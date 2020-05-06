Tahlequah First Baptist
Mothers fear for their children. Mothers pray for their children. Parents often are treated inconsiderately, even by well-raised kids. Even when children forget and make mistakes, God never does. Parents mess up just the same as children do in the parent/child relationship. It is not one-sided all of the time. Even if a son or daughter walks away from God, commits a crime, becomes a teenage parent or falls into any kind of sin or danger, God has a plan for them. God has a plan for mothers and fathers of these children and his plan for them is always good.
There are moments in every parent’s life that they would just as soon forget, like picking little Mary up two hours late from school because you were totally wrapped up in a project at work and you forgot to pick her up on time, while she and her teacher sat outside on the school steps and waited for you to show up because you wouldn’t answer your cell phone, or trying to explain why your son is now in rehab after a jail stay. One day you will look back and see these things more clearly.
Mary, Jesus’ mother feared for him when they couldn’t find him for three days traveling through Jerusalem. We can only imagine what thoughts went through her mind and the stress she felt. They finally found him in the synagogue talking and learning with the teachers there. She must have been honored when they talked about how much he understood and the answers he gave to their questions. Her heart was assuredly more than relieved and thankful to finally find him. Mary suffered anguish that day and an even greater anguish when she watched her son being crucified on a cruel cross, but she also saw him raised from the dead in glory and victory over sin and death. She witnessed the “good.” You, as mothers, will someday realize that you and your children’s trials meant something. If your children have given their lives to Christ and have salvation in him, no jail time or mistake they make in life will keep them from God in the end.
Our hearts and our bodies may break, but the Holy Spirit is our treasure. The Holy Spirit gives us hope. Mary treasured every memory of Jesus in her heart and kept them safely tucked away there. We have the Holy Spirit to continually provide love and power to us. As mothers, we have an opportunity every day to show that same love to our children. It is not by our own will or ability to love our children when they are inconsiderate or rebellious, but by the love and power of the Lord. And when we show that love to them, they will in turn show that love to their children and others. What a wonderful legacy to leave for them. Happy Mother’s Day to you all.
Join us for worship service Sunday. The live stream will be on www.fbctah.org/media and Lakes Country Radio 102.1 FM KEOK.
Terri Fite
Cookson United Methodist
A new month has began, social distancing is still advised and the Cookson community still respects this. Cookson United Methodist Church has made the decision to continue Sunday drive-in worship through May at 10 a.m. It is nice to see guests drive in and worship at 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road. Soon there will be a new normal with seating inside the sanctuary. Cookson UMC has always been a "come as you are from wherever you are" church. The church is a place for Christian growth and fellowship with open hearts, minds and doors.
Scripture readings last Sunday were from Psalm 23 and John 10:1-10.
Rev. Rachel Parrott began her message with discussing the word "flourish." God is with you, protecting and providing for you. Don't forget to use common sense. God did give everyone minds to use and hearts for loving others. With God at your side and you happy and flourishing, this has a powerful impact on your overall attitude toward life. How a person feels going into something largely determines how that person feels coming out of it. You make your beliefs and then your beliefs make you.
Pastor Rachel then discussed Psalm 23 and John 10. The image of the shepherd speak to the intimacy and protection of these relationships. Jesus is the true shepherd who reflects God's own providential love. His relationship with his disciples is one of intimacy and trust. They willingly follow him. Jesus brings them to the source of abundant life. This is a life of purpose serving for the common good. The church is shaped by everyone's relationships with Jesus, the Good Shepherd. Help people have life and have life abundantly.
When you are living in God's overflow, there is a steady sense of having what you need and are always having enough to share. Your overflow isn't necessarily material things or money. It can be smiles, joy, friendship, companionship, a listening ear or a shoulder to cry on. It also can be a home cooked meal or a handmade goody. It can come from the many ways that you flourish. Being comfortable with flourishing and sharing from your overflow comes more from a heightened appreciation for the value of whatever you do have for yourself and for others. Appreciating what you have allows you to abide freely and fully in ever-flourishing blessings.
Cindy Ballew
First Apostolic
“Results of Self-Will” was taken from 1 Samuel 15:1-11 and Romans 12:3. Three things destroy many people: self-will, self-ego and self-esteem. We are not to think higher of ourselves than we ought to. Today, we are reaping the results of the lack of restraint in this generation of young people – especially young preachers who know nothing of restraint or sacrifice. They want everything right now and have no feelings for others. They see themselves as above others and think the world owes them everything they desire.
The children of Israel rejected Samuel, and thus rejected God, by demanding to have a king over them like all other nations. If the church is not careful, it can have the same attitude and begin to compromise itself with the world. We must not conform to the world, but be transformed by the renewing of our minds. We cannot compare ourselves by ourselves. We must, instead, follow peace with all men and holiness, without which no man shall see the Lord.
Samuel warned the people of what a king would do to them – that they would be his servants. He told them when they came to the place that they cried out to God in their grief that he would not hear them. The Lord does not let people go into things blindfolded. Too many people will not accept the ways of the Lord over their own desire. When we pray and God tells us, ‘No’, it is because he sees a danger in our request. At times, because of our constant asking, the Lord will give us our request, knowing it will be to our detriment.
When the people demanded a king, God chose Saul. He began as a humble man, an upright man, with concern for others, with a good attitude toward the things of God. But his life did not end that way. We must never tire of being small in our own eyes and being humble before God. King Saul’s downfall did not occur overnight. When anyone backslides it is a process involving depression; impression follows as the devil entices us with the things of the world; possession is the final result. We must keep our heart with all diligence, for out of it are the issues of life.
King Saul got out of step with God when he put himself in the office of a priest and offered a sacrifice to God. He blamed the people for pressuring him to do so because Samuel arrived late. Pride took over Saul’s heart – he forgot that though he was appointed king, a king does not offer sacrifices to God. There is a great danger when we step out of our place in the work of God. Saul’s kingdom was taken from him and he died in battle. Samuel was told not to mourn for Saul because God had rejected him. We must give the more earnest heed to those things we have heard lest at anytime we should let them slip.
Services have resumed with restrictions Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speedy’s on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498. Also, visit our website at facwellingok.org to listen to the services on livestream.
Nancy Walker
Carter Baptist
Pastor Matt Lawrence brought a message about prayer. Before flight takeoff the stewardess shows passengers where and how to use the oxygen mask. This information is true though seldom necessary unless there is an emergency. As Christians, do we view prayer just as the oxygen mask demonstration? Prayer, like oxygen, is vital.
Martin Luther wrote, “To be a Christian without prayer is no more possible to be alive without breathing.”
Jesus prayed often, with humility, honor, reverence, in all situations and temptations.
At his baptism, Luke 3:21: “Now when all the people were baptized, it came to pass, that Jesus also being baptized, and praying, the heaven was opened, and the Holy Ghost descended in a bodily shape like a dove upon him…”
Luke 5:5-10 talks about choosing his disciples.
A time of revelation with his disciples, Luke 9:18-20: “And it came to pass as he was alone praying, his disciples were with him, and he asked them, saying, 'Whom say the people that I am?' They answering said, 'John the Baptist'…Elias…one of the prophets…He saith unto them, 'But whom say ye that I am? 'Peter answering, said, 'The Christ of God.'”
The Transfiguration is in Luke 9:28-35.
Before his crucifixion, Luke 22:39-46: "He told his disciples twice to pray that they would not fall into temptation. And Jesus prayed, 'Father, if thou be willing, remove this cup from me: nevertheless not my will, but thine, be done.'”
Prayer is not intellectually difficult, rather, harder on a mysterious level. Too often we pray for our wants and wishes. Jesus prayed focusing on God with appreciation and honor.
Luke 11:1-4: “And it came to pass, that as he was praying in a certain place, when he ceased, one of his disciples said unto him, 'Lord, teach us to pray, as John also taught his disciples.' And he said unto them, 'When ye pray, say, Our Father which art in heaven. Hollowed be thy name. Thy kingdom come, thy will be done, as in heaven, so in earth. Give us day by day our daily bread. And forgive us our sins, for we also forgive every one that is indebted to us. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil.'”
Jesus prayed to the Father with honor and intimacy: “Our Father.”
Jesus prayed giving God glory: “Hallowed be..”
He pointed forward and under the Father’s authority: “Thy kingdom come, Thy will be done...”
The greatest desire in prayer is that our Father is honored and obeyed.
“Our daily bread” specifies our essential needs.
Ask forgiveness for sins.
“Lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil.” We do sin, therefore, we have continual moral needs.
Continue praying during this pandemic.
Marta Vann
God's Mountain Church
Pastor Carl Clark opened service with prayer. The congregation worshipped the Lord, singing “Fear is a Liar” and “l’m Going to See a Victory.”
Classes adjourned with Holly and Donald Devine teaching the teens. Jake Blakley was in charge of the nursery today. Sandra Clark and her juniors stayed in the sanctuary to enjoy Ethan Horney’s adult class today.
Ethan taught a much needed lesson using 2 Timothy 1:7: "For God has not given us a spirit of fear; but of power and of love and of a sound mind." Fear will paralyze you. God does not want us to live in fear. God is not the author of fear. He gives us peace in the midst of trouble.
We walk by faith, not by sight. Without faith, it is impossible to please God. Joshua 1:9: "Have I not commanded thee? Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed; for the Lord God is with thee whithersoever thou goest." Let faith arise over fear.
Classes returned to the sanctuary. Sandra Clark took prayer requests followed with prayer. Congregational singing included the selections “He Lives,” “I'll Fly Away,” “Love Lifted Me” and “Just a Little Talk with Jesus.”
The booster band sang “Jesus Loves Me" and “Who Did?”
Lesa and Lorelei Horney and Wanda Osburn sang “This Plane l’m Riding” and “Swing Down, Sweet Chariot.”
Rev. Carl Clark delivered the message from Psalm 40:1-2: "I waited patiently for the Lord; and he inclined unto me, and heard my cry. He brought me up also out of an horrible pit, out of the miry clay, and set my feet upon a rock and established my goings."
We have such great promises from God’s holy Word. We know we are living in the very end time. This pandemic is one of the signs of a pestilence around the world. We need to be looking up and expecting Jesus to return soon.
Service closed with an altar call and prayer for those responding. Lula Thompson dismissed the congregation in prayer. Attendance was 50.
Bible study is this Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. and everyone is welcome.
God’s Mountain Church is planning to treat all the mothers to lunch on Mother’s Day following service. Come out and join us.
Lula Thompson
Peggs Community Church
May 3 and we're back in the house. Services began this morning at 11 a.m., opening in prayer led by David Fisher. Even though we adhered to the physical-separation guidelines, we had 46 in attendance today. Being the first Sunday of the month, Brother Brian Bielli, assistant superintendent, read Psalms 103 for the devotional. We had two birthday offerings and four wedding anniversary offerings. A sympathy card was sent to the VanBuskirk family on their recent loss.
The food pantry is still on schedule and will be on May 13, 10:30-11:30 a.m., as usual. The senior luncheon will be held this month, but will be for take-out only and that will occur May 21.
Brother Mike took the pulpit this morning and read Scriptures from Romans 16:25-27, 1 Corinthians 2:5-8, Colossians 2:2-4, and 4:2-6, as well as Isaiah 14:9-16. Brother Mike stressed the importance of remembering that Jesus wants us to "pick up his yoke, and follow him." For those that aren't familiar with a yoke, it takes two to effectively pull forward when yoked together. If you happen to be "yoked" to the devil, you're pulling the worst part of the load of life, and it only gets heavier as you go. You'll never reach heaven that way.
Jesus is the only key to heaven, and to be eligible for that key, you must be blood-bought and born again; saved, redeemed, made new. And, you've got to live the life you've committed yourself to. We are supposed to live so the world can see Christ in us, letting his light shine through us. Our road map through life is spelled out for us in the Bible, all the way from Genesis 1:1 to Revelation 22:21. You've got to read and study the book, letting the Holy Spirit speak to you so you'll not only know the way, but how to avoid or handle any rough places along the way.
Brother Mike gave us another thought, one we should consider deeply before making any decisions. Whenever God brings a hard time for the entire world population at the same time, he is about to make a major change.
Maybe even sending Jesus back to take his church home. Are we ready? Are you ready?
Something to ponder and take to heart.
Kay Cordray
