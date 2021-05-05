First Apostolic
The sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise for Sunday morning, May 2. "Trust, Faith, and Confidence" was taken from Philippians 4:11-13 and Psalms 23:1; 91:1-6. The apostle Paul learned to be content in whatsoever state he found himself in; by this, he showed others his absolute trust in the Lord. As he penned words of encouragement to others, he himself was in a horrible prison, facing death. He instructed the saints to settle their differences and to be of one mind as they worshipped God.
When we are in one mind, glorifying God, the church is blessed. Paul told them to, "rejoice, again I say, rejoice!" It is enough to cause us to rejoice as we realize just where the Lord has brought us from – that he set us free from sin and death as we repented, were baptized in Jesus' name for the remission of sins, and filled with the Holy Ghost.
As we walk through the trials of this life, our very calmness causes others to take notice. We let all men know that our trust is in God when we face trials calmly. While we have righteousness, peace, and joy in the Holy Ghost, we are not immune to trials, persecutions, or sickness. But when we serve God, we have the strength to attain victory in each area in the Holy Ghost. We need not fear the world and the problems we face, for greater is he that is in us than he that is in the world.
Any enemy that we have can only go as far as God will allow as they come against us, then he stops them and causes them to stumble and fall. We need to learn to trust God and to realize that he will take care of all of our problems. By having faith in him, we please God. It is impossible to please him without faith.
After we have done all that we can do in any problem, we have need of patience that we might receive the promise. Even in sickness, we are to trust him, for sickness can bring us closer to God than we have ever been before. There is also a sickness unto death. We must learn to be content. Whatever comes and whatever goes, we must not lose faith in God.
We are to avoid those who cannot be taught and those who perceive that great gain is godliness. We must instead learn that godliness with contentment is great gain. Possessions cannot control our contentment in the Lord; he will supply our every need when we trust him.
Nancy Walker
Church of Jesus Christ of LDS
Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are known for their sunny dispositions. They are also known for faithfully keeping the commandments of God, including the Word of Wisdom, which prohibits the use of alcohol and tobacco, among other things.
God gave us commandments to help and protect us, and while many may think that obedience to his commandments stifles our ways of life, to us, they offer protection. When we exercise faith through obedience to them, we receive blessings from the Lord. Peace comes from being honest in our dealings with others, and from loving God with all our heart.
In the New Testament, James teaches us that our faith will grow by keeping the commandments.
“But wilt thou know, O vain man, that faith without works is dead? For as the body without the spirit is dead, so faith without works is dead also” (James 2:20,26).
Practitioners of our faith experience true happiness through Christ, and by obedience to his commandments. A prophet from the Book of Mormon teaches, “And moreover, I would desire that ye should consider on the blessed and happy state of those that keep the commandments of God” (Mosiah 2:41).
The next time you come across someone of our faith and wonder why they look so happy, feel free to ask them, because they will have an answer for you.
Elder Chance Sleight
Tahlequah First Baptist
She is her baby’s very first love.
She can take away the pain from a scraped knee or elbow or the sting of a bumble bee with a sweet kiss and brush away a tear with her gentle touch. She brightens her home with a smile in the morning and flowers she picked from a nearby field to decorate the family dinner table in the evening.
She always makes birthdays extra special, not to mention Christmas. At Christmas time, she goes all out. Decorations, wrapping gifts, baking cookies, singing Christmas carols around the fire and drinking hot chocolate. Mom always makes Christmas the best.
She is beyond a multitasker. She can pack lunches, wash dishes, help the kids with spelling words, and make breakfast while bouncing a baby on her hip, all at the same time. She is an encourager and tells you how well you did, even if you didn’t do that great.
She is a master detective. She can always find what we have lost – socks, shoes, keys, or clothes, you name it! If we lose it, Mom can find it. She can organize anything or anyone, from homework to the senior prom.
She is never too grown-up to play games or sing silly little songs with her children. She cherishes any and all time they spend together. She is her child’s very first teacher, from the moment we breathe our first breath of air, she is teaching and we are learning.
She many times takes second place and a “back seat” willingly to make things better for her family. She always puts them first.
She believes. Even when she can’t see it, she still prays for her family every day and asks God to guide and protect them, for she knows that he is the most important thing in their lives. She has eyes in the back of her head and supersonic ears given by God. She always knows what is going on. True.
She has more than a huge amount of laughter to share and tears to shed for those she loves and a heart bigger than the USA.
She will feel inadequate and feel like she fails at times. She will worry about her children and feel their pain as if it was her own, but she will always be there. She takes her role as a mother very seriously and so does God.
She will never forget that moment when God blessed her life with a baby. When she held her baby in her arms, it changed her life forever and she would never be the same.
Her children grow up and move on, but she never will. She will always sacrifice for them. Her influence lasts much longer than her life.
Her love is a living example of God’s love. Some mothers fail to do so, but most strive to love their children well. Some consider mothers to be weak, but God gave them profound strength.
Mothers are often disrespected, but God takes them seriously. And so should we.
God needed someone here on earth to love his children as close as possible to the way he loves them and he chose mothers. He gave them his forever-kind of love. They are chosen and special.
Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 9 – a day we should honor our mothers. While all mothers aren’t perfect, we should give them the respect and honor they deserve. Don’t let this Mother’s Day go by without letting your Mom know how much you love and appreciate her.
Terri Fite
Peggs Community Church
Morning services this first Sunday of May were opened in prayer led by Brother Eugene Hill. The devotional was Psalm 84, and the first song was "Just a Little Talk with Jesus." We had 56 in attendance.
Happy birthday to Jessie Williams, Mike Parish, and Keith Hill. Our prayers, love, and sympathy are extended to the family of Tommy Doyle on their recent loss.
There will be another VBS work/meeting on Monday, May 10, at 6:30 p.m. Be sure to wear your painting clothes; I'm sure that's what we'll be doing.
Wednesday, May 12, is our monthly food pantry distribution from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
And in the interest of a bit of history, today, May 2, is the 101st anniversary of the tornado that pretty much destroyed Peggs. There are still folks in the area that remember stories from their families that survived. According to an article I saw on the incident, that tornado remains the third worst in Oklahoma recorded weather history. That tells you just how terrible things were that Sunday evening.
Brother Mike took his message from Scriptures found in Hosea 4:1-3, 6, 10-12, and 14-16, as well as John 19:26-30. His point being: we're looking toward the end, not a beginning or new start. Time seems to be passing by faster and faster; frightening incidents are happening more and more frequently; people are beginning to get scared. It seems as if our country is sliding quickly into a really, really dark place. We're trying to protect our families, our children, without turning them toward the cross and the protection of God's grace. We became a nation that depends on ourselves alone, and have seemingly stopped reaching for our peace and salvation by turning to Christ and the Father for forgiveness. We no longer have the shield of God, nor any part of his armor protecting us, and here we are; standing in the last days feeling scared and lost.
We should be: on our knees in prayer about the condition we've fallen to; making sure ourselves, our families, and our friends know about the price Jesus paid for our salvation and just how to place ourselves under the blood of his protection; and looking forward to his coming to take his church home. Read the end of "the book." We win. Our King will rule in his righteousness until the end of time. So, ask yourself these questions: "God, what have we done?" and "Am I ready to see Jesus coming in the clouds?"
For now, there's still enough time to get ready, but don't take too long. He just might show up tomorrow.
Kay Cordray
