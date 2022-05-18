First Baptist
Don’t believe those lies! A father held his weeping daughter who was shattered, believing all sorts of lies about herself. It reminded him of the times he held her and comforted her when she skinned her knees when she was little. The sting of these lies was just as real as a bloody knee. As they talked, they unraveled one lie after another.
“You’re not fat … God said you’re fearfully and wonderfully made.”
“You’re not misplaced … God said you are here for such a time as this.”
“You don’t feel loved …”You are loved, I love you and God loves you, and you are never alone.”
Her father countered the lies she believed with God’s truth. He assured her that we are all God’s precious creation and scripture tells us his heart aches along with ours. Paul wrote to the Romans about trading God’s truth for lies.
In Romans 1:22-25, it says, “Claiming to be wise, they instead became utter fools. And instead of worshiping the glorious, ever-living God, they worshiped idols made to look like mere people and birds and animals and reptiles. So God abandoned them to do whatever shameful things their hearts desired. As a result, they did vile and degrading things with each other’s bodies. They traded the truth about God for a lie. So they worshiped and served the things God created instead of the Creator himself, who is worthy of eternal praise! Amen.”
In verse 18, God shows his anger from heaven against sinful and wicked people who try to change or suppress the truth of God through their wickedness.
“The they” Paul is talking about in Romans is … us. We would like to place the blame for the roots of the lies we believe on whoever “they” are, but we are all sinners. The difference between them and us is the sacrifice that Jesus Christ made on the cross to redeem us and our willingness to accept and submit to his authority in our lives. Only then will we have the power through his truth to dispute the lies that we hear and entertain in our lives everyday.
Sunday Services: Sunday school, 9:30 a.m., worship, 10:45 a.m., Wednesday, May 18 is evangelism training in the Faith Room and Men’s Bible study.
Terri Fite
First Apostolic
Prayer and songs of worship opened services for Sunday morning, May 15, as the presence of the Lord was felt in our midst.
"The First Coming of Christ", was taken from Isaiah 7:17; 40:1-5, 11-14, John 3:5, 7, and Acts 2:38. The events that transpired in the Garden of Eden revealed the true nature of man. Though surrounded by the beauties of the garden, with every need supplied, Adam and Eve partook of those things that God had told them to leave alone The end result was their expulsion from the garden, and sin, already found in Lucifer, came into the world.
Every human being born from that time to this was born in sin and in need of a savior. God gave the law to the seed of Abraham, the children of Israel, to govern them. But the law was weak because of the flesh. Men could not live up to it because they still had a fallen nature. The Lord knew that the nature of man would have to be changed for man to have victory over sin.
From before the foundation of the world, the Lord planned to redeem mankind. Holy men of old wrote as they were moved on by the Holy Ghost, recording the prophetic events of the virgin birth, the life, death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus Christ, God manifest in the flesh. The New Testament church, born in the book of Acts, is a continuation of the church in the wilderness that was led by God. They, without us, cannot be made perfect. Calvary blotted out their sins that were rolled ahead yearly, just the same as it blots out the sins of whosoever will repent and be baptized in Jesus' name in this New Testament dispensation.
John the Baptist was the forerunner of Christ, a voice crying in the wilderness preparing the way for the Messiah. He said, "he that cometh after me, was preferred before me, for he was before me. He will baptize you with the Holy Ghost and fire."
The one who sent John to baptize gave him a sign to tell him who the Messiah was. While John was baptizing those who had repented, he looked up, and seeing Jesus, said, "Behold the Lamb of God which taketh away the sin of the world." Jesus became the sacrificial lamb on Calvary, providing the way for us to have a new nature, as we are born again of the water and of the Spirit,
When we realize what the Lord did for us, we know that we have nothing to glory in, save the cross of Jesus Christ.
Feel welcome to visit any time - Wednesday at 7:30 p.m and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498,
Nancy Walker
Cookson United Methodist
Pastor Rachel Parrott and the congregation invite you to come as you are and worship with them Sunday mornings at 8:30 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. Cookson UMC is located on the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road.
Small groups meet at 9:30 a.m. with coffee and fellowship preceding the groups.
This is the time of year when the Oklahoma United Methodist Conference makes many pastoral changes effective June 27. Changes have been made in Tahlequah, Fort Gibson, Gore and Cookson in this area. Pastor Rachel will be taking a year sabbatical leave. The Bishop has appointed Vera Carriaga from Weatherford to serve Cookson and Gore this next year. Her first Sunday will be June 27 at 10:45 a.m. in Cookson for one service. She will lead Gore UMC at 9:15 am.
Pastor Rachel’s scripture readings last Sunday were Psalm 148, John 13: 31-35 and Acts 11:1-18. She began her message by talking about change. Change is all around everywhere. Change is never easy. The sermon text told of a much bigger change. Peter pushed the church to go further than they were comfortable going. Yet, it was really the Holy Spirit.
This has been the church’s story ever since. Everyone has witnessed people being challenged to expand their understanding of church, of God, of call, of what it means to be the church. Peter let them know that it was a direct revelation from God. The church did spread through the Gentile world. The mission to the world was not a smooth transition.
Peter was living out the visions. He was confronted by those who wanted to say " But what about..." God shows no partiality. Follow your role as a witness to Christ by no judgment or exclusion, but proclaim acceptance and inclusion. Learn to love each other, to encourage development of each person's full human potential.
As children of God bearing God's full image, all of humanity is redeemed through Christ. You are witnesses to the power of the Spirit at work in the world. This prepares yourself for living in the world that God intended at creation.
It is a Pentecost moment where you embrace a vision that is larger than your local context. You are called to open your hearts, minds and imaginations up to the work of the Holy Spirit and accept the invitation to receive grace, the Holy Spirit, love and joy and welcome into the body of Christ.
Change is all around. God is calling you to change as you grow in your understanding of the radical hospitality of God's grace and love. God is calling you to change as you learn to live into a community that invites all to come and enjoy abundant life together.
Cindy Ballew
Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Glennis Anderson and Anna Fields.
May God continue to bless Leroy and Bonnie Baker and Wes and Molly Nofire as they celebrate another year of marriage.
Pastor Mat Lawrence brought a message about revival.
“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land” (2 Chronicles 7:14).
Here, God is speaking to his people. At the close of Solomon’s prayer for Israel God told him what he would do in their life. This promise is for God’s people today. God says, we can have revival.
First, we are to humble ourselves, to slowly approach God in true humility. God wants us to know how valuable we are, however we fail to recognize God’s immense glory, majesty, and greatness. When we recognize God’s glory it humbles us. When we do draw near to God it humbles us; remember the widespread revival in Nineveh after Jonah preached? Do we want revival?
Next, pray and seek God. with all our heart. God’s ears are open to hear us and his eyes are open to see us (2 Chronicles 7:15).
“But thou, when thou prayest, enter into thy closet, and when thou hast shut the door, pray to the Father which is in secret, and the Father which seeth in secret shall reward thee openly” (Mathew 6:6).
We are called to pray by ourselves for ourselves and for others. Revival comes to us personally when we pray.
Lastly, we must turn from our wicked ways, our sin. Let us turn from the wicked habit of forgetting God, his church, and his cause. Pray that we remember the precious sacrifice of Jesus Christ for the world.
“For my people have committed two evils; they have forsaken me the fountain of living waters, and hewed them out cisterns, broken cisterns, that can hold no water” (Jeremiah 2:13).
“Can a maid forget her ornaments, or a bride her attire? yet my people have forgotten me days without number” (Jeremiah 2:32).
Remember the fall of the great world power, Rome. There are so many similarities between them at the time of their fall and where we are today as a nation.
Remember, just as king Manasseh was forgiven and restored, so can we if we will take the steps to do so (2 Chronicles 33).
Do you want revival or is it too comfortable where we are?
The church welcomed Riamonds and Agrita Locs visiting from Latvia. They updated us on what was going on and a love offering was given to them.
Marta Vann
Peggs Community Church
Sunday school opened on May 15 in prayer led by Brother Mike Parish with 32 in attendance. The devotional was read from 2 Chronicles 7:12-22 and the first song, "Jesus Loves Even Me." We had 45 present for morning worship.
Happy wedding anniversary to Brother Rex and Shirley. Get well prayers are sent up for Clarence Headrick, and the VanBrunt family on their recent loss. On Friday evening at 6:30 p.m., a 50th anniversary party for Brother Rex and Shirley will be held in the church activity building. No gifts are necessary, and there will be barbecue and side dishes served.
New Home Cemetery decoration is Saturday, May 21, and the trip to Branson Sight and Sound Theater is June 4 with attendees leaving the church around 9 a.m. Tickets for the play "Jesus" will be partially the responsibility of the attendee; your price is half the ticket, the church will pick up the rest. Food, snacks, souvenirs, etc you'll need to take care of yourself. Saturday, June 5 is our annual homecoming. Bring side dishes for fried chicken for lunch.
Evening service will be dismissed that date, but we will be busy setting up the VBS stage and rooms. VBS is June 6 through 11, including the ending program. June 19 is Father's Day.
Brother Rex based his message on a scripture from 2 Peter 1:15-18 and Matthew 17:8, and he asked "do you really know who Jesus is?" Some say a prophet, some a teacher, some even say He is fiction and not real at all. Well, a prophet, yes. A teacher, most definitely. A healer, a leader, a miracle worker, a loving son, a generous and faithful friend, he was all of these things, and more. Jesus was, from the very beginning of time, the only begotten son of God. For us, Jesus became the perfect sacrifice for the sins of the world. Animal sacrifices just weren't enough. In doing so, Jesus manifested the very essence of a savior, one willing to follow the instructions of God to save the people of the world from their sins no matter how heinous they were.
Christ still saves souls – every day. He is always willing to hear the repentant prayer of a sinner. Jesus will become your closest friend, your confidant, your healer both physically, mentally, and spiritually. He is your rock, your foundation, and protector. He is, to those that know him, our everything and we're more than willing to share him with you. Wouldn't you like to meet him?
Kay Cordray
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.