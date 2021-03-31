Peggs Community Church
Morning services for this Palm Sunday, March 27, opened in prayer led by Brother John Meigs. The devotional was read from Matthew 21:1-13 and the first song was "Are You Washed In The Blood?" There were 54 present today.
There were two requests for get well cards and wishes: Terrell Barnoski and Ed Moss. May God touch them with his healing hands.
We will be holding our annual Good Friday service April 2 beginning at 7:30 p.m., and will be held at our church. Brother Brian Kester will be bringing the message. A reminder: although this service was initiated by the Peggs Ministerial Alliance, anyone is more than welcome to attend. You will be most welcome. One change this year: there won't be any snacks and fellowship following the service...you can thank COVID for this. Easter sunrise service begins at 7:30 a.m., followed by breakfast, regular Sunday school and worship service. The evening service will be dismissed this week. Our Sunday school classes will be returning to their normal places of class Easter morning, as well.
Brother Rex read 1 Corinthians 3:16-17, Matthew 4:4, and verses from Matthew 11 to set the "tone" for his message; what do we eat – what goes into our bodies? We're not talking about foodstuffs, here, but the sort of "junk" we take in or spew out. Gossip, hateful speech, lies, stories designed to deceive and deflect the gospel – there's a whole lot of this sort of stuff out there these days and in some cases, not exactly easy to tell the bad from the good unless, that is, whatever you hear is weighed against the gospel, the Word of God and see if it stands up.
Unfortunately, the greater part of it isn't going to stand the test. As Christians, God's children, we have to be careful about our intake and out-flow of our thoughts and speech. We have our own children listening intently, even when you don't think they are, as well as our friends and neighbors, the grocery clerk, and anyone you meet on the street. If we don't sift the good from the bad, our own witness to others isn't going to stand up when measured against the temptations of the world. We'll be labeled "hypocrites," and turned away from as an example set for others to want to live like.
All this is sounding pretty jumbled up, but the point is: if what you say or what you hear and believe won't agree with and stand on the Word of God, you need to fix it. You know how – talk it out with God. He can make things right. And remember: other people are watching you very closely, just because you are a Bible-believing, God-fearing, trying-to-live-right Christian. If you don't measure up, they won't want what you have, and that could be a tragedy.
Kay Cordray
Carter Baptist Church
Happy birthday and God bless Diane Sewell and Lincoln Nofire.
Pastor Mat Lawrence entitled the morning message “Laws of Spiritual Harvest.”
The law of gravity, the earth’s rotation speed is 17,000 mph; if we got out of the pull of gravity we would go into perpetual motion. There are spiritual laws that exist. The first is renewal comes to those who do God’s work.
John 4:37-39: “And herein is that saying, true, one soweth, and another reapeth. I sent you to reap that whereon ye bestowed no labor, other men labored, and ye are entered into their labor. And many of the Samaritans of that city believed on him for the saying of the woman, which testified, 'He told me all that ever I did.'”
With other labors, we need to get refreshed by sleep, caffeine, or maybe a vacation; however when we do God’s work, God refreshes us. If we let God’s work be of utmost importance, he will keep us.
Jesus went through Samaria with his disciples because of a woman ready for the witness of Jesus Christ; she would share with the Samaritans in that area. See John 4:1-42.
Zechariah 4:6: “Then he answered and spake unto me, saying, 'This is the word of the Lord unto Zerubbabel, saying, Not by might, nor by power, but by my Spirit, saith the Lord of hosts.'”
God honors his people who do his work. He will empower us and renew our strength.
Next, the season for spiritual harvest comes at any time. Jesus had become sensitive to the Samaritan woman. Jesus recognized opportunities, where his disciples did not.
If our world is to be witnessed to, we all have a part to do. All of God’s people are needed. Otherwise, a disastrous time will come to those who are not saved.
Jeremiah 8:20: “The harvest is past, the summer is ended, and we are not saved.”
Let’s make sure every person has an opportunity to be saved. When we see what is happening in this world how can we not know that the harvest is near?
Think about the spiritual chain of work that binds us together. We are linked to the work of other saints, Moses, Paul, Peter John. We share in the joy of the harvest gloriously rewarded and united in everything as God’s workers.
Third, God surprises us with the people he uses; God will use any available vessel. God use the Samaritan woman, who heard, received, and brought the whole town to see Jesus for two glorious days.
God wants to use each of his children in harvest work. Like a volunteer army, he needs volunteers. Are you willing to serve in an exciting eternal capacity?
Marta Vann
Tahlequah First Baptist
If I had only known what I know now. Hindsight is always 20/20 when we are in certain situations. We tend to think things are what they aren’t and see the wrong meanings in things.
When Jesus rode triumphantly into Jerusalem and entered the city with crowds of people shouting “Hosanna!” and welcoming him with palm branches waving and excitement in the air, and then what happened next, his disciples must have felt that way, too: if I had only known what I know now. It was such a wonderful day, but it was a wonderful day for different reasons than they thought. They thought Jesus had come to reestablish Israel’s power in the world. God had a different plan.
It wasn’t only the disciples that had misconceptions about Jesus, the Messiah; the Jewish people expected him to be an earthly king also. They thought he came to bring them salvation in an earthly sense, salvation from oppression politically and socially. After all, he raised the dead. Surely he could restore and bring peace to Israel and free them from Roman rule. Everyone loved Jesus in that short period of time. Even the Pharisees were watching Jesus with jealous eyes and hearts, thinking, “The whole world is following him.” That wonderful day took a downward turn for Jesus and the disciples along with some political leaders like Pilate and really everyone there that day. Their ideas about the Messiah were not God’s ideas of the Messiah he sent to save them.
During this Holy Week, think about times when circumstances looked one way but turned out to be something else entirely. Think about when God’s plan for your life was different than what you thought it was going to be and, as it unfolded, turned out to be something better than you ever dreamed or imagined. This Easter season, share these instances with someone dear to you and tell them of God’s love and how his plans are always perfect and much higher and greater than any plan we could ever dream or imagine for ourselves.
Join us in celebrating the Resurrection of our Lord. The Good Friday service will be at 7 p.m. in the auditorium. Sunday school will be at 9:30 a.m., and Easter Sunday worship will be at 10:45.
Terri Fite
Cookson United Methodist
Rev. Rachel Parrott and the Cookson UMC congregation invite you and your family to worship with them during Holy Week at the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road. Last Sunday began with Palm/Passion Sunday. This Thursday will be Maundy Thursday with a service at 6 p,m. Friday will be a Good Friday service. Then, on Sunday, April 4, there will be a drive-in parking lot service at 7 a.m.; inside worship at 8:30 and 10 with masks and social distancing required, It will be livestreamed to the Cookson UMC Facebook page at 10. Then, a drive-in service at 11:30 in the parking lot concludes Easter.
Palm Sunday Scriptures were Mark 11:1-11; Psalm 118:1-2,19-29; Isaiah 50: 4-9a; Psalm 31: 9-16; and Philippians 2:5-11. Pastor Rachel's message was reflecting on the passion of Christ Jesus triumphal entry into Jerusalem and also events later this week. She interjected the above Scriptures throughout her message, along with using passages from Mark 14 and 15.
Pastor Rachel emphasized to remember the full extent of Jesus' descent, of which is in Philippians 2: 4-11. This is the mind of Christ; not to grasp at glory, but to live, to love, to die and emptied self. Jesus Christ is both the Lord as servant and the servant as Lord. As servant, Christ acts humbly as our priest to redeem us from the sin of pride; as Lord, he exalts humanity by grace to royal partnership with God. Remember this throughout Holy Week.
This week you are encouraged to walk with Jesus. Take time to dwell on the passion of Christ in Scripture. Reflect on all that God has done for you in Jesus Christ so that you will gather on Easter Sunday and you will experience a full and true worship.
Cindy Ballew
First Apostolic
Prayer was followed by songs of praise and worship as services opened for Sunday morning, March 28, as the sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst.
"Financial Integrity and True Riches" was taken from Luke 16:11, 38; Acts 2:38; Proverbs 6:6-11; and 1 Timothy 6:8-12. True values often become clouded because of earthly riches.
True riches include eternal life. The plan of salvation was given to us on the day of Pentecost when Peter stood up to preach after the Holy Ghost fell in the upper room: repentance, baptism in Jesus' name for the remission of sins, and receiving the infilling of the Holy Ghost. We are to have contentment with whatever we possess, little or much, on this earth.
It is essential in living for God to overcome many areas of our lives that are detrimental in our walk with the Lord.
If we do not have control of ourselves, we will be lost. The enemy will use any lack of control on our part to destroy us. We must stay away from those areas that will hinder our walk with God. Our manner of dress can be a weakness in our lives if we allow the fads and fashions of Hollywood to control us. We are to dress modestly, for the church has not changed the standards of holiness that were set in place by a holy God. We are also to control our manner of speech as becomes a Christian, forsaking the slang of this world.
Our time is to be used to provide for our families and in the work of the Lord. If a man does not provide for his own house, he is worse than an infidel. In this day and age, people have learned to be idle, to the destruction of godly values. Work gives a person a sense of self-esteem and does not allow idle time for depression to occupy his mind.
We need also to provide physical labor as we serve the Lord: cleaning the churchyard, visitation, in playing instruments in a service, as well as praying, fasting, and reading the Word of God.
We must use our money properly, spending wisely. If we spend foolishly, there will be nothing left for the work of the Lord. Tithes are to be given before any other obligation; the Lord will provide every need when we are faithful to him. By tithing, we receive spiritual blessings as well. In giving offerings, we are able to give back to the Lord what he has given to us in his many blessings in our lives. We can never out-give God. His greatest gift is the gift of salvation that he provided by his death on Calvary – the gift that he purchased with his own blood. Let us never become unthankful for the things that he has done for us.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498. Also, visit our website at facwellingok.org and listen to the services on livestream/conference call.
Nancy Walker
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.