Peggs Community Church
Sunday, April 5, Palm Sunday service began at 11 a.m. with prayer and then songs. Again, this is a "drive-in service" and we're very happy with the turnouts we've been experiencing: 71 last week, and 80 today. We still have several folks on our prayer chain calls, so don't forget to include them in your prayers.
Our food pantry distribution will be Wednesday 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., as usual, other than a couple of cautionary measures being taken. The Good Friday service normally held each year has been cancelled "as an abundance of caution."
We will have Easter service at 11 a.m.; outside if necessary, inside if limitations are lifted.
Being the first Sunday of the month, Brother Mike took the pulpit this morning and based his message on texts from Isaiah 1:2, 16-20; 24:1, 53:1-6; 60:8, 50:4-9, and Genesis 1:24-25. If any of you happened on to his sermon on Facebook, you'll know why he chose these Scriptures. The main theme of the message was this: How great is our God? God created this world, and in several places in the Bible, mention is made of how nature sings at his glory and grace, groans at the sins of man, and waits on God to speak the words, now...this is the end.
Brother Mike reminded us that we are caretakers of this earth, not masters. When something goes wrong, it's usually our fault, but we aren't equipped to fix it. Only God can do that. We learn in the words written hundreds of years before Christ's birth that the earth is round, the seas are contained by the earth into their places, the world turns itself upside down every so often (Isaiah 24:1). Amazingly enough, science has also said the same thing...happens every 200,000 years or so. Can man make it do that? No. Can man stop it? Again, no. Only this great God we serve, the God that created it, and only he can destroy it completely. He says that also in his Word.
Our main purpose on the earth is to, one, serve God, and, two, spread the Word of the salvation Jesus provided by his sacrifice on Calvary. The rest of it is take care of yourselves and your families. Sounds simple, even easy. Wish it were...could be if there weren't any false gods and tempters. The road is narrow, straight, and difficult to walk, but worth the trip.
Come worship with us next week if your home church is still not holding services. We'd love to see you and anyone wanting to hear the Word of God preached is more than welcome.
Kay Cordray
CCF
Community Christian Fellowship is on State Highway 82 South at Keys. All services are cancelled until further notice due to the coronavirus quarantine.
"And having spoiled principalities and powers, he made a shew of them openly, triumphing over them in it" (Colossians 2:15).
We will be celebrating the crucifixion this weekend. It seems odd to celebrate a death. Normally we mourn and weep over a death. But on the day Jesus was crucified there was a whole lot of celebrating going on.
The Jews, namely the Pharisees, were celebrating because this "deceiver" who claimed to be God was finally out of their way. They celebrated the fact that the people would turn back to them as their "voice from God." They celebrated what they thought was a victory for them and their religion.
The devil and demons celebrated. They celebrated because they had "defeated" God. They celebrated because they had killed the Son of God and now Satan would have the power that he always wanted: to exalt his throne above the Most High. They celebrated what they thought was a victory, a victory over God himself because they knew who Jesus was.
For those of us who follow Jesus, our celebration is not because an enemy has been killed. It is not because a deceiver got what he deserved. It is not because a foe is out of the way and we don't have to be bothered by him again. We celebrate because we know that it wasn't men who killed Jesus; it was the will of the Father that he die for our sins. We celebrate because our relationship with the Father has been restored through his death. We celebrate because we can now enjoy eternal life. We celebrate because our enemies have been defeated. We celebrate because the great love of the Father has been extended to us. We celebrate because through his death and resurrection we see how mighty, victorious, and glorious Jesus is. He is who he said he was and did what he said he would do.
When we celebrate Jesus' death and resurrection we are not celebrating something that we only think is a victory, but what truly was and still is a victory. We have reason to celebrate the death of Jesus it is a time to celebrate victory. He is risen.
Jenny Dameron
Carter Baptist Church
Today, with mandated social distancing as the body of Christ, we will do what we can to come together even through the windshield of our vehicles at drive-in church.
Following congregational singing, Jamie Russell sang about “Jesus is alive and well.”
Pastor Mat Lawrence entitled the morning message “The standing orders of the gospel.”
Thessalonians 5:16-181: “Rejoice evermore. Pray without ceasing. In every thing give thanks; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.”
Scottish theologian James Denny wrote how these commands apply to every Christian in every situation. The original Greek translates these as standing orders being in the present tense. Continuing always to rejoice, pray and give thanks. The real impact will be seen when you don’t feel like rejoicing, praying or giving thanks.
The first command is to rejoice. When the gospel is shared it can lead to great rejoicing.
Luke 2:10: "And the angel said unto them, 'Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people.'"
The first proof of the gospel is what people see lived out in our lives.
John15:11: "These things have I spoken unto you, that my joy might remain in you, and that your joy might be full.”
Joy works from the inside out. As long as we focus on ourselves, we will lack joy in our lives and in our worship.
Nehemiah 8:10: "Then he said unto them, 'Go your way, eat the fat, and drink the sweet, and send portions unto them for whom nothing is prepared: for this day is holy unto our Lord: neither be ye sorry; for the joy of the Lord is your strength.'”
Proverbs 17:22: "A merry heart doeth good like a medicine: but a broken spirit drieth the bones."
Next, pray without ceasing. What does that mean? Remember, we are actually created for continuous communion with the Lord. Our life itself can be an unending prayer, with a default setting of ”O God…” like a phone conversation where we can talk confidently with God presenting all needs as they arise throughout the day consciously, deliberately and persistently.
Last of all, be thankful in every circumstance. It’s easier to praise God when everything is going good; try to be thankful even when it seems impossible. Give thanks because God’s love for us never changes; because God is sovereign, God is faithful, God has total victory over sin and death through Jesus Christ. God can use the worst things to grow us spiritually. When we thank God, believing his promises are true and that nothing separates us from his love; we loudly proclaim that his wisdom is greater than ours.
Marta Vann
Cookson United Methodist
Rev. Rachel Parrot and the congregation stepped out of the box for the Palm Sunday service. For the first time ever at Cookson United Methodist Church, a drive-in service was held for worship. Pastor Rachel, wearing a mask, greeted the people as they parked, staying in their vehicles and gave each vehicle a song sheet with the order of worship. Speakers were placed on the sidewalk loud enough for everyone to hear the music, Scripture and Pastor Rachel's message. Guests also heard about this through the social media and also parked. Thank you. There were lots of hands waving to each other along with horns honking concluding the service.
The plans are to continue worship this way as long as social distancing and COVID-19 is pandemic. Cookson United Methodist Church is on the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road, 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road. The mailing address is P.O. Box 15, Cookson OK 74427.
The Scripture readings were Matthew 21:1-11, Psalm 118:1-2, 19-29 and Philippians 2:5-11. The opening hymn was the traditional "Hosanna, Loud Hosanna," minus the palm procession.
Pastor Rachel began her message with people still familiar with the images from Palm Sunday. You see in the crowd the uncommon courage of the common folk shouting "Hosanna," "Save us"; this is also true today in these unprecedented times for us. There is uncommon courage in common folk. You see it in the medical worker, the grocery store, pharmacy, post office, truck drivers, first responders, police, law, firemen, teachers, etc. Recognize this uncommon courage. For many of the people, the mind of Christ has shaped who they are and empowers their courage. In Christ we see selflessness, humility and obedience.
Everyone has seen an emptying of their lives and calendars not necessarily voluntary. In these times, take the opportunity to grow in the mind of Christ. Social distancing takes a lot of humility. It is about doing things for the sake of others. Everyone is learning hard lessons of obedience. Learn from Jesus. To give of yourself, to be humble and obedient to what is right and good. Bring these qualities with you into the new future. Journey with Jesus this week in both the triumphant and the dark moments.
The question is, can you accept the circumstances and give yourselves, your life over to the will of God? Moments of grace are moments of decision. Do you refuse to acknowledge the reality and continue feeble attempts at the illusion of control. Accept your circumstance and turn it over to God. The cross points to the resurrection, the resurrection points to the cross, without the cross their is no resurrection. Faith is demonstrated in replying upon God in the lowest moments of our lives. Hope is born in discovering that God is indeed with you; the King is here.
Love flows from the grateful heart. Blessed be the one who comes in the name of the Lord. Unexpected blessings come for those who do the work of God. Hope when all seems hopeless, peace beyond understanding, love beyond measure, and life beyond death.
Cindy Ballew
First Apostolic
“Universal Salvation” was taken from Acts 2:38 and Romans 1:16; 11:16-23; 12:4-6. In the church, we are all members of the same body, yet we do not all have the same function. God set the church in order as he saw fit and we must be faithful to what he has called us to do. The Lord has made it possible for any person ever born to find salvation at any time.
When God turns his back on a nation, it is because that nation has rejected God. When Israel rejected him as the Messiah, God manifest in flesh, the Lord gave them a spirit of slumber – they had allowed themselves to get in that condition. While they were blinded in part, they have always known, “Hear, O Israel, the Lord our God is one Lord.”
Even as the gospel of salvation – repentance, baptism in Jesus’ name and receiving the gift of the Holy Ghost, was being preached to the Jews, a Gentile man, by his faithfulness in prayer and in giving of alms, got the attention of God. Through the preaching of the apostle Peter, the Lord allowed salvation to come to the house of Cornelius.
Today, in this dispensation of the church, anyone, Jew or Gentile, who will seek after truth, God will allow to come in. He has chosen, by the foolishness of preaching, to save them that believe. We must be obedient to the man God has set over us to watch for our souls.
The Gentile people today are allowing a spirit of slumber to come over them. They have no desire to seek after God. Though the Gentiles were grafted in, the bad into the good, the root is of the seed of Abraham. Even as they were cut off, so can the Gentiles be today. We must not become high-minded, but, rather, fear God. It is by his mercies that we are allowed to be part of his bride – the church – holy, separate from the world, without spot or wrinkle or any such thing.
Currently our services have been suspended during this pandemic.
Nancy Walker
