First Apostolic
The sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise for Sunday morning, April 25. "Reverence For the Word" was taken from Psalm 138:2; 119:65-72 and Nehemiah 8:5. Reverence for the Word of God brings blessings to an individual or a church. If we fail to realize the importance of the Word, we will not know of our need for salvation. The Lord has exalted his Word above his name – and his name is exalted above all others. He is inseparable from his Word, because he is the Word.
In his Word, we have strength – the joy of the Lord is our strength. The Word of the Lord allows us to see God as he is. Jesus told us to search the scriptures, for in them we have eternal life and they testify of him. We also see ourselves as we really are rather than by our own self-perception. It is only how God sees us that counts, for he is the final judge. He sees even the thoughts and intents of our hearts – the reason why we lift our hands to him, rather it is in worship of him or only a habit. Many people reverence the Word of the Lord, but they fail to surrender to its teaching. When we show reverence for God's Word by applying it to our lives, we are changed.
His Word contains all that God wants us to know about him and about or relationship to him. The Word of God is the only book in the world in which the words contain anything that, by obedience, can change lives.
His Word reminds us that we were not redeemed with silver and gold, but by the precious blood of Christ, the spotless Lamb of God. No amount of silver or gold will affect the life of a sinner, but the blood of the Lamb remits sin. His Word tells us who God is, what he has done and how he feels toward us. It is uplifting, it can purge us, it is sharper than any two-edged sword, it divides the marrow from the bone.
It reveals to mankind the plan of salvation that was given to us on the day of Pentecost when the apostle Peter preached, "repent, and be baptized everyone of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sin and ye shall receive the give of the Holy Ghost."
King David said that it is a lamp to our feet and a light to our pathway. The intents of our hearts are exposed through the scrutiny of his Word. We use that Word to cleanse ourselves from secret faults that we might be acceptable in his sight. The joy of our salvation is restored as we apply it to our lives. It renounces the hidden things of dishonesty – revealing those who handle his Word deceitfully. We cannot compromise the Word of God. We are saved by the foolishness of preaching, for the preaching of the cross is the power of God.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498. Also, visit our website at facwellingok.org and listen to the services on live stream/conference call.
Nancy Walker
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Many are familiar with the word Mormon, but the correct name of the worldwide church based out of Utah is the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In 2019, even the A.P. handbook corrected itself and encouraged journalists to use the proper name of the church.
Its adherents worship God, the everlasting father.
After Jesus had fasted for 40 days, he was then tempted by Satan. “If thou therefore wilt worship me, all shall be thine. And Jesus answered and said unto him, 'Get thee behind me, Satan.' Then Jesus stated, 'For it is written, thou shalt worship the Lord thy God, and him only shalt thou serve,' (Luke 4:7-8).
The name of the church reflects who we worship, Jesus Christ. In the Book of Mormon, an ancient civilization asked Christ by which name they ought to form their church.
“And they said unto him: 'Lord, we will that thou wouldst tell us the name whereby we shall call this church.'”
Jesus then responded saying, “Have they not read the Scriptures, which say ye must take upon you the name of Christ, which is my name? For by this name shall ye be called at the last day” (3 Nephi 27:3,5).
Joseph Smith (1805-1844), who we consider a prophet, revealed that the name of Christ’s restored church would be, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and as adherents to Christ, bearing his name, we encourage everyone to follow in his footsteps by worshiping only God, and committing to live by his example, following his laws, and serving their communities as he did.
Elder Chance Sleight
Carter Baptist
Pastor Mat Lawrence brought a message about “The new birth.”
John 3:3: “Jesus answered and said unto him, 'Verily, verily, I say unto thee, except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God.'”
Each of us have to be born the second time in the likeness of Christ.
Our first birth is recorded in a civil registry; our second birth is recorded in the Lamb’s book of life.
At our first birth, our parents rejoice; at our second birth, the angels in heaven rejoice.
First, Jesus tells us that the spiritual new birth is required to be saved. We are all born with a sin nature; when we believe and are saved, we are given new life in the Spirit.
Romans 3:23: “For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God.”
Isaiah 53:6: “All we like sheep have gone astray, we have turned everyone to his own way; and the Lord hath laid on him the iniquity of us all.”
Isaiah 64:6: “But we are all as an unclean thing, and all our righteousnesses are as filthy rags; and we all do fade as a leaf; and our iniquities, like the wind, have taken us away.”
Sin demands a new birth. We sin because that is our nature. Nicodemus was a wealthy Pharisee who needed to be born again to change his heart. God changes us.
Secondly, heaven demands that we have a new birth. As a lost person, we cannot appreciate heaven. We must have new spiritual eyes to behold the Lord of glory in all his purity and majesty so we can perpetually praise God.
Thirdly, there are those personalities that we know are in heaven like Abraham, Joseph, David, Jeremiah, the apostles, and Paul that we will join there. How can we be born again?
John 3:14-15: “And as Moses lifted up the serpent in the wilderness, even so must the Son of man be lifted up: That whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have eternal life.”
The Savior was lifted up on the cross with all of our sin upon him. The Word brings us to salvation through the help of the Holy Spirit. The death of Christ is indispensable to our salvation in that this is how we were rescued from sin and death.
John 3:16: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish but have everlasting life.”
As food and water have to be taken in to quench bodily needs, so the gift of salvation in order to truly save has to be received by faith.
Have you been born again?
Marta Vann
Tahlequah First Baptist
We tend to think that tomorrow will always come. We make plans for tomorrow like we are sure they will always happen and say to ourselves, “Oh, I’ll do that tomorrow.” We think we have lots of time to get things right with God and with others, and we think that death is a long, long way off.
There was a pastor that conducted a funeral for one of his friends. They were buddies and played basketball quite often. One Sunday, the friend was playing basketball at a nearby playground. He made a basket and turned to run down the court and collapsed in a heap. He had a massive heart attack and died right there on the court that day. He was 42 and looked to be in great shape.
Just recently, the pastor conducted another funeral for another basketball friend of his. He also died of a massive heart attack. He was 48 and was full of life.
We have no guarantee of tomorrow. The Lord says in James 4:14: “Yet you do not know what your life will be like tomorrow. You are just a vapor that appears for a little while and then vanishes away.” God does not promise us tomorrow. Our lives are truly like a vapor, like smoke that vanishes into the air – you see it for a moment and then it disappears. Since our life is so brief and tomorrow is not promised, we need to make the most of today. Are you doing that? Don’t put off until tomorrow what you need to do today because tomorrow may never come.
A restaurant set a sign by their front door advertising “Free Burgers. Tomorrow.” But guess what? Tomorrow never came. Are you right with God today? If you had a massive heart attack would you go to heaven? Have you given your life to Jesus Christ and received his forgiveness and salvation and do you know that for sure? Are things right with your family and friends? Do you need to forgive someone or do you need to ask someone to forgive you? Don’t hesitate. Do it today.
God has given us today with no promise of tomorrow. That is all we have. So make every day count. Our lives will soon pass. Only what we do for Christ will last.
Sunday school begins at 9:30 a.m., and worship is at 10:45.
Terri Fite
Peggs Community Church
Services for the morning of April 25 were opened in prayer by Scarlett Shell, The devotional was Genesis 1:1-31, and the first song was "We'll Work 'Til Jesus Comes." We had 60 in attendance today.
Happy birthday to Britainia Macgee; and happy wedding anniversary to Jess and Sue Cobb. Get well prayers and wishes go out to Andy Scott, Lawrence McCullah, and Mike Parish, as well as all on the prayer chain calls.
There is a work day scheduled for this Saturday, May 1, at New Home Cemetery; the decoration being May 22.
Unless other things happen, the Peggs Fire Department are planning to hold their usual July Fourth celebration this year on July 3. The festivities will be behind the church; we have lots more room out back now.
Brother Rex took his message from Acts 27:9-41 and spoke of "anchors." These passages describe part of the journey to Rome wherein the apostle Paul would be held for trial. Paul had advised against leaving at the time of year the ship was scheduled to leave, but was overruled and the ship set sail. In addition to the suggestions and prayers for safety that Paul offered, there are several references to the use of the ship's anchors, also providing a degree of safety in certain circumstances. At one time, it was mentioned that four of the ship's rear anchors were put down to hold the ship in place so as to not run aground on the rocks. When the ship did eventually begin to break apart, Paul advised those that could swim to head for shore, and those that couldn't not to leave the ship, indeed, if they were thrown into the sea, they were to hang on to whatever piece of the ship they could find. If they did, they would be safely floated to shore, if not, they would perish.
Likening the life and path of a Christian to the sailing of a ship, Brother Rex mentioned the anchors we must have in order to keep our "ship" on course and out of dangers, so much as we can. God, the Father, is of course the first and most important anchor we need to hold to, our faith in him and his son, Jesus the second. Another important anchor is bread. First, the Bread of Life offered by Christ; secondly, keeping ourselves healthy and strong with the food we must have to survive. And then, there is commitment. Ours to the Father and Son, listening to the Holy Spirit when he speaks to our hearts, and carrying out the tasks that we're given to the best of our abilities.
God will never put us in a situation without some way to hold to his hand and carry our his will. He never fails us; we fail him. And yet, he will still forgive us; set us on our feet once more, and urge us back into the path he has directed. God is always, always there to be our anchor in life. Hang on to him.
Kay Cordray
Cookson United Methodist
Rev. Rachel Parrot and the congregation invite all to worship with them each Sunday. Sunday worship times are 8:30 a.m. and 10 inside. Masks and social distancing are still required. The church is on the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road. Small group classes meet at 9:15 a.m. The exercise group and the Quilting B's have been meeting during the week.
The United Methodist Women meet the second Wednesday of each month. On May 12 at 6 p.m, there will be a light supper and a presentation about the history of Cookson UMC. It was the 75th birthday of this church on Easter Sunday morning. Everyone interested is welcome to attend. Former ministers, congregation members and families are encouraged to share their joys, stories or pictures of serving at Cookson UMC. Email information to cindyballew@gmail.com or mail to Cindy at P.O. Box 71 Cookson, OK 74427 before Saturday May 8. Information is appreciated from the first service Easter Sunday morning 1946 to the present. Thank you in advance for your information. It will be a joy to learn about the church ministries throughout seven decades.
Last Sunday, Scripture readings were 1 John 3: 16-24, Psalm 23 and John 10: 11-18. Pastor Rachel began her message with "I am the Good Shepherd." Images come to your mind of Jesus, sheep and lambs. The life of a shepherd was rough. The word "good" here means ordered, sound, noble, ideal, model, true, competent and faithful. Jesus is "I am." Jesus meshes his mission with God's purposes and work in creation. Jesus makes it clear that he is God's servant.
God is especially concerned for those at risk and are vulnerable. Sheep prefer to be led. They listen to the shepherd's voice. Jesus gives his life willingly for his sheep. It is easy for people to go astray with distractions. Listen for his voice by cultivating times of silence, space to think, to pray or to just be. Even a few moments can be a gift and opportunity to listen to the voice of God. Listen to the Scripture so that you learn how God speaks, what he seeks and what things God is interested in. God can also speak to you through other Christians or a revelation. It is important to hear one another's stories. Listen to one another, hear their faith struggles and understanding of each other. Be open and listen to those who are different from you.
Everyone is called to listen with the expectation that you will hear the voice of the Good Shepherd. Everyone needs to work together toward that day when there is one flock beautiful in all its diversity following the Good Shepherd.
Cindy Ballew
