Prayer and songs of praise and worship opened services for Sunday morning, May 17, as the Lord’s presence was felt in our midst. “Humility” was taken from Luke 1:5-14; 39-43. To be humble before God is a must. Though it goes against our carnal nature, if we walk in the spirit, we can demonstrate humility. Elizabeth could easily have been envious – to be barren was a reproach for her. But had she been envious she could not have been used of the Lord to bring forth John, the forerunner of the Lord Jesus.
Israel was in a sad situation in this waiting time. God had not spoken to them for 400 years. He had not only promised them deliverance, but, also, hardship if they failed to look to him. He has no pleasure in them that draw back. Israel had become self-righteous regarding their lineage, and they despised their Gentile neighbors. They had a form of worship, but no concept of eternal life. Rituals will not make things right with God – it takes prayer
While God has no pleasure in them that draw back, he has always had a people who refuse to do so. He will have a church without spot, blemish or any such thing. God found Zechariah and Elizabeth blameless – even in the midst of the storm that Israel was in as it awaited the promised Messiah.
We live today in perilous times, where a person’s word means nothing, because they are lover’s of themselves. They have no natural affection, and are despisers of them that are good. We must hold to God’s unchanging hand in this hour.
Timothy was exhorted to preach the word, be instant in season, reprove, rebuke with all long-suffering and doctrine. We must not become as those who will not endure sound doctrine, who turn the truth into fables, compromising themselves with the world.
The Lord knew the exact time and place the birth of John – and of Jesus – would take place. He provided himself a Lamb when he robed himself in flesh. John said, “Behold, the Lamb of God,” fulfilling Abraham’s prophecy as he took Isaac to be offered as a sacrifice. The Lord stopped him when he saw that Abraham was obedient to his command and provided a ram caught in a thicket to be sacrificed instead.
We must take heed in this hour lest our hearts be overcharged with surfeiting, as happened to Israel when they had to gather own straw to make bricks during their enslavement in Egypt. The cares of this life can cause us to fail God. The world and its ways will pass away – but God’s ways are sure and his Word is forever settled in heaven. We can be a vessel of honor in the house of the Lord. We need to teach our children his ways – the value of prayer and faithfulness to God – no matter the circumstances we face.
Services have been restored with restrictions: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy’s on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498. Also visit our website at facwellingok.org and listen to the services on livestream.
Nancy Walker
God's Mountain Church
Rev. Carl Clark opened service with prayer. Sandra and Carl sang “How Great Thou Art.” Classes adjourned with Sandra Clark teaching the juniors, and Donald and Holly Devine the teens.
Lesa Horney taught the adult class from Luke 10:25-37 on the Good Samaritan.
We find a lawyer tempting Jesus, questioning him about what he needed to do to inherit eternal life.
The lawyer knew the Word of God and said, "Thou shalt love the lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy strength, and with all thy mind; and thy neighbor as thyself.”
Jesus answered, “Do this and thou shalt live.” The lawyer then went on to ask, "Who is my neighbor?”
Jesus then gave the parable of the Good Samaritan that was traveling down from Jerusalem to Jericho. He fell among thieves and was beaten, stripped and left half dead.
He was passed by of a certain priest and a Levite. But a certain Samaritan came where he was; he had compassion on him. He poured in the oil and wine, bound up his wounds and put him on his own beast.
He stayed all night, taking care of him. When he left, he put him in the care of the host; leaving two pence. He stated when he returned he would pay anything owed. This is such a great parable of our master, Jesus Christ. He reached out to us with love and compassion. He will return soon and claim us as his own.
Classes returned to the sanctuary. Sandra Clark took prayer requests followed with prayer. Congregational singing included the selections: “An Old Account was Settled," “Just a Little Talk with Jesus," and “Everybody Will Be Happy.”
The booster band sang “Come and Go With Me” and “I Just Wanna Be a Sheep.” The Roberts sisters sang a special song they wrote. Morgan Nipps sang “Confidence.” Sandra Clark and Lula Thompson sang “Peace in the Valley.”
Our 91-year-old Korean War veteran Earl Stoneburner delivered the message from 2 Timothy 3:1-17. This know also; that in the last days perilous times shall come. God’s people are not to be caught unawares.
All Scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness. That the man of God may be throughly furnished unto all good works.
If the gospel is hid, it is hid unto them that are lost. God’s children walk in the light not in darkness. God’s Word is infallible. It will never pass away. We need to study God’s Word and let the spirit of God open it up to our understanding.
Service closed with an altar call and prayer for those responding. Donald Devine dismissed the congregation in prayer. Attendance was 65.
Tuesday evening Bible study is at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Lula Thompson
Tahlequah First Baptist
When Will Rogers was a young entertainer, his special act was doing rope tricks. One day, in the middle of his act, he got tangled up in his lariat. He did not get upset or frustrated about it, he just laughed and said in his Oklahoma drawl, “A rope ain’t so bad to get tangled up in if it ain’t around your neck.”
The audience roared in laughter and applause at his calm wit. This encouraged Will to add commentary and satire to all the performances he did throughout his career. It was actually his commentary and satire that made him famous, not his rope tricks. If Will Rogers hadn’t gotten tangled up in his rope that day, he might not have discovered his talent to delight crowds with his wonderful wit.
Very often our mistakes actually open doors to new possibilities that may never have happened if everything had gone as we planned and expected them to. Because of this, we can get a new perspective on how we look at our mistakes. If we think of our mistakes as new opportunities, that could change our whole outlook. A mistake could open a door to new experiences, new knowledge and wisdom, and totally new things in our lives that we never would have known about or experienced unless we had made the mistake.
So, the moral of this story is to not let your mistakes get you down or discouraged. Look at them as opportunities and ask yourself what God may be trying to show you and teach you through them. Ask him to show you what you can learn from them. It might just open up a great new world for you.
Proverbs 23:18: “Surely there is a future, and your hope will not be cut off.”
Proverbs 24:16 says: “For though the righteous fall seven times, they rise again, but the wicked stumble in times of calamity.”
Amos 3:7: “For the Lord God does nothing without revealing his secret to his servants the prophets.”
Hebrews 4:12: “For the word of God is living and active, sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing to the division of soul and of spirit, of joints and of marrow, and discerning the thoughts and intentions of the heart.”
The live stream Sunday worship service is 10:45 a.m. at www.fbctah.org/media or on Lakes Country Radio at 102.1 KEOK FM radio.
Terri Fite
Carter Baptist
May God continue to bless John and Marcheta DeSahazer while celebrating another year of marriage.
Pastor Matt Lawrence continued with his messages on prayer. Our main difficulties with prayer are that we don’t better understand God. Earlier, Jesus taught his disciples how to pray. Today is the parable of the midnight caller.
Luke 11:5-8: “And he said unto them, 'Which of you shall have a friend; and shall go unto him at midnight, and say unto him, "Friend, lend me three loaves; For a friend of mine in his journey is come to me, and I have nothing to set before him?" And he from within shall answer and say, "Trouble me not; the door is now shut, and my children are with me in bed; I cannot rise and give thee." I say unto you, 'Though he will not rise and give him, because he is his friend, yet because of his importunity (persistence) he will rise and give him as many as he needeth.'”
This caller came late to his friend needing food. In this culture whole families lived in one-room dwellings so for his friend to get up would disturb everyone. Because of his friend’s shameless ostentatious persistence, he granted him his request.
The Lord is not a sleepy neighbor. He reacts.
Luke 11:9-13: “And I say unto you, Ask and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you. For every one that asketh recieveth; and he that seeketh findeth; and to him that knocketh it shall be opened. If ye then, being evil, know how to give good gifts unto your children: how much more shall your heavenly Father give the Holy Spirit to them that ask him?”
Principals of prayer are, persistence: ask, seek, knock; both now and continuously; also, ask for assistance. We don’t deserve his gifts; what we really need is God himself. The problem with prayer is do I get all I ask for?
Do you see prayer as an oxygen mask or as oxygen itself? We have spiritual asthma because too often our lives consist of prayerlessness. Prayer admits we need our Father and any time is the right time to come to him. The Holy Spirit lets us know what we need to pray for.
Ephesians 3:16: “That he would grant you according to the riches of his glory, to be strengthened with might by his Spirit in the inner man.”
Ask for what the Spirit wants to do. Boldly pray with humble, intimate, persistent, trusting, wisdom. Let us ask nothing that is contrary for us or to God’s glory. Pray with assurance that God hears you always.
Marta Vann
Peggs Community Church
Church opened this morning of May 17 in prayer led by Brother Richard Smith with 46 in attendance. The devotional read was Psalm 24. No birthdays were reported; 1 wedding anniversary, Rex and Shirley Hendrickson. A sympathy card was requested for Linda Earp on her recent loss.
The senior luncheon is this Thursday beginning around 11 a.m. It will be carry-out only and turkey, dressing, and all the goodies are the menu.
Memorial Day decoration will be this Saturday, May 23 at New Home Cemetery. The youth group's garage sale has been postponed until sometime in July. When all is finalized, we'll let you know.
Brother Rex chose Hebrews 11:1-3 as the basis for his message today; all familiar passages focusing on faith. Our faith needs to be as strong, if not more so, than all the people mentioned in following passages. Our faith must be based on our love for Christ, and his love for us. If called to do so, we ought to step out of the boat and walk on water. Now, wait a minute....Peter did so walk on water, just not very far. Because his faith began to fail him at a critical moment. In these days we're living through our faith absolutely must be deeply anchored in Christ and stronger than any of our fears. Keep in mind, our faith is based in and anchored in truth, knowing Jesus lives and not just "believing" it. We cannot doubt, we cannot waiver. Jesus lives, Jesus saves, and Jesus will take us home some day.
God has and will always take care of his own. Holding to that truth, knowing God can make it right for us, we stand in faith knowing. There can be no room for doubt with us. So, how deep is your faith anchored?
Kay Cordray
CCF
Welcome to Community Christian Fellowship, The church is on State Highway 82 South at Keys. Prayer service is Wednesday at 6 p.m. and, as always, come as you are. Regular services are: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; worship service, 11 a.m.; Sunday and Wednesday Prayer service, 6 p.m.
"They that trust in the Lord shall be as Mount Zion, which cannot be removed, but abideth for ever" (Psalm 125:1).
"And there shall be signs in the sun, and in the moon, and in the stars; and upon the earth distress of nations, with perplexity; the sea and the waves roaring; men's hearts failing them for fear, and for looking after those things which are coming on the earth: for the powers of heaven shall be shaken" (Luke 21:25-26).
We are living in "distressful" times. It is so seldom that you hear any good news. There are wars and rumors of wars, talk of economic collapse on a global scale, violence is plaguing the land, natural disasters seem to never end but instead seem to be getting worse and now we have the coronavirus among us.
If you listen to all the ominous reports it would be easy to allow yourself to become fearful but this morning, may I remind you if you are a child of God, follower of Jesus, his disciple, whatever you choose to call yourself, you have nothing to fear. Our trust is not in the things of this world nor it’s not in material resources. It’s not in the wisdom of this world and it’s not in man's knowledge or abilities. Our hope is in the Lord, the Maker of heaven and earth. Our hope is in the One who created this world to begin with. He is our Savior, Deliverer, Fortress, Strong Tower of Refuge, and our Source.
He was "Goshen" for the Israelites while the plagues were coming upon Egypt. He was the "Ark" that protected Noah and his family during the flood. He was the fourth man in the fire with the three Hebrews. He was the Angel who shut the lions' mouths for Daniel while in the lion's den, and he was the "Smooth Stone" in the sling shot of David which brought down the giant.
Biblical history has recorded from Genesis to Revelation that the Lord has always been with his people watching over, protecting and providing for them. He has always been there, he will not change now and leave us when we need him. He is a Faithful Father to all his children throughout all generations. Therefore, we have no reason to fear though the earth be removed and the powers of heaven be shaken. Our hope is in the Lord and we will look to him.
Fearful things are happening, but we will be like Mount Zion which cannot be moved because our faith and trust is in the right place; it is in the Lord.
Jenny Dameron
