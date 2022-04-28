Cookson United Methodist
Rev. Rachel Parrott and the congregation invite you to come as you are, from wherever you are to the corner of Highway 82 south and Cookson Bend Road. Guests are always welcome.
Last week, Kim Hutson led the worship service. Scripture readings were Psalm 150 and John 20: 19-31. This was the second Sunday of the Easter season.
The disciples have gathered together once again but this time behind locked doors. Jesus appears to them not only revealing his resurrection but also breathes an outpouring of the Holy Spirit upon them.
The disciple Thomas was missing that night for an unknown reason. The disciples shared the wonderful news with him. Yet, Thomas wanted to see the proof.
There are many examples of people wanting to see something before they believe. Thomas was a practical person living in a practical world. John 20:29 verse reads "Blessed are those who have not seen and yet have believed."
If the truth be known, every person has probably been in, at some time, a state of doubt. You have the assurance that you can trust your Father in heaven and his Word. Jesus shows the lesson of grace to Thomas. Jesus gives him peace and mercy in order to move beyond his doubt.
Thomas proclaims clearly " My Lord ... My Lord ... and my God" (John 20:28). The best news is Jesus meets us where you are and at your time of need. In your time of need you will search, examine and even question. This will enable you to gain a deeper understanding of your relationship with the one Lord and Savior.
One of God's promises, "Seek and you will find. Knock and the door ... will be open unto you. A promise that you can hold onto without a doubt.
This week are you sitting with Thomas as a person still seeking? Do you sit with the others still excited from the week before? Or maybe you sit neither excited nor doubting. Jesus' presence is overwhelming. Hutson also quoted from 1 Peter 1: 7-12. "Blessed are you who have not seen ... and yet have believed and have received the Holy Spirit."
This faith is a glorious mystery. It is a reason to rejoice and a reason to live. What a reason to gloriously proclaim: "My Lord and My God." (John 20:28.)
Cindy Ballew
Church of Jesus Christ of LDS
"And now, I, Moroni, would speak somewhat concerning these things; I would show unto the world that faith is things which are hoped for and not seen; wherefore dispute not because ye see not, for ye receive no witness until after the trial of your faith." (Ether 12:27)
Oftentimes faith is a hard concept to grasp, but Mornoni puts it very simply. "Faith is things which are hoped for and not seen."
Christ atoned for everyone who has and will walk the earth. However this atoning sacrifice has no effect unless we have faith in Christ.
As we hope and believe in Christ, we come to know that he truly died for our sins and that he knows us personally. Once we have this faith in Christ, his atonement will start to have an effect in our lives.
Ponder on how you can have more faith in Christ. As you gain more faith, you will become confident in him and his atonement. This faith will spark a lifelong journey of turning to Jesus Christ.
Nothing will be more valuable than knowing who we can turn to in times of trouble. Let us turn to Jesus Christ, the savior and redeemer of the world!
Elder Spencer Kaiserman
First Baptist
I sought the Lord, and he answered me, and delivered me from all my fears, Psalm 34:4. Sometimes friends, co-workers or even our family members can drain the life right out of us. Often, we find ourselves spending time around negative and toxic people.
Life is too precious and too short to waste our days trying to make others happy who can never be happy. God doesn't want that for us. We don't possess any kind of special power to make other's existence more valuable. It is not up to any of us and doesn't depend on any of us to do this. God is the one who carries that burden.
God's desire is to set us free. It takes courage, but we need to be brave and say "No more, stop!" We need to choose what is better and set boundaries to limit the control negative or toxic people have on our lives. And if we look deep within ourselves, sadly enough, we may have some unhealthy tendencies that God wants to change in us.
Don't waste another day in patterns of toxic living. God has so much better in store for us. Through our prayers he can accomplish great things. His power can change hearts and do the impossible in the lives of people. His power can move mountains. God's power can do anything.
Even though it is not up to us to change someone or make them different, that is up to God. He does put us in other's lives for a reason and a purpose. Always remember that he loves us and will always take care of us and he always has the very best planned for us. He sets us free!
Sunday Services: Sunday school, 9:30 a.m., worship, 10:45 a.m., Wednesday night Bible study, 6 p.m. We welcome you to join us.
Terri Fite
Carter Baptist
The Westville Singers blessed the church on Sunday with songs of praise to God, songs about wanting a walk closer with Jesus; songs of the sacrifice that Jesus made for all of us on Calvary.
There were songs about the shed blood of Jesus on the cross and the wonderful cleansing power that it has and continues to have in the believer's daily life. There were songs about the resurrection of Jesus Christ and what that means to each of us. Then there was a song about how it will be when we all get to heaven.
"Let the saints be joyful in glory: let them sing aloud upon their beds. Let the high praises of God be in their mouth" (Psalm 149:5-6).
The elders gathered around Linda Cowen and prayed for her.
"Is any sick among you? let him call for the elders of the church; and let them pray over him" (James 5:14).
Following services, there was feeding the homeless at the Day Center in Tahlequah. Every Fourth Sunday Carter takes its turn in the rotation along with numerous other churches in the area, to feed and minister to the homeless population there.
"Only they would that we should remember the poor" (Galatians 2:10).
Every last Sunday of the month, the church has a family night. In February, there was a singing night with specials and congregational songs. In March, there was game night with various games, fellowship, and snacks.
"And they continued steadfastly in the apostles' doctrine and fellowship, and in breaking of bread, and in prayers" (Acts 2:42).
The men of the church have a men's breakfast every first Sunday in the month before Sunday school. The men also meet every second Tuesday in the month to fellowship, share a meal, prayer, and a time of testimony.
Every second Tuesday at the church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., there is a senior lunch where those, who can come, can hear a guest speaker talk about things that they are involved in. Past speakers have been people in local ministries, missionaries, a council member, a news reporter, public servants in the community, and others who had interesting jobs, as well as those who shared their testimonies.
The ladies have had Bible studies on Elijah, Jude, and are currently in the second part of the Chosen series. Both the men and women either have been or will be attending the Falls Creek Rewire retreats.
The church is having a pie auction fundraiser for the many activities that the youth will be involved in.
VBS and Church Camps are planned for June and July.
Carter Baptist has Bible studies, ministries, prayer meetings, and many fellowship opportunities. We invite you to join us.
Marta Vann
Peggs Community Church
Services for this last Sunday morning of April began in prayer led by Brother Mike Parish with 39 in attendance.
The devotional was read from Luke 6:27-31 and the first song "Showers of Blessing." There were 62 people in attendance for morning worship at 11 a.m.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Britania Magee and Sue Pickel. Sue and Jess Cobb celebrated their wedding anniversary. Continue to remember all
those mentioned on the prayer chain; prayer does work.
The van or vans will be leaving the church Friday evening at 5:45 enroute to Chouteau for the dinner prepared at the Amish home. The church is paying 50% of the costs for church members. Saturday, 8 a.m. at Table 5, the men's group will have their monthly breakfast fellowship meeting.
Brother Rex based his message this morning on scripture read from John 8:1-11, the account of the woman caught in adultery and brought to Jesus by the elders of the synagogue. Jesus was asked if he agreed with the prescribed punishment for adultery in the law.
Each of those men had their stones in their hands ready to stone the woman to death. We all know of Jesus' lack of reaction to their questions and his only reply. One by one, eldest to youngest, the men dropped their rocks and left the area, leaving the woman alone with Jesus. She left the area - forgiven.
The hatred and self-righteousness of those men that day is still so prevalent in our world today.
We still harbor the tendency to pass judgment on others, according to our own standards, when we have no right to pass any sort of judgment at all unless our hearts are completely clean and void of any sin whatsoever. We can only judge ourselves based on the word of God, not each other.
Only God has the authority to pass judgment of any sort. We should, and need to remember Jesus' statement to the men of the temple: "He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her." Search your heart.
Ask yourself, as in last week's message "where are you in Christ?"
Kay Cordray
First Apostolic
Prayer was followed by songs of worship and praise to our savior, Jesus Christ, as services opened for Sunday morning, April 24. "The Greatness of God," was taken from Psalm 19:1-14 and Acts 2:37-38.
We cannot imagine how great God is. He fills the heavens, yet He can inhabit an individual soul. God is omnipotent. His power and authority are without limit. He is omnipresent, being present in all places at all times. He is omniscient. He knows all things.
As we make God great in our hearts and in our minds, we can see how small we really are. When we make ourselves great - in our own eyes, we diminish God's greatness. To understand the greatness of God we need only to look at the creation. It plainly speaks of a Creator.
We not only need to realize God's greatness, but also the greatness of his word. It can be depended on. He speaks and it is so. Who but God could stretch out the north and hang the earth on nothing?
Just as he created the heavens and the earth by his word, he also provided the plan of salvation by his word. The power and authority of God's word are no less than God's power and authority. God and his word are inseparable. If he says that something will happen, it will come to pass.
The purpose of the word of God is to provide mankind with spiritual sustenance. It goes forth for the conversion of the soul. Every word is written for the benefit of mankind, for God saw us as sinners in need of a Savior. Through his word and obedience to his word we can find salvation.
There is power in the word of God and it will accomplish that for which it was proposed - to ready a church for the catching away of the bride. He sees every step that we take and all that we do. We cannot hide anything from God - our lives are an open book before him. We will be judged by our works and will be either justified or condemned by them. The record that we build every day will stand before God with us.
The Lord's judgments are right, and there is no fault in them. We need to ask ourselves, as did the Jews in Acts 2:37, "What shall we do?" Peter answered them that they must repent, be baptized in Jesus' name for the remission of sins, and receive the gift of the Holy Ghost, which is the gift of salvation. Our eternal reward awaits us.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
Crossway Baptist
Who am I?
Now when Jesus came into the district of Caesarea Philippi, he asked his disciples, "Who do people say that the son of man is?" And they said, "Some say John the Baptist, others say Elijah, and others Jeremiah or one of the prophets." He said to them, "But who do you say that I am?" Simon
Peter replied, "You are the Christ, the son of the living God." (Matthew 16:13-16).
That was the theme of Pastor Wulf's message this past Sunday. Who, indeed, is Jesus? Is He just a great teacher, a leader to be followed fanatically, or is he our Lord, the Christ, the son of the living God?
Are we willing to follow him as he followed his father when he prayed, "Father, not my will, but thine be done?"
We recently gave up a dear member of our congregation when God took Loretta Bittle out of her pain and suffering to be with him. We can only imagine the joy she felt as she came face to face with her beloved savior, Jesus Christ, for the first time. There will be a celebration of life for Loretta on Friday, May 20, at 11 a.m. at the church. All her friends and acquaintances are urged to attend.
The third Sunday of each month, we have a potluck dinner in the Fellowship Hall, following the morning worship service. This coming third Sunday, May 15, we will have a special guest singer, Euella Powell. She will be singing during part of the worship service, then will help Donna and Gary Trembly during the invitation.
Following the worship service, dinner will be served, then after dinner at approximately 1 p.m., there will be more singing, with Powell, a partial revival of Siloam Revival, a group that Powell and Trembly formerly took part in, along with the late Jim Pennick.
That evening, May 20, instead of normal worship, we will meet in the Fellowship Hall, have light refreshments, and have Family Fun Night. There is always a hot game of dominoes, as well as other games for the entire family.
Often, the young people go outside and play basketball or football. Everyone is cordially invited to attend any and all of our services, all free.
Our worship times are: Sunday School 9:45 a.m., Sunday Morning Worship 10:45 a.m., Sunday Evening Worship 6 p.m., and Wednesday Evening Bible Study 6 p.m. We are currently studying the Book of Exodus in our Wednesday Bible Study.
We do have a bus ministry. If you need a ride to church, call Pastor Wulf at 903-440-3509, or Gary Trembly at 918-718-5442.
Our staff includes: Pastor D. J. Wulf, Deacons Wayne Estill and Jim Wofford, Minister of Music Gary Trembly, and Board Chair Robin Mooney.
Gary Trembly
