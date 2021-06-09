The Church of Jesus of LDS
Our choices define the course that we chart in life. Our choices also have the ability to refine us.
The Gospel of Jesus Christ presents us with choices that can lead us towards personal growth, and as disciples of Christ, our goal is to become more like our savior. As we actively choose to follow his example, we take upon ourselves his own characteristics.
Choosing to follow Christ can come at a great cost because we must leave parts of us that are broken, which can be painful. Like jumping into a fire, Christ burns away our impurities, and if we withstand his flames, we will find ourselves stronger than how we were.
President Dallin H. Oaks from the First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said, “Personal Decision making is one of the sources of the growth we are meant to experience in mortality.”
As we decide our life pathways, we will want to hold onto old ways of doing things. Our pride can interfere with our decision-making, but we are intended to have these experiences. When we learn to forgo our own pride, Christ will mold us in a way that is perfect for us. This world is like a workshop where we will mess up, but God promises his choicest blessings to those who choose Christ.
Chance McCallister
Carter Baptist Church
Today, the church recognized and prayed for high school graduate, Nate Fields,
Pastor Mat Lawrence brought a message about making those around us familiar with the gospel. Paul wanted to go to Rome where the military and political leaders of the day were and tell everyone the story of Jesus Christ.
Romans 1:16: “For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to everyone that believeth; to the Jew first, and also to the Greek.”
First, the gospel can be defined. Jesus Christ, the only begotten Son of God made it possible to share the “good news: of salvation through His shed blood on the cross.
The gospel was first defined in Genesis 3:15 and in Isaiah 9:2 “The people that walked in darkness have seen a great light: they that dwell in the land of the shadow of death, upon them hath the light shined.”
When the children of Israel complained to God in the wilderness after He delivered them from Egyptian bondage; He sent fiery serpents that bit a lot of the people and they died. Then the people repented and God told Moses to create the image of a brass fiery serpent and set it upon a pole and whoever looked at that image lived. (Numbers 21:5-9)
John 3:14-15: “And as Moses lifted up the serpent in the wilderness, even so must the Son of man be lifted up: That whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have eternal life.”
These words were spoken to Nicodemus; and later Nicodemus stood by the cross when Jesus was crucified and believed.
Secondly, we can dedicate our life to the gospel. We are not to be apologetic for the gospel.
1Corinthians 1:24: “But unto them which are called, both Jews and Greeks, Christ the power of God, and the wisdom of God.”
2 Corinthian 12:4: “How that he was caught up to paradise, and heard unspeakable words, which is not lawful for a man to utter.”
A prisoner once said, “I can’t be saved, if I was saved the other prisoners would make fun of me.” However Paul and Silas ushered in a revival when they were in jail. What does it take to demonstrate your dedication to Christ?
Thirdly, the gospel is dynamic. Heaven’s explosive, life giving power is bound in the gospel of Christ, alone.
Do we understand the infinite power of Jesus Christ or do other things overshadow this power and simplicity of the gospel?
Please pray for God to be glorified always and in everything that is done. Pray for Children’s camps, Youth camps, and VBS coming up. Remember, pray often for each other.
Marta Vann
Peggs Community Church
Morning services for last Sunday opened in prayer led by Brother Loyd Eaton with 60 in attendance. The devotional was the 16th Psalm, and the first song, "How Beautiful Heaven Must Be".
Colleen Milliron and Brian Bielli celebrate birthdays this week; Eric and Stephanie Dean celebrate their wedding anniversary. Get well prayers and wishes are sent out for Ed Moss.
Our biggest announcement for the week is Vacation Bible School started Monday, June 7. We can report a total attendance of 82 for Tuesday evening's VBS; 26 adults, and 56 kids. Not a bad start coming off the pandemic we've been through this past year plus.
Brother Mike had the pulpit Wednesday morning and based his message on scripture read from John 3:1-5, 14-17; Revelations 1:1-19, 2:1-29, 3:1-22, 22:7, 12-13,16, 20; Psalms 49:1-3 and references to Ezekiel 7 and 8.
The reading from John recounts the encounter Nicodemus had with Jesus one night, asking about salvation. Like most folks, Nicodemus was puzzled when told he "must be born again". To put it quite simply, you're born once into the flesh, but to obtain salvation, you have to be born of the Spirit, that is, accepting the Holy Ghost deep inside you so you'll be able to hear the voice of the Father and the guidance for each day's tasks and the road to heaven. The scriptures read from Revelations reveals Jesus' "letters" to the seven churches via the revelations shown to John the Revelator. Each letter was sent to the angel of the church; not the church itself, so much. Jesus had "somewhat against" each church and commanded the problems be corrected or they would lose the angel and protection of the Holy Spirit.
Psalms and Ezekiel also describe the sliding away of God's people and the problems they would or had already faced. In any case, each of these revelations shine the light on not only the churches of the day, but on the churches of this day. Each one has some sort of obstacle holding us back from fully serving Christ and directing others to Him. We've become too settled and satisfied in what we do, rather than continue to be bold in sharing the gospel and assisting the lost to be saved. We still have time to correct our errors and remove the obstacles; we can still help people to an altar of salvation, but the time is growing short. We don't want to lose our place in heaven with Jesus just because we've become not so much lazy, as somewhat slack in our efforts. Something to think about... make a decision.
Kay Cordray
Cookson United Methodist Church
Reverend Rachel Parrott and the congregation invite you and your family to worship with them. Sunday worship is at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., and Sunday School classes start at 9:30 a.m. with coffee, snacks and fellowship a few minutes before the classes begin. Come to the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Rd. also known as 21685 W. Cookson Bend Rd. As always come as you are!
Several members will once again be volunteering at the 45th annual Cookson Jubilee on Saturday June 12, from noon to 10 p.m. Local area artists will be performing live on the stage. Cornhole games for fun, arts and crafts along with other vendors will have a wide assortment of awesome items. Start your Christmas shopping early. A $5.00 parking fee will go to further TACO activities reaching out to veterans, seniors, families and children. The Jubilee is on the TACO grounds 32247 S. 540 Rd. (one mile west of the church, turn south on the first blacktop road.)
On June 16, from 1:30- 5 p.m., the public is invited to give the gift of life. The Cookson Community Blood drive sponsored by OBI will be in the fellowship hall. To schedule an appointment contact OBI at 877-340-8777 or visit obi.org. All donors receive a summer story T-shirt and one ticket to Science Museum or Frontier City, or two tickets to Safari Joes H2O Park.
Last week, Pastor Rachel's scripture readings were Psalm 138, 2 Corinthians 4:13-5:1, and Mark 3:20-35. Full communion was served at the altar. It was a blessing to get back to a near normal. In Mark 3, Mark's story is one of the sandwich stories, he starts to tell one story and then interrupts it for another story and then he comes back to the story he started. The family, those to whom we owe allegiance, honor, welcome and love, is not a small circle but an almost unimaginably large one. Any who loves God with all their heart, soul, mind and strength. That is the family. That is home.
Wherever we gather with those who love God, we are at home. The focus of your home needs to be on the One who raises you up into a new kin-dom, a new reality. A new home eternal in the heavens, a place of renewal and of strengthening. It is your peace, your grace now and a grace to be shared.
Cindy Ballew
Tahlequah First Baptist
If you have ever been in athletics and on a team, you know how it feels to be in the locker room right before a game starts. You are mentally and physically ready to play the game and have prepared yourself for this moment and you know what you need to do. You are ready to play the game, but there is also excitement and nervousness in the room.
All of these emotions are mixed together and will come flooding out as soon as you hit the field. â¨ Then comes the knock on the door. It is the official saying it is time to start. You stand to your feet with all of your teammates, get in a big circle with your hands in the middle and yell, “Go Team!” and then break, run out of the locker room and onto the field, fired up to win the game. â¨
Think of this same feeling when you get home from church on Sundays. Most of us aren’t thinking about anything but lunch and our plans for the afternoon. Pastor Mike says at the end of the worship service almost every Sunday, “Remember you are now getting ready to enter your mission field, say a good word about Jesus and our church. He is reminding us not to forget who we are as Christians and to remember to show and share the word of Christ’s love to those who don’t know Him and to be Christlike examples in our community, not just within the walls of our church. Too many Christians are simply bench players. We don’t think we contribute significantly to God’s Kingdom, so we sit on the sidelines.â¨ What kind of Christian are you? Do you get in the game? Do you anticipate with excitement and readiness sharing Jesus with others and making a difference in their lives? Do you impact others for Christ, or do you sit on the bench and watch it all go by? We are on Christ’s team and He wants us to play with purpose and passion. Let’s get off the bench and get in the game for Jesus.â¨
1Corinthians 9:25-27 NIV: “Everyone who competes in the games goes into strict training. They do it to get a crown that will not last, but we do it to get a crown that will last forever. Therefore I do not run like someone running aimlessly; I do not fight like a boxer beating the air. No, I strike a blow to my body and make it my slave so that after I have preached to others, I myself will not be disqualified for the prize.”â¨
Terri Fite
