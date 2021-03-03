Peggs Community Church
Services for this last day of February began in prayer led by Brother John Meigs; the devotional was chapter 4 of Malachi, and the first song was "I Shall Not Be Moved." We had 52 folks present this morning.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Raylene Bielli and Mike Moss. Mike and Kelly Moss are also celebrating their wedding anniversary. Our prayers and get well wishes are extended for Pat Bielli following her surgery. Our love, prayers and hope for God's peace go out to the family of Jason Gourd, and the Littlefield family. May God heal your pain and ease your hearts.
We'll be resuming the food pantry distribution Wednesday, March 10, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Brother Rex took his message from 2 Corinthians 5:17-21, two different parables from Luke, and John 3, Jesus' conversation with Nicodemus. Verse 17 from our passages in 2 Corinthians says this: "Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature, old things are passed away, behold, all things are become new." Luke 16 tells of the unjust servant/steward and how he wasted his master's assets while the master was gone; Luke 5 tells of the problem with trying to put new wine into an old container to ferment, and we all have heard the statement "You must be born again" from John 3.
What's the connection, you might ask. It's a simple explanation, actually: you just can't truly function as a Christian until you clean your house – that is, repent of your sins and ask for the Holy Spirit to move in and direct your life. We are supposed to shine the light of Christ to a lost world, so that they, too, can eventually make heaven their eternal home. In order to do this, we must live the type of life that actually shows others the change that has taken place in ourselves.
We know how cheaters, liars, bullies, and the like are viewed. Those aren't the only sins that glare in a person's life. Make no mistake, though, there are people that "pass" as Christians in public, but in private are anything but. We may not see it, but be assured that God does and those deeds are written down in that person's book of life in heaven.
Only by being born again in the spirit can a person have all the past sins be totally blotted out; accepting the blood of Christ as the payment for those sins and him as our savior.
Judgmental, you might say. Not, I, but God only. He's the One you have to appease and serve. Might better talk to him about it and see what he has to say. Start your conversation at Genesis 1:1: "In the beginning, God...." and be sure to pay attention.
Kay Cordray
Carter Baptist Church
Happy birthday and God bless Bill Schneider and Kathy Liles. May God continue to bless Alan and Jan Nickels who celebrated 23 years of marriage.
Pastor Mat Lawrence finished his “Truth and Consequences” series. Peter and the apostles, after being released from prison by an angel, returned to the temple preaching again even though they had just been arrested for doing so. They chose to obey God and leave the consequences to God.
Acts 5:29-32: “Then Peter and the other apostles, answered and said, 'We ought to obey God rather than men. The God of our fathers raised up Jesus, whom ye slew and hanged on a tree. Him hath God exalted with his right hand to be a Prince and Savior, for to give repentance to Israel, and forgiveness of sins. And we are his witnesses of these things; and so is also the Holy Ghost, whom God hath given to them that obey him.'”
If the apostle’s words were true the Jewish counsel would be guilty of the blood of Christ.
The right hand position was a place of honor.
Psalm 110:1: “The Lord said unto my Lord, 'sit thou at my right hand, until I make thine enemies thy footstool.'” Read Acts 7:55.
In Acts 5:33-39, Gamaliel, a Pharisee, compared the apostles to two other men who led movements that eventually came to a disastrous ends.
“And now I say unto you, 'Refrain from these men, and let them also alone; for if this counsel or this work be of men, it will come to naught. But if it be of God, ye cannot overthrow it; less haply ye be found even to fight against God.'”
Success does not verify truth. Mark Twain said, “A lie runs around the world while truth is still putting on her shoes.”
Mathew 12:30: “He that is not with me is against me; and he that gathereth not with me, scattereth abroad.”
Elijah’s challenge in 1 Kings 18:21: “…How long halt ye between two opinions? If the Lord be God, follow him; but if Baal, then follow him.”
In Acts 5:40-42, the apostles were beaten and released. They again were commanded to stop preaching the truth of Jesus Christ. Instead they rejoiced in their suffering in his name and kept teaching and preaching Jesus every chance they got. See Matthew 5:10-12.
The ongoing chaos and conflicts in this world can keep us from daily walking close with Jesus. Do we pick battles that honor and glorify Jesus or that make our opinion right? As a Christian, always remember what and who you stand for.
Maybe we need real persecution. Have we lost sight of what is truly important? Honestly, why are we here?
Marta Vann
Tahlequah First Baptist
It is hard to grasp the deep love that God has for us. It is hard for us to fathom and take in this kind of love, but that is the kind of love our Lord has for us, and it should be our goal in life and daily desire to want to be transformed and walk in that love.
When we witness and realize the love that the Lord has for us then we can set and work toward the goals he has for us. We don’t even necessarily have to complete our goals because God loves our enthusiasm to work for him more than he does the completed task. He loves when we take steps toward the progress of accomplishing the goals he has for us, not just the end result; and let’s face it, some things just won’t get accomplished while we’re here on earth, but God loves it when we try.
God loves when we are obedient to him. When we progress toward becoming more like him, it is a life-long thing. There will always be more to do and always be more ways to make our love and character stronger. There will always be more ways to improve our integrity and kindness to others.
Faith is the reality of what we hope for and the evidence of things not yet seen. We can never fully know God’s ways, but we can seek to walk in the ways we know please him. We can make progress a little at a time, and if he has given us a task to complete in our lives, he won’t leave us stranded. He will be right there by our side to make sure our task and progress are complete one after another.
Life is a journey and each new task in our life teaches us something new and teaches us to grow.
Sunday school begins at 9:30 a.m., and worship is at 10:45. Wednesday Bible studies begin at 6 p.m.
Terri Fite
First Apostolic
The sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise for Sunday, Feb. 28. "Light and Darkness" was taken from John 1:1-9, 8:12; Acts 2:38; and Matthew 5:14-16, 6:22-24. When light appears, darkness flees – the greater the darkness, the brighter the light. When God robed himself in flesh, he brought the light to a world that sat in great darkness. He came to give eternal life to all who would receive him.
Before he created the world, he planned to be the sacrifice on Calvary so that his precious blood could remit the sins of man. Calvary was never an afterthought. His death, burial, and resurrection abolished spiritual death.
The life God gives us as we repent, are baptized in Jesus' name, and filled with the Holy Ghost is eternal. Without him, we have no hope. When we belong to him, we receive the revelation of the promises found in his Word. The Holy Ghost gives us direction; it guides our every step. Without this light, we would have no eternal life. The Holy Ghost is the Spirit of truth. It is pure and holy. When the light shines in darkness, the darkness comprehends it not.
The world cannot grasp the change in the life of one who is born again of the water and of the Spirit. At one time, we were all in that darkness, sinners, not able to find that ray of light. Through the mercy of God, that light of salvation crossed the path of our lives, and, as many as received him, gave he power to become the sons of God – the children of the most high God, even to them that believe on his name – Jesus.
He is the fountain of wisdom. He has given us wisdom, knowledge, and a conscience, which tries to tell us to live for God. Many have allowed their consciences to become seared as with a hot iron. They give no thought to right or wrong, but live to satisfy themselves. Those who do live for God have become the light of the world. By the fruit of the Spirit in our lives, the world can see what pleases God, for our lives prove what is that good and perfect and acceptable will of God.
Our lives are examples to this lost world. We must love God more than anything this world has to offer, for we cannot serve two masters. Let us serve God with gladness and singleness of heart. Eternal life is our great reward.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498. Also, visit our website at facwellingok.org and listen to the services on livestream/free conference call.
Nancy Walker
