Carter Baptist Church
May God continue blessing Bill and Linda Carpenter as they celebrate another year of marriage.
The church praised God for working at this summer’s first Children’s Camp and at Cookson Baptist Church’s VBS last week, as there were 18 salvations.
Pastor Mat Lawrence brought the second part of last week’s message, “The Gospel of Jesus Christ.”
Romans 1:16: “For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to everyone that believeth; to the Jew first, and also to the Greek.”
Last week, we learned how the gospel of Christ is defined, and that we can dedicate our lives to living it and sharing it. We learned the gospel of Jesus is dynamic, as it is powerfully able to bring people into a personal relationship with Jesus Christ by receiving forgiveness and life altering redemption. When people are saved, they are equipped to live for God. Satan has no power over them to blind them from the gospel, or to kill, steal, and destroy. The Gospel sets people free.
Mark 5:1-20 tells of a man possessed by many demons until Jesus set him free. Can you imagine how many people were saved by this man’s witness and testimony as he told them what Jesus had done for him?”
In Luke 16, it says between heaven and hell there is a “great gulf.” In Revelation 20:15, hell is described as a lake of fire.
The design, purpose and destiny of the Gospel is that Jesus is the universal Savior. He is available to all people, whatever race, ethnicity, social status, age, religious affiliation; back ground, there is no one who is exempt from the power of the gospel, only believe.
Isaiah 55:1: “Ho, every one that thirsteth, come ye to the waters, and he that hath no money’ come ye. buy, and eat; yea, come, buy wine and milk without money and without price.”
Mathew 11:28 “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.”
John 1:12: “But as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on his name.”
Romans 10:9-10: “That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.”
We have a simple, easily to be understood message to share with people around us. This week, look for opportunities to share the gospel, take it and share today.
Marta Vann
Tahlequah First Baptist
Procrastinate. We all do it at some point in our lives.
The definition of procrastinate is "to put off intentionally and habitually.” Procrastination is an intentional action and leads to a bad habit. We as humans are masters at it, and we don’t think of it as sin, but it is.
A story was told of three demons arguing over the best way to destroy Christians. One demon said, “Let’s tell the Christians that there is no heaven, that takes their incentive away and they will fall.” The second demon said he had a much better idea: “Let’s tell the Christians there isn’t any hell. If we take away their fear of punishment, they will fall.” The third demon said, "Those are both great ideas, but I have a better one! Let’s tell the Christians there is no hurry.” The other demons shouted with delight and said, “That’s perfect! Procrastination is our best weapon against them.”
We think of sin as doing wrong, but sin is also failing to do what you should do, when you should do it. Knowing is responsibility. Procrastination is avoiding something we don’t want to do. It wastes time and can even give us a sense of failure. When a deadline we are supposed to meet comes and goes and we still haven’t done it, things can sometimes get out of control and guilt sets in. We try to tell ourselves it’s OK, we can still do it “tomorrow," but our tomorrow may never come.
We need to deal with procrastination with God’s wisdom and make right choices when they need to be made. God has given us time and we should use it wisely. When we procrastinate, it drains us, while on the other hand, action energizes us. God wants us to act at the appropriate time and not put things off until another time. The scriptures tell us not to keep good from those who deserve it, when it is in our power to act. Don’t tell someone you will do something tomorrow instead of today, or that you will do it later, when you could do it right now. God wants us to act and not procrastinate. It is his will.
Sunday services are 9:30 a.m., Sunday ; and 10:45 a.m., worship. Wednesday Night Bible Study is at 6 p.m.
Terri Fite
First Apostolic
Prayer and songs of praise opened services for Sunday morning, June 13, as the sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst.
"Virtuous Living"was taken from Proverbs 4:18; and 7:1-27. Many times we simply fail to realize the importance of the word of God and its teaching until we see a tragedy and, looking back, we can see where the teachings of the Lord were left behind. We are given a strong admonition to keep the commandments of the Lord as the apple of our eyes; the pupil is sensitive and if we fail to care for it we lose our sight. Likewise, if we fail to keep the word of the Lord, we lose our souls.
The young man described in these verses was destroyed because he had no understanding of God's word. He was on a street where he did not belong in the dark of night. He was unable to detect the danger that he was in because he had failed to keep God's commandments. Many people today find themselves in situations that destroy them because they could not detect the spiritual danger they faced.
We are to be careful where we allow ourselves to go and who we allow ourselves to visit. We must watch ourselves and put no confidence in the flesh. It is of a fallen nature and it will fail us. We are admonished to bind the word of God to our fingers and write his commandments upon the table of our hearts that we might see the dangers of this world. Those who would destroy us are like the woman who had destroyed the young man – loud, bold, not embarrassed by their attire or actions. Under the guise of helping, they destroy the unsuspecting soul.
God has not changed his standard of morality. We are still to live pure lives in this impure generation. The standards of God are not outdated; he is the same yesterday, today, and forever. His word changes not and is forever settled in heaven.
Those who allow themselves to entertain lust need to realize that lust when conceived brings forth sin and, sin, when it is finished, brings forth death. Sin proudly destroys a person and never apologizes. Rather than submitting to lust, we are admonished to be examples of believers in the word of God, in our conversation, in charity, in kindness, in spirit, in faith, in purity, and in faithfulness. If we do these things, we are keeping his commandments.
Please feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498. Also, visit our website at facwellingok.org and listen to the services on Livestream/conference call.
There will be no service for Wednesday night, June 16, due to camp meeting.
Nancy Walker
Peggs Community Church
Services for this morning of June 13 were opened in prayer led by Brother Brian Bielli, with 61 in attendance. The devotional was taken from Acts 2:36-47, and the first song, "We'll Work 'Til Jesus Comes."
Michelle Fisher and Jimson Bluebird celebrate birthdays; Eugene and Nancy Hill celebrate their wedding anniversary this week.
We survived VBS! We had 79 kids enrolled, a bit less than what we'd gotten used to, but for the first summer "past" COVID, we feel we did really well.
Thursday, June 17 is the monthly senior lunch, serving from 11 a.m. until noon, dine in or takeout. Meatloaf, veggies, desserts are on the menu.
The Peggs Fire Department will be shooting off fireworks at dark on July 3.
Brother Rex took his message today from 1 Corinthians 15:51-58, with references to the book of Ezekiel, Romans and Hebrews. Today's message focused on death: physical death that comes to all living things, and the spiritual death that only comes to those who have not been born again into the kingdom of God.
It is written in Romans that "all have sinned and come short of the glory of God." And it's true. Since the falling away of Adam and Eve and their expulsion from Eden, mankind has been sinning in one form or another. Our lives, our time-travel here on Earth, begins with our births and ends with our deaths. We are given one chance, and sometimes more, to get our hearts right with God and begin our journey toward heaven and an eternal life with God, the Father and our Savior, Jesus.
An important point to remember: We all will die physically, we all will face God and answer for our actions on earth. Then we'll be asked, "What did you do about my Son?" If we can't answer that one correctly, well – you know the rest. Your eternity is up to you.
Kay Cordray
