Faith is a gift. There is no doubt about that. Many of us have been through trying and difficult times that make blind faith and unwavering belief difficult and seemingly impossible at times. Were you ever lied to by a friend you trusted? Did your parents ever let you down? Have you ever been abused by someone who was meant to care for you or betrayed by a spouse or someone you loved? Chances are, the answer is yes, and chances are that we have doubted God often because of these circumstances.
Many of us have heard ever since we were children that doubt or skepticism should not exist in God’s kingdom. James 1:6 says, “the one who doubts is like the surf of the sea, driven and tossed by the wind.” Is that really what scripture is telling us though? Should we not express hesitation or ask questions?
Why? was Jesus’ response to doubt. He didn’t condemn or give accolades to it either way. He only cared about the hearts, fears, and motives of those who questioned him and struggled with unbelief. The people in Jesus’ day doubted and asked questions, but he healed them just the same. He answered their questions and told them things about themselves that made them look at their lives in a new and different way. When the people showed great faith, it pleased Jesus. He was overjoyed by their faith, but he certainly didn’t condemn others for lesser faith. He knew there were cultural issues, fear and questions that would take time for them to overcome.
God blesses us richly through our faith and belief in him. He has big plans for us. He told Thomas in the New Testament, “Because you have seen me, you have believed; blessed are those who have not seen and yet have believed” (John 20:29).
Jesus didn’t put Thomas down or criticize him for doubting, he simply told him of the blessings that all men can have through faith and belief. He stressed to his disciples that God has great things in store for us, things that we cannot even see.
Doubting can be a step toward faith. It is not the opposite of faith. Remember God loves us and wants us to wait for his mercies of eternal life. Have a very glorious and blessed Easter.
Easter Sunday Services: Sunday school, 9:30 a.m., worship, 10:45 a.m., Wednesday night Bible study, 6 p.m.
Happy birthday, God bless Les Mehaan.
The children’s choir sang for the Church.
Pastor Mat Lawrence titled the message, “Living on a supernatural level.”
“Let all bitterness, and wrath, and anger, and clamour, and evil speaking, be put away from you, with all malice. And be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ’s sake hath forgiven you” (Ephesians 4:31-32).
We all know people who we have admired or see as supernatural examples to us as we grow in Christ. As Christians, hopefully, we are all progressing in that direction.
Unfortunately, there are others who have a negative reputation. There are some of us who have drifted temporarily until God called us back to himself.
“If any man’s work shall be burned, he shall suffer loss: but he himself shall be saved, yet so as by fire” (1 Corinthians 3:15).
We are all carnal and often live mainly to satisfy our flesh. We have evil attitudes, desires, and wishes that dwell in us. God wants us to put these evil ways, thoughts, and wants away from us.
Scripture instructs us to reject bitterness. Apostle Paul could have become bitter with all that he suffered not only by the hands of unbelievers, and strangers, but also fellow believers and his own family. Remember Esau, who sold his birthright when he was hungry, and later became very bitter.
“Looking diligently lest any man fail of the grace of God: less any root of bitterness springing up trouble you and thereby many be defiled” (Hebrews 12:15).
Bitterness is discontent, clamor is loud unrelenting anger. One person’s bitterness can spread quickly. Try to be kind when you get a chance, opportunities to minister can come from first being kind to someone, remember the Philippian jailer (Acts 16).
When we show kindness it is a supernatural act because we are too often thinking more about ourselves. Ask God to keep your heart tender.
“For out of much affliction and anguish of heart I wrote unto you with many tears; not that ye should be grieved, but that ye might know the love which I have more abundantly unto you” (2 Corinthians 2:4).
“I say the truth in Christ, I lie not, my conscience also bearing me witness in the Holy Ghost, That I have great heaviness and continual sorrow in my heart.
For I could wish that myself were accursed from Christ for my brethren, my kinsmen according to the flesh” (Romans 9:1-3).
Let God keep your heart tender and forgive others completely as these are supernatural works of the Holy Spirit. Let’s allow Christ to possess us completely so we can live supernaturally. He transforms our actions and words.
Services for this Palm Sunday opened in prayer led by Sister Patty Cole with 47 in attendance. The devotional was read from Philippians 2:1-12, and the first song was “Jesus Loves Even Me.”
Celebrating birthdays this week are Millie Williams and Gerri Moss. Lynn and Virgil Helton celebrate their wedding anniversary. Prayers for successful surgeries are Eugene Hill, Patsy Ingraham, and Ruby’s grandson, Jason. Our sympathy and prayers are offered to the family of Anna Mae Sanders on her recent passing.
Announcements for this week are food pantry Wednesday, April 13 and Good Friday service, April 15 at 7:30 p.m. with Phil Buford as the speaker. There will be “snacks” afterward. Easter sunrise service will be at 7:30 a.m. April 17, followed with breakfast, then regular morning services. Evening service will be dismissed. VBS meeting the April 25, sign-up is requested, and the church will be splitting the charge 50/50 … It is believed the cost per person is $16.
Brother Rex was back in the pulpit and took his message from Matthew 21:1-11, Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem prior to his crucifixion, the manner of which has been prophesied by Zechariah. In his message, Brother Rex referred to this event as a victory march or a triumphal campaign against enemies. Christ knew full well this would be his final week on earth as a man, and fate awaited him. The people of Jerusalem believed Jesus had come as a conqueror over the Romans, and then turned on him later when that wasn’t the case. The same people crying “hosanna” were the ones crying “crucify him.”
Christ’s victory is actually ours, as he died for us on that cross. Everything he said or did was by God’s design and will. We celebrate the only perfect resurrection and victory over evil this Sunday. Celebrate Christ. Celebrate your salvation and the blood that made it possible.
The sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise for Sunday morning, April 10. "Holiness of the Body," was taken from 1 Corinthians 9:27; 7:15-20, Romans 6:11-14; 12:1-2, and Acts 2:38.
Many people ask, "How can these things be?" when they realize that the Lord expects his children to live holy lives. They fail to consider that when they come to God in obedience to his plan of salvation that they put off the “old man,” or fallen nature, and they take on the divine nature – the nature of God. They no longer love the things of the world, but the things of God. They become new creatures in Christ Jesus, with power to live above the lust of the flesh, the lust of the eye, and the pride of life. Though we were born into this world with an Adamic nature and are prone to sin God has given us victory over sin by his sacrifice on Calvary.
The Apostle Paul said that those things he did not want to do, he did, and those things he wanted to do, he did not do, because the flesh warred against the spirit. After we repent and are baptized in Jesus' name for the remission of sins and receive the gift of the Holy Ghost, we can, and do, live above sin. We will still face temptations, but we have the power to resist them.
We are given exceeding great and precious promises – salvation, the promise of the Holy Ghost, which is promised to you and your children and all them that are afar off, even as many as the Lord our God shall call. Without the Holy Ghost, we cannot live up to what God expects us to be. But with the Holy Ghost, we have love, joy, and peace that passes all understanding. The fruit of the Spirit is manifest in us also in longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, and temperance. The old man cannot have the fruit of the Spirit, for it is carnal.
Nicodemus could not understand how these things could be when Jesus told him that he must be born again of the water and of the Spirit to enter the kingdom of heaven. The only way our sins can be remitted is to be born again of the water by baptism in Jesus' name and then the promise of the Holy Ghost – being born again of the Spirit - is ours. It is a glorious experience that will change a life.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498.
When Christ came to earth, he taught about hope, which is the abiding trust that the Lord will fulfill his promises. Hope is displayed in confidence by those with optimism and who patiently persevere. Hope allows us to work and endure difficult and almost seemingly impossible trials.
"Wherefore, whoso believeth in God might with surety hope for a better world, yea, even a place at the right hand of God, which hope cometh of faith, maketh an anchor to the souls of men, which would make them sure and steadfast, always abounding in good works, being led to glorify God" (Ether 12:4).
As taught in this scripture from The Book Of Mormon, that with a true belief in God we should with a "surety" hope for a better world.
As we strive to live the gospel, we grow in our ability to “abound in hope, through the power of the Holy Ghost” (Romans 15:13).
We increase in hope as we pray and seek God’s forgiveness. In the Book of Mormon, a missionary named Aaron taught a Lamanite king, “If thou wilt repent of all thy sins, and will bow down before God, and call on his name in faith, believing that ye shall receive, then shalt thou receive the hope which thou desirest” (Alma 22:16).
We also gain hope as we study the scriptures and follow their teachings. The Apostle Paul taught, “Whatsoever things were written aforetime were written for our learning, that we through patience and comfort of the scriptures might have hope” (Romans 15:4).
