Peggs Community Church
Good Resurrection morning to you. Our sunrise service began at 7:30 a.m. with 42 in attendance. The beginning prayer was led by Brother Doug Maag, and the first song, "O How I Love Jesus."
Brother Mike took his message today from scriptures in Genesis 22:1-4, Exodus 19:4-11, Hosea 6:1-3, Luke 24:41-47, Hebrews 1:1-4, and the Book of Revelation, focusing on the importance of "the third day." In Genesis, God directed Abraham to take his only son to a mountain he would be shown later, and offer that son as a sacrifice to God. The mountain was reached on the third day; an altar prepared and Abraham proceeded to sacrifice his only son.
In Exodus, Moses was told to tell the Hebrew people to prepare themselves for the Lord to appear before them – on the third day. Hosea records a time when the people had fallen away from God and decided to return to him. God revealed his forgiveness – on the third day. Scriptures from the New Testament reveal the importance of that third day, involving Jesus, his resurrection, and future events.
We are awaiting the rapture of the church and our joining Jesus in the air, until his second coming with the armies of heaven to claim his throne. That will be our third day.
Following breakfast, Sunday school opened in prayer with Doug Maag again leading. The devotional was read from Matthew 28:1-10 and the first song, "The Old Rugged Cross." We had 55 people for Sunday school, and 115 for morning worship.
Birthday wishes go out to Kadence Davis and Steve Culloty. Get-well wishes are sent to Callen Hammit. The VBS meeting is April 25 at 6:30 p.m., and the trip to Chouteau for an Amish dinner is on April 29. Brother Rex based his message on John 1:11-13, asking "who are we in Christ?" Who we should be is answered in verses 12 and 13: "As many as received him, to them he gave power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on his name. Which were born, not of the flesh, nor the will of man, but of God."
We're supposed to live our own lives as closely to Christ as we humanly can, every day. Today, we honor and celebrate the sacrifice God made when he gave his only son as the was to receive redemption from our sins. Are you, in any way, unsure of where you are in Christ? Might better search and find out; the end is coming sooner than we're ready for.
Kay Cordray
Church of Jesus Christ of LDS
The Resurrection of Jesus Christ is the most important event of all time. Death is something that most people fear, but his resurrection gives us hope that we will live again. When Jesus rose from the tomb on the third day, he broke the bands of death for all mankind. "For as in Adam all die, even so in Christ shall all be made alive." (1 Corinthians 15:22). This means that all people who are subject to the fall of Adam will also be blessed with a resurrection.
Resurrection is when a soul or spirit reunites with a body, never to be separated again. It is to be free of pain, sickness, disabilities and so forth. This is also called immortality. "For this corruptible must put on incorruption, and this mortal must put on immortality." (1 Corinthians 15:53). However, immortality and Eternal Life are not the same thing. Immortality or Resurrection is offered unconditionally to all of God's children. Eternal Life is to be saved in the Kingdom of God with an eternal family unit. It is offered only to those who are cleansed through the Atonement of Christ on conditions of obedience to the laws and ordinances of the Gospel.
Thanks be to God that through his son, Jesus Christ, we will all live again!
Elder Preston Davis
Carter Baptist
Happy Resurrection Sunday! Jesus is alive!
Happy birthday, God bless Brenda Patten and Aubree Tubor.
Pastor Mat Lawrence brought a message about the power of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
“This Jesus hath God raised up, whereof we all are witnesses,” Acts 2:32.
If we were asked who Jesus was, we could say a great teacher, or Savior, mainly, however, he was God. He gave his life and rose from the dead, which gives a new meaning to every one’s existence. Faith in God is possible because of the expression of the victory that Christ had over death.
“And Abraham said, My son, God will provide himself a lamb for a burnt offering: so they went both of them together” Genesis 22:8.
Two-thousand years later, Jesus fulfilled this scripture. Before salvation, our life has crippling failures and defeats. When we belong to Christ we are able to live a Spirit filled life
“Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that believeth on me, the works that I do shall he do also; and greater works than these shall he do; because I go unto my Father” (John 14:12).
The Spirit filled life is venturesome; we can be bold and daring doing everything in God’s love. Mary Magdalene, Nicodemus, and numerous others experienced the love of Jesus. Too often unfortunately, in churches today, people experience God’s people as unfriendly or critical.
The Spirit filled life gives God’s people vital hope (John 3:2).
“But if the Spirit of him that raised up Jesus from the dead dwell in you, he that raised up Christ from the dead shall also quicken your mortal bodies by his Spirit that dwelleth in you” (Romans 8:11).
As Christians, we have hope! There are no goodbyes for the children of God.
The Lord’s Supper was celebrated on Sunday. The church came together in unity. It was a time of remembrance; a time for examining our relationship to God, to people, along with our loyalty and commitment to a Christian lifestyle.
“And as they were eating, Jesus took bread, and blessed it, and brake it, and gave it to the disciples, and said, Take, eat; this is my body. And he took the cup, and gave thanks, and gave it to them, saying, Drink ye all of it.
“For this is my blood of the New Testament, which is shed for many for the remission of sins. But I say unto you, I will not drink henceforth of this fruit of the vine, until that day when I drink it new with you in my Father’s kingdom” (Mathew 26-29).
Let’s ask God to create in each of us a clean heart and a right Spirit within us.
Marta Vann
First Apostolic
The sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services for Sunday morning, April 17, opened with prayer and songs of praise. "The Betrayal," was taken from Luke 22:47-49 and Matthew 26:47-50. No man can be double-minded or double-tongued and serve God for a double-minded man is unstable in all his ways.
The crucifixion of the Lord, God manifest in flesh, was necessary for the souls of men to be reconciled to God. For this to occur, of necessity, there had to be one who would betray the Lord, but it did not have to be Judas Iscariot.
No one realizes how close we are to eternity at any moment, but we are all but one heartbeat from our eternal destiny. Only when we find the Lord do we realize how close to eternity we were. From birth to death, man chooses his destination. God does not force himself on anyone. Good and bad are set before each of us, but we must make the choice. Sin is deceitful and disguises itself, but we must see sin as sin. No sin is so great that it cannot be forgiven, save the blasphemy of the Holy Ghost.
Jesus died for every sin, everywhere, and in every life. His spirit, however, will not always strive with man. He will deal with a man so far and so long, but when the Lord stops dealing with him that man will no longer have a desire to find the Lord or to serve him.
The Lord is not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance. No man can come to the Father, except the Spirit draw him. Our lives are but a vapor, but he that finds the Lord finds the true meaning of life.
If, however, we have no desire to be saved, the church cannot save us; we must want salvation. Judas walked with the Lord Himself and chose the other way. We start in a downward direction away from the Lord when we fail to be faithful – for in being faithful to church we hear the word of God, which reveals the hidden things of dishonesty in our hearts. We can repent of those things as they are revealed to us. We must listen and give the more earnest heed to the things we have heard, lest at any time we should let them slip.
If we are not growing in the grace and knowledge of the truth, we are going backward. In this life, the flesh lusteth against the Spirit, and the Spirit lusteth against the flesh. Yet, we must overcome the temptations that we face in life. To be carnally minded is death, but to be spiritually minded is life and peace. Inconsistency in serving God will cost us our soul, as it did Judas. The final step we take is in being deceived by lying wonders, for without communion with God, we will not recognize the dangers that surround us. People will perish because they received not the love of the truth. Judas allowed Satan to enter his heart as he betrayed the Lord. Though he later changed his mind and realized his mistake, he waited too late and lost his soul for eternity.
In these last days, let us strive to remain faithful to the Lord, for our eternal destination awaits us.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
First Baptist
Distractions!
We have them every day. They can’t be avoided, they are just part of life. The Bible even talks about distractions and how they will come. Satan uses them to throw us off course, but thankfully, God showed us how to overcome the many distractions in life.
Nehemiah dealt with many persistent distractions from his enemies. They tried to stop the work that God had told him to do. Satan is not creative. His distractions are the same today as they were back then.
He zeros in on our same insecurity, the same mistakes of our past or the same lie that we told way back when. He will use anything he can to make us pause, drop, or stop doing God’s work. He used these same tactics to distract Nehemiah five times. Each and every time he used the same persistent distraction from Nehemiah’s enemies. Each time, Satan’s goal was to keep Nehemiah from doing the work God had commanded him to do in Jerusalem.
Nehemiah was strong in the Lord and he called his enemies out for lying and spreading fear and asked the Lord to continue to strengthen him. The Lord gave Nehemiah discernment to figure out his enemy's schemes against him. He had a deep relationship with the Lord and knew what the Lord had called him to do. He wasn’t going to back down and stop that work unless God said so. He knew the distractions didn’t come from the Lord, because he knew the Lord’s heart.
The same goes for you and me today. Nehemiah was a great example for us. Once we study and know the heart of God and grow our relationship with him, we see clearly what comes from him and what does not. We grow in discernment and have a mature desire to hold everything up to God’s word. When we know God’s truth, it just makes us want to know more and more.
As distractions come, write them down and how it makes you feel. Write down when it seems to happen most and what the topic is. It shows very clearly the tactics Satan is using to keep you from doing God’s work. Then pray to God to strengthen you for his work and to strengthen your obedience to him.
Sunday Services: Sunday school: 9:30 a.m., worship: 10:45 a.m., Wednesday night Bible study, 6 p.m.
Terri Fite
Cookson United Methodist
Guests and the congregation enjoyed two spiritual worship services Easter morning. The 6:30 a.m. service was outdoors, a little breezy with the sun trying to peek through the clouds. It was very refreshing reflecting on Jesus Christ's resurrection.
Scripture readings were Luke 24: 1-8 and Acts 10: 34-43. The Good News is that Jesus Christ is alive. Hope has won. Joy is victorious and darkness has been defeated by light. Jesus' disciples were in deep despair. No one knew what to expect.
Mary, Peter and John were the first to witness the Light of the World had returned. Jesus is not dead, he is alive! Jesus' resurrection is the victory over sin, over the powers of evil, death and darkness. The light of love comes through the living presence of Christ. Jesus' light is there throughout any darkness. Christ the Lord is risen. Alleluia!
The 10:30 a.m. service welcomed several visitors. Pastor Rachel Parrott read scriptures from Luke 24:1-5, Psalm 18: 1-2,14-24 and John 20: 1-18. Throughout her message, she responded with "The Lord is Risen. He is risen indeed." What does this mean deep down in your heart, soul and thoughts?
The power of Easter is the power of the resurrection itself, present in the life of those who truly follow Jesus Christ. He is raised by the power of God into a new way of life in a miraculous fashion, and shares with you that new way of life.
The sharing in Jesus' new life through the power of the Holy Spirit is an essential dimension of the resurrection. The resurrection is now a new way of life in which you participate. Read Colossians 3: 1-4. Be an Easter person with the daily realization that the power of God which raised Jesus from the dead is also the very same power which flows in and through you as followers of the risen Lord. You know that it is not your own strength, wisdom, wits and resources which sustains you and helps you survive. Because he lives, you can face tomorrow, know a new way of life and can face every day with grace and power no matter what comes. The Lord is Risen. He is risen, indeed.
Cindy Ballew
