the costliness of God's grace. Love sacrificially to change the world. Jesus knows the feelings of hopelessness, doubt, and despair.
The service ended with the hymn "O How He Loves You and Me."
Cindy Ballew
First Apostolic
As services opened with prayer and songs of praise Sunday, March 26, the sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst. "The Faithfulness of Joseph," was taken from James 1:12 and Genesis 39:4-9, 12-14, 20. The life that Joseph lived in Canaan was the same life that he lived in Egypt. He did not allow the trials of his life to prevent him from serving God. A child of God will face adversities throughout life – either to be strengthened by them or brought down by them, depending upon his attitude. It took all of the things that happened in Joseph's life to make him what God wanted him to be.
Like Joseph, we must have the right attitude and in all things, seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness. Not all things that life brings us will be good, but all things that happen are for our benefit. When we praise the Lord through the trials that we face, we are able lean on him and trust him to see us through our challenging situations. The strengths the Lord sees in us will be developed in those trials.
Joseph had lived a favored life. He was a dreamer of dreams, as well as his father's favorite child. Yet, he faced dark times in his life that he could be molded into the man that God could use. We cannot live sheltered lives for God to be able to use us. We are a light set on a hill that cannot be hid. Because of the hatred his brothers had toward him, they devised a plan to rid themselves of Joseph. He was sold by his brothers as a slave to a traveling caravan, where he eventually came to be a slave in Potiphar's house. There he found favor in Potiphar's sight. When we are where we should be in serving God, we will find favor in the sight of others. Though Joseph was falsely accused by Potiphar's wife, his faith never waivered. He never allowed his position to cause him to compromise his walk with God.
Likewise, any one who compromises his faith to please others – on the job, at school, in the family – risks losing out with God. No excuse will justify a wrong in God's eyes. The enemy could have caused Joseph to question God, while he was falsely accused and in prison, yet Joseph knew God never does anything without a purpose in mind.
We, like Joseph, need to watch, pray, and ponder the path of our feet, walking only where the Lord would have us to walk. No trial, no temptation, is so great that God does not make a way of escape. Remember Joseph and stand true to the end.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-458-9498.
Nancy Walker
Peggs Community Church
Sunday morning services for March 26 opened in prayer by Brother Loyd Eaton with 45 people in attendance.
The devotional was taken from Mark 7:14-23, and the first song, "I Just Steal Away and Pray." We had 57 for worship service.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Dave Davis and Lloyd Harvey. Get well prayers and wishes go out for David Fisher, Johnny Orr, Glen Burnett, and Eula Perry.
The Good Friday service will be held at the Peggs Community Building on April 7 at 7 p.m. Brother Phil Buford will be bringing the message. There will be refreshments and door prizes following the service.
On the evening of April 8, a bus will be headed to Muskogee to see the annual Easter program. Contact Nancy or Kathy for more details.
Easter Sunrise service is at 7:30 a.m. on April 9 followed by breakfast then normal Sunday morning services. Evening service will be dismissed. Even though we're fast approaching the Easter season, we can't forget how quickly time flies by. Vacation Bible School will be here before you know it. As usual, it is the first full week of June – June 5-9 this year. More details as we get closer to the event.
Brother Rex based his message on Romans 6:16, Luke 12:16-20, and 2 Kings 7:3. The questions for the day were "In whom do you place your trust?" and "Where does your security lie?"
As humans, we have a tendency to rely on ourselves or the government for our well-being and security, family or good friends for trust, and ourselves for pretty much everything else. We don't always take into account that all the politicians are human, too, and therefore subject to the same desires and problems we have. So far, I myself haven't seen very much progress in the human race in reducing or eliminating any of our problems.
There is one, and only one, who can be fully trusted to see that we're kept safe, secure, content, and cherished. There is only one "hitch," though. We must fully place ourselves in his holy hands, following his commands, and relying on his love. Yes, we're talking about God, our creator.
If the one that made us can't help, who do we think we might be?
Kay Cordray
