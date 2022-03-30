Cookson United Methodist
Rev. Rachel Parrott and the congregation invite you to mark your calendars for upcoming events. On Tuesday, April 5, voters in Precinct 9, Keys District can vote for a new Keys School Board member.
Wednesday, April 5 from 1:30-5 p.m., you may give the gift of life. Oklahoma Blood Institute will host the Community Blood Drive. You can make an appointment by going to obi.org or by calling 1-877-340-8777. A special "I came for Treats" T-shirt, pet bandana, and free passes to the Oklahoma City Zoo will be available. These events will be held in the fellowship hall.
Continue your Lenten journey by coming as you are to special services. April 10 is Palm Sunday with services at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.. Thursday, April 13 at 6 p.m. will be a Maundy Thursday service in the fellowship hall. Friday, April 14 will be a Good Friday service at 6 p.m. An Easter Sunrise service will be held outside at 6:30 a.m. Call 918-457-5717 for more details. Leave a voicemail if there is not an answer.
The scripture readings on Sunday, April 3 will be Psalm 126, Isaiah 43:18-21, Philippians 3:4-14 and John 12:1-8. Regular worship times are 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. with small groups meeting at 9:30 a.m.
This past Sunday, scripture readings were Psalm 32, 2 Corinthians 5:16-21 and Luke 15:1-3, 11-32. Pastor Rachel began her message by telling the parable of the prodigal son. Everyone has disappointed people that they love one time, or another God included. The Father welcomed this son home. The older brother was upset. The older son was lost in his own way, by grief, sorrow and broken relationships. The parable ends with the father's words. The father is persistent in his welcome to both sons. The joyous return of the younger son shapes his compassionate response to the other. The thing about grace is that those moments of disappointment do not define you.
In this season of Lent, you are called home by a God who will come running down the road just to hold you once more. God's love is bigger and better than any failures. Even if you refuse to give God a chance, God will still seek and find you. Will you dare to be caught up in the loving embrace of God?
Cindy Ballew
Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Diane Sewell and Lincoln Nofire.
Mat Lawrence continued with a series on prayer from John 17 where Jesus prayed for his disciples as well as for each of us who are his.
In verse 17, Jesus prays for our sanctification. “Sanctify them through thy truth: thy word is truth.”
Jesus prayed for them and us to be set apart, in a position of holiness. We can live in holiness and righteousness, by the sacrifice of Jesus Christ for our sins.
“By the which will we are sanctifies through offering of the body of Jesus Christ once for all,” (Hebrews 10:10).
The Christian is sanctified by the blood of Jesus. We are sanctified by the work of the Holy Spirit.
“For by one Spirit are we all baptized into one body, whether we be Jews or Gentiles, whether we be bond or free, and have been all made to drink into one Spirit,” (1 Corinthians 12:13).
The Holy Spirit’s relationship with us is intimate and continual.
“For this cause also thank we God without ceasing, because, when ye received the word of God, which ye heard of us, ye received it not as the word of man, but as it is truth, the word of God, which effectually worketh also in you that believe,” (1 Thessalonians 2:13).
The moment a lost sinner receives Jesus, the Holy Spirit begins and continues to sanctify them. God’s word sanctifies us. If we want cleansing, the washing of the word cleanses us from all sin. Neglecting either of these interrupts our growth and sanctification; we are created to live with faith, surrendering to God continually.
We are sanctified by prayer. Our holiness is a way to honor God. People see our lives more than they hear our words (Acts 7:55-60).
Sanctification qualifies you for the work of God. It is said that God chose Rev. Billy Graham to be a worldwide evangelist because God could trust him. Sanctification keeps away God’s chastisement.
“And hath raised us up together, made us sit together in heavenly places in Christ Jesus,” (Ephesians 2:6).
Christians are called to live a higher life. God disciplines those he loves.
“Behold, happy is the man whom God correcteth: therefore, despise not the chastening of the Almighty,” (Job 5:17).
Sanctification prepares us for heaven; so we will be ready to meet God face-to-face.
“And Joshua said unto the people, Sanctify yourselves: for tomorrow: the Lord will do wonders among you,” (Joshua 3:5).
Pray for opportunities to testify about who Jesus is and his amazing grace. Pray for the situation in Ukraine, and pray for God to be glorified everywhere. Pray for our pastors, churches, families, and each other.
Marta Vann
Church of Jesus Christ of LDS
In the Book of Mormon we read, "Yea, I know that I am nothing; as to my strength I am weak; therefore I will not boast of myself, but I will boast of my God, for in his strength I can do all things; yea, behold, many mighty miracles we have wrought in this land, for which we will praise his name forever."
In this passage, a prophet named Ammon explained true humility, and he sets an example for us.
We are taught from an early age the importance of being humble. Humility isn't just being nice or kind, it is being fully willing to submit to the Lord. After receiving success, humility is recognizing him, and honoring him for what he has done.
Without God, we would be nothing, and there would be no opportunity to even experience success. We must remember all of the many specific blessings he gives us. Humility is not a sign of weakness but rather a sign of true strength.
When we strive to be genuinely humble and trust in him, acknowledging that we need his constant support and guidance, we can feel assurance and relief during life's storms that are sure to come. We can be confident in any situation we are faced with when we are humble.
When we rely on Christ and his eternal mercy, we can fully follow the counsel of his chosen servants. Pride is the complete opposite of humility and can consume us quickly if we let go of the desire to be humble. Being prideful can mean putting worldly things over God. We can avoid this by choosing daily to have humility which will help us to be obedient and to serve others which will ultimately bring us closer to our Redeemer and his perfect love.
Elder Kade Whisenant
Peggs Community Church
Morning service for this last Sunday in March began in prayer led by Brother Mike Parish. The devotional was taken from 1st John 1:1-10, and the first song
"Take The Name of Jesus With You." There were 40 folks in attendance for Sunday School.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Loyd Harvey and Dave Davis. Brother Rex is home from his knee replacement surgery and reportedly doing fairly well. Please continue to keep him in your prayers, as well as all those on the prayer chain.
April 9 at the Hulbert School cafeteria, there will be a benefit Indian taco dinner and live auction held, at 5 p.m. for the Hakes family.
Good Friday services will be the April 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the church, with Brother Phil Buford bringing the message. Easter sunrise service April 17 begins at 7:30 a.m. with breakfast following, then regular morning services at 10 and 11 a.m..
Our last Sunday singing will be April 24, and it was decided that there will be a light supper/snack at 6 p.m., and then the singing following, beginning around 7. Our singings are always open to any that would care to attend, and if you have singers or a band that would like to participate, just come on out. We'd be glad to see ya.
Brother Mike had the pulpit this morning, and took his message from several places in Isaiah and Zechariah, as well as passages from throughout the New Testament, focusing on prophecies, both fulfilled, being fulfilled and that which is to come. Lots of religions have their beliefs written down, and the phrase "it is written" is not uncommon.
What we need to realize is that what is written is not always true. Christians all over the world believe the Word of God from the first words written in Genesis "In the beginning, God..." throughout the rest of the books to the final "Amen" and "Even so, come Lord Jesus."
Events taking place in the world today seem to be pointing directly toward the imminent coming of Christ to take his church home, which is familiarly known as the "rapture." Only those that are asleep in Christ, and those that are Christ-followers in their lives will be taken up. This is not the second coming. That will take place after the seven years of tribulation that follows the rapture of the church.
Even these events have been foretold, from prophecies in the book of Daniel, to Ezekiel, to Isaiah, and those told to the Apostles after Jesus' death. It is true, it will and is happening, it is written.
Kay Cordray
First Apostolic
The sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of worship and praise for Sunday morning, March 27.
"Weapons of Our Warfare," was taken from 2 Corinthians 10:1-5. The seven infallible weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but mighty through God to the pulling down of strongholds of the enemy. God wants us to walk in victory as the church moves forward into an escalating conflict between light and darkness.
Moral purity, Biblical marital relationships, and even a normal family life are being attacked by satanic devices. In the midst of this is a divine call to the church to be, first of all, holy, and secondly, separated from the world and its influences. The church must learn to pray effectively and become obedient to those who watch for their souls. The days of trouble ahead require courage, sacrifice, and endurance. We are at war with the forces of evil. We must stand up and realize that the whole armor of God is at our disposal.
We must use the weapons that we have been given to realize a defeat of satan and his strongholds. We have been given the blood of the crucified Lamb. The devil dares not to cross the blood. It not only washes away our sins by baptism in Jesus' name, it revives us, and protects us; it purchased us.
The word of our testimony is a weapon by which we are made overcomers. To glorify the name of Jesus by our testimony is to cause Satan to shrink back. The name of Jesus is a weapon that causes demons to flee, a name by which the sick are healed, and a name that gives us power to tread serpents – even that beguiling serpent, Satan. It is the name above all names.
The written word, our fourth weapon, is the word of God. Jesus used the word against Satan and he left him. By, "it is written..." Satan is defeated. We cannot rely on feelings, but by God's written word.
Prayer and praise are weapons in our arsenal against the enemy. Worship causes the devil utter defeat. Like Paul and Silas in jail, we are set free by prayer and praise, regardless of our circumstances. The weapon of the Holy Ghost is more than speaking in tongues – it is the Creator within us; it is power. It is the comforter, the counselor, and our strength.
Finally, we are armed with the ministry of angels. They are ministering spirits to the heirs of salvation. By fervent prayers, we bombard the realm of Satan, the prince of the power of the air, and reach the throne of God, attaining great victory.
Feel welcome to visit any time, Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
First Baptist
Christ died in our place on the cross and for our sin. If we believe that Christ died on the cross for us, we believe only half of the gospel. The other half is that Christ is and always was 100% righteous and he fulfilled God’s standard perfectly. If he had only been 80% or 90% righteous, his sacrifice would not have met God’s demands.
When you ask Christ to come into your heart and life, he transfers his righteousness to us, so when God sees us, he sees Jesus’ perfect character in us. This is only able to happen because of Christ’s resurrection. The power of the resurrection transforms our minds and hearts and will one day transform our bodies into glorious ones that will live in heaven forever. The resurrection is the final hope of all Christ-followers. It is the final reveal of God’s renovation and design of perfecting our minds, bodies and spirits.
When we die and are in heaven, we will have resurrected, recreated bodies and will live in a completely new space for eternity. A perfect space designed by our perfect God and the perfect carpenter – Jesus – who paid the ultimate price, when he shed his blood on the cross. We have to make a choice though, will we try to keep rebuilding our life’s rubble that has been left by sin, or will we let the carpenter rebuild and transform our lives and live in the perfect space forever?
Sunday Services: Sunday school, 9:30 a.m., worship, 10:45 a.m., Wednesday night Bible study, 6:00 p.m.
Terri Fite
