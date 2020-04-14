Tahlequah First Baptist
There was a pastor who recalled a very special weekend in his life, in March 1986. It was the weekend that he and his wife were married. Their wedding rehearsal was on Friday night, the wedding was on Saturday, and Sunday began a new life together for both of them. The course of their lives changed that weekend as God brought them together as one until death. That weekend was a very special weekend to them, but there is one weekend in early April that is special to all of humanity.
It was the weekend that Jesus Christ gave himself up for sinful man. It was a brutal, bloody weekend, when the Righteous One gave his life for the unrighteous. It was a weekend of pain and agony, but ended up in victory. It was the weekend when Jesus Christ conquered the grave, sin, death, and hell. This weekend changed the world for all of history and all of eternity.
This same pastor remembered when he was a 17-year-old teenager. He had been taught about Jesus all of his life and about the weekend when Jesus died and rose again. He believed that Jesus had been crucified on a cross and rose from the grave on the third day. The problem was that he believed it as facts printed on a page. He believed it just like he believed in any other historical figure down through history. He had head knowledge about Jesus but he didn’t really know him in his heart. He didn’t really know Jesus, he just knew about him. But at 17, the facts of Jesus’ death, burial and resurrection made a connection from his head to his heart. The Lord revealed to him that he was a sinner and deserved death and hell, and there was no way in his own power he could find a way out of that. It was then that Jesus’ death and resurrection took on real meaning and he cried out to him and asked him to come into his heart and for his eternal salvation. He got down on his knees and asked Jesus to save him. And he did.
He put his faith in Jesus and trusted his life to him forever and in that tiny sliver of time it changed his life forever. He went from the darkness to the light. Jesus changed his life and he would never be the same.
Jesus didn’t die for a faceless humanity. He died for you and me. And he rose from the grave for you and me. He wants us to really know him, not just have a head knowledge of him. The facts of his death, burial and resurrection must be personal in order to have real effect in our lives. The worst thing that could ever happen to anyone is to know about Jesus and not to personally know Jesus. To know the way to heaven and not to choose the way to heaven. Jesus is the only way to heaven and he will save you if you ask him to come into your heart. He made that possible on that first Easter weekend. Don’t just know in your head about him, but surrender your heart to him. It will make all the difference in your life.
Join us for livestreaming services at www.fbctah.org/media or listen on KEOK 102.1 radio at 10:45 a.m. Sunday mornings through the pandemic. God bless you and keep you safe.
Happy Resurrection Sunday.
Matthew 27:33-36: "And when they were come unto a place called Golgotha, that is to say, the place of a skull, they gave him vinegar to drink mingled with gall; and when he had tasted thereof, he would not drink. And they crucified him, and parted his garments, casting lots; that it might be fulfilled which was spoken by the prophet, they parted my garments among them, and upon my vesture did they cast lots. And sitting down they watched him there.”
There were three groups of “they,” which were present at the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.
One group was sympathetic. They cried, asking, "why?"; doing nothing. Today, this group watches, stands by, while others minister.
Group two expressed antipathy. They totally opposed Jesus and his teachings. Today they vehemently want to stop the word of God from being acknowledged.
The third group demonstrated apathy. They didn’t care one way or the other. Today, these don’t come to church or care to.
There are three crosses. Jesus was crucified between two thieves. One cross was rejecting.
Luke 23:39: "And one of the malefactors which were hanged railed on him, saying, 'If thou be Christ, save thyself and us.'”
The second cross was receptive.
Luke 23:42: "And he said unto Jesus, 'Lord, remember me when thou comest into thy kingdom.'”
This year, Easter is different, hopefully, more people come. May this mean more laborers.
Matthew 9:37-38: "Then saith he unto his disciples, 'The harvest truly is plenteous, but the laborers are few; Pray ye therefore the Lord of the harvest, that he will send forth laborers into his harvest.'”
The third cross was, love.
Romans 5:8: "But God commended his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.”
It wasn’t the nails that kept Jesus on the cross; it was love.
It didn’t end there. Jesus rose from the dead conquering sin and death, giving us power to live daily for him.
Philippians 4:13: "I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.”
We also have hope for eternity.
1 Corinthians 6:14: "And God hath both raised up the Lord, and will also raise up us by his own power.”
In closing, Hebrews 13:20-21: "Now the God of peace, that brought again from the dead, our Lord Jesus, that great shepherd of the sheep, through the blood of the everlasting covenant, make you perfect in every good work to do his will, working in you that which is well-pleasing in his sight, through Jesus Christ; to whom be glory for ever and ever. Amen.”
Continue to pray for opportunities to proclaim "Jesus saves" to lost friends, family, coworkers, and neighbors. Pray often for the church and for each other.
“Don’t Mess With God’s Church” was taken from Acts 7:55; 20:28; 2:38, and Revelation 19:1-4. Everything in this world was created by God, except his church – it was purchased with his own blood. He created every living creature, every winged fowl, soil, rocks, trees, the moon and stars, the rivers and seas.
God allows man to tamper with the elements of his creation, but he will not allow man to mess with his church. God has purchased this church with his own blood. The angels of God were created by him, but they do not mean to him what his church does. We are bought with a price. We are his possession – not his creation.
After the Lord Jesus went by way of Calvary to provide the way of salvation that Peter preached on the day of Pentecost – repentance, baptism in Jesus’ name for the remission of sins and receiving the gift of the Holy Ghost – he led the apostles out toward Bethany and ascended up into heaven and sat down on the throne. His plan of redemption was finished. As he sat there, he was worshipped by the 24 elders and the four beasts. He heard much people saying, “Hallelujah!”
He judged the mother harlot church, but he never stood up. He sat during the Great White Throne judgment, the angel binding Satan and casting him into the bottomless pit. He beheld the souls of those beheaded for Jesus’ name crying out. He saw heaven and earth pass away and created a new heaven and a new earth, but he never stood up until the first persecution of his church. As Stephen was being stoned, he declared, “I see Jesus standing….”. To mess with God’s church gets his attention. He never rose up from his throne until his church was persecuted. We are his possession and the apple of his eye. He will watch over us to the end, for we were purchased, not created.
Our in-house services are currently suspended due to the pandemic. For information, call 918-457-9498. Also, visit our website at facwellingok.org to livestream to hear the pastor’s preaching on Wednesday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.
What a glorious Resurrection Sunday morning we had. Even though it was raining a bit while the outdoor set-up of sound equipment was being done, the rain stopped, the wind calmed, and the sun was peeking out by end of service. Prayers do indeed get answered. We had 88 people celebrate Easter morning service with us.
A note of cancellation: the senior luncheon that is normally held the third Thursday each month has been cancelled for this week due to "gatherings" restrictions. Hopefully, it can be restored by next month.
Brother Rex took his reading this morning from John 20:11-17, an account of the discovery of the empty tomb. In their grief, the disciples and other followers had trouble believing that Jesus had indeed risen, thinking rather that his body had been stolen or moved to another place.
What Mary Magdalene saw in the tomb after Peter and John had left was two angels sitting where Jesus had lain, one at the head, the other at the feet. They asked her why she was so sad, who did she seek. Then she turned and saw Jesus, but didn't recognize him right away; until he spoke her name. When she reached for him, he told her she couldn't touch him until he'd ascended to the Father.
What the disciples and Mary were basing their feelings on was the law that had been given to Moses and the mercy seat that was in the temple. God's mercy seat had two cherubim, one on either side of the seat of mercy, facing each other and looking toward the mercy of God. What the disciples actually saw in that empty tomb was the promise of mercy fulfilled. As we had displayed on our church sign, Christmas was the promise; Easter is the proof. For those that still doubt, turn your Bible to 1 Corinthians 15:3-19 and read what the apostle Paul says about the resurrection and the importance of it to salvation. Because of this promise fulfilled, we, the blood-bought, born again children can claim the resurrection and its promise as our own at Christ's second coming. Some refer to that event as the rapture. For the saved, and those still yet to be, Jesus' resurrection and our deeply held faith in this event is crucial.
"Good Friday" is and was the darkest day of our faith in that Jesus was crucified that day. Easter, Resurrection Day, is our brightest because of the sacrifice and hope that was given to us by our Savior; our sins made clean by his sacrifice.
God bless, keep warm this week, and pray for the healing of our land.
