Church of Jesus Christ of LDS
God is a just God. He will always abide by the law of justice, which is the eternal law that brings consequences for actions – blessings for obedience to God's commandments and penalties for disobedience. There is a punishment affixed for every sin we make while in our probationary state – this Earthly life. When we sin we are made unclean and are unworthy to live in the presence of our Heavenly Father.
"Wherefore, if ye have sought to do wickedly in the days of your probation, then ye are found unclean before the judgment-seat of God; and no unclean thing can dwell with God; wherefore, ye must be cast off forever" (1 Nephi 10:21).
Mercifully not all hope is lost. God sent his only begotten son into this world to give us the chance to return to live with him again! We can be made clean through the atonement of Christ. This is what is called the law of mercy.
Jesus Christ and his atonement make up the umbrella we can stand under when our inevitable judgment day arrives. If we have lived worthy of it, he will plead on our behalf and we can enter into the highest degree of glory with our Heavenly Father, our savior, and our families for time and all eternity.
Elder Zachary Maughan
Carter Baptist Church
Happy Mother’s Day!
Paster Mat Lawrence entitled the message, “The qualified minority.”
“And the Lord said unto Gideon, By the three hundred men that lapped will I save you and deliver the Midianites into thine hand: and let all the other people go every man unto his place” (Judges 7:7).
As God showed Gideon, God shows us that by a minority, God can change the life of a people or a church. By Gideon and 300 men, God’s qualified minority. the mighty Midianites were conquered.
The qualified minority are believers.
“And the angel of the Lord appeared unto him, and said unto him, The Lord is with thee, thou mighty man of valour. And Gideon said unto him, Oh my Lord, if the Lord be with us, why then is all this befallen us? and where be all his miracles which our fathers told us of, saying, Did not the Lord bring us up from Egypt: but now the Lord hath forsaken us, and delivered us into the hands of the Midianites (Judges 6:12-13).
Then Gideon tested God to see if God would help as he promised (Judges 6:36-40).
God, who worked before on behalf of his people, will continue to. The God of yesterday is the God of today and tomorrow.
The qualified minority are fearless.
“And the Lord said unto him, Peace be with thee” (Judges 6:23).
Gideon was strengthened and encouraged by what he heard about a dream, and its interpreted meaning. The Midianites were afraid. When we arise in the name of the Lord, the devil and his demons are also afraid because of who God is.
“For God hath not given us the spirit of fear, but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind” (2 Timothy1:7).
“Now therefore go to, proclaim in the ears of the people, saying, Whosoever is fearful and afraid, let him return and depart early from Mount Gilead, And there returned of the people 22,000; and there remained 10,000” (Judges 7:3).
When we get scared we can be more easily defeated. Working for the Lord is often not comfortable or cozy. God’s help can remove our fear if we will let him.
The qualified minority are disciplined (Judges 7:4). Sin, self indulgence, and poor self control can get in the way of the qualified minority and what they can accomplish through God. We are all called to live a disciplined life (Luke 9:2, Proverbs 25:28).
The qualified minority are to be obedient. When Gideon heard the interpretation of the dream he knew and proclaimed the Midianites defeat, “The sword of the Lord and Gideon.” (Judges 7:18 and 20.)
God qualifies the minority, God makes all things possible.
Marta Vann
Peggs Community Church
What a beautiful day for Mother's Day! Our morning services began in prayer today led by Brother Mike Parish with 37 in attendance. The devotional was read from Proverbs 31:10; 25-31, and the first song, "He Set Me Free." We had quite a few more for worship service as families joined their moms (70).
Happy birthday to Keith Hill, Mike Parish, and Jimson Bluebird. Congratulations on retirement to Michelle Fisher. Get well prayers go out for Jacob Littledave, Eugene Hill, and Robert Hendrickson. Love and sympathy, prayers for God's peace to the family of Brother Willard Copeland on his passing.
As usual, our "mom's contest" was this week: Youngest mom, Kaley Hilton; oldest mom, Ruby Doyle; and mom with the most kids present, Sarah Shelley (4).
Congrats for our high school graduates Kadence Davis, Katie Williams, and Dillon Torres. Set your goals high, work hard to reach them, and welcome to the "adult world."
Brother Rex took his message from Proverbs 23:25, 31:10, Ephesians 6:1-4, and Romans 12:15, stressing the need for all to honor their parents and the special bond between mothers and their children.
Most women are capable of bearing children, but it takes a really special one to be a mom, the one nearly every kid runs to when they're hurt, needing to share a triumph, sad, or just generally needing a hug. Dad's are our strength, providers and our protectors and we love and honor them. We need our moms to provide that love and tenderness only she can give. Grandmas take a close second.
The Bible gives us this commandment, to honor our parents and stresses it is the commandment with promise (see Exodus 20:12). Call your mom if you can't hug her. Hug her if you're with her, remember her with tenderness and respect if she's gone home to heaven.
Kay Cordray
First Apostolic
The sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of worship for Sunday morning, May 8. "God Is One," was taken from Deuteronomy 6:4, Isaiah 40:18, 25; 43:10-13, Isaiah 45:5-6, 21-23, and Acts 2:38. There is no equal to God. He said that there is none beside him. The creation of God speaks plainly of him. If all that we knew was the creation, we could see that there is a creator, for the invisible things of God are clearly seen in the things that are made.
Too many times, false ideas arise and try to invade the church. Some say that man has the capability of determining what is right and what is wrong, challenging, dissecting, and changing what God has said in his word. When God speaks of having a holy, separate people, he expects them to shun the things of the world and serve him with singleness of heart. We are to be holy, for he is holy, as we abstain from the very appearance of evil. There is not an option to living a holy life. We are to shun vain and profane babblings, for they increase unto more ungodliness.
God saw all things before the world was made. He knew mankind would fall into sin. He had a plan for man to be reconciled to him before the foundations of the earth were laid.
He chose us in him from before that. He declared the end from the beginning and from ancient times, the things that are not yet done. We are to be witnesses of the things of God and a light to this world.
God has shown us that he is God manifest in the flesh. His name, Jesus, is more than a name. In his name, there is power over sin, disease, and sickness, power over evil and Satan. His name is exalted above all names, and at the name of Jesus, every knee will bow.
The angel called his name Jesus for, "he shall save his people from their sins." The name of Jesus remits sin. No one in the scriptures was ever baptized in any other way than in the name of the Lord Jesus.
When Jesus said to Peter that, "upon this rock I will build my church," he spoke of the revelation that Peter had of who he is – God manifest in flesh. He said, "no man cometh to the father but by me," through the veil of his flesh. He also said, "I and my father are one." There is one God and one mediator between God and men, the man, Christ Jesus.
The church does greater works than Jesus did while he was on earth, for in the church a sinner can repent, be baptized in the name of Jesus for the remission of sins, and receive the Holy Ghost, as the Lord intended for whosoever will when he gave his life on Calvary for all mankind.
Feel welcome to visit any time – Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
Cookson United Methodist
Everyone is welcome to come as you are to the corner of Highway 82 south and Cookson Bend Road. also known as 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road. Sunday worship times are 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Small groups meet at 9:45 a.m. with coffee and fellowship following the first service.
This next Sunday, Rev. Rachel scripture readings will be Psalm 148, John 13: 31-35 and Acts 11:1-8.
Last Sunday the services began with a short appreciation video about Mothers. They are on call 365 days a year. Mother's Day is a range of emotions for many people.
Scripture readings included Psalm 23, John 10: 22-30 and Acts 9:36-43. In Acts 9, the story of Tabitha impacted the family and the community of Joppa. Peter performed a miracle and brought the community together believing in the Lord. Peter then made himself at home with Simon the tanner.
Being a disciple is about seeing God in ordinary places that might not look so attractive. Allow God to work in your life, no matter where you are or what's going on. Being a disciple means knowing that God is still active in your life and in your community. You are who you are because of those who have come before you and will be shaped by those who join in the work. The threads of all lives are stitched together. You are the lives you touch and that touch you. You are the threads you wear.
By God's grace threads are woven together.
Cindy Ballew
