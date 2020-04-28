CCF
Welcome to Community Christian Fellowship, a nondenominational, Bible-preaching, teaching Church of God. The church is on State Highway 82 South at Keys. Regular services are as follows: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; worship service, 11 a.m.; and Wednesday and Sunday night services, 6 p.m.
We are having our Sunday worship in our car and the pastor is bringing the message to us in the breezeway and our song director is leading song from there also. If you need information or would like to contact the church, send your emails to Msjennyhsb@yahoo.com. All letters will be answered.
"But the hour cometh, and now is, when the true worshipers shall worship the Father in spirit and in truth: for the Father seeketh such to worship him" (John 4:23).
It is amazing to me that the Lord is seeking people to worship him. What is more amazing is that he isn't getting worship from those who profess to be his children, Christians. I don't understand how you can be a "Christian" and not be a worshiper of God? It just isn't possible.
Worship is not just something that we do on Sunday mornings in church. It isn't something that we do when the choir sings our favorite song. It isn't something that we do when God answers a prayer of desperation in a miraculous way. Worship is a lifestyle; it is not about what we do, it is about who we are. We are worshipers of God if we are his followers.
Worship is not only an act; it is the result of a heart that is full of love and gratitude toward God. I love him, therefore, I can't help but sing his praises, give him honor, give him glory, exalt him, humble my heart before him. I am so grateful for what he did for me when he sent his Son Jesus to die on the cross in my place. I am so grateful that he has given me eternal life. I am so thankful that he took me from death to life and loved me and forgave me when I was sinning against him. When I think about what all he has done for me, and how I didn't deserve any goodness from him, I can't help but worship him.
Religious people only consider worship as an act to be done in certain settings. True followers and lovers of the Lord can't help but worship him regardless of the settings. Which one are you? Worship is not an act we do; it is a lifestyle that we possess.
Jenny Dameron
Cookson United Methodist
It was a beautiful Sunday morning to worship together in the parking lot of Cookson UMC. Rev. Rachel Parrot led the worship from the sidewalk with the help of a sound system. Everyone is welcome to come as you are and drive into the parking lot at 10 a.m. Come a little bit early and Pastor Rachel will greet you wearing a mask and give you the order of worship song sheet. The physical address is 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road and mailing address is P.O. Box 15, Cookson OK 74427.
The Scripture readings were Psalm 116:1-4,12-19 and the gospel message from Luke 24:13-35.
Throughout the gospels, you see Jesus as interested in savoring an ordinary life as he is passing out extraordinary life. Jesus is interested in knowledge, socializing, people, nature, friendships and even in keeping in touch after he is gone that he offers a lasting memorial to his body and blood. The word savor comes from meaning "to taste" and "to be wise." Be wise enough to savor life. The call for self isolation and physical distancing has changed everyone's schedules, slowed people down and also has given many opportunities to savor the ordinary in life. Are you taking these extraordinary times to savor the glories of life?
This gospel comes from the most extraordinary day, the day of resurrection. It tells about the walk to Emmaus. Two of Jesus' followers decided to walk the seven miles home. Jesus continues to teach and encourage them even in their lost hope. In the blessing and breaking of bread, their eyes are opened. Their hearts are renewed. Doing gives way to being. There is no way savoring life without savoring life. Did not Jesus save you so that you can have life and have it abundantly? Jesus, risen from the dead and returned to the confines of time, takes his time. He encourages everyone to do the same. Savor each moment every single day. In each moment God can offer you new eyes, new life. There is a promise in every moment. Savor it.
Cindy Ballew
Tahlequah First Baptist
There was a young wife and mother of one. She and her husband had prayed for months and had sought the advice of other believers to make the right decision to move across the country and her husband to take a new job. God opened the door for her husband to take the new job, so they packed their belongings, put their house up for sale, and headed to a new life and career. Almost as soon as they walked through the door that God had opened, they hit a brick wall. Their home wouldn’t sell and then, because of a miscommunication, their temporary housing wasn’t available, so they had to live in the basement of her in-law’s home for several months. They were grateful for a place to live, but her husband had to commute for an hour and a half to work and back and that really wore on him. Then they found out they were going to have a second child. Between the commute and the baby, they absolutely had to find a place to live but they were having a hard time finding one.
They kept asking themselves, “Didn’t God lead us here? Why are we stopped at every turn we make?” How do we act on faith when we feel so uncertain? The wife wondered if they had heard God correctly. Things certainly weren’t working out like she thought they would. Even when she doubted, God was working; she just didn’t realize it. She had to change her thinking from doubting, negativity and a little hardship to focusing on God’s attributes. When she did that, she realized that struggles in life don’t mean that God has left you alone and doesn’t hear you. It means that he is working in your life. His faithfulness isn’t about us hearing a specific answer from him. Faithful is who God is.
She thought that everything ought to fall into place and go according to planned. She didn’t see that God was working even in the hardships. We all miss what God is doing because we get so intently focused on everything going right and sticking to our plan for life and getting from this point to the next. He wants to give us an abundant life, but it may look different to us than we envision. In Isaiah, the Scripture says: “I am making a way in the wilderness and streams in the wasteland.” God has already prepared a way for us. He sees the entire picture, not just a small piece of it as we do. He wants us to succeed and be happy. He loves us. He is a good Father.
When the wife looked back on the time in her in-law’s basement, she realized that her child needed the stability of a familiar place and the basement provided that because they were there for several months and after their big move, he needed that. She missed that. But God didn’t. He worked out each detail and when the time was right, they found renters for their old home and found a house close to her husband’s job that was perfect for their growing family. The way God moves may not be like we expect it, but God is much greater than our minds can imagine and when we don’t expect it, we see God move in our lives.
The livestream worship service is Sunday at 10:45 a.m. on www.fbctah.org/media or listen on Lakes Country Radio 102.1 KEOK. Tune in and join us as Brother Nick Garland preaches and Brother Andy Latta leads our worship in song.
Terri Fite
Carter Baptist Church
Opening prayer by Charles Hooper included, “Help us stand up for you, Lord.”
Pastor Matt Lawrence entitled the morning message “Determining my destiny.” We don’t like to talk about death, yet, people have died due to an unseen enemy, COVID-19. Whatever you believe, it doesn’t change the outcome.
Hebrews 9:27: “And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment.”
In Luke 16:19-31, Jesus described a rich man’s life and that of a poor, dependent, sick, hungry beggar, named Lazarus. Their deaths and eventual eternal destinies were dramatically opposite, which was more important. Lazarus was carried and welcomed into heaven while the rich man died and went to hell.
Philippians 1:23, 2 Corinthians 5:8 and John 14:2 describe wonderfully and truthfully what Lazarus expected and experienced.
The rich man’s death had three terrifying facts about his final destination: hell is real; hell is terrible; and hell is final. He was conscious, experiencing the continuous torment. See Luke 16:23-25, 28.
Revelation 20:11-15: “And I saw a great white throne, and him that sat on it, from whose face the earth and the heaven fled away; and there was found no place for them. And I saw the dead, small and great, stand before God; and the books were opened: and another book was opened, which is the book of life: and the dead were judged out of those things which were written in the books, according to their works. And the sea gave up the dead which were in it; and death and hell delivered up the dead which were in them: and they were judged every man according to their works. And death and hell were cast into the lake of fire. This is the second death. And whosoever was not found written in the book of life was cast into the lake of fire.”
The rich man’s fate was unchangeable. No purgatory, no conditional morality.
Both men spent eternity where they did because of decisions they made during their life on earth. The rich man chose his own way; Lazarus chose Jesus Christ as his Lord.
Christians, understand – this is both fearful and of dire urgency – let’s make sure everyone we know has heard the gospel of Jesus Christ, and witnesses consistent righteousness demonstrated through faithful lives, because Jesus saves. Read Isaiah 58:6-7.
God’s Word is sufficient for believers to minister to unbelievers, while not leaving them helpless. Lovingly give them food for the body and soul.
We all know lost people. We have a responsibility to them. This week, use messenger, email, text message, pen and paper, whatever resources you have to reach a person with Jesus Christ.
Pray without ceasing.
Marta Vann
Peggs Community Church
April 26, another gorgeous Sunday morning! As we have for the past several weeks, worship service was held outdoors this morning. There were approximately 75 folks in attendance, we say approximate because we didn't count heads but only "eyeballed" the number of vehicles in the lot!The plan is to hold service at 11am next week back in the sanctuary. Any changes will be made known before then.
We were reminded today of those in our area that have had surgeries, illnesses, and deaths in their families and asked to remember them in our prayers each day. Please remember all those mentioned each day on the prayer chain as well.
Brother Rex went back to the beginning today for his Scripture reading, Genesis 1:1-4, reminding us that if there was disbelief in the first four words of the reading, there would be great difficulty in believing any of the rest of the Bible. "In the beginning, God"...how powerful and profound. He was before, he is now, and he will forever be....God. We don't know why he decided to fashion the earth, nor even if there were any other "earths" before this one we live on; we don't need to know. What we need to know and remember always is that God created the heaven and the earth, and (verse 2) "And the earth was without form, and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep. And the Spirit of God moved upon the face of the waters."
Eventually, man was created from the dirt; woman was made from the rib of the man. There was no concept of time in the garden, as we know time. Time, as we know it began when Adam and Eve sinned and were banned from the garden. We all know what happened thereafter: pain in childbirth, envy between brothers, murder, lies, all sorts of sin passing through mankind until God grew angry and tired of it all and was going to destroy the whole thing and start over. And then there was one righteous man, Noah...so we now know of the flood and the ark. The sticking point for a lot of folks was "where did all the water come from the cover the earth?" Back to verse 2 of Genesis 1: "and darkness was upon the face of the deep. God released those waters he had subdued so many years earlier."
Each time God's people grew so sinful the stink of it rose to heaven, he sent a form of punishment to not only punish those that were sinning so badly, but to remind his people that he was (and is) still in charge if everything and would (and still does) take care of his own. Going through time and the Bible to Revelation 2:4, we too seem to have left our first love. This trial we're going through today is only one of the incidents that God has sent to gain our attention in the past 20 or so years. And like his people of old, we turn to him in times of trouble or war, but as soon as everything "straightens out," we turn away again. People, do not forget how good God has been to us, as a people, as a nation. Do not turn back to what we were just a few months ago. But then again, Christ may be sent to bring his church home sooner than we think. Are we ready? Only you can answer that question.
Kay Cordray
First Apostolic
“The Lasts Exit Before the Gate to Eternal Life” was taken from Acts 27:7-20 and Matthew 7:13-14. All of us are familiar with road signs that identify exits on the highways. As people travel the road to eternal life, many times the devil confronts them and causes them to fall by the way side. He appears in many ways to cause people to be sidetracked. God’s Word gives us ways to identify the devil – he does not always appear as a roaring lion. He can also be an angel of light. He will blind the mind of those which believe not the gospel.
But we are not ignorant of his devices. Though he will do his best to sidetrack us, the Lord helps us to see his pitfalls. He steals the word of God that is sown in many hearts. In order for anyone to be saved, it is necessary to go through the gate and walk the narrow way. Many thousands of people have gotten to that gate but have gone off at the exit the wrong way.
When the devil deceives them, they pass by the gate – but they must go through the gate to live for the Lord. As people travel down the familiar path, the enemy comes as a minister of righteousness and deceives them, causing them to take the wrong exit.
In the battle for our souls, the devil loses when we pass through that gate. Friends, and even family, can cause us to take that last exit and cause us to be side-tracked before we pass through the gate. Our foes will be those of our own household.
Pauls’ journey to Rome will help us see a familiar track people have trodden. Four things caused his ship to end up in disaster in a storm. Before the journey began, Paul’s admonition was disregarded. In our walk with the Lord, we must take heed to the words preached lest at any time we let them slip. Paul told the centurion there would be much damage to the laden ship and all of them. The second mistake came when the centurion believed the owner of the ship and not Paul. We are as the centurion in that we have control over our own lives. It is not hard to find someone to tell you the wrong words as there are many angels of light to cause us to be lost. God is not mocked – what we sow we shall also reap.
The third mistake they made was listening to the majority that insisted on sailing on to Crete. Likewise, a great majority of people will tell us not to get involved with living for God. We must heed God’s word, not those outside of his will, for it is eternal life or destruction for us. Their forth mistake was in thinking that the soft south wind was safe. The devil will make you think that living it up is fine, but he fails to tell you of the great storm that is just around the corner. If we pass by that gate to eternal life, there is a judgment coming. Stay on the narrow path and reap the eternal rewards of a life lived for the Lord.
In-house services are temporarily suspended due to the pandemic. For information, call 918-457-9498. Also, visit our website at facwellingok.org to listen to our services via livestream – Wednesday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.
Nancy Walker
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.