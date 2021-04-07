First Apostolic
Services for Easter Sunday morning, April 4, opened with prayer and songs of worship as the sweet presence of the Savior was felt in our midst.
"Abraham and Sarah - Parents of Promise" was taken from Hebrews 11:8, Genesis 12:1-5; 15:1-3:18:9-10, and Genesis 22:1-2. God did not tempt Abraham to do wrong, but he did test Abraham. The lives of Abraham and Sarah are a story of faith and encouragement for those who serve the Lord. They are two of that great cloud of witnesses by which we are compassed about as we serve the Lord today. We have many examples of heroes of the faith, both in the Bible and among the church today.
God's Word warns us of those who failed – we are to learn from their mistakes, refusing to do the things that caused them to be lost. When God called Abram, he called him to be separated from all his family in Haran. Likewise, the Lord calls us to be separated from the world when we are born again of the water by baptism in Jesus' name, following repentance, and of the Spirit, as we receive the Holy Ghost, according to Acts 2:38.
The church today is, like Abraham, separating itself from the world and is seeking a country to which we have never been nor seen before. Jesus said that unless we forsake mother, father, sister, brother, houses, and lands, we cannot follow him, because he knew that our foes would be those of our own households, exerting their influence upon us to prevent us from entering into that city whose builder and maker is God.
Abraham received the promises from God that through his seed all the nations of the earth would be blessed. Yet Abraham had to face a life of ups and downs, disappointments, and questions. But God showed Abraham that he takes care of his own, no matter what the circumstance or feeling of total spiritual darkness.
The fiery trials that we face at times are to the saving of our souls. The Lord knows just what we have to go through to be saved. We need to realize that we cannot expect to receive everything we want when we want it. We would not have the need to pray and gain strength in the Lord as we learn to depend on him. We need to remember that we are strangers in this land. We have to want to be saved above all else or we will never hear the words of the Lord to "enter into the joys of the Lord thou good and faithful servant." Let us be faithful to the end that we may receive the promise of eternal life and be with the Lord forever in glory.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498. Also, visit our website at facwellingok.org and listen to the services on livestream/conference call.
Nancy Walker
Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Les Mehan and Butch Cowan.
Happy anniversary and God bless Brandon and Jaryn Linney.
The church rejoiced and worshipped in congregational singing, solos, children and the women’s ensemble.
Resurrection Sunday’s message by Pastor Mat Lawrence was about "The Power of the Cross" from Colossians 2:13-15.
We have seen the might of atomic power during the Second World War. Today, other countries have enough atomic power to destroy the world seven times over.
The apostle Paul during his time saw first-hand the power of the Romans. They were the most powerful force in the world at that time. Paul, though saw a greater power one not of military might, but of God. That was what the cross represented the power of life over death.
First is the power to raise the sinner to life.
Verse 13: "And you being, dead in your sins and the uncircumcision of your flesh, hath he quickened together with him, having forgiven you all trespasses."
All around us is death; that is because of sin we are under the curse. From Adam he passed on the sin unto all. Within this is the penalty of death because of sin.
Second is the power to take away the condemnation of the sinner
Verse 14: "Blotting out the handwriting of ordinances that was against us, which contrary to us, and took it out of the way, nailing it to the cross."
The commandments that were of life showed us to be sinners and they condemned us. Jesus on the cross took all those upon himself. No one could live them except God or the Son of God. This was the perfect sacrifice – one that the commandment called for.
Nailing it to the cross is also a reference the nailing of Jesus to the cross. The power of death was thrust aside as Jesus took its sting away.
Third, the cross has the power of forgiveness.
Verse 15: "And having spoiled principalities and powers, he made a shew of them openly, triumphing over them in it."
He rejoiced in victory over death and sin. The victory that gave us forgiveness is in the cross of Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith. This is the story of Easter: the trial, cross, death, and the victory, his resurrection.
The senior adult gospel meeting will be Thursday, April 8, at 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Pray for our country, especially the leadership; all service personnel in all branches; the sick; those going through difficult time; the school children and their parents; and for the lost in family, friends and co-workers.
Pray for opportunities to share the story about the love of Jesus. Amen.
Ron Vann
Peggs Community Church
Easter Sunday, April 4, sunrise services opened in prayer led by Shirley Hendrickson, with 39 present this early (7:30 a.m.) morning.
Brother Mike took the pulpit this morning and spoke of the sort of "fruit" we produce during our lives, either with or without Christ. We began with Matthew 6:5-13, commonly known as The Lord's Prayer, then continued into Isaiah 61:1-3, 5:19, and 6:5-8, as well as Daniel 10:9-12 and Psalms 56:8-9.
The sort of fruit we produce is determined by the type of life we choose to lead, who we speak to about salvation and Jesus, those we help without expecting anything in return, nor any notoriety for the deed – or not. If we don't live for Jesus the way we say we do, it will be glaringly obvious to those actively searching for a way to turn. They won't want to follow an obvious hypocrite, nor should they. We should direct them to the right path to follow, and make sure we follow that path ourselves. Picture a cross, begin from the bottom – walk toward the crossroads. There you can turn either left or right, but it's off the path. The way to go is straight ahead, following that narrow pathway to Christ and redemption.
Following a fellowship breakfast, Sunday school was opened in prayer led by Loyd Eaton. The devotional was read from 1 Corinthians 15:1-8, and the beginning song was "Nothing But the Blood." We had 84 in attendance for worship service this Resurrection Sunday.
Get well prayers go out for Ed Moss, and all on the prayer chain. Happy wedding anniversary to Lynn and Virgil Helton.
The youth will be holding a garage sale on Friday and Saturday, beginning at 8 a.m. each day and closing at 4 p.m. The Lady Samaritans have a bake sale scheduled for Saturday, also beginning at 8.
Our food pantry distribution is April 14, and the senior lunch is April 15. The luncheon is being opened back up for indoor service this time around.
Brother Rex based his message today on Scripture from Matthew 27:12-28:6, and 1 Corinthians 15:1-8 and spoke of guarding an empty tomb. Here, again, we need to be aware of our actions and how they appear to others. If we hold everything inward, not sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ, leading others to the cross, we're selfishly "guarding an empty tomb." Meaning, the Holy Spirit isn't being allowed to shine as examples of the path to follow. If we haven't been born again into the family of God, washed clean of our sins by the blood of Christ, and touched by the Holy Spirit so as to continue the work of Christ here on earth, we ourselves are empty. This should seem to simple to explain, but it isn't.
Salvation must be experienced to even half way understand the differences made in a person's life. It, truly, is absolutely the best thing that can ever happen to you. Can't explain it, only try to pass it along to others: Jesus' tomb is empty, people. He is alive, now, and forever more. Open your heart and let him in.
Kay Cordray
Tahlequah First Baptist
A great evangelist and Christian once talked about Jesus’ crucifixion and the events surrounding it. He told how sin was never as black or more horrible than at the cross the day Jesus was crucified. Sin hit its climax and was never more terrible than displayed at Calvary. We saw how corrupt the human heart was and how sin totally exposed itself that day.
It has been said that man’s heart has improved since that day and that if Christ came back today, we would not crucify him but would give him a reception like never had been given before – a reception of pomp and glory. But didn’t the people in Jesus’ day give him a glorious reception when he rode into Jerusalem? At first they loved him, they celebrated him and wanted him to be their king. That love soon faded though and didn’t last through the day. Their hearts turned against him and they wanted him to die.
Are we that different today? Doesn’t Jesus come to us every day? Doesn’t he come to us in the form of Bibles that we don’t pick up and read? Doesn’t he come to us in the form of churches that we do not attend? Doesn’t he come to us every day in the form of his creation or in the form of the needs of people around us? He comes to us in many forms every day but we choose to ignore him or pay very little attention to him.
It seems pretty obvious through our thoughts and deeds that if Jesus came back today, he would be crucified faster than he was 2,000 years ago. Sin will never improve and even though we would like to think that human nature has changed for the better, it hasn’t changed at all. We crucify him again and again by our sin. Pray that he will take our thoughts and deeds and align them with his and that we will allow him to be our Savior and Lord.
Sunday school begins at 9:30 a.m., and worship is at 10:45 a.m.
We will be starting up new discipleship classes Wednesday night, April 7: Ladies' class, Matchless; Pastor Mike, World Religions; Pastor Jake, Pray Like This; and mens' class, U-Turns.
Terri Fite
