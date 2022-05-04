First Baptist
Several years after a lady had lost her second child, she found an old Bible in a cedar chest in her mom’s attic. She picked it up and flipped through the pages and stumbled across a crudely drawn chart of their family tree in her mom’s handwriting. On it were listed the names, dates of birth and dates of death of her great grandparents and grandparents. Then her parents were listed, her brother, her name, and her sister Gloria Gale. She stopped for a second. My sister, Gloria Gale? Who is that? She never knew she had a sister named Gloria Gale.
She ran down the stairs with the Bible in her hand and walked over to her mom. She pointed at the drawing of the family tree and said, “What is this? Who is Gloria Gale?” Her mother told her that when she was two years old, she had another baby girl. She told her that she must have been too little to remember it. She only lived one day because she was premature. The lady asked her mom why she had never told her she had a sister. Her mother told her that it happened a long time ago and said she really didn’t want to talk about it.
She was beyond shocked. She kept thinking to herself, why didn’t she tell me? Even more so, why hadn’t she shared her story with her when she lost her own baby? The story had been tucked away in an old cedar chest and laid dormant for all these years. She couldn’t figure out why her mom hadn’t shared her story with her, when it could have given her hope when she needed it so desperately when she lost her child.
To her, one of the saddest verses in the Bible was Judges 2:10, “After that whole generation had been gathered to their ancestors, another generation grew up who knew neither the Lord nor what he had done for Israel.” God had freed Israel from Egyptian slavery. They were on their way to the promised land. The first generation of slaves didn’t make it there because of their unbelief and disobedience. They didn’t appreciate anything God did for them. He then waited for a second generation to rise-up. One who would believe in him and do what he asked them to do.
They spent 40 years wandering in the wilderness, then had to cross the Jordan River which was at flood stage, a terrible time to try to cross the river, but against reason, the people were determined to follow God’s will. The priests stepped into the water. Then suddenly the tremendous flow stopped up-river and they were able to cross on dry land. Every Israelite crossed the river and God then instructed Joshua to have twelve men gather twelve stones from the middle of the river.
When they were on the other side, the stones were placed as a monument for generations of people so they would know what God had done. Joshua told the people to tell the story of what had happened there to their children, grandchildren and their children. The stones were a memorial to the people of Israel forever. The reason the generation after the generation that crossed the Jordan never knew about it, was because their parents never told them. It stopped with that generation. The story was never passed down and it died with them.
“After that whole generation had been gathered to their ancestors, another generation grew up who knew neither the Lord nor what he had done for Israel” (Judges 2:10 NIV).
Your story matters. It matters to those who God puts in your path and to future generations. No matter how sordid your story might be, don’t hide it. People need to know how God brings us through to the other side. And it may be just what someone needs to hear to help them cross their own Jordan River.
Mother’s Day Sunday with special guests, The Allen Family in concert, Sunday school, 9:30 a.m., worship, 10:45 a.m., Wednesday night, House of Prayer and Men’s class.
Terri Fite
Church of Jesus Christ of LDS
In the Book of Mormon, the Prophet Amaleki taught, "Yea, come unto him, and offer your whole souls as an offering unto him, and continue in fasting and praying, and endure to the end; and as the Lord liveth ye will be saved" (Omni 1:26).
What exactly does it mean to offer your whole soul as an offering to the Lord? What would that look like? The Lord is the creator of all things, both in heaven and on earth. What else is there to offer to him? The Savior provides a wonderful example of this in the Gospel of St. Mark. The story of the widow's mite, exemplifies this principle well. Jesus says, "Verily I say unto you, That this poor widow hath cast more in, than all they which have cast into the treasury: For all they did cast in of their abundance; but she of her want did cast in all that she had, even all her living" (Mark 12:43-44).
Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf recently gave this insight, "In praising this faithful widow, the Savior gave us a standard to measure our discipleship in all of its many expressions. Jesus taught that our offering may be large or it may be small, but either way, it must be our heartfelt all."
When we have the right intentions, God will accept what we have, and he has the ability to magnify our efforts. The Lord's love is infinite, and likewise, his blessings to the faithful are infinite.
Elder Hadley Sims
Cookson United Methodist
Happy Mother's day to you from the congregation and Pastor Rachel Parrott this Sunday. Everyone is welcome to come as you are to the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road. The physical address is 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road. Worship times are 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Small group study is at 9:45 with coffee and fellowship preceding the classes.
Scriptures for Mother's Day Sunday will include Psalm 23, John 10: 22-30 and Revelation 10: 22-30.
Rev. Rachel Parrott’s scriptures for last week included Psalm 30 and Acts 9:1-20. She began her message talking about ministers who are often asked, "What is your call story?" They usually have more than one version of their story. In Acts, Paul shares his call story frequently. There are several stories throughout the Bible where someone receives a change in name to signify something significant in their lives. Examples include Paul, Jacob, Abram, Sarai and Simon.
Paul/Saul holds his whole life up as an example of the power of Christ to transform as described in the Book of Acts. Who is this Lord that Saul is persecuting? Paul is not yet ready to proclaim Jesus as Lord. Paul needs time to listen and to ponder. He is now blind. Ananias and his companions lead Saul by hand to Damascus. The supporting cast is vital to mission and ministry. Ananias trusted in God for this mission. Paul proclaims that Jesus is the son of God.
Everyone is called to be present and attentive to care and hear another person's story. God chooses people to do God's work. Work is done quietly behind the scenes. What voices do you need to hear the voice of Christ today? Who are you, Lord? There is always more to learn. Ministry depends on the work of many. Everyone is influenced by many other people.
God is still calling you to grow in your faith, ministry and relationships with the whole family of God and all of creation.
Cindy Ballew
Carter Baptist
Happy birthday, God bless Wes Nofire.
May God continue to bless Ron and Sandy Hagel as they celebrate another year of marriage.
Pastor Mat Lawrence entitled the message, “What we have as Christians.” “If ye know that he is righteous, ye know that every one that doeth righteousness is born of him” (1 John 2:29).
“Behold, what manner of love the Father hath bestowed upon us, that we should be called the sons of God: therefore the world knoweth us not, because it knew him not.
“Beloved, now are we the sons of God, and it doth not yet appear what we shall be: but we know that, when he shall appear, we shall be like him; for we shall see him as he is.
“And every man that hath this hope in him purifieth himself, even as he is pure” (1 John 3:1-3).
The queen of Sheba gave king Solomon great, precious, and unique gifts (2 Chronicles 9:9). No gift, though, compares with what we have with Jesus when we receive the gift of salvation. We have favor with God, a new name, a new hope, and a new life. We have a new birth. We are born two times. We come into this world physically first; we are born spiritually the second time when we are saved. God becomes our spiritual Father. We are not saved by anything we do; salvation is a gift of God.
“But as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on his name: Which were born, not of blood, nor of the will of the flesh, nor of the will of man, but of God” (John 1:12-13).
The Spirit of God affirms our rebirth or second birth the moment we believe and ask Jesus to be our Lord and Savior.
“The next day, John seeth Jesus coming unto him, and saith, Behold, the Lamb of God, which taketh away the sin of the world” (John 1:29).
Jesus is the fulfillment of the Old Testament blood sacrifice. The new birth equips us for a life of righteousness. Our new name roots as Christians are found in God. We are adopted into his family and we have a new name in heaven. Those who are not saved do not understand or comprehend our changed hearts, new lives, new hope, different goals, heavenly expectations, as they are not meant to understand until they too are saved.
Christians have a hope of Jesus and of one day looking like Jesus. God wants all to receive and share in this new life that is available in Jesus Christ. There is an urgency all around us every day.
Marta Vann
Peggs Community Church
Morning services on May 1 opened in prayer led by Brother John Meigs. The devotional was read from Ephesians 5:1-17, and the first song was "Glory To His Name." We had 51 present for Sunday school, and 60 for morning worship.
Happy birthday to Jessie Williams. Get well wishes and prayers for Mary Terry, Nolan Smith, Leslie Cole, and all mentioned on the prayer chain. Mother's Day is this next Sunday, May 8. There will be another VBS meeting on May 9 at 6:30 p.m. – wear your work clothes. Food pantry is May 11 from 10:30-11:30 a.m., clean up day at New Home cemetery is this Saturday, and decoration is on May 21.
There will be a trip to Branson Sight and Sound Theater on June 4 to see the production of "Jesus," a sign up sheet is out for those wanting to go. If you need a ride, please indicate that when you sign up. Sunday, May 5 will be the day we begin setting up everything for VBS after morning worship, and VBS begins at 5:30 p.m. on Monday May 6 and goes through to the May 11, when the ending program will be held.
Brother Mike had the pulpit on Sunday and read several scriptures, mostly from Psalms, and others from Isaiah and Jeremiah.
"Hear my cry, O God; attend unto my prayer" (Psalm 61:1).
"Truly my soul waiteth upon God: from him cometh my salvation" (62:1).
"In thee, O Lord, do I put my trust: let me never be put to confusion" (71:1).
"I was glad when they said unto me, let us go into the house of the Lord" (122:1).
And the best known Psalm of all 23:1: "The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want."
Brother Mike stressed our knowing the word of God when we hear it or read it in the bible. We obtain guidance, correction, direction, comfort, healing, instruction, safety, and so much more when we truly listen for the voice of God.
It is only by listening and then obeying that voice that we receive his mercy and forgiveness. It is in the steps we take with God "from precept upon precept, precept upon precept; line upon line, line upon line; here a little, and there a little" (Isaiah 28:10). This means to partake of God's words more than just once, but over and over, allowing them into our hearts and souls until we are taken home to live forevermore. Read, listen, study.. develop understanding and share the knowledge.
Kay Cordray
First Apostolic
Songs of praise followed prayer as services opened for Sunday morning, May 1, with the sweet presence of the Lord felt in our midst. "When God Starts Counting", was taken from 2 Samuel 12:1-7. Keep in mind that when God starts counting, none of us deserves his mercy. To every sinner, every backslider, and everyone who has not obeyed the truth, one day God will say that it is enough. He will add up the chances we had, the many times we have walked out of a service and spurned the mercies of God. We will realize too late that there is a line unseen by man that crosses every man's path. It marks the boundary between God's mercy and his wrath.
When God begins to deal with people in a service, we should never take his mercy for granted; souls hang in the balance. David asked, "What is man that thou art mindful of him?" The God who created heaven and earth deals with each of us individually. But a day will come when God starts counting and we could come up short of his mercy.
When the Lord sent the prophet Nathan to David, David did not realize that God had started counting. He had committed a terrible sin before this visit, but God did not forget. Nathan related a story to David of a rich man who slew the ewe lamb of a poor man to feed a wayfaring man, rather than taking one of his own flock. David was angry and passed judgment on the man that he should die and restore fourfold to the poor man. Nathan said, "Thou are the man."
Only because of David's repentance did God spare his life, but God held him accountable for the fourfold restoration. The first to pay the price was the child born to David and Bathsheba, who died after a short illness. Next, Tamar, his daughter, was molested by his son, Amnon. Amnon was slain by Absolom and his family; Absolom rebelled against his father and died in battle. Like David's life, God is counting every step you take and how many times you have rejected him in a service.
Don't wait too late. Don't cross that unseen line and face God's wrath instead of his mercy. It is a fearful thing to fall into the hands of the living God.
Feel welcome to visit any time - Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.