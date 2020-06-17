Peggs Community Church
Services opened in prayer on June 14, led by Brother Doug Maag, who, by the way, hasn't been able to be with us for quite a while due to major surgery. We're so glad he's back. The devotional was taken from Ephesians 6:1-17.
Two couples are celebrating wedding anniversaries this week: Eric and Stephanie Deen, and Eugene and Nancy Hill.
The senior lunch is this Thursday from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., and they will be serving Indian tacos. Because of the upsurge in COVID cases in nearby counties, the Lady Samaritans have once again decided this will be a take-out, curbside pickup only dinner.
The Peggs Fire Department will be shooting off fireworks on the evening of July Fourth, but there will be no carnival, picnic, or other activities.
Brother Mike took the pulpit this morning and took us through Scripture showing us what we, as a nation, are doing to ourselves these days, and why it all comes from the devil and not God. He began with Exodus 3:1-7, the account of Moses approaching the burning bush. God tells Moses, and us, "I am the god of thy fathers....." and, though it wasn't added into the message, verse 14 says "I am that I am." That is our God, from before eternity until eternity is no more.
Going in to 1 John 4:1-4, we find out we need to try the spirits that beset us daily. If the spirits aren't of God, we need to stop hearing them and turn away. Verse 4 says "Ye are of God, little children, and them: because greater is he that is in you, than he that is in the world."
From this point, I'll be listing the Scripture Brother Mike referred to, in the order he did so. There's quite a lot of it, so I recommend you read it for yourself and hear the words of those God appointed to write rather than me. Here goes: Galatians 5:18-21; Proverbs 30:4 and 11-14; Leviticus 19:28; Deuteronomy 18:9, 11-12; Proverbs 5:1-5, 20:1; Jeremiah 1:2, 4-5; Romans 1:20-28; and Psalm 39:2-3.
Knowing that only God is the one that can change this world's situation, we owe it to him and ourselves to take a deep, hard look at what has been happening in the last 50 years or so and give it all back to the Creator.
Kay Cordray
Carter Baptist Church
Happy birthday and God bless Chloe and Sierra Wright and their grandmother, Sheila Ratliff.
May God continue to bless Les and Janet Meehan as they celebrate another year of marriage.
Pastor Matt Lawrence entitled today’s message “Getting my due.”
Job 1:9-11: “Then Satan answered the Lord, and said, 'Doth Job fear God for nought? Hast not thou made an hedge about him, and about his house, and about all that he hath on every side? Thou hast blessed the work of his hands, and his substance is increased in the land. But put forth thine hand now, and touch all that he hath, and he will curse thee to thy face.'”
Satan’s accusation was that Job served God because it benefited him, not because Job loved and trusted God. Just why do I serve Jesus? Is he enough?
Following the parable of the rich young ruler (Matthew 19:16-21) Jesus addressed question of rewards and service. Back then, wealth represented God’s divine favor. Peter asked, What is in this for us?
Matthew 19:27-30: “Then answered Peter and said unto him, 'Behold, we have forsaken all, and followed thee, what shall we have therefore?' And Jesus said unto them, 'Verily I say unto you, that ye which have followed me, in the regeneration when the son of men shall sit in the throne of his glory, ye also shall sit upon twelve thrones, judging the twelve tribes of Israel. And everyone that hath forsaken houses, or brethren, or sisters, or father, or mother, or wife, or children, or lands for my name’s sake shall receive an hundredfold, and shall inherit everlasting life. But many that are first shall be last; and the last shall be first.'”
The principal of rewards present sacrifice produces eternal privilege.
Matthew 6:19-21: “Lay not up for yourselves treasures upon earth…But lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven…For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.”
Following Jesus may not seem worth it. In God’s time and way, he will show you it is worth everything.
Matthew 5:11-12: “Blessed are ye, when men shall revile you, and persecute you, and shall say all manner of evil against you falsely, for my sake. Rejoice, and be exceeding glad; for great is your reward in heaven, for so persecuted they the prophets which were before you.”
Daniel 7:13-14 says this millennial kingdom is what the disciples longed for.
Read Matthew 20:1-16. Verse 16: “So the last shall be first, and the first last; for many are called, but few chosen.”
Serve Jesus faithfully, only give what you can’t keep, and receive what you can’t lose.
Where is your treasure, your heart?
Pray for the Richard Welch family at this difficult time.
Marta Vann
Tahlequah First Baptist
If you have ever played sports, especially contact sports, you have most likely heard your coach say “You’re OK, just shake it off.” It is pretty simple advice and Paul demonstrated it in Scripture.
The apostle Paul was on a ship to Rome to stand trial before Caesar. It was a long journey across the Mediterranean Sea and seemed even longer because of a terrible storm that hit and lasted for two weeks. Those on board were probably struck with sea sickness as they were tossed about for those weeks. The wind and the waves were severe and all of the cargo was lost at sea. The ship itself eventually went down, but because of God’s mercy, not a single person on board lost his life. They finally made it to the island of Malta. They were cold and wet and started gathering sticks to build a big fire so they could warm themselves and dry out. Paul picked up a bundle of sticks to place on the fire. As he was placing the sticks on the fire, a poisonous viper came out of the sticks because of the heat and bit Paul on the hand. Goodness! He had just been through the worst storm of his life and with God’s protection survived, and now a poisonous snake bites his hand. Hard to believe. The natives on the island thought he might be a murderer and though he had survived the storm, was bitten and justice was not going to allow him to live.
Paul, however didn’t freak out. He simply shook the snake off into the fire. The natives waited for him to die, but he didn’t. He didn’t get sick, his hand didn’t swell, the bite didn’t seem to bother him at all. The natives were shocked and then decided that Paul must be a good person and not a murderer and put him in high status among them. It just goes to show you how fickle humans can be. Lessons we can learn from Paul’s experience in Acts 28 are:
• Just shake it off. Shake off Satan’s poisonous fangs when they fasten around you. Turn his attacks on you over to God and let him shake it off. Don’t let Satan poison your life.
• Trust God’s Word as Paul did. God had promised Paul he wouldn’t die before he made it to Rome to testify before Caesar. Neither the storm or the snake was greater than God’s promise to him.
• People are always watching you. They are always watching to see how you handle unexpected attacks from Satan, just like the natives watched Paul to see if he was going to die. Do we become poisonous when poison is injected into our veins? Do we become bitter, cynical and vengeful? We should follow the perfect example of what Jesus did when he was hanging on the cross when the crowd and soldiers were hurling abusive words and causing physical harm and pain to him. He took all of their abuse and loved and forgave them. He shook all of it off and trusted his Father.
He has given us a great influence for Christ if we will “shake it off and trust the Lord.” That is always the right thing to do, it is not always the easiest thing to do, but it is always the right thing to do.
Sunday worship service is June 21 at 10:45 a.m. Join us this Father’s Day in honoring our fathers and worshipping our Father in heaven.
Terri Fite
Cookson United Methodist
Rev. Rachel Parrott and the congregation invite you to come as you are every Sunday to the corner of Highway 82 south and Cookson Bend Road. Sunday drive-in worship begins at 8:30 a.m., and inside worship is at 10. The physical address is 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road.
The Cookson community is slowly getting back to a new normal. Small groups are beginning to meet again with safety precautions and social distancing. The United Methodist Women met Monday night to replan mission opportunities for the rest of the year.
Scripture readings last Sunday were Romans 5:1-8 and Matthew 9:35-10:8. Pastor Rachel began her message with talking about the crowds. We have certainly seen the crowds, but have we been able to see the people. To truly see them, we have to have compassion for them. Seeing crowds bring on different responses. Jesus saw the crowds. He was accessible, approachable and engaged with them. He had compassion. Similar words for compassion include sympathy, empathy, understanding, care, brotherly love, gentleness, mercy, and humanity.
What does it mean to "really see" people? Not to prejudge or categorize people. Jesus' examples calls us to resist this urge. Jesus calls the 12 because he knows that it is God's will that all be gathered into the loving arms of grace. "The harvest is plentiful, but the laborers are few." The 12 are called together in order to go out, to be the church that truly sees the people in the crowds. Go and truly see your neighbors, love them and have compassion. See them with strength and grace that amazes you. Thank God that you are blessed in seeing them.
It is hard work to really see others and have compassion for them. You can control yourself in how you hear and see the other people around you. Go out and see the loving presence of God and follow him. You will grow in the love of Christ and be able to share more of God's love and mercy.
Cindy Ballew
First Apostolic
The glorious presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of worship for Sunday morning, June 14. “The Incompleteness of Your Life” was taken from James 4:14. The number one weapon of the devil is deceit; he is causing the world to believe that a lot of things in this world are really life. There are many ideas and opinions as to what life is. Some say to make your own life and live it whatever manner you choose is the true definition of life.
Others think that when a certain position is attained, that it is life. Those who are single feel that life is finding a mate, having a family, a home and a car, as well as a good job. To reach a certain age or to have a long life span is to others real life. While some think fit is to eat, drink and be merry for tomorrow they may die. The devil deceives them all.
All things in life are full of labor, but no one will ever be satisfied with the material things of life – the eye is never satisfied with seeing and the ear is never full of hearing. There is always something else to see, to have, or to hear. This human nature can never be complete without God.
Solomon, the wisest man in the world, tried everything there was to try; he made great works, built great houses, planted vineyards, gardens, orchards of all fruits, made pools of water to water trees, got servants, maidens, singers, great and small cattle, silver, gold and treasures. He increased more than all others and his wisdom remained with him. Most people would think that this is life, but the devil has them deceived as to what life is. To reach a goal will never satisfy the soul of a human being. Solomon saw that all that he had was vanity and vexation of spirit.
The real purpose of living is to find God and to obtain eternal life. The Lord said, “Whosoever findeth me findeth life.” Life is not found in fame and possessions. We are not complete unless we find the Lord. All the fulness of the godhead dwelleth in him bodily and we are complete in him. Even if we are like Lazarus at the rich man’s gate, surviving on the crumbs from the rich man’s table, but we know that in the Lord, we are complete.
When God created man, breathing the breath of life into him, man became a living soul. But until that soul has made peace with God, it will never be complete. The first step is to repent, turning from sin and toward God. After that, in obedience to the plan of salvation, we are to be born again of the water – baptism in Jesus’ name – and of the Spirit – receiving the Holy Ghost. We then become new creatures in Christ Jesus and our soul is satisfied
Revival continues with Brother Aubrey Yoder. Feel welcome to visit any time. Revival services are Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Monday-Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road.
For information, call 918-457-9498. Also, visit our website at facwellingok.org and listen to the services on livestream.
Nancy Walker
