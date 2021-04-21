Unitarian Universalist
In honor of Earth Day 2021, "A Letter of Apology to the Earth."
We have been insensitive, thinking only of ourselves. For worshipping the gods of consumerism and stuff; for standing by as our fellow species has torn into your mountains for our metals of war, and burned your rainforest-green lungs to feed our lust for flesh, we are sorry. For abusing our fellow creatures and decimating your offerings of flora, with nothing to show but lost medicines of healing and ruined topsoil, we are so sorry. For every time we cannot be bothered to do the simple, right, and kind things – be it bringing our own grocery bag rather than adding another piece of plastic blasphemy to our manmade mountains of refuse, and every time we think that another disposable bottle won't do harm; when it is too inconvenient to conserve and preserve your precious water, the universal gift of life, we are sorry. For every time we think "I am only one. What I do or do not do can't possibly matter," we are so very sorry.
Beloved planet, Lady Gaia, Sacred Mother Earth, you, who have held us since the time before we began to count time, the one who has tried to offer us everything we could ever need, if only we are gentle and humble, we come to you with apologies. For too long we have taken you and your gifts for granted. We have battered, pillaged, and raped your holy flesh for greeds that will never be satisfied. Like a jealous lover, we have tried to change you into something you were never meant to be, and you, always faithful, believing we will change and are truly good somewhere inside, have tried to nurture and placate us. Apologies may never be enough. We know now that only our actions to restore and preserve your honor will be counted or matter, from here on out.
Gracious life-giver, extend your patience and benevolence just a little longer so that we may work together to earn your forgiveness and regain your trust.
UUCT invites you to learn more about us, our community activities, and Sunday services schedule by joining us on Facebook at "Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah, 104 N. College Ave."
May we be grateful, apologetic, and live like every day is Earth Day,
Traci Clark
First Apostolic
Prayer and songs of praise opened services for Sunday morning, April 18, as the sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst. "Worship and Thanksgiving" was taken from Psalm 105:1-2 and 107:1-13. Worship and thanksgiving go hand in hand. We cannot have true worship without being thankful, nor can we be thankful without true worship.
The Lord meets needs when true worship and thanksgiving are expressed. David exclaimed, "Oh, that men would praise the Lord", for he satisfies the longing soul. But those who rebel against the word of God are brought down and they have no one to help them. The unregenerated man, the sinner, is helpless within himself; like being in quicksand, the more he struggles to get free, the deeper he sinks. Sin has a drawing power that leads people to try everything this world has to offer, to their ultimate destruction.
However, the writer of Ecclesiastes plainly states that all is vanity, that nothing in this world will satisfy the longing in a man's soul except God. Anyone who has fallen away from the Lord should realize, like Israel, that without God, there is nothing. They were hungry and thirsty and their souls fainted within them. To come out of sin and serve the Lord with our whole heart can only be done when we are tired of sin. We must willingly turn our back on sin in true repentance.
In this present world, there is distress, worry, sorrow, agony, and mental pain – on every hand. The only escape is in praise and true worship, for in them we can reach a place in the Holy Ghost that our problems seem smaller and more manageable. We can walk through anything with God when we worship and praise him. We must praise him, not only when we feel good, but also when we are tired, burdened, or feeling bad. We can touch him this way. We can hear from God and see things that he wants us to see when we worship him in Spirit and in truth. He inhabits the praises of hIs people.
Sincere worship touches the heart of God. We must be careful not to criticize those who are sincere in worship, for the Lord sees our hearts also. Because of carnality, many people will fail to worship him and lose out for eternity. Let us enter into his gates with praise and his courts with thanksgiving in our hearts. Herein is the purpose of life.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy's on Welling road. For information, call 918-457-9498. Also, visit our website at facwellingok.org and listen to the service on live stream/conference call.
Nancy Walker
Cookson United Methodist
Rev. Rachel Parrott and the congregation invite you and your family to attend in person worship Sundays at 8:30 or 10 a.m. Social distancing and masks are required. The church is on the corner of Highway 82 south and Cookson Bend Road.
Last Sunday, the Scripture readings were 1 John 3:1-7 and Luke 24: 36b-48. Pastor Rachel's message began with Luke's account of the locked room encounter with the resurrected Jesus. This was the scene of confusion and fear with the faintest hint of hope. It is also a scene the hurting and hopeless gathered together not knowing what to do. This is similar to the first stages of grief after a loved one is gone.
Then suddenly, Jesus is there. "Peace be with you." The disciples were terrified of their shame and how they abandoned him. Jesus asked them, "Why do doubts rise in your hearts?" Jesus tells them to touch him, to look at his hands and feet. The risen Lord is truly here. Grab hold and see as if your life depends on it. As if your hopes are found in it. Grab hold of the risen Christ and see not just him but you too. See your path, your future, your mission and your reason for being. Jesus then asks for something to eat. This is real.
Everyone knows that fear is a natural human response to so much. This is the reason to dwell on Jesus' post-Easter appearances. They assure everyone that God is alive and still meets you where you are today. Jesus comes to you even when you are hiding behind your fears such as medical diagnoses, unemployment, loneliness and loss. The power of the resurrection is the power to plant seeds of transformation. Closed minds can be opened; hearts can be warmed and lives and communities can be given new life and fuller life. This gospel passage reminds everyone of how the resurrection changed everything for now.
Now you know the promise of life, the life you know, the life you experience is stronger than death. Life in Jesus goes beyond death. Launch into a new life of going to the ends of the earth to tell the story. Jesus wants to bring hope to your reality every day. Jesus offers comforts and assurance. Jesus invites you to witness that it is all about God – God's intention to bring peace, love, compassion, grace, justice and mercy to the world that is broken and sinful.
Jesus invites you to live into the reality of the resurrection, be transformed by his presence and empowered by the Spirit. Peace be with you. Grab hold and behold.
Cindy Ballew
Carter Baptist Church
Happy birthday and God bless Aubrey Tubor.
Pastor Mat Lawrence’s message was about “Satan our enemy.” This world is not our playground; it is our battleground. We have an enemy, Satan and his demons, who want to destroy us and our testimony.
1 John 5:19: “And we know that we are of God, and the whole world lieth in wickedness.”
Sin, death, and Satan ruled until Jesus died and rose again the third day.
Hebrews 2:14: “Forasmuch then as the children are partakers of flesh and blood, he also himself likewise took part of the same; that through death he might destroy him that had the power of death, that is the devil.”
Jesus conquered the power of sin, death, and Satan in us.
1 Peter 5:8: “Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about seeking whom he may devour.”
Satan is mad and trying to deceive as many as he can.
John 8:44: “Ye are of your father the devil, and the lust of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie he speaks of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.”
God is a God of truth.
John 14:6: “Jesus saith unto him, 'I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.'”
The Holy Spirit guides us in God’s truth.
John 16:13: “Howbeit, when he, the Spirit of truth, is come, he will guide you into all truth: for he shall not speak of himself; but whatsoever he shall hear, that shall he speak and he will shew you things to come.”
God’s word is truth; is written about 190 times in the whole Bible. We are warned about false doctrine that questions the Bible’s validity. There are lies Satan wants people to believe like, there is no absolute truth, all is relative. He says you have to decide what truth is.
There is only one true God.
Acts 4:12: “Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.”
Satan claims Jesus was only a good man.
John 10:30: “I and my Father are one.”
Am I going to believe a person, a lie, or God’s unchanging eternal truth?
Imagine your life as a circle filled with all that God supplies. The devil tempts us with things outside that circle. We are not promised an easy life without trials and troubles, we are promised God will never leave us.
Marta Vann
Tahlequah First Baptist
We all want to live a life of meaning and purpose. Think for a moment of all the things you do well, and find ways to do more of these things. There are also things in our life that we don’t do so well; find ways to do less of these things. God created all of us to be unique. We all were shaped in a specific way for a specific purpose that only we can fulfill. Jeremiah 1:5 says, “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart; I appointed you as a prophet to the nations” (NIV).
We can rest in the truth that God is working in our lives and he wants us to succeed. He shaped us in advance for these plans. His plans for our lives started long before we were born, not after we were born. So, how he shapes us reveals how he wants to use our lives. There are five areas that make you, you. When we look at these areas we can understand what God’s purpose is for our life.
Our spiritual gifts are God-given abilities that are given only to believers. They include: serving others, encouraging others, giving of your time and talents for others, teaching, leading, being kind and merciful and offering Godly insight to others.
Our heart is what we care the most about. It is here where our hopes, dreams, desires, interests, ambitions and affections are.
Our abilities are the natural talents we were born with. God provides us each with our unique abilities and through these abilities we can do what God wants us to do.
Our personality allows us to use our gifts and abilities in different ways from anyone else.
Our experiences help us mature and teach us valuable lessons. They also allow us to minister to others going through similar experiences.
If you read the letters down, they spell "shape." These things are the things that shape our lives. We are all one-of-a-kind and are unique. The mold was broken after each one of us was created, and we were all created for a purpose. Not another person on earth is exactly like you. May you find freedom and strength in knowing that God has uniquely and wonderfully made you and that the Supreme Lord God loves and cherishes you and designed you with a specific purpose in life.
Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. Worship is at 10:45 a.m. Pastor Mike is preaching on a sermon series called Relaunch, and it will continue for the next few weeks. Wednesday night Bible study and youth activities begin at 6 p.m.
Terri Fite
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
During his mortal ministry, Jesus Christ taught his followers to “Come unto me” (Matthew 11:28).
As missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, we take two years of our lives to help people to come unto Christ because it is through his gospel that we can feel blessings of peace, hope, and comfort.
The Book of Mormon is another testament of Jesus Christ and teaches about his ministry in the Americas thousands of years ago. A prophet named Jacob (not the same person as Israel) taught: "Wherefore we labored diligently among our people, that we might persuade them to come unto Christ, and partake of the goodness of God, that they might enter into his rest" (Jacob 1:7).
Followers of Christ can find peace as they extend invitations to all of God’s children to come unto Christ. We can follow his example through performing service, teaching others, being kind, and comforting those in need of comfort. In Christ, we can find comfort and solace, and as we strive to be more like him, we are blessed.
Elder Chance Sleight
Peggs Community Church
April 18 morning services began in prayer led by Brother Mike Parish with 66 in attendance. The devotional was read from Matthew 5:1-12 and the first song was "That Glad Reunion Day."
Brandon and Kamisha Hill celebrate a wedding anniversary this week.
The gym will be open this Friday night, 6-9 p.m., for fellowship, predominantly for the youth, although the "older kids" are welcome as well. There is a Lady Samaritans meeting scheduled for April 27 at 6:30 p.m., I believe.
Remember all those that are mentioned on the prayer chain from day to day and week to week. There are still so many that need our prayers for strength, healing, and God's peace about their lives.
Brother Rex based his message today on Scriptures found in Exodus 34:29-35, Matthew 27:5, 1 Corinthians 13:12, and 2 Corinthians 3:10-18 and spoke of the veil that comes between. The first part of the message focused on Moses as he descended from the mountain with the10 Commandments. He wasn't aware of it, but his face shone so brightly the people were astounded and somewhat afraid to look at him. Moses covered his face with a veil so he could deliver God's message to the Hebrews.
Even after the tented tabernacle was built, if Moses had been with God, he had to wear a veil after in order to deliver the messages and instructions given by God. As time went by and the temple was built in Jerusalem and the ark placed in the "holy of holies," there was a veil separating the people from its power. Only the high priest was allowed in, once a year, to offer sacrifices for himself and the people. If he wasn't pure enough himself, he didn't come out of there alive. The veil was still separating the people from God.
We find in the Scriptures from Matthew, and 1 and 2 Corinthians that the veil was rent (torn) from top to bottom in the temple upon the death of Jesus and his statement, "It is finished." For the first time, there was an open pathway made directly to the throne of God for all of us. The apostle Paul tells us that "there is no male or female, Jew or Gentile" when it comes to believing and following the path paved by Christ for us all. God no longer puts a veil between us; we do that ourselves. Our work, the next game on television, the kids' baseball game on Sunday, the party we went to Saturday night....the separation goes on and on. God, the Father is still waiting for us to remove the veil we've donned and turn to him, accepting the sacrifice Christ made for us on that cross so many years ago, clearing the way for all to come "boldly" to the throne with our prayers.
That veil has already been torn; quit trying to knit it back together. It won't hide a thing, and it can't be repaired. Accept the offer of salvation, look toward the throne, be born again and live for Christ. It's a good life; not always easy, but always the best life.
Kay Cordray
