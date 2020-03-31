Peggs Community Church
Sunday, March 29....a Sunday we originally didn't expect to gather for a worship service, but as we all know....God is good. Brother Rex had either seen or heard of a pastor holding service in his church's parking lot, preaching outdoors, while the congregation stayed in their vehicles.
So, instead of closing the doors of the church altogether, Peggs Community copied that pastor's example and dedication to God and held our own "Drive In Worship Service." It was a beautiful morning for it, and was just what 71 people were looking for. There was a short song service and then Brother Rex delivered his message.
Taking his text from Mark 5:30, 34, Brother Rex spoke of the healing power of Jesus, and the faith it takes to touch that power, for ourselves, others, and our nation. There are many examples of God's healing and the miracles performed for a people that didn't always follow the laws set down in the Ten Commandments given to Moses. Those miracles not only showed the power of God and his Son to the faithless, but gifts of grace and mercy to those most in need at the time were given and always because of a person's absolute faith. For example, the woman from our Scripture this morning. All she knew was if she could just get close enough to touch Jesus' garment, she would be healed. Jesus knew that someone's faith had touched him, because he felt a portion of virtue go from him.
The woman's faith not only healed her temporarily, but because of that faith, she was completely healed and able to return to a normal life.
Virtue, love, and an unbreakable faith in the Holy Father is just exactly what we as a nation, and as individuals need to bring us back by bringing God back into our lives. There are signs that this change is slowly coming about, and when it is time, God will heal this land and his people.
He tells us he will in his Word; and God always keeps his promise.
God willing and weather permitting, we'll be gathering once again in the parking lot at Peggs Community Church next Sunday at 11 a.m., and will continue to meet this way until restrictions are released and the pandemic has receded. Hang in there; God's got this.
Kay Cordray
Carter Baptist Church
Pastor Matt Lawrence began a two-part series on “Accumulating treasure.” Names can wound, start wars, though at times they speak truth. Fool, is one of the most hurtful. To be a fool in God’s eyes is to completely miss the mark and the meaning of life.
In today’s society, the pursuit of more money, things, and status prevails. Our worth is often measured by our possessions and position. Think about how some are hoarding toilet paper recently.
On one hand, the religious leaders recognized Jesus’s popularity; on the other, they despised him and wanted to catch him blaspheming.
Here, Jesus probes our hearts and our minds.
Luke 12:13-21 begins with a man desiring Jesus to settle an inheritance matter where he would receive more money than was lawful. Jesus replies that he is not a judge. Jesus tells the hearers a parable about a man whose harvest brought forth a large abundance. He decided to tear down his barns, build bigger barns and enjoy his bounty. God tells him differently.
Verse 20: “But God said unto him, 'Thou fool, this night thy soul shall be required of thee: then whose shall those things be, which thou hast provided? So is he that layeth up treasure for himself, and is not rich toward God.'”
Covetousness is about not being satisfied with who you are or with what God gives you; you want more, or better, you want what others have. Covetousness is idolatry.
Colossians 3:5: "Mortify therefore your members which are upon the earth; fornication, uncleanness, inordinate affection, evil concupiscence, and covetousness, which is idolatry.”
Luke 12:15: "And he said unto them, 'Take heed, and beware of covetousness: for a man’s life consisteth not in the abundance of the things which he possesses.'”
The last several weeks have been kind of scary. We are following the advice of our leaders and experts; the rest is in God’s hands. God, alone is the source of life; he controls life.
In order to abide with appropriate, social distancing, as well as meet the church's need to gather together for corporate worship, we will do things differently. Next Sunday, Carter Baptist Church plans to have a parking lot service. Everyone is invited to come, park their vehicles, roll down their windows and partake while services proceed outside on the porch area with speakers to aid in everyone hearing.
Pray amid this pandemic for God to open doors for his Word to be heard and believed: pray for hearts to repent and receive Jesus Christ as Savior. Pray for our churches, communities, schools, military personnel, hospital employees, and our children. Pray for our local and national leaders. Pray earnestly and fervently for each other.
Marta Vann
Cookson United Methodist
Prayers are united for all of us as the whole world struggles to get through this COVID-19 pandemic. A social distancing Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drive was held in the Cookson community last Tuesday. Blood units are at a critical level and it's necessary to keep blood supplies available for these times through eligible healthy donors.
Last Sunday, Rev. Rachel Parrott went to Facebook live to deliver her sermon. Her message was delivered from John 11:1-45. Other Scriptures included Psalm 130 and Romans 8: 6-11. The church is trying this week to be able to do a parking lot message, weather permitting, for Palm Sunday and-or Easter Sunday.
The gospel John 11:1-45 was divided into smaller parts for the message. This gospel lesson contains the tension between the hope of resurrection and the finality of death. In verses 1-6, Jesus knows the pain of not being with the one who is sick. In verses 7-16, the disciples were not eager to return to Judea because a few days ago Jesus barely escaped a stoning by the authorities. They were sad that Lazarus was dead. Jesus insisted to go there even with the danger.
Continuing in verses 17-27, Martha is struggling with the tension between the hope of resurrection and the finality of death. She only dares to hope for the resurrection at the end of the time. Jesus says "I am the resurrection and the life." This is the final of Jesus' "I am" statements in the gospel of John. Jesus brings into life the certainty that death is not the end. Through Jesus we know that we are journeying, not to the sunset, but to the sunrise. We are not on our way to death, but on the way to life. Eternal life is experienced here and now. Jesus is here to help us and life becomes a new thing.
Verses 28-37 continues the tension between life and death. Jesus truly walks with us. In verses 38-45, Mary and Martha are at the tomb of their brother Lazarus with Jesus. Lazarus is recalled to life. As Christians, resurrection and life are central to the meaning of our faith lives. Seek the ways of working with Jesus to bring resurrection and life into this world. People still need to remove the grave cloths of fear, anxiety, loss and grief, so that they may walk as children of light. At the present time, this calls for creativity.
How can people live lives free of fear and anxiety as they are self isolated at home? Deal with the loss of gathered community that is presently denied. Also how can people bring light to others through the distance? Hold tight to the promise and power of "I am the resurrection and the life." Trust in God's creative spirit to inspire you in new ways of safely forming community. Trust in the resurrection power to bring forth new life in the face of sickness and death. Hold on to God's promises.
Cindy Ballew
First Apostolic
“A Prisoner of Jesus Christ” was taken from Philippians 1:12 and Acts 27:20-25; 28:1-6. Paul, from his conversion on the road to Damascus to his death many years later, never thought of himself as anything but a prisoner of Jesus Christ. He said that it is the love of Christ in our lives that constrains us to serve the Lord with total commitment. He stood on the deck of a vessel in the midst of a tempest proclaiming that the Lord would save every life. He believed God that it would be as he had been told.
Today, when we stand in the midst of a spiritual tempest in our souls, we must believe God that he will see us through to the end. As we pass the proving ground of circumstances, the world observes us. Our reactions to trials must mirror the Lord in our lives.
As Paul was confined to prison, there were those who were preaching Christ with strife, trying to say that Paul was in prison for doing something wrong, effectively taking advantage of those who were shaken by Paul’s imprisonment. They, in effect, were adding afflictions to Paul’s bonds, rather than encouraging him. They were using the Scripture to their advantage.
We must be able to detect wrong spirits who would tear down another to build up themselves. Paul had to write the church at Philippi to tell them that the things which had befallen him were to the furtherance of the gospel. When someone condemns another or tries to cause divisions in the church, they themselves are breaking more laws than the ones they are trying to destroy.
When we are submissive to God, he can lead us to a place that he can be glorified by our lives. Too many times we draw back, but we must remember that it is for our good. We are not required to understand, but only to trust him. As surely as Acts 2:38 proclaims the plan of salvation preached on the day of Pentecost at the birth of the church, Romans 8:28 lets us know that through every circumstance, our good is foremost to the Lord.
Services have been suspended temporarily at this time. For information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.