Carter Baptist
Pastor Mat Lawrence entitled the message “Christ’s school of prayer.”
John 14:12-14: “Verily, verily, I say unto you, 'He that believeth on me, the works that I do shall he do also; and greater works than these shall he do; because I go unto my Father. And whatsoever ye shall ask in my name, that will I do, that the Father may be glorified in the Son. If ye shall ask anything in my name, I will do it.'”
The best approach to prayer is to ask according to the choice, desire, plan or will of God. He may answer yes, no, or simply, wait.
John 8:27: “And he that sent me is with me: the Father hath not left me alone; for I do always those things that please him.”
Mathew 26:42: “He went away again the second time, and prayed, saying, 'O My Father, if this cup may not pass away from me, except I drink it, thy will be done.'”
Apostle Paul understood about doing God’s will. In Acts 21:11-14, he was warned by a prophet to not go to Jerusalem, and he said in verse 13, “What mean ye to weep and to break mine heart? For I am ready not to be bound only, but also to die in Jerusalem for the name of the Lord, Jesus.” at which time they all agreed, “The will of the Lord be done.”
We are taught to pray in Jesus name. (Acts 4:12, Philippians 2:9).
We are taught to pray with faith. By faith we know Christ died for us, we have access to God’s throne room as his children.
Mathew 21:22: “And all things, whatsoever ye shall ask in prayer, believing, ye shall receive.”
We are taught to pray that God may always be glorified. (Mathew 15:31).
Every believer can request the strength to do God’s work that is ours to do through Jesus Christ.
We can pray for the ability to forgive similarly to Jesus on the cross.
Luke 23:34: “Then said Jesus, 'Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do.' And they parted his raiment, and cast lots.”
We can genuinely emulate Stephen’s prayer of forgiveness when he was stoned. (Acts 6:9-7:60).
Do we need compassion? We can pray for compassion. (Mathew 9:36). Ask God to give us compassion for those who are against us. Join in a new prayer adventure in Christ’s school of prayer.
Pray and believe for opportunities to tell others about the love of Jesus. Pray for our military personnel and their families. Pray daily for our nation’s leaders. Pray for our schools, teachers, and our children. Pray for the churches, pastors, and their families. Pray often for each other.
Marta Vann
First Apostolic
The glorious presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise and worship for Sunday morning, April 11.
"Lost And Found" was taken from Luke 9:10; 15:3-10, 12-19. Every soul born again of the water and of the Spirit, in obedience to Peter's preaching on the day of Pentecost, fits into the category of lost and found. We were lost in a dying world when the Lord found us. Even though Jesus was received by publicans and sinners, the self-righteous Pharisees and scribes murmured against him, condemning him for reaching out to the lost.
Many times today, the hands of the pastor are bound by the self-righteous as he reaches for a lost soul. There are three distinct types of humanity to be reached and each requires a different approach. The first type of the lost are the sheep; secondly, the coin that the woman lost; and last, the prodigal son who left on his own accord. While Jesus was here, he ministered to people and he left the church to carry on his work – to reach the lost in his stead.
The church has a grave responsibility to reconcile lost humanity to the Lord himself, praying for them and leading them as he would have done.
The sheep are typical of sinners, helpless and unable to defend themselves against anything, wandering aimlessly, prey to every animal. People wander in darkness, become ensnared with drugs, alcohol, deep sin, false doctrine, not comprehending what lies ahead. They must be reached before it is too late.
Secondly, the coin was lost by a woman in her own house, through carelessness, neglect, or by being too busy. How many of us will be responsible for our own children – the coins in our homes? We cannot carelessly and negligently ignore them, nor should we discuss problems in the church in their hearing. It will weaken their faith and could cause them to lose out with God and be lost. We must remember that we are examples to our children and to our families. Just as the woman searched diligently for the lost coin until she found it, so must we be diligent in being examples to our children.
In the first two examples, it is our responsibility to go to those that are lost. But, in the third example, the prodigal son left of his own accord. Nothing could be done to bring him back until he himself was ready to return. The father never said a word to him, but just let him go. He never took one step to go after him. He did, however, watch and wait for him. Likewise, when one leaves the church, it will not help them to try to bring them back before they are ready – until they come to themselves, as did the prodigal son, and have a change of heart and mind. They must come back on their own accord. We ought to pay the more earnest heed to the things that Jesus taught, that we might be prepared to reach all types of humanity for the Lord.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498. Also, visit our website at facwellinok.org and listen to the services on livestream/conference call.
Nancy Walker
Peggs Community Church
Services for this beautiful April 11 opened in prayer led by Brother Doug Maag. The devotional was read from Mark 16:9-20, and the beginning song was "Love Lifted Me." There were 68 in attendance.
Happy birthday to Millie Williams, and happy anniversary to Gilbert and Vickie Beaver. Get well prayers are sent up for a young lady names Kayley and her grandmother, Geneva. Also, our prayers and sympathy are offered to the family of Nick Telemchuk on their recent loss.
The youth group's yard sale garnered a bit more than $3,200 this weekend, and sponsors report there were plenty of kids about to help and worked hard to make it a successful event. The Lady Samaritans also cleared $432 on their bake sale Saturday.
There will be another vacation Bible school meeting on Monday, April 19 at 6:30 p.m. We're still needing helpers and teachers, and will be discussing just how we'll be turning the sanctuary into a train station and passenger car to go with the engine we'll see "pulling into" the station. As in years past, there will be classes for just about everyone from toddlers to adults.
Brother Rex based his message this morning on Ezekiel 37:1-5 and focused on the body of Christ, the church, being resurrected to continue the fight against the armies of darkness. He also referred to Ephesians 6:10-19, putting on the whole armor of God and the responsibility of the born again in spreading the Word.
Due to the arrival of the pandemic and the following restrictions and mandates, the church, in obeying the laws of man by closing their doors, has allowed an apathy to slip into the congregations. Now that church doors are opening again, finally, and thanks to a Supreme Court decision regarding our right to worship, people are once again coming to hear the Word preached. That valley of dry bones that was developing is slowing coming back to life. Preachers are once again declaring the Word boldly, and we are reaching for more of the Holy Spirit, so that we, too, can assist in bringing back home those that have drifted away for whatever reasoning they use.
Televised services are helpful, and very nice for those shut in and who absolutely can't get out to gather with others in a house of the Lord, but it's somewhat rare for the Holy Spirit to touch those alone with their TVs. We need the gathering and fellowship of other Christians to assist each other in strength and prayer. Remember those in nursing homes, at home and in hospitals each time you pray. They, too, need the strength and fellowship of the Church.
Put on your armor, join the battle, and stand fast in the Word. And reach out to those needing to hear about Christ and his sacrifice for them. They won't get to heaven without knowing him, and he, them.
Kay Cordray
