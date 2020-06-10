Cookson United Methodist
Rev. Rachel Parrott and the congregation are slowly opening the church this month. The drive-in service will continue at 8:30 a.m. Small groups are meeting at 9:15, wearing masks and social distancing. The 10 a.m. worship includes people wearing masks and also social distancing. Tithes and offerings are collected in a plate near the doors. All the services are shorter than normal. Thank you in advance for coming as you are to the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road. This church is a church with open hearts, minds and doors.
The Precinct 09 June 30 Cherokee County primary election will be held in the fellowship hall. This is the larger building that blood drives and community dinners are held. There will be new protocols in regards to COVID-19. Only seven voters will be allowed in the building at one time, social distancing precautions will take place, sanitizing all the voting tables and chairs will be done every hour, voters will come in the double doors then exit the single door on the east side. Please bring your own pens to mark the ballots and wearing masks are the preference for the safety of the election officials and you.
Last Sunday was Trinity Sunday. Psalm 8 and Matthew 28:16-20 were the Scripture readings. "Holy, Holy, Holy" sings, "God in three persons, blessed Trinity." Our hearts sing what our minds cannot grasp. Psalm 8 is another example of singing what our minds cannot understand. It sings praise to the mystery and wonder of God's holiness. As Christians, we believe the mysteries, the Trinity and Psalm 8. Life defies explanation, yet there is wisdom and understanding. God is so great and human beings are so small. God in three persons chooses to be known. God chooses an eternal relationship with us. Christians are called to the difficult work of building community, listening to those we don't understand and not insist on being understood. Community is dynamic and growing and changing. The psalmist calls us to live not by anxiety, but by wonder.
In Matthew, Jesus calls us to make disciples in the name of the Father, Son and Holy Spirit. Jesus encourages us to live in the Spirit. It is possible to have doubts and questions and still believe. There is purpose to life.
Cindy Ballew
First Apostolic
Prayer and songs of worship opened services for Sunday morning, June 7, as the sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst.
“Guarding Against the Devices of the Enemy” was taken from Ephesians 6:10-17 and 2 Corinthians 2:11. The apostle Paul wrote to the church at Corinth to be careful of what they allowed to stay in their hearts – they tended to be envious – lest Satan get an advantage over them. We are not ignorant of his devices. God has given each of us a guiding device in our hearts – a conscience – to help us know when to avoid the temptations and enticements of the devil.
There are two powers at work in the world trying to claim our souls. The Lord beckons, pleads, and works with us. He is not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance. The other is the devil, who is a thief and a liar, who has come to kill, steal, and destroy, working in direct opposition to the Lord.
The devil is trying his best to keep people in his control until it is eternally too late for them. The Lord told Peter that Satan desired to sift him as wheat. Likewise, he wants to have us – to cause our souls to be lost. We must not give him any opportunity to have an advantage over us. Rather, we are to wage war against him, for we are in a battle for our souls.
Paul told Timothy to be a good soldier and fight the good fight of faith – that no man that warreth entangles himself with the affairs of this life, that he may please him who hath chosen him to be a soldier. We are not ignorant of his devices though he tries to make us think that God does not love us because we face problems. We know that problems in our lives show that we are in direct opposition to the devil, for the Lord allows those problems to draw us closer to him. We wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities and powers of darkness and spiritual wickedness in high places.
We are to put on the whole armor of God with which we can be victorious over our adversary, the devil. We must have our loins gird about with truth – the devil hates truth. Salvation, repentance, baptism in Jesus’ name, and the infilling of the Holy Ghost has made us new creatures in Christ Jesus and given us power over the enemy. Greater is he that is in us than he that is in the world.
The battle will not be over until we cross the finish line. We must be like Paul, who fought a good fight to the end. We are soldiers of the cross. Though we may lose a battle or two, we will win in the end. The Lord will give us victory over our adversary. He has clothed us in his righteousness that we can live holy, separate from the world until he calls us home.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy’s on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498. Also visit our website at facwellingok.org and listen to the services on livestream. Revival begins Sunday, June 14, with Broder Yoder.
Nancy Walker
Carter Baptist Church
Worship took place inside the church building within precautionary standards.
Pastor Matt Lawrence brought a message from the parable of the Pharisee and the tax collector. Too often, society is rooted in putting “self” in place of God. Self has become the source of truth and value. Only when God is seen for who he is can we truly see who we are.
Luke18:9-14: “And he spake this parable unto certain which trusted in themselves that they were righteous, and despised others. Two men went up into the temple to pray; the one a Pharisee, and the other a publican. The Pharisee stood and prayed thus with himself, 'God, I thank thee, that I am not as other men are, extortionist, unjust, adulterers, or even as this publican. I fast twice in the week, I give tithes of all that I possess.' And the publican, standing afar off, would not lift up so much as his eyes unto heaven, but smote upon his breast, saying, 'God be merciful to me a sinner.' I tell you this man went down to his home justified rather than the other: for everyone that exhalteth himself shall be abased, and he that humbleth himself shall be exhalted.”
Pharisees were respected and cared deeply for religious matters, however, this man lacked something. He came in to pray as was normal and comfortable for him. His prayer was “I” centered. comparing himself to others. The Pharisee was prideful, self-centered, with no appreciation of his own sinfulness. He had a deflated sense of who God is, there was no praise, except for himself.
Tax collectors were often not respected, liked or trusted. This man desires to come into God’s presence though he feels his unworthiness, asking for mercy. He knows he needs God to deal with his sin which is exactly what Jesus came to do. Jesus declared him righteous.
Until we see who God is, our self image is like shifting sand. Our religion is empty, our prayers are futile.
Romans 10:3: “For they being ignorant of God’s righteousness, and going about to establish their own righteousness, have not submitted themselves unto the righteousness of God.”
Ask yourself, how do I approach prayer?
Children’s camp is June 29-July 2. And vacation Bible school will take place closer to the beginning of school.
Don’t forget the pie auction next Sunday outside the church under the shade. The proceeds will go into the youth fund.
Pray for opportunities to let the light of Jesus Christ that is in you shine in the lives of those around you. Continue to pray for our national and local leaders, pastors, and communities. Pray for our families, our children and each other.
Marta Vann
Peggs Community Church
June 7, the first Sunday of the month, was "homecoming" for our little congregation. Normally, we'd be having a big dinner following church service, but not this year. Maybe we'll celebrate twice next year.
We opened in prayer this morning led by Brother Gilbert Beaver, with 63 in attendance. The devotional was read from Matthew 6:1-14. Celebrating birthdays this week: Colleen Milliron, Brian Bielli, and Michelle Fisher.
Food pantry distribution was this Wednesday, June 10, and the senior luncheon will be Thursday, June 18. As usual, pantry distribution is 10:30-11:30 a.m. only; senior lunch 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. This month's menu item is Indian tacos, along with lots of other goodies. There will be "eat in" seating this month, but will be somewhat following separation guidelines in the distances between tables.
Peggs Fire Department will be holding a fireworks display on the Fourth of July, but all other activities are on hold for this year. Parking will be around the church, the community center, and near the fire department. Folks will be asked to stay with their vehicles.
Brother Rex read his text from Galatians 3:10-14 and 4:3-5 this morning and talked of being bound under the law (the Ten Commandments and other laws as passed by the temple councils); as opposed to living under grace through faith. While the Ten Commandments were intended to be those words man should live by in order to live a good life, it is impossible for mankind to follow those rules closely enough to say they have not sinned.
All throughout time until Jesus hung on the cross, shedding his blood for fallen mankind, we had no possibility of ever reaching heaven by serving the law. Indeed, by the time Jesus was born, there had been over 500 laws added to the commandments. No one could "not" break the law in some manner. Until Jesus' resurrection from the grave, and his ascension into heaven, we were "doomed" as it were.
We need to see those three verses from chapter 4: "Even so we, when we were children, were in bondage under the elements of the world, but when the fullness of the time was come, God sent forth his Son, made of a woman, made under the law, to redeem them that were under the law, that we might receive the adoption of sons."
Be born again under the blood of the cross of Christ, receive the adoption into the family of God, being entitled to inherit a place in heaven, right up there with Jesus. It's really your only chance to get there.
Kay Cordray
Tahlequah First Baptist
In our lives of chaos these days, when we find ourselves super busy and we feel like we aren’t doing such a good job of keeping up with everything, God is still with us, even in the chaotic clutter of our lives. He wants us to have constant communication with him. He wants us to live above our circumstances, not have our circumstances take control of us. We would love to have a simpler lifestyle, where our communication with the Lord would not be interrupted, but that honestly isn’t going to happen in our world. Accept each day as it comes, and find the Lord in the midst of it all.
Talk to the Lord about everything. Talk to him about everything happening in your day. We cannot begin to fix everything around us and that should not be our goal. Our goal every day is to communicate with God. Our days will be successful if we have stayed in touch with God and talked to him, even if we do not get everything accomplished at the end of the day. Don’t let your daily to-dos rule your life, instead, ask for God’s guidance moment by moment. He will be close and by your side every step of the way.
If you communicate with God every day, it brings hope to your life. Most of our days are not “picture in a magazine” perfect and aren’t that simple. They are full and sometimes stressful and messy. We have a hard time keeping up. Things don’t get done. Even though we try to get it all done, we just can’t and we start feeling behind and pressured, discouraged and defeated.
Talk to the Lord every day. He loves and cares for us more than we can imagine and that is where peace and true life and living are found.
Worship service only will be Sunday, June 14, at 10:45 a.m. Welcome back, everyone. We look forward to seeing you again.
Terri Fite
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.