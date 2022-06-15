Carter Baptist
May God continue to bless Les and Jan Meehan and Bill and Linda Carpenter as they each celebrate another year of marriage.
Pastor Mat Lawrence titled the message, “The Spirit of Comfort” from the focal passage in John 14:15-31. Jesus gives us all we need for whatever he has for us to do or go.
There are those of us who have set out to go places or do things and didn’t plan well or take enough of the right provisions, such as Capt. John Franklin around 1843.
Matthew 10:16-21: “Behold, I send you forth as sheep in the midst of wolves: be ye therefore wise as serpents, and harmless as doves. But, beware of men: for they will deliver you up to the councils, and they will scourge you in their synagogues; And ye shall be brought before governors and kings for my sake, for a testimony against them and the Gentiles. But when they deliver you up, take no thought how or what ye shall speak: for it shall be given you in that same hour what ye shall speak. For it is not ye that speak, but the Spirit of your Father which speaketh in you. And the brother shall deliver up the brother to death, and the father the child: and the children shall rise up against their parents, and cause them to be put to death.”
When did we start to believe that Christianity is suppose to be a soft, easy life? We freeze to death in our faith when we settle for what is comfortable. Jesus makes sure we have what we need.
John 14:16" “And I will pray the Father, and he shall give you another Comforter, that he may abide with you forever.”
Our hearts are troubled when a loved one or a friend is suffering; Jesus tells us he is the hope that is needed. Jesus tells us to not judge forever with the pain that is here right now.
John 14:18: “I will not leave you comfortless; I will come to you.”
John 14:25-32: “…But the comforter, which is the Holy Ghost, whom the Father will send in my name, he shall teach you all things, and bring all things to your remembrance whatsoever I have said unto you…”
We are each trapped in the body that is tempted and struggling, but with Jesus always with us in our captivity, we can know all is good. The Comforter in the original language means "one who comes alongside."
The Holy Ghost, our Comforter, is extended by God to each Christian, to be extended through each Christian to a hurting world. Can believers let God use us to serve and witness.
Mara Vann
Peggs Community Church
Sunday school, June 12, opened in prayer and by Brother Gilbert Beaver with 43 in attendance. The devotional was read from John 6:1-14 and the
first song, "Footprints of Jesus." We had 57 for morning worship service at 11.
Happy birthday this week to Michelle Fisher. Happy wedding anniversary to Eric and Stephanie Dean. Get-well prayers go out for Ava Adair, Lloyd Harvey, Don Maggard, Clifford Applegate, Vesta Barnoski, Mike Parish, Tammy Jordan, and Eugene Hill, as well as all those on the prayer chain throughout the week. Our sympathy and prayers for God's peace are offered for the family of June Dearduff.
Catching up a bit, our trip to see "Jesus" in Branson was absolutely wonderful! This production, as all those performed at Sight and Sound, was way beyond beautiful. It was and is most certainly worth the trip and the price. VBS is finished for another year. Although attendance was down from past years, we still had 83 kids enrolled for the week. Have to brag on the teens; they averaged 25 in class each and every day, with their highest day of 28 teens in one classroom, learning about Christ and all he does and can do for us.
There will be a baby shower Saturday, June 18, for Matt and Clare Helton, who are expecting a baby girl. It is a "come and go" affair from 2 until 5 p.m. in the gym. Senior lunch is Thursday, and Sunday is Father's Day.
Brother Rex based his message this morning on scripture found in Luke 15: 3, 8, 11-13, and the book of Matthew. These scriptures have been referred to as "the lost parables" due to the content and point of each story. We studied these in VBS this past week as well. One story tells of a lost sheep and the herder's search for it; another of a lost coin of silver and the woman's frantic search for it.
The last is the familiar story of the prodigal son. It is known that in each parable, the item or person being sought is found and rejoiced over. The point of each is not so much the loss as it is the return and the joy of that return. It is well-known by Christians, that God takes care of us all. It is when we wander away, get careless, or just decide we "need another path" that we get lost. We can stay that way, fighting and scrapping each day for a living or we can realize our folly, repent, and turn toward home.
God, the Father, will not only welcome us back, but will meet us along our way home to show we are welcomed and there will be a rejoicing of our return. Sadly, in today's world, we are allowing the important things to be taken away; prayer in school, respect for our fellow man, the right of free speech and freedom of worship. Unless we stand and fight for these rights – and yes, needs – we will surely fail in our quest for heaven, which would be our greatest and most costly loss: our missed reunion with our holy Father.
Stand, and take it back, go home, or weep forever. It's your choice.
Kay Cordray
First Apostolic
Prayer and songs of worship opened services for Sunday morning, June 12, as the sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst. "Holiness of God," was taken from 1 Peter 1:15-16, Isaiah 6:1-8, and 1 John 1:5-7. When Isaiah – in the year that King Uzziah died – saw the Lord high and lifted up, he felt worthy only of death. Likewise, the closer we get to the Lord, the smaller we feel. Those who are far from him can mistakenly feel they are exceedingly important. God is to each of us what we expect him to be.
Through his word, we come to realize how great God is and how small we are. His word affects everyone – some choose to ignore it, causing it to have none effect – and others are obedient to it and it changes their lives. We must have the right attitude and respect for God's word, or it becomes useless to us. Our salvation depends upon our own attitude.
Now is the hour of salvation, for only the church, the power of God on earth, prevents the antichrist from taking over. Until the Holy Ghost is taken out of the way, when the church is called away, the antichrist cannot rule. Those who are not ready when the church departs will be left to be a part of what is to come.
We are living in a time of the workings of Satan – the time of a spirit of deception. There will be signs and lying wonders in the last days. Righteousness will be secondary to their deceitfulness. Many will perish because they received not the love of the truth. True righteousness will be more than signs and wonders. We are not to follow signs. Signs and wonders are to follow after those who belong to God's church, baptized in Jesus' name and filled with the Holy Ghost.
In Moses' day, the false prophets duplicated signs and wonders, but the one true God prevailed over them. In these last days, we are to compel the people to come in. Too many make excuses to miss church, just as Jesus foretold in his parable. It is the gleaning time for the church. The coming of the Lord is soon and will come to pass in that day that more are falling away than are coming into the church. We are in that day today. We must be holy as God is holy, or we are not fit for the kingdom of God.
Please feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, please call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
First Baptist
This week is Vacation Bible School at First Baptist. We have two sessions this year, one in the morning from 9 a.m.-noon for Pre-K through third grade and one in the evening from 6-8 p.m. for grades 4-6.
In Luke 18: 15-17, Jesus blesses the children. “People were bringing even infants to him that he might touch them; and when the disciples saw it, they sternly ordered them not to do it. But Jesus called for them and said, “Let the little children come to me, and do not stop them; for it is to such as these that the kingdom of God belongs. Truly I tell you, whoever does not receive the kingdom of God as a little child will never enter it.”
And in Matthew 18:1-5, the disciples came to Jesus and asked him, “Who is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven?” And Jesus called a little child unto him, and set him in the midst of them, and said, “Truly I tell you, unless you change and become like children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven. Whoever becomes humble like this child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven. Whoever welcomes one such child in my name welcomes me.”
The children in these scriptures do and say nothing of themselves. They were brought by their parents and even though the disciples tried to stop them, they were called and welcomed by Jesus. They were obedient and humble participants and Jesus said that of all the participants involved, we should be like them. We should trust the heavenly Father’s will, blessings, and wisdom. Jesus said that without this attitude it is impossible to enter heaven. We do not decide who will enter the kingdom. We do not decide what will happen in the kingdom. We are not in charge. God is. We are to accept Jesus’ rule as king and obey his laws and honor others. Like children, we must humbly accept our place and do our best to please God.
Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m., worship at 10:45 a.m.; there's a Block Party, Wednesday night, June 22 at Cherokee Elementary School from 6-8 p.m.
Terri Fite
Cookson United Methodist
Rev. Rachel Parrott begins a new chapter in her life this week. She led the congregation in her last service in Cookson this past Sunday, which was Trinity Sunday. A potluck dinner was held after the 10:30 service. A great meal and many memories were shared among everyone. She led us the past three years through floods, COVID-19 and social distancing, thanks be to God.
Pastor Rachel began her message with quoting John 16:13: "He will declare to you the things that are to come." She then asked, "Does life ever surprise you?" Scripture readings were Psalm 8, Romans 5:1-5, Proverbs 8: 1-4,22-31, and John 16: 12-15.
This week was Trinity Sunday. Looking back the last few years, how much of it was part of your long-range plans? In John 16, these are the final instructions from Jesus to his closest disciples. Jesus has more to say than instructions and starts sharing promises. Jesus says, "I am the truth." The spirit that is me, that is of me, that speaks for me and speaks what I have spoken and will speak in the future. This Spirit is the connection with Jesus Christ is the truth – the truth about the kingdom of God, about living in the community, reconciliation, forgiveness, grace and judgement. The Spirit can give you wisdom and knowledge.
Wisdom calls. Wisdom offers a way of life, the life that God intends for everyone, a life of community and connection. Wisdom will keep you in check. The spirit of truth enables you to absorb all God has to say, whether it is comfortable or disturbing. It is OK to be scared but genuinely at peace.
Paul encourages the Roman church to boast of their hope in God, for hope often grows desperate in crises. Hope in God allows you to be confident in such times. Look to God for justification, which only comes by faith. God's majesty can be seen in all creation.
Trinity Sunday is the time where Christians celebrate the mystery that is the nature of God, who is one and yet is three: God the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. God the healer, provider and enabler, God the creator, redeemer and sanctifier. The Scripture reminds you that you worship a God who seeks you, who guides you, connects with you, calls and shapes you. Wisdom cries out with the presence of God, if you have ears to hear. You cannot understand in full, but you know that God created humans. He justifies you through faith in Jesus Christ and calls out to you. He will help you embrace the truth, even if it challenges your comfort.
Father's Day Sunday Kim Hutson will lead the worship at 10:45 with Cookson UMC new schedule. Pastor Velma Carriaga first service will be June 26 at 10:45.
Cindy Ballew
Crossway Baptist
Matthew 18:1-5, KJV: "At the same time came the disciples unto Jesus, saying, 'Who is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven?' And Jesus called a little child unto him, and set him in the midst of them, And said, 'Verily I say unto you, Except ye be converted, and become as little children, ye shall not enter into the kingdom of heaven. Whosoever therefore shall humble himself as this little child, the same is greatest in the kingdom of heaven. And whoso shall receive one such little child in my name receiveth me.”
Pastor D.J. Wulf brought an inspiring message about being bold when approaching God in prayer, much like our children come to us when they want to talk to us, or petition us. No $20 words, no "Gawd," just a simple, yet reverent "Father." Jesus said when we forget about being pious, throw our ego behind us, and come to him as a little child, we will become what he wants us to be.
Normally, CBC has potluck dinner the third Sunday of each month, so put that on your calendar for next month. This month, since Fathers Day falls on the third Sunday, this coming Sunday, the dinner was moved up to this past Sunday. Next month, things should be back to normal.
We also have a free breakfast at 8:30 on the first Sunday of each month. We’d love to see you at both of these events next month. Of course, we’d love to see you every Sunday.
We are very happy to welcome Anthony and Amanda Pritchett back into our membership. Anthony plays bass guitar, and Amanda plays guitar. They add so much to our song service. They also lead us singing some songs in Cherokee.
You may have seen Up With Jesus signs popping up around the area, in yards, on cars, on fences, and even a large trailer-mounted sign in various places.
Up With Jesus is a crusade sponsored by the Tri-County Baptist Association, headquartered at Tenkiller Baptist Campground at Cookson. The Crusade will be at Stilwell High School Event Center, July 25-29 nightly at 6:15 p.m.
Special groups will be singing each night, and special speakers will be bringing the messages. There will be more information about this as the event draws nearer.
Crossway Baptist Church is at 230 North St., two blocks west of the NSU Event Center. Sunday school begins at 9:45 Sunday morning, and there are classes for all age groups. Morning worship starts at 10:45. Sunday evening and Wednesday evening services begin at 6 p.m.
Rides are available on our church bus, by calling 918-718-5442, or 903-440-3509, or by calling any of our members, who will relay the message to the proper people.
“Only one life, will soon be past. Only what’s done for Jesus will last.”
Gary Trembly
