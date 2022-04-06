First Baptist
What would we do if someone we knew came back from the dead and had said he was going to, and had even spent a couple of nights in the grave already? Wow! What would we do? Surely we would tell everyone we knew and even people we didn’t know, about the miracle. We tell everyone when we see a good movie or when something exciting happens in our lives, or when we feel good or bad, don’t we?
Now imagine that same person who came back from the dead telling us that because of what he had done, the rest of us would never have to suffer death. Even better, by only believing this, no matter who we are, no matter what our race, our past, our history, our up-bringing, or our education, we all could live forever and have a relationship with the Lord almighty, ruler and creator of the universe, forever and ever.
It really is kind of hard imagining what we would do. It is hard to even conceive of it. But salvation, Jesus’ resurrection, and the miracle of being born again is at the very core of our souls. We will celebrate Easter Sunday and praise the miracle of Jesus’ resurrection on that day, but what about the next day? Will we still have sight of the miracle and still be thinking about and be in awe of Jesus’ resurrection and the sacrifice that he made for us?
Really, if you think about it, living is meaningless if it is not lived for our Savior. It just becomes about ourselves, our troubles, our complaints and making our own way in the world.
Let’s make this Easter real. What happened was real, Jesus is real and his sacrifice was real. We should be shouting it from the rooftops and telling everyone. If we’re not, we’re cheating people of knowing God’s wonderful love and are just dead men walking around. What really matters in life? That there is life, and that it came about by the resurrection of Jesus Christ and that we have eternal life with him forever. Death has no sting for those who are believers. So let’s tell the world about the good, real news of Jesus and how all people can experience the miracle of life everlasting.
Sunday Services: Sunday school, 9:30 a.m., worship, 10:45 a.m., Wednesday night Bible study, 6 p.m.
Terri Fite
First Apostolic
Sunday morning, April 3, services opened with prayer and songs of praise to our Savior, Jesus Christ. "The Power of a Holy Church" was taken from 2 Timothy 2:19 and Acts 5:1-14.
This church is endued with power from on high. Every time that there is a need, the spiritual gifts are in operation. The Lord called his church and gave it all that was necessary for it to function as he intended. Several spiritual gifts are given to a pastor as part of the office that he holds, including discernment of spirits. The church that is pure from internal pollution gains the respect of the world and the attention of God.
Worldliness, loss of the fear of God, and rebellion, as well as the sin of compromise, are pollutants seeking to destroy the church. But we were called to be separate from the world.
In the early church, Ananias and his wife, Sapphira, tried to compromise as they stood before Peter, claiming the offering that they gave was the full price received for their possession. But as Peter, being full of the Holy Ghost, said, "Why hast satan filled your heart that you lie to the Holy Ghost?" Ananias fell dead at his feet. His wife also died and was buried beside him. They were taken because of sin and compromise that the Lord might show that he demands a pure church.
The Lord adds to the church daily such as should be saved, but he also takes away those that would hinder his work or try to cause division and rebellion. Just as Ananias and Sapphira died when they lied to the Holy Ghost, a person today can die spiritually when he does something that would hurt the church that the Lord purchased with his own blood.
Too many today do what is right in their own eyes, with no respect for authority, but the end thereof are the ways of death. Sin must be purged from the midst of the church that it can remain holy and pure. Every saint must keep his place in the church. The Pastor, also, must be in subjection to the Lord, for he brings the plan of salvation that was preached on the day of Pentecost – repentance, baptism in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and receiving the gift of the Holy Ghost, speaking in tongues as the Spirit gives the utterance to a lost and dying world.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Butch Cowen and Rodney Kimble Sr.
Pastor Mat Lawrence titled the message, “Why do people leave Christ?” Not that people can lose their salvation, though they may decide to leave the church and eventually change their relationship with Jesus from where it began.
“Then said Jesus unto the twelve, Will ye also go away?” (John 6:67).
People do leave. Some leave because they don’t have true faith.
“They went out from us, but they were not of us; for if they had been of us, they would no doubt have continued with us: but they went out, that they might be made manifest that they were not all of us” (1 John 2:19).
Many followed Christ into the desert out of curiosity, some to be physically fed or have needs met – others followed because of the novelty of what Jesus was proclaiming and doing. Imagine never having your salvation, and hearing what Jesus said. Jesus is God's Son through the miraculous birth by Mary, his mother, and the Holy Spirit. He had no sin. Jesus gave his life for our sins and rose after three days. Jesus then ascended into heaven to be with God and reign as king of kings.
Some people do not have a saving faith or accept plain truth. (John 6:48-58).
“And did all drink the same spiritual drink: for they drank of the spiritual Rock that followed them: and that Rock was Christ” (1 Corinthians 10:4).
“Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life, no man cometh unto the Father, but by me” (John 14:6).
Some don’t like the teachings of Jesus. Others want to please their friends or do what’s popular or remain with the crowd.
Too many young people today have parents who don’t have time for God; unfortunately many follow their parent’s example. Some people work and are not concerned with spiritual things.
Lastly, some people don’t realize the heavy loss of leaving Christ.
“Then Simon Peter answered him, Lord, to whom shall we go? Thou hast the words of eternal life” (John 6:68).
A person loses the hope of immortality when they leave Jesus. There is a loss of true and lasting joy and peace that is eternal. A person loses the joy, relief, and peace that their sins are forgiven and blotted out forever by the sacrifice of Jesus Christ on the cross. A person loses out on the opportunity of a life spent in service to Jesus. They lose out on taking the message of salvation through Jesus. A person loses out when they leave Jesus of the possibility of hearing, “Well done, thou good and faithful servant” (Mathew 25:21).
Marta Vann
Peggs Community Church
Sunday morning service began April 3 in prayer led by Brother Mike Parish. The devotional was read from Acts 16:25-34, and the first song was "Where Could I Go?" There were 55 people present.
Sympathy and prayers for God's peace are sent to Larry Walker and family, and the family of Terry Taylor on their recent losses. We were glad to see Brother Rex and Shirley back with us for morning worship.
We have a lot of activities planned. April 9 at 11 a.m. will be the Easter service at Brookdale Senior Apartments and April 9 benefit for Hakes family 5 p.m. in the Hulbert School cafeteria. April 13 is the food pantry from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and April 15 at 7:30 p.m. is the Good Friday service at Peggs Community Church with Phil Buford preaching, followed by snacks. April 17 at 7:30 a.m. is the Easter Sunrise service, followed by breakfast and regular Sunday morning services. Evening service will be dismissed.
Brother Mike had the pulpit again this week and based his message on passages from Acts 17:30-32, and Hebrews 9:21-27, and 11:1-2, with reference to the following verses of the "faith chapter."
The verses from Acts read "And the times of this ignorance God winked at; but now commandeth all men everywhere to repent: Because he hath appointed a day, in which he will judge the world in righteousness; by that man whom he hath ordained; whereof he hath given assurance unto all men, in that he hath raised him from the dead.
And when they heard of the resurrection of the dead, some mocked: and others said, We will hear thee again of this matter" (Hebrews 9:22).
"And almost all things are by the law purged with blood; and without the shedding of blood is no remission" (Hebrews 9:27).
"And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment" (Hebrews 11:1).
"Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen."
Faith, deep-seated faith, is the foundation we base our lives on because of the sacrifice of Christ on Calvary's hill so many centuries ago.
In the early days of the church, there were many scoffers, but many believers as well. It is still the dominant religion of millions of people all over the world. The end is nigh, and judgment is coming. Are you prepared, or do you doubt?
Kay Cordray
Cookson United Methodist
Come as you are to the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road. Rev. Rachel Parrott and the congregation invite you to worship with them during this Easter journey. Next Sunday will be Palm Sunday worship. Times are 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.
A service will be held on Maundy Thursday at 6 p.m. A Good Friday service will be held at 6 p.m. Then Easter morning, a sunrise service will be held at 6:30 a.m. on the church grounds, then one service inside at 10:30 a.m. and the Saturday afternoon before at 3 p.m.
Several members will be helping with the 44th Annual Cookson Community Egg Hunt. It will be at the Tenkiller Area Community Organization grounds at 32247 S. 540 Road, one mile west on Cookson Bend Road turn left – south – on the first blacktop road to the end. The hunt is for children 1-9 years, three groups and grand prize eggs for each group.
Last week, Pastor Rachel read scripture from psalm 126, Isaiah 43: 18-21, Philippians 3: 4b-14 and John 12:1-8.
Have you ever received a gift that left you speechless? Sometimes extravagance produces anger. In John 12, six days before Passover, Mary and Martha hosted a meal in their home. The special guest was Jesus. Jesus had just raised their brother from the dead. Jesus didn't think about the expensive gift of nard. He thought about the love and service behind the giving.
Then Judas was there. He was a man who knew the cost of everything and the value of nothing. Jesus pointed out to all of them that no gift is wasteful when it is given in love. No act of service can be demeaning when it is given in love, no matter how humble. There is abundance when Jesus is present.
Generosity breeds generosity. Jesus is a gift of God. Jesus always reveals the grace and truth of God. Jesus is sent into the world that did not request him, yet he acts entirely for the world's benefit. As a Christian, you live your life in the shadow of the cross but also live in the presence of the risen Christ.
In the presence of Jesus' extravagant giving, you can learn generosity that delights and surprises. If you live such lives, you may hear "You shouldn't have" even though you know that you should.
Cindy Ballew
