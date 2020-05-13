CCF
Welcome to Community Christian Fellowship, a nondenominational, Bible-preaching and teaching Church of God. The church is located on State Highway 82 South at Keys. Regular services are: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; worship service, 11 a.m.; Wednesday and Sunday night services, 6 p.m.
We are back in the church building holding services, and it sure feels more like church than setting in your car listening to the services. We are following the rules and really enjoyed the services we had Sunday.
"These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation, but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world (John 16:33).
"I have overcome the world." When Jesus walked the earth as a man, he faced the same temptations we face. He was tempted in every area we are tempted – the lust of the eyes, the lust of the flesh and the pride of life. He was tempted to hold grudges, receive offense, give in to bitterness, be unforgiving. He was tempted to gossip and talk about others. He was tempted to follow his own desires. There was no area that he wasn't tempted in.
Yet, in the times of temptation, he did not yield to the temptations and he did not give in to them. He, at the cross, became sin but he knew no sin. He did not know it from firsthand experience. Reason number one is because he was born sinless; reason number two was because he never gave into sin's temptations, and he did not indulge in sin.
That is good news for us. He overcame showing us that it can be done and he overcame and then left us the example to follow so that we can overcome. He overcame and left us his Spirit and his Word to show us how he did it. He overcame and left his victory with us so that we can overcome. Remember the next time that you are tempted that Jesus has already gotten the victory for you in all areas and you do not have to give into sin. "Ye are of God, little children, and have overcome them: because greater is he that is in you, than he that is in the world" (John 4:4). He overcame the temptations of sin and through him, so can we.
Jenny Dameron
Cookson United Methodist
Rev. Rachel Parrot and the congregation invite you to come as you are for drive-in worship at the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road at 10 a.m. The physical address is 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road. The church is following the Oklahoma United Methodist Conference protocol to reopen for in-house worship. By June it will be different, but Jesus Christ is still with us. It will be awesome to greet all the smiling faces.
Mother's Day Sunday, the Scripture readings were Psalm 31:1-5,15-16; John 14:1-14; and 1 Peter 2:2-10. The primary image Peter used to describe Jesus after Pentecost is the cornerstone. Peter boldly quoted to religious leaders Psalm 118:22 and Acts 4:11-12. In those days the cornerstone was the first stone to be laid down in construction. Peter tells that Jesus Christ is the stone that was rejected by his own and by the Gentiles. Because he was sinless, God raised him up and placed him as the cornerstone. He is the foundation upon which people build their lives of faith on. No one can avoid him. You either accept him or reject him; there is no ignoring him. It is your choice.
Put your faith and trust in Jesus. Live your life and line up your life according to his. Allow God to work on your rough edges. Be willing to ask yourself, "Am I willing to be shaped and used as a living stone for God's purposes? Am I allowing God to take off the sharp edges which do not reflect him, so he can fit me into where he wants me? Ephesians 2:19-22 tells us that together we are built on the cornerstone to become God's holy temple. Together we become God's new living temple, the place where God lives by his Spirit.
The past months we have learned how important community is and how creative the church can be. As Christians you are part of God's Spirit called the church. The church is the people of God whenever and however they gather. In the old days, the priests did God's work. Now that Jesus has made the one time sacrifice for all, everyone is able to do God's work. God has gifted each person with talents, skills and abilities to work together to accomplish God's mission to make disciples of Jesus Christ. There is no need to wait for someone else to do this. Just do it. You have praise to give (1 Peter 2:9), financial gifts (Philippians 4:18), love (Ephesians 5:2), good (Hebrews 13: 16), and your very self (Romans 12:1.)
This is the day the Lord has made; rejoice and be glad in it. The good news is your light can shine brighter because of Jesus. Jesus is with you and go forth this day and let your light shine.
Cindy Ballew
Tahlequah First Baptist
All of us make many decisions every day. Most of them we don’t even have to think about, like brushing our teeth in the morning, getting dressed, eating breakfast or filling up our gas tanks. Other decisions deal with what is right and wrong. We have to rely on the Bible and its wisdom and our own consciences to make these decisions.
Not every decision is black and white though, and we have to choose between a good option or the best option. When we are faced with decision, we must ask ourselves if the decision we make will make us a better person or not. In 1 Corinthians 10:23, the Bible tells us that we have the right to do anything, but not everything is beneficial. We have the right to do anything, but not everything is constructive. We have the freedom to choose, but not every decision we make may be beneficial to us, lift us up, or lift others up.
Some things may be necessary, but they’re not the best. Most of our decisions are not between whether we should do something good or do something evil, like should I read my Bible today or rob a bank? We need to hold ourselves to an even higher standard than right and wrong. We need to ask ourselves if our decisions will make us a better person. We can fill our time with countless things that don’t really matter, like reading books or magazines that fill our heads with “stuff” or sitting on the couch on the weekends and watching TV. We seem to be mesmerized by our phones and spend hours staring into them. These things aren’t always bad, but are they mostly a waste of time? Will they make you a better person? The answer is no. We tend to waste our time on things that don’t really matter, but we don’t have to.
If we would ask ourselves every day, “Is this decision going to make me a better person?” it would give us a much better perspective on life. Don’t just coast through life not making the best decisions. Ask God and read his Word to see if the decisions you make are the best.
Join us for livestream worship this Sunday at 10:45 a.m. on www.fbctah.org/media or Lakes Country Radio 102.1 KEOK.
Terri Fite
First Apostolic
“Your Responsibility in the Age of Compromise” was taken from Ezekiel 3:17-21; 8:2-8; and 09:1-11. While we look to pastors to have responsibility to God, we must realize that God has chosen for all of us to be responsible in this age. All Scripture is given by inspiration of God and all things that happened to Israel are written for our admonition. Ezekiel was taken to the door of the temple and shown things that are to be beneficial to us. He was made a watchman over all Israel and then shown what was to happen.
In the New Testament church, pastors are as Ezekiel was in the Old Testament: watchmen over the people to warn them of dangers to come – when they are to God what they ought to be. Pastors are to feed the flock of God that he has purchased with his own blood, for they watch for our souls
Ezekiel initially saw only a hole in the wall; the door was visible only after he had dug for it. Inside were all manner of ungodly things. Sinful people had crawled in the hole. Likewise, there are people today coming in among the church – ungodly people who have crept in by another way besides the door. Jesus said, “I am the door, if any one enter not in through the door, the same is a thief and a robber.” When people come through the door of salvation through repentance, baptism in Jesus’ name for the remission of sins, and receive the infilling of the Holy Ghost, they gladly follow God’s requirements of a separated life, holiness, and faithfulness. But those who come in some other way have sinful problems of all kinds. They do not want to measure up to God’s standards.
Many pastors get into trouble with God because they do not preach what it takes to live for God; it is their responsibility to do so.
It is the saints responsibility to pray that God intervene in the lives of people who have compromised themselves with the world so that they will see and feel conviction needed for them to measure up to God’s standards. The saints are to pray for pastors to preach what it takes to be saved and for the saints to have deeper consecration.
Ezekiel saw that those who cried out to God for the abominations were to be marked and the rest of the people were to be slain. We need a burden for people to live up to holiness and to hold on lest they lose what has been wrought by God. He takes note of everyone in the services and who is praying for those who have compromised their walk with God. Ezekiel wanted us to see what can be applied to us today. Those that are half in church and half out will not make it.
We need to cry and pray for the abominations we see, for we are responsible for our part in the ways of God. For us to hear the Lord say, “Well done,” we must do well in our service to him. Let us take our responsibilities seriously in praying for the weak that they will be made strong and serve the Lord with gladness and singleness of heart.
Services have resumed with restrictions and visitors are welcome: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 6 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speedy’s on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498. Also visit our website at facwellingok.org.
Nancy Walker
Peggs Community Church
May 10, Mother's Day services began in prayer led by Brother Mike Parish. The devotional today was Psalm 25. There were four birthdays acknowledged this week and six graduates, either from high school or colleges. Congratulations to all of you.
The food pantry was on Wednesday, May 13, and the senior luncheon will resume this month on May 21 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. For the foreseeable future, this event will be carry-out only. And, sadly, because of our present situation with the pandemic, we have had to cancel vacation Bible school for this year. We will continue with 11 a.m. services for another couple of weeks, then move on to Sunday morning and evening services, as well as Wednesday night Bible study beginning around the first of June. Normal, regular morning Sunday school, worship service, evening and Wednesday services will resume near the end of June, God permitting.
Brother Rex took his message this morning from John 19:27: Jesus' statement to John and his mother, handing the care of her to John. Even from the cross, Jesus took a care for his mom and her welfare, as the eldest son. Family life today is way different. Single-parent homes, two-parent homes, but both working full time jobs and leaving the care of the children to babysitters, nannies, or the television until they get home.
The cohesiveness of family life seems to have disappeared in the rush to succeed individually. But, God has changed that direction for a while, hasn't he? With the quarantine, stay-home world we live in now, the family has a chance to relearn what "family" is. Moms are being "Mom" again, dads are bonding with their kids and extended families are staying in touch like they used to. We have the responsibility to teach the kids how to live a good life, and what morals and values are important to that life.
Our moms have always been who we turn to for comfort, for praise, and just a hug "just because." We look to our dads to keep the household safe, warm, fed, and well-protected. The parents in our lives have provided all this and more, preparing us to be adults ourselves. Now, it's our turn to provide the same love, comfort, protection, praise, correction and, yes, hugs to our own. If you really think about it, you never forget what your mom taught you while you were growing up, nor any of the mannerisms she had that you now find yourself using without thought. Mothers are very, very important people in our lives. Thank yours today, and tomorrow, and next week, and so on.
Kay Cordray
Carter Baptist Church
A song by B.B. McKinney describes every godly mother’s desire, “God give us Christian homes. Homes where the mother, in calling quest, strives to show others your way is best. Homes where the Lord is an honored guest.”
Pastor Matt Lawrence brought the morning message from 1 Kings 3:16-28. Shortly after becoming king, Solomon, had a dream where he asked God for an understanding heart, which God granted. The first case he judged was between a real and a counterfeit mother. He had to find the characteristics of the authentic mother. The alleged mother didn’t have the love that the actual mother possessed for her child.
Two harlots who lived together, both had infant sons. Each declared that the other laid on their own baby killing him and wanted ownership of the one living child. King Solomon took out a sword and said to divide the baby in two and give each woman a half.
The true mother, with unconditional love, was willing to sacrifice her relationship with her son for his safety. This mother had a hard life ahead of her.
Let us honor all single mothers who have it rough and often with little or no help from the fathers.
Verse 26-27: “Then spake the woman whose the living child was unto the king: for her bowels yearned upon her son, and she said, 'O my lord, give her the living child, and in no wise slay it.' But the other said, 'Let it be neither mine nor thine, but divide it.'"
The chorus of the song "What Love Really Means" goes: “I will love you for you, not what you do.” It describes God’s love for all as he loves us no matter what.
John 3:16: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
We are all sinners in need of the Savior. Jesus willingly became our acceptable substitute sacrifice for sin because he loved us.
Romans 5:8: “But God commended his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.”
Do you believe? Will you accept God’s sacrifice for your sins? Have you asked God for forgiveness?
Drive-in parking lot worship services will continue through May to keep everyone safe.
There is streaming of the Wednesday evening prayer time and Bible study, women’s Sunday school, and children’s church lessons available on the church’s Facebook page.
Pray for the Janice Carter family at this difficult time. Continue to pray for those among us coping with cancer, illness and other challenges. Pray continually for our churches, pastors, children, families, and for each other.
Marta Vann
God's Mountain Church
Pastor Carl Clark opened service with prayer. Nicolas Clark and Kristi Ward led the congregation in worship songs: “There’s Nothing Better than You” and “What a Beautiful Name.”
Classes adjourned, with Sandra Clark teaching the juniors and Donald and Holly Devine the teens. Nicolas Clark taught the adult class on “whatever you fill your bucket with, you will turn into it.”
Look at what’s in your bucket. We don’t do right things because God needs us. We do right things because we need God. God does not need us, but he will use us for his glory as we work for him.
Comfortable people do not need God, but desperate people do. Jesus said, “I was hungry and you fed me, thirsty and you gave me drink, naked and you clothed me, sick and in prison and ye visited me."
His disciples asked when did they do all these things unto Jesus. He replied to them: "When you do it unto one of the least of my brethren, you have done it unto me." We are his hands and feet.
Classes returned to the sanctuary. Sandra Clark took prayer requests followed with prayer. Congregational singing included the selections “Victory in Jesus," "Keep on the Firing Line” and “l’m on the Battlefield.”
The booster band sang “Come and Go With Me,” “I’m All Tangled up with Jesus" and “Happy Mother’s Day.” Jade Blakley sang a special song: “How Great is Our God.” Morgan and Layla sang “Confidence.” Hagen Horney sang “Amazing Grace, My Chains are Gone.”
Kristi and Zoee Ward sang “A Handful of Weeds” to honor Sandra Clark and all the 23 mothers present today. Pastor Clark sang his most requested song, “This Old Man’s Dead,” and Nicolas Clark sang “The Old Black Train.”
Pastor Clark delivered a wonderful Mother’s Day message from Proverbs 31:1-31. Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies. King Solomon beautifully describes a godly woman in this chapter. Those who have been raised in the house of God by a godly mother are so blessed.
Service closed with an altar call and prayer for those responding. Dustin Ward dismissed our service, asking God’s blessings on our wonderful Mother’s Day dinner we enjoyed so much.
The attendance was 68.
Tuesday evening Bible study is at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Lula Thompson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.