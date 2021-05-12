First Apostolic
Prayer and songs of worship opened services for Sunday morning, May 9, as the presence of the Lord was felt in our midst.
"The Road that Leads to Endor" was taken from 1 Samuel 28:3-7. A tragedy always seeks an explanation.
The ruins of the house of the woman known as the witch of Endor causes one to question why King Saul came to ruin, rejected by God.
As a young man, Saul stood head and shoulders above the others and was destined to become the first king of Israel.
When the Lord allowed Samuel to anoint Saul king, he told Saul that the Lord had chosen him to be the leader of his inheritance, the children of Israel.
Saul was so humble that he hid himself among the stuff; a young man with all of his life's potential ahead of him.
The tragic end of his life causes us to ask the question, "What happened in his life to lead him to the final ruin of a place called Endor?"
The same things have happened in the lives of many apostolics. They lived for the Lord, were an asset to the church, had the respect of the people, but something happened that led them to the place of final destruction.
This, like tragedy, poses the same question that applies to the life of King Saul. When final ruin is reached, there is nothing decent left, health is gone, homes are gone, lives are shipwrecked.
Those who have started down that destructive path must realize that now is the time to turn around, to get back on the straight-and-narrow path that leads to eternal life.
If we fail to stop the course of ruin in our lives, we will be as King Saul.
He left his throne, having laid aside his royal apparel, covering his head with a cloak, to travel in darkness, stepping down a sloping hillside to the house of the witch of Endor.
He had rejected the advice and counsel of Samuel; he stepped into the office of the priest to offer sacrifice.
He did not obey the Lord's command to slay all of the Amalekites. He thought he had no need of a pastor, but that he was sufficient unto himself. Instead, he faced final ruin and death without God.
Let us not think that we have no need of a pastor.
The Lord has set the pastor in the office of overseer of the flock. Let us instead humble ourselves and turn from ruin back to the Lord while he waits to restore us to his fold.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
The church is two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498.
Also, visit our website at facwellingok.org and listen to the services on livestream/conference call.
Nancy Walker
Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Byron Young.
Pastor Mat Lawrence preached a Mother's Day message from Proverbs 31:10-31 he titled "The marks of majestic mothers."
She is pure and lives nobly.
Proverbs 31:10-12: "Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies the heart of her husband doth safely trust in her, so that he shall have no need of spoil she will do him good and not evil all the days of her life."
As in the story of Boaz and Ruth.
She works diligently to make and keep her home.
Verses 13-19: "She seekth wool, and flax, and worketh willingly with her hands… like the merchant ships; she bringing food from afar. She riseth also while it is still night, and giveth meat to her household…. She considereth a field: and buyeth it: with the fruit of her hands she planteth a vineyard. She girdeth her loins with strength, and strengtheneth her arms... her candle goeth not out by night. She layeth her hands to the spindle, and her hands hold the distaff."
She cares devotedly about the needs of family and others - like Dorcas in Acts 9:36-4.
These are unselfish acts of kindness and the compassion she has in her life.
Verse 20: "She stretcheth out her hand to the poor; yea, she reacheth forth her hands to the needy."
She cares about the needs of family and others, as in the story of the coatmaker Dorcas in Acts 9:36-40.
These are unselfish acts of kindness and the compassion she has in her life.
Verses 21-25: "She is not afraid of the snow for her household; for all her household are clothed with scarlet. She maketh herself coverings of tapestry; her clothing is silk and purple. Her husband is known at the gates, when he sitteth among the elders of the land. She maketh fine linen, and selleth it; and delivers girdles unto the merchant. Strength and honor are her clothing; and she shall rejoice in time to come."
She speaks wisely and there is no backbiting.
Verse 26: "She openeth her mouth with wisdom; and in her tongue is the law of kindness. She looketh well to the ways of her household, and eateth no the bread of idleness."
She believes profoundly.
Her faith enriches and influences not just her household but theirs too.
Verse 28-30: "Her children riseth up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her. Favor is deceitful, and beauty is vain; but a woman that fears the lord, she shall be praised."
Pray for our country, its leaders and all our service personnel.
Pray for church camps and workers.
Ron Vann
Tahlequah First Baptist
A well-liked Christian author came from a crazy, broken home. His home life was chaotic, negative and bad most of the time.
When he became a Christian, his life totally changed. In his younger Christian years, he used to meet up with some kids who were rebelling against God.
They told him they came from homes where their parents were hypocrites.
They said that their parents said they were Christians but would act the opposite.
The young Christian told them they had no idea what a bad home was, and he wondered why they were rebelling because they had a lot better home life than he did.
As he got older, he understood why the kids he used to hang out with thought their home life was bad.
When you are raised in a godless home you know it's not good. You know you don't want that for the rest of your life and you know you don't want your grown-up life to be like your life growing up.
You long for something better and you know that your homelife growing up wasn't a good example to live by. In some ways it's almost better to come from a home of total unbelief of God than to come from a home where parents say they are Christians but don't live it.
If a mom and dad say they are Christians and live contrary to it, if they argue and fight all the time and yell and scream at each other, drink or break up and leave, it is the worst thing they can do to their kids.
This behavior gives their children a reason not to believe. We, as adults and parents, need to live a godly and loving life to be good examples for our children.
We need to show them what a good marriage looks like and be examples of kindness, generosity and caring for each other.
If children are nurtured in love, kindness and goodness, these attributes will spill over into their relationships with others.
There may be some instances however, when children go astray and parents feel like they have failed in their attempt to raise their children well.
Some children stray from their faith even though their parents have taught them well and have been godly examples.
Don't give up on them. Don't stop praying for them.
With God's help through your caring and prayers, they can make their way back to him and get back on track.
Your children can escape being with you, but they can never escape your prayers.
And children, pray for your parents; you are never too young or too old to pray for them.
Sunday school begins at 9:30 a.m.
Worship services begin at 10:45 a.m., and graduates will be recognized this Sunday. Wednesday discipleship classes start at 6 p.m.
Terri Fite
Cookson United Methodist
Rev. Rachel Parrott and the congregation hope that all had a blessed Mother's Day. Sunday worship services are inside at 8:30 a.m. and 10.
Masks and social distancing are required. Small groups meet at 9:15.
Thanks for coming to the corner of Highway 82 south and Cookson Bend Road.
Wednesday, May 12, the United Methodist Women and guests met at 6 p.m.
A light supper was served and a special presentation was given celebrating 75 years as of Easter Sunday morning.
The church rejoices in being able to serve Jesus Christ and many more through the years.
Plans are being made to have a much larger celebration in the fall or early in 2022 when COVID restrictions are better.
Last Sunday, Pastor Rachel's Scripture readings were Psalm 98, 1 John 5:1-6 and John 15:9-17.
She began her message with asking if the congregation remembered the Beatles song "All You Need is Love"? In the gospel John, he certainly praises love.
It is a gift from God, an excellence of character and a way of life.
Jesus says much about love.
Agape love is selfless, sacrificial and unconditional love.
This is what it means that God is love. This love does not attempt to possess or dominate another person. It is a disciplined habit of care and concern.
Jesus calls on his disciples to love one another as he loves us.
In 1 John 4, "God is love, and those who abide in love abide in God and God abides in them."
We love because he first loved us. Jesus is still expanding on the image of abiding and bearing fruit.
Fruit bearing may consist of reciprocal love or to making of new disciples or both.
Love is a birthright of faith. Why not respond with more and greater love?
Cindy Ballew
