Morning services for this 23rd of May began in prayer led by Brother Loyd Eaton. The devotional was read from Micah 7:1-10, and the first song, "Leaning On the Everlasting Arms." We had 54 in attendance this morning.
There were no reported birthdays or anniversaries, no new requests for sympathy or get-well prayers, although we shouldn't forget to include everyone mentioned on the prayer chain in our own prayers each day.
The biggest announcement is Vacation Bible School, beginning Monday, June 6. A quick supper will be served beginning at 5:30, and classes will begin around 6 or 6:30 p.m., ending up each evening at 8:30. We will have classes for all ages, toddlers to adults. We do ask, however, that you don't drop off any children under the age of 4; they should be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Since Brother Rex is out of town this week, Brother Mike took the pulpit and based his message on passages from Psalms 9:16-20, 137:1-6, Luke 19:44-48, and Isaiah 55:1-3, 11. Looking at our society these days; we find it all too easy to find fault, but do little about it. We speak of Christ and of God, but fail to rely on the Word.
We have no excuse other than we seem to have forgotten who we are, who we belong to. We've most decidedly forgotten what we owe to the one who died on the cross so many years ago. We not only owe our lives to Christ, but we owe him for our salvation. We owe our obedience, our willingness to work for him. Without all that has been done for us, we seem all to willing to accept the sacrifice for ourselves, but fail to pass on to others the reason for the sacrifice and what it truly represents.
The world we walk through these days is a dark old world, full of snares and dangers. Not just physical dangers, but spiritually – which I believe is by far the worst of the problems. By not walking in the light of grace given by Jesus and supported by the Father, we stumble our way through pain, confusion, and darkness and can't find the way out. There is only one way: Jesus. That's it; no one nor anything else can or will pick us up from the mire, cleanse us and set us free.
Said it before, saying it again, and will keep repeating it: It is your choice as to whether you end up in heaven or hell. The way to heaven is a narrow path, and not always easy to walk; the way to hell is wide open, easy travel, and truly, if you think about it, miserable. It certainly ends that way. Choose the way you're gonna walk; it's your soul.
Kay Cordray
First Apostolic
Services for Sunday morning, May 23, opened with prayer and songs of praise and worship of our Savior, Jesus Christ. "The Church and Its Lord," was taken from 1 Peter 2:9, Psalm 100:1-5, Romans 12:1-5, and Mark 16:15.
We are all laborers together with God in his church. When we repent and are baptized in Jesus' name for the remission of sins and receive the gift of the Holy Ghost, we become a part of the body of Christ. When we separate ourselves from the world and live a holy life, we prove what is that good, acceptable and perfect will of God.
In serving the Lord, we must turn aside from dissimulation or hypocritical love. We are to abhor evil or anything that hinders the work of God in our walk with him, as well as in a service, and instead, hold to that which is good. We cannot be slothful in the Lord's business, for we are dealing with eternal life.
We need to treasure this experience of salvation that will allow us to enter into heaven's gates. Just as the prophet was wroth with the king who smote the ground three times and stayed, bringing defeat to his kingdom, so is the Lord displeased with the lack of fervent worship. The prophet told the king that he should have smitten the ground five or six times and he would have victory over his enemy. Likewise, we need to remember that the effectual, fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much.
We are to worship the Lord in Spirit and in truth. When everything around us fails, we can still rejoice, in hope. When we have problems, we are to have patience in them and worship the Lord with gladness and singleness of heart. If we keep our minds on the problems, they will cause us to fail. To keep victory in our souls, we must bless them which persecute us.
Rather than worry about others, we must pray the Lord will have his way in our lives and yield our will to his will. We are to be of the same mind one toward another, treating all people the same. We cannot consider ourselves wise in our own conceit, for the word of God tells us that," they, thinking themselves wise, became as fools."
When we give ourselves in worship of the Lord, we gain strength. There is a great value in worship that we all need to learn. We are to give thanks in all things. God dwells in an atmosphere of worship, praise, and gratitude. Let everything that hath praise the Lord!
Please feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, please call 918-457-9498. Also, visit our website at facwellingok.org and listen to the services on Livestream/conference call.
Nancy Walker
Tahlequah First Baptist
Benjamin Franklin, many think, quoted the phrase, “A place for everything and everything in its place.” While it is not proved that he actually said it, it is attributed to him. Parents love the phrase to try to get their kids to keep their rooms clean and put things back where they belong.
God is the originator of putting things in order. He simply spoke, “Let there be light,” and there was light. He saw that the light could not reside with darkness, so he separated them. There was no meshing the two, no blending them together. The light was good, so he separated it from the darkness.
The separation of light from darkness is a perfect example of how we as Christians should live our life, separated from the darkness. We live in the world, but do not have to accept any ideas or beliefs that disguise good as evil and evil as good. There should never be a gray area for Christians. God gives us a perfect standard of right and wrong and of darkness and light. But sadly, many people have let their lives slip into this gray area, letting compromise and “blending in with the culture,” take the place of standing on God’s Word and living for him. Peaceful living is all good and well, but we need to remember what is true and what is right and live accordingly.
Read Genesis 1: God has a perfect order for everything and has separated everything that needs to be separated. Being set apart for the Lord means to display great love for God and for others with no compromise. We are the light in the darkness of this world and should draw others to the light of Jesus by our actions and the way we treat people. It doesn’t mean to treat people badly because they believe differently or have different opinions or hate them because of it. It does mean, however, that we, without apology, believe and cling to the absolute truth of God’s Word and can treat people in a kind and loving way.
God is the master creator and organizer. He simply spoke and everything came into existence. He separated the light from the darkness. He was the first example of “a place for everything and everything in its place.” When we separate ourselves and live for him, we will be exactly where we need to be.
Sunday services are at 9:30 a.m., with worship: at10:45 a.m. Wednesday Night Discipleship is at 6 p.m.
Terri Fite
Carter Baptist
“It may be difficult to wait upon the Lord, but its worse to wish you had” – Stan Toller.
Happy birthday and God bless to Sawyer Shores.
The mixed adults Sunday school class has been studying how to share your testimony.
The women’s adult Sunday school class has been in the gospel of Luke this quarter, looking through Chapters 10-24, beginning with Christ’s identity as the Son of God and Son of Man; through the ministry of Jesus; his crucifixion, burial, resurrection; the Great Commission and ascension.
In lieu of a message this morning, the church welcomed, the Westville Singers from the First Baptist Church in Westville. They performed such songs as “Beulah Land,” “Just a Closer Walk with Thee,” and many others, praising the Lord with this body of Christ as the Bible commands his people to do because he delights in it.
Psalm 150: “Praise ye the Lord. Praise God in his sanctuary: praise him in the firmament of his power. Praise him for his mighty acts: praise him according to his excellent greatness. Praise him with the sound of the trumpet: praise him with the psaltrey and harp. Praise him with the timbrel and dance: praise him with stringed instruments and organs. Praise him upon the loud cymbals: praise him upon the high sounding cymbals. Let every thing that hath breath praise the Lord. Praise ye the Lord.”
Following the singing all the people that would, as there were many visitors, gathered together and shared a potluck meal in sweet fellowship.
The youth group went to the Tulsa Zoo rafter church.
A group was blessed with the opportunity to go to The Day Center in Tahlequah to help with Carter’s turn to feed lunch to the homeless and needy people in the area.
The children in Team Kids and Children’s Church are practicing a special performance to be presented on Sunday, July 4.
Champions for Christ Day Camp will take place June 2-4, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Children’s Camp is June 14-17. VBS is June 28-July 1. Youth Camp is July 5-9.
Mathew 9:37-38: “Then Jesus said to his disciples, The harvest is abundant, but the workers are few. Therefore, pray to the Lord of the harvest to send out workers into his harvest.”
Pray often for the lost people around you. Pray for opportunities to share your testimony with someone each day so Jesus can be glorified often to a world that needs to know Jesus came to save each of them. Pray for those who are sick, those who are hurting, lonely, disengaged or discouraged. Remember to pray for peace in Israel. Please pray for our national and local leaders. Pray always for each other.
Marta Vann
Come and Dine Church
Morning service starts at 10 a.m., and Rick Walker led with prayer.
Li Jeff and Dierk Walker sang two songs together and then we all sang two more songs.
Troy Lee sang one special and Perry and Karen sang a special. We had a real great service.
Brother Scott Ruff preached for us. We just opened back up four weeks ago. We want to invite whoever wants to come. We have great singing and preaching, so come on out. We are located north of town by Ragsdale's Wrecker Service.
Karen Walker
Church of Jesus Christ of LDS
In a certain Indiana Jones movie, the protagonist takes a leap of faith by stepping off of the edge of a cliff. While he cannot see it at that moment, he hopes the puzzle-maker had built a bridge, which he wouldn’t be able to see until after the trial of his faith.
We believe that eternal life is to live in God's presence alongside our families, and while we cannot see it, we hope it exists, and that we will have a perfect knowledge of it after this life.
Latter-day Saint President Harold B. Lee taught: "The first goal in that eternal plan was for each of us to come to earth and gain a physical body, and then, after death and the resurrection which would follow, the spirit and the resurrected body would not thereafter be subject to death."
Latter-day Saints place their faith in Christ. For many, placing faith in him is like taking a step into the unknown. Faith is explained in Hebrews 11:1: "Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen."
While we have not seen God face-to-face, we still have faith he is there, and we believe it is through him we can receive eternal life, which binds us with our families forever. In the meantime, God shows his mercy to us by manifesting himself to those who exercise their faith in him through the Holy Spirit. With the peace that touches our hearts when we hear these truths, we know families can be together forever.
Elder Chance Sleight
