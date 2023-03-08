First Apostolic
Prayer was followed by songs of praise and worship as the presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened Sunday, March 5.
"Jesus' Final Teachings," was taken from John 12:15, Matthew 12:8-9; 22:8-10, and Matthew 24:29-31, 42-44. Even as Jesus rode triumphantly into Jerusalem in his final week, he knew that the cries of Hosanna would soon change to cries for his death. He wept over the city, knowing that the people failed to realize what was at their fingertips, if they would only follow him.
Likewise, if we could realize he laid the plan of salvation at our feet when he gave his life on Calvary, we would know the peace at our fingertips. Eternal life is to whosever will obey the plan of salvation - repentance, baptism in Jesus' name, and the infilling of the Holy Ghost, as preached by the Apostle Peter on the day of Pentecost at the birth of the church. Too many people are busy laying up treasures here on earth to realize the end is near.
Jesus told his Apostles what his second coming would mean. They asked him, "When shall these things be? What shall be the signs of thy coming, and of the end of the world?"
Jesus spoke first of deception. Today is an age of deceit more than any time in the world's history. Paul warned us we are to know them that labor among us in this age of deception. Jesus warned of wars and rumors of wars, nation rising against nation and kingdom against kingdom.
There is never a day, now, when this world is free of war. There is only the promise of sudden destruction for all who cry peace and safety. Famines, pestilences, and earthquakes are a sign of the end. A food shortage is imminent as few countries are able to feed their own people. Tremors have been reported nearby as earthquakes strike the world over.
Science and technology seek to control man's thinking. Many shall be offended - but the word of God tells us that great peace have they that love the laws of God, and nothing shall offend them.
Many will betray one another and the love of many will wax cold. Today's news describe the hatred and violence that abounds, with little or no remorse from the offenders. All of these events point to the mark of the beast, but the church, with the spirit of God dwelling in it, must be taken away first, else the anti-christ cannot come into power. Jesus spoke of the days of Noah when people were eating and drinking and knew not until the flood came and took them all away. The same thing will happen when he comes for his church - the world will be too busy to realize he has come again. Let us be mindful of the times and be ready for his soon return.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-458-9498. Visit our website at facwellingok.org.
Nancy Walker
First Baptist
It was the '80s. A young fifth grader wanted to be beautiful. She came across a palette of five fabulous colors, from pale green to bright blue. In the '80s, bright blue eye shadow was all the rage. It was on the cover of magazines, on TV commercials, and all the older women wore it at church. Everyone was wearing it, even Marsha Brady. Let's face it, most young girls back then took their beauty cues from Marsha Brady. A little scary.
She rode the bus to school, which gave her an unsupervised window of opportunity in the mornings to sneak around after getting off the bus and going to her classroom. She had two neighbor friends who would sometimes venture into the school beauty salon - the girl's bathroom - and as long as they made it to their classroom on time, all was well.
After getting off the bus one morning, she ran to the bathroom and not paying too much attention to detail, smudged the bright blue, creamy, eye shadow on her eyelids. Then she headed off to her fifth-grade classroom.
In her mind, she was totally cool and hip. After wearing the eye shadow for several days, her teacher called her up to her desk and asked if her mother knew she was wearing eye shadow to school. The girl said, "Yes, my mom lets me wear this." The teacher told her that she might need to call her mother to ask her about it, and sent the girl back to her seat.
She sat in fear, almost trembling at the thought of being found out. Her teacher never called her mom, but that was the last day she wore bright blue eye shadow. In the fifth grade at least.
She just wanted to be beautiful. She thought people would like and accept her better if she looked beautiful. What other people thought, really mattered to her. She wanted to measure up. We all do. We all want to be beautiful people and take care of ourselves. It's perfectly fine to add a little glitz to our life by glossing our lips and wearing some sparkle.
We need to be cautious though about blurring the lines between physical beauty, spiritual beauty, and personal worth. Hollywood's version of beauty has never been or never will be what God desires for us. He cares much more about our inner beauty and our love and respect for him, rather than our external beauty. The Bible tells us that charm is deceptive and beauty is fleeting, but if we honor and fear the Lord, we will be praised.
Sunday services include classic worship at 8:30 a.m.; Sunday school at 9:45 a.m.; and modern worship at 11 a.m.
Terri Fite
Cookson United Methodist
Pastor Velma Carriaga and the congregation welcome you and your family to come as you are to the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road. Sunday morning worship is at 11 a.m. Small groups meet at 9:45 a.m. Everyone is invited to enjoy fellowship, coffee, and snacks in between. Enter to worship and depart to serve.
The Lake Tenkiller area people are invited to a special St. Patrick's Day Dinner. It will be Friday, March 17 from 5-7 p.m. The menu includes corn beef and cabbage, Irish Stew, a variety of cooked carrots and potatoes, other items, desserts, and a drink. A love offering is appreciated.
The Tahlequah Camera Club will be co-hosting and selling prints of their beautiful pictures that are award winning photos. They will be matted and ready to frame. A silent auction will be held to purchase them to decorate your home or office.
Sunday, March 5, the second Sunday of Lent, Pastor Velma's scripture was Luke 23: 26-34. Her message was titled "Final Words from the Cross: 'Father, Forgive them...'"
All four Gospels record the final words Jesus made from the cross, which teach us about Jesus, God, and about ourselves. Jesus' final words were a prayer for the soldiers, for the crowd, for the religious leaders, and for them. "Them" includes everybody, even us today. Jesus prayed, "Father forgive (fill in your name)." He cried out this prayer for all humanity.
From these words, come three additional truths: Everyone needs forgiveness; God's grace is a gift; and Jesus modeled forgiveness.
Everybody struggles with sin and needs forgiveness. God created a path to follow, but as humans we stray from it. The church traditionally lists seven deadly sins. They include lust, gluttony, greed, sloth, wrath, envy, and pride. These paths seem to promise pleasure and happiness, yet they lead to pain. Sin is a problem you never outgrow.
The season of Lent is all about 40 days in which you examine your hearts, minds, and lives to see why we need forgiveness. God's grace is a gift. Jesus was praying for God's mercy. Read Romans 5:6-8.
Jesus modeled forgiveness. God's grace is also an example for us. Jesus prayed this out loud. If you are someone who resents other people and refuses to forgive them, then you carry bitterness in your heart. This makes it really hard for you to accept God's forgiveness.
With Jesus' help, we can pray "Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing."
Cindy Ballew
Peggs Community Church
Sunday school was opened Sunday, March 5 with prayer led by Gilbert Beaver. The devotional was Psalms 5, and the first song "There Shall Be Showers of Blessing." There were 46 people present for Sunday school and 64 for worship services.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Elizabeth James and Bobby Cole. Get well wishes go out for Emily Hammett, and our love, prayers, and sympathy are extended to the family of Rhonda Bass-Angel on her loss.
VBS meeting was Monday, March 6 at 6:30 p.m., food pantry was Wednesday, March 8, a garage sale will be the March 17 and 18, and dinner at the Amish House will be March 31. A sign up sheet will be out next week. Daylight Savings Time begins Sunday, March 12 at 2 a.m.
Our Good Friday service will be April 7 at the Peggs Community Center. Brother Mike had the pulpit this morning and spoke on the presence of Satan in our world and lives.
We hear of him first in Genesis 3 and he seemed to have quite a "life" clear through the flood and beyond. Genesis 11:1-9 tells us of the self-pride of man, the building of the tower toward heaven, and the scattering of the peoples and languages.
All instituted because of Satan's power over man. Isaiah 14:9-17 tells of the heavenly existence and subsequent fall from heaven of Satan and his followers; Ezekiel 28:13-19 tells a similar account. Revelation 12:7-12 is just another account of the fall of Satan. All throughout the Bible, the existence of "that old serpent" and the troubles he causes are told of. The same troubles are taken care of by God once the offending peoples repent and ask for his forgiveness.
A lot of folks these days will tell you the devil doesn't exist, nor are there any demons in the world. That lie is perpetuated by Satan, and far too many believe and repeat it to others. It is possible for a Christian to look into the eyes of someone else and see to their very soul and the demon that occupies them.
Please, people. Call out to Jesus, repent of your sins, live your life for God. Satan is real, and so is hell.
You don't want to spend your eternity wishing you had.
Kay Cordray
Carter Baptist
Happy birthday, God bless Kristen Kimble, Shauna Mumford, and Ali Reed.
May God continue to bless James and Donna Dallis, as they celebrated another year of marriage.
Pastor Mat Lawrence brought a message about overcoming anxiety in our lives.
Galatians 5:22-23: "But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, temperance: against such there is no law."
God gives you everything that you need to live your life carefree. In the following passage Jesus tells us three times, to take no thought or don't worry.
Matthew 6:25-34: "…Take no thought for your life, what ye shall eat, or what ye shall drink, nor yet for your body, what ye shall put on. Is not the life more than meat, and the body than raiment?
Behold the fowls of the air: for they sow not, neither do they reap, nor gather into barns; yet your heavenly Father feedeth them. Are ye not much better than they? Which of you by taking thought can add one cubit unto his stature?
And why take ye thought for raiment? Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow, they toil not, neither do they spin: And yet I say unto you, That even Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these.
Wherefore, if God so clothe the grass of the field, which today is, and tomorrow is cast into the oven, shall he not much more clothe you, O ye of little faith?
Therefore take no thought saying, What shall we eat? Or What shall we drink? Or Wherewithal shall we be clothed? (For after all these things do the Gentiles seek:) for your heavenly Father knoweth that ye have need of all these things.
But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you. Take therefore no thought for the morrow: for the morrow shall take thought for the things of itself. Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof."
Anxiety is worrying about the future. Yet God lovingly holds our future in his hands, once we surrender our lives by faith to Jesus in salvation. Romans 5:11.
God gives us his provision, which is peace and confidence that God is in complete control. Ephesians 1:11 and Romans 8:28.
Your heavenly Father knows all you need, he controls the world and he loves you.
Philippians 4:6-7: "Be careful for nothing; but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God. And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus."
Trust God to control everything each day.
Marta Vann
