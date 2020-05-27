First Apostolic
The glorious presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services for Sunday morning, May 24, opened with prayer and songs of praise. “The Rewards of Sin” was taken from 2 Kings 17:7-15. Israel’s faithfulness to God was a sporadic journey. Though they had left the bondage of Egypt, they failed to purge Egypt’s influence out of their lives. Too many people today do likewise – wanting to serve God, but failing to let go of the world. To serve the Lord, we must have our minds made up that we will serve him no matter what comes or goes. We are in the midst of a spiritual battle as we fight spiritual wickedness in high places in this last hour.
When the Israelites left Egypt, they all had the same chance – they all had the same spiritual meat – but they failed God when they began to worship the pagan gods around them. Like many today, they stayed too close to the edge, which caused their downfall. These things happened to Israel as an example for us on whom the ends of the world are come. We must not make the same mistakes that they did. Rather, we are to worship God in spirit and in truth; truth does not mix with anything else. It is separate from the world. We need to buy the truth and sell it not.
We cannot, like Israel, grumble and complain. We have too much to be thankful for: brothers and sisters in the Lord, true friends who love and uphold us. We must be careful not to become self-assured, for if we think we stand we must take heed lest we fall.
God is faithful in making a way of escape in any temptation. He can calm any storm that we are in. But we must not let up our vigilance in our walk with God, lest we fail him.
Israel was like many today, wanting to be called the people of God but trying to live for God without him in their lives. Israel was blinded in part – they did not recognize Jesus Christ, God manifest in flesh – as their Messiah, but they have always known that there is but one God and beside him there is no Savior. Through their fall, salvation has come to the Gentiles – to provoke them to jealousy. Those who have obeyed the plan of salvation given to us at Calvary and preached on the day of Pentecost – repentance, baptism in Jesus’ name for the remission of sins and receiving the gift of the Holy Ghost – are the light of the world. We cannot allow the influence of the world to dim that light. Spiritual wickedness in high places is a constant danger against which we must wrestle. Those who fail to preach what God demands for the salvation of souls will cause many to be lost. Let us hold fast to the things which we have heard lest at any time we should let them slip and defend the faith that was once delivered to the saints.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy’s on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498. Also, visit the website at facwellingok.org; the services are livestreamed for those unable to attend due to the pandemic.
Nancy Walker
Carter Baptist
This Memorial Day, brother Ron Hagel, commemorated the brotherhood of all servicemen, and the fallen heroes who served with honor, courage and commitment.
Pastor Matt Lawrence brought a message from Daniel 5, describing the similarities between Babylon’s and America’s pride. We are in a battle for the soul of this nation; America believes we can solve our own problems so we don’t need God. America today, like Babylon, has a lost sense of remembrance, restraint and respect for who God is.
Verses 1-2: “Belshazzar the king made a great feast to a thousand…while he tasted the wine, commanded to bring the gold and silver vessels which his father Nebuchadnezzar had taken out of the temple which was in Jerusalem; that the king and his princes, his wives, and his concubines, might drink therein.”
During the king’s open display of haughty sensual sacrilege and disrespect for the things of God, he saw a finger write the words, destruction, numbering, weighing, and separating, which shook him to the core. His astrologers, Chaldeans, or soothsayers could not interpret the meaning thereof, however the queen had a suggestion.
Verses 12-13: “Forasmuch as an excellent spirit, and knowledge, and understanding, interpreting of dreams, and shewing of hard sentences, and dissolving of doubts, were found in Daniel, whom the king named, Belteshazzar; now let Daniel be called, and he will show the interpretation. Then was Daniel brought in before the king. And the king spake and said unto Daniel, 'Art thou that Daniel, which art of the children of the captivity of Judah, whom the king my father brought out of Jewry?'”
Daniel interpreted the writing with God’s power. He recalls the king’s father and his destruction due to pride in verses 18-21 and reveals a similar attitude in Belshazzar now.
Verses 22-23: “And thou his son, O Belshazzar, hast not humbled thine heart, though thou knewest all this, But has lifted up thyself against the Lord of heaven; and they have brought the vessels of his house before thee, and thou, and thy lords, and thy wives, and thy concubines have drunk wine in them; and thou hast praised the gods of silver, and gold, of brass, iron, wood. stone, which see not, nor hear, nor know: and the God in whose hand thy breath is, and whose are all thy ways, hast thou not glorified.”
Today, our pride continues to steal God’s glory. Help us, dear God, to be a people of humble repentance.
Verses 30-31: "In that night was Belshazzar the king of the Chaldeans slain...”
This nation, blessed by God, is not exempt.
Proverbs 16:18: “Pride goeth before destruction…”
Join us for a fifth Sunday sack lunch picnic after morning services at 10 a.m.
Marta Vann
God's Mountain Church
Rev. Carl Clark opened service with prayer. Nicolas Clark led the congregation in praise worship, singing “Stand in Your Love” and “l Raise a Hallelujah.”
Classes adjourned with Sandra Clark teaching the juniors and Donald Devine the teens. Nicolas Clark taught the adult class on “to love everybody always.”
It isn’t hard to love the lovable, but Jesus wants us to love the hard and difficult ones. You always found Jesus among the unlovable and outcasts of society. He said the whole need not a physician but the sick.
Jesus left the 99 safe in the fold and went searching for the one lost sheep. Too many of us avoid those we don’t think measure up to our values or standards. We must reach out to the lost and bring them to Christ.
Classes returned to the sanctuary. Sandra Clark took prayer requests followed with prayer. Congregational singing included the selections: “l’ll Fly Away," “Where Could I Go?,” “Standing on the Promises" and “Jesus Loves Me.”
The booster band sang “Hosanna,” “Confidence" and “Jesus Loves Me.” Hagen Horney sang “l Saw the Light.” Lorelei and Lesa Horney sang “Because He Loved Me.” Afton Kissinger and Nicolas Clark sang “Chain Breaker” and “Great Are You, Lord.”
Pastor Carl Clark delivered the message from 1 Corinthians 14:33. For God is not the author of confusion, but of peace, as in all churches of the saints.
We know when there is strife and division, whither it be in the homes or in the churches, God is not the author of it. The devil comes to kill, steal and destroy.
We have to stop and look the situation over, pray and get God’s guidance over anything that brings confusion.
God brings peace, love and unity. The devil divides and is always behind strife and confusion.
Service closed with an altar call. Praise God we had another soul saved today. Danny Ward is planning to be baptized next Sunday following service. He makes the 103rd soul saved since God’s Mountain Church started Feb. 26, 2017.
Sandra Clark dismissed the congregation in prayer. Attendance was 52. Tuesday evening Bible study is at 6 p.m., and everyone is welcome.
Lula Thompson
Peggs Community Church
Our service on May 24 opened in prayer led by Brother Brian Bielli.
The devotional was read from Psalms 104:1-23. There were 52 present.
Honoring those who have served in our armed forces today, we had one World War II veteran, one Korean veteran, one Vietnam veteran, and two from the era of Desert Storm and leading through today. We thank all of you from the bottom of our hearts for your service so we could remain free.
We will resume Sunday school and evening services, as well as Wednesday night Bible Study mid-June, God willing.
Brother Rex took his message from Exodus 1:8-14, 22 this morning, with references to the latter chapters of Genesis regarding the life and accomplishments of Joseph. The theme, if you will, involves allowing ourselves to end up in bondage. And, in bondage we are – to the world, and to Satan's wiles. We've gotten so comfortable in our country's wealth and prestige, that we seem to have forgotten just how we got there. If it hadn't been for strong people with strong belief and reliance on God's help and wisdom, America would have never made it past Jamestown. It's taken over 200 years to get to where we are today; through epidemics, civil wars, wars overseas, stock market crashes, depressions, droughts, floods, you name it, we've seen it, been through it. All of it because someone still clung to God's hand, still walked in the path he set, and followed his instructions.
It took the Hebrews 430 years to mess up the really good thing they'd received, but then again, they got comfortable, strayed away from the beliefs of their fathers and embraced a foreign way of life because it seemed to be easier. Are we going to continue on a downhill slide for another 200 years or are we going to listen to that still, small voice calling to us? Actually, I believe God isn't whispering anymore; he's about to get really loud. The thunder and trumpets we'll hear on the day Christ returns will be louder than any noise generated on earth; then the church will join Jesus and the real trouble begins. I don't want to be one of those left behind to suffer; I want to go home when he calls.
Don't you?
Kay Cordray
