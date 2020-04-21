Tahlequah First Baptist
A relative sent me a text message yesterday and it was so interesting that I thought I would share it with you today. I don't know where it originated or who wrote it, but it reveals a lot of biblical truths in its contents.
The official lockdown of COVID-19 started March 23 and will likely end May 1. That is EXACTLY 40 days. The Latin root of the word "quarantine" is "forty." So what does the Bible say about 40?
The flood lasted 40 days. 40 years Moses fled Egypt. 40 days Moses stayed on Mount Sinai to receive the Commandments. Exodus lasted 40 years.
Jesus fasted for 40 days. 40 days for a woman to rest after giving birth, and the optimum number of weeks for human gestation is 40. A group of theologians thinks the number 40 represents "change." It is the time of preparing a person, or people to make a fundamental change.
Something will happen after these 40 days. Just believe and pray. Remember whenever the number 40 appears in the Bible there is a "change."
Know that during this "quarantine," rivers are cleaning up, vegetation is growing, the air is becoming cleaner because of less pollution; there is less theft and murder, healing is happening, and most importantly, people are turning to Christ.
The earth is at rest for the first time in many years and hearts are truly transforming.
Remember we are in the year 2020, and 20 + 20 = 40. Also, 2020 is the year of the United States Census. Jesus Christ, the savior of the world, was born during a census.
Lastly, 2020 is perfect vision. May our sight focus on the Lord and living according to his perfect vision for us knowing he holds us in the palm of his hand.
May these days of "quarantine" bring spiritual liberation to our souls, our nation, and our world.
Join us for our livestream worship service Sunday mornings at 10:50 a.m. at www.fbctah.org/media or on 102.1 KEOK Radio, and have a blessed and safe week.
Terri Fite
CCF
Community Christian Fellowship is on State Highway 82 South at Keys.
"And the angel answered and said unto the woman, 'Fear not ye: for I know you seek Jesus which was crucified. He is not here for he is risen, as he said. Come see the place where the Lord lay'" (Matthew 28:5-7).
Services are Wednesday, tonight, at 6 p.m. The message will be by phone; you have to call in to connect. The number to call is toll free (no charge to you), 701-802-5254. Call early, about 5:30 p.m. to get on the line by 6 p.m. You may get a busy signal. Keep trying until it goes through or asks for your code: # 276-5280.
We have made a few changes in our meetings on Sundays and Wednesdays due to the coronavirus, and as the weather was bad last Sunday we did not get to meet on Resurrection Sunday, April 12.
Call if you are not sure of times due to the COVID-19 virus.
There will be no Sunday school morning classes or Sunday night services until further notices.
Sunday morning worship at 11 a.m. will be in your cars, in the parking area at church. Stay in your cars; no congregating inside church. Service will begin on time. Wednesday services are on the phone at 6 p.m.
Sunday, April 19, morning we gathered outside in our cars in front of the church to receive the message of the Resurrection of our Risen Savior.
Matthew 28:5-7: "Fear not, he is not here, he has risen. Go quickly, tell his disciples, 'He has risen' from the dead."
Read John 20:1-22.
At the first of the week, Mary saw two angels in the tomb where Jesus laid. They asked her, "Why do you cry?" Later the same day, Jesus appeared to Mary and he appeared to the disciples where they were assembled and there Jesus breathed on them and they received the Holy Ghost.
After the services Sunday morning, our people was given balloons with something inside them to release into the dark cloudy skies, and as we did, about 50 balloons went up into the clouds and everyone watched till they were out of sight.
If you find one of the balloons we released at the church on Highway 82 South across from Jimmy Houston Outdoor Store at Keys, you can let us know by emailing Msjennyhsb@yahoo.com.
It would be nice to know how far they traveled to get to you. Have a blessed day. Jesus loves you.
Jenny Dameron
Peggs Community Church
Sunday, April 19, was the 25th anniversary of the Murraugh Building bombing in Oklahoma City - a terrible, sad time, but one that pulled God's people together to help their brothers and sisters in need; and a day that still causes us to come together in remembrance.
Our present situation is another that people will remember as a time of coming together, to help, to uplift, and worship the God we serve.
We had 87 attending service with us this morning, all more than ready to thank God for his grace and goodness.
Brother Rex's message this morning was taken from only three verses from the book of St. John's gospel, 21:15-17. This is a small part of the last time Jesus appeared to his disciples after his resurrection. Peter and the rest have gone fishing, only to have a really bad night - no catch. The next morning, as they're returning to shore, Jesus is spotted on the beach, and he asks about their catch.
Finding nothing was caught, he advised they put their nets down on the opposite side of the boat than was usual. The nets were abundantly filled to the point of being nearly too heavy to haul in.
After eating breakfast with his disciples, Jesus asks Peter, "Do you love me?" Receiving a yes as a reply, Jesus says, "feed my sheep." Once more, Peter is asked "Do you love me, more than these?" referring to the disciples. Peter replies, "Lord you know I love you." Jesus says "Feed my lambs." Asked a third time if he loves Jesus, Peter says, "Lord, you know my heart, you know I love you." Jesus again says "Feed my sheep."
Most everyone, reading these passages, rightly make the assumption that Jesus is telling the disciples to carry the word of salvation to the rest of the known world; indeed, he says to tell Jerusalem first, then Judea and Samaria, then to the uttermost parts of the earth (Acts 1:8). We also reason that the responsibility for carrying the word is given to our pastors and missionaries.
Yes, but...we, as the born-again children of God, some older in faith than others, are responsible for not only spreading the good news of salvation to others, but we are to uplift each other, mentor the younger Christians, teaching the children both young and old about their Savior.
We can't just look to God and Jesus whenever we have problems we want solved or dissolved. We have to love him every day, all day, in every situation good or bad. And trust that in every situation, he has a reason for it, and the solution for it - in his good time.
Our part in the scheme of things is to continue to love, to share that love, and trust. It's not always easy, but most definitely worth it. God bless, and take it easy this week.
Kay Cordray
Carter Baptist
A prayer time of remembrance was observed as the 25th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing was Sunday.
Pastor Matt Lawrence brought part two of his series, "Accumulating wealth." In part one, we learned Jesus wants to probe our heart. In today's society, the pursuit of more money, things, and status prevails. Our worth is often measured by our possessions and position.
The rich fool in Luke 12:16-21 was not criticized by Jesus for his wealth, rather, for his desire to build bigger barns in order to hoard it. His life represented selfishness, materialism and hedonism
Ecclesiastes 3:13: "And also that every man should eat and drink, and enjoy the good of all his labor, it is the gift of God."
1 Timothy 6:17: "Charge them that are rich in this world, that they be not highminded, nor trust in uncertain riches, but in the living God, who giveth us richly all things to enjoy."
Self indulgence is not the goal of life. God passes sentence on all covetousness. He diagnosed the rich fool, first, to be pitied; second, he was servant, not master, he was not in control.
Verse 20: "…Thou fool, this night thy soul shall be required of thee…" Our earthly existence is loaned to us by God.
Lastly, he was a pauper. He worked so hard for so little.
Consider, can I trust God completely? If I give everything away, will he really take care of me?
Proverbs 12:25: "Anxiety in the heart of man causes depression, but a good word makes it glad."
Anxiety is foolish, futile and faithless; it denies the care and love of God in our lives.
In Luke 12:22-34, Jesus describes the ways in which God lovingly provides, cares, and sustains his creation and each of us. Worry about the right thing, seeking his kingdom.
Luke 12:31-34: "But rather seek ye the kingdom of God; and all these things shall be added unto you. Fear not, little flock; for it is your Father's good pleasure to give you the kingdom. Sell that ye have, and give alms; provide yourselves bags which wax not old, a treasure in the heavens faileth not, where no thief aproacheth, neither moth corrupteth. For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also."
Our currency denotes, "In God we trust." Do we trust God on our money or with our money?
As this pandemic continues, lives are changed forever. Those who lose their lives, hopefully, don't lose out on knowing Jesus Christ as their Savior.
Search your life. Search your heart. Ask God: show me a new normal for my life; show me your normal, Lord.
We are blessed. The church gathered, worshipping outside the church building.
Marta Vann
First Apostolic
"When Life Seems Unfair" was taken from James 4:13-14 and Proverbs 8:34-35. Life is uncertain - it is like a vapor. It is, to a certain extent, what we make it.
However, like the world today, Solomon wanted to achieve everything possible in this life. He sought and achieved everything that was pleasing to carnal man. In the end he saw that it was all vanity and vexation of spirit.
In this world, all that we accomplish profits us nothing. We must, instead, keep out minds and hearts on the Lord, and make our calling and election sure.
The most beneficial things in this walk of life are in finding the Lord and serving him - it is the purpose of life.
Circumstances in life are not always fair. Benjamin and Joseph suffered much and faced many things that were unfair in this walk of life. Likewise, many unfair things happen to all of us in our lifetime.
But a great majority of them, before we found the Lord, were to show us the goodness of God that would lead us to repentance.
After we find the Lord, those things can be used to lead us and reprove us, if necessary.
All things, both good and bad, work together for the good of them that love the Lord, who are the called according to his purpose.
When we have afflictions, we are told to pray. They are sometimes God's way of telling us that there are some things we to mend in our walk so we can be closer to him.
Even Job, whom the Bible calls perfect, could not find God in any direction. But, Job said, "He knows the way that I take and when I am tried I will come forth as gold tried in fire."
Many times our prayers are not answered in the way we think they should be.
We see sinners prospering and wonder why we seem to do without. We need to remember God knows how to take care of us. We must never allow human reasoning to get between us and God.
Nor can we allow ourselves to envy the prosperity of the wicked. King David, understood their end only after he went into the sanctuary of God.
When fiery trials happen to us, God means to show us our weaknesses, for he knows us better than we know ourselves.
He is touched by the feelings of our infirmities. Though the wicked may think that attacking us is to do evil, God has a purpose in it for our good.
Services are temporarily suspended due to the pandemic. For information, call 918-457-9498 or visit our website at facwellingok.org to listen to the services on live stream: Wednesday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.
Nancy Walker
Cookson United Methodist
As social distancing precautions continues, Cookson United Methodist Church drive-in worship continues to grow.
The service will continue at 10 a.m., as the weather permits. The Easter service was held at 1 p.m. due to the potential storms forecast for 10.
Last Sunday, the people in the vehicles enjoyed Scripture readings from Acts 2:4a, 22-33, Psalms 116 and John 20:19-31.
Song sheets were passed out for the attendees to follow along with relevant songs played through the speakers. Birthdays, joys and concerns along with sympathies were also listed.
Rev. Rachel Parrott began her message by discussing the effects the COVD-19 virus has had on all our lives.
In the gospel of John, the disciples also showed fear locked inside of a room.
They were afraid of authorities. Yet fear and locked doors are no barrier for the resurrected Christ.
John says that "Jesus came and stood among them and said 'Peace be with you.'" The disciples were overjoyed. Evil is no match; death is no match for Jesus Christ.
The anxiety level is high. Jesus comes to us and speaks directly to our fears, "Peace be with you."
He sent the Holy Spirit to us. Jesus' peace calls us to go into the world to love and minister to others without fear.
It might even threaten our comfort, our bank accounts and our stuff. Jesus calls the person to come and die to the old ways of the world, then find the resurrection, real life and true peace.
Christian faith in action brings you peace - Jesus' kind of peace; God's peace. Quoting John 14:27, Jesus said, "Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid."
For those who accept Jesus' gift, it becomes a peace which transcends all understanding. It is a peace, a contentment that settles deep inside. Paul learned this by taking up his cross and following Christ. He learned it by losing his life only to find it in Jesus.
Also by giving himself for the sake of others, even when it cost him much. Keep your hearts and minds safe in Jesus Christ. God's grace can not be kept out of your life.
Your support is still needed to help others. You can make a phone call, help your neighbors and-or be a reassuring voice to others. Be positive and uplifting in these anxious times and bring peace to others and to yourself.
Jesus offers you the creative Holy Spirit. Live out your faith and allow yourself to be sent by Christ as the Father sent him.
Remember the One who comes and offers you peace, even in the midst of the storms. Raise your voices so that others may know the peace of Christ in unsettled times.
Cindy Ballew
