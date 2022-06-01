First Baptist
“May the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, and the love of God, and the fellowship of the Holy Spirit, be with you all,” 2 Corinthians 13:14.
When Paul penned the words of this scripture, he had no idea about church Bible studies, potlucks, meetings and future services. Grace is a five-letter word that was simply designed to conclude his letter in a nice and poetic way. In writing these words though, Paul pronounces the reality which defines the lives of all Christians.
Quite simply, the words of the grace he’s talking about declares a truth about our lives. First, the grace of Jesus is upon us. In this scripture, grace is used as the entire redemptive activity of our Lord. Our entire salvation history is in this five-letter word. Grace is Jesus entering our world in very vulnerable ways, it is Jesus walking toward us when storms are threatening and it is Jesus touching our heart in our brokenness and giving us his healing and calming presence.
Grace is Jesus weeping with you through the losses and struggles of life. Grace is when Jesus went into the place of sin and death, pain and violence to extinguish their power over us. Grace is Jesus rising in God’s power to cover us like a blanket through his resurrection. Grace is the presence of the Lord in exactly the places that we do not or cannot deserve it.
When Paul said, “The grace of our lord Jesus Christ … be with you”, it is a declaration of truth for our life. These words invite us to live in this reality and to allow these promises to enfold us. Jesus, our Lord surrounds us. Paul also writes about God’s love over us. Just think about being able to declare the love of the creator of the universe and all living and breathing things in it and how it surrounds us. It is a sign of our faith and a reality that God’s love is extended to us. It is a fact!
God’s love is always upon our lives, no matter what is going on or how far off course we may go. God surrounds us with the deepest expression of love that we cannot even imagine. Even better, his love will never diminish or change or lessen in intensity. God’s love is constant. The Holy Spirit also indwells our lives through God’s love. When we recognize we are truly immersed in the Lord’s work, and feel God’s sacrificial love for us, how can we not be filled with the power of the Holy Spirit? The Spirit invites us to participate in Godly activity and to share in the work of God’s kingdom.
Sunday Services: Small Groups, 9:30 a.m., worship, 10:45 a.m., and Wednesday, June 8, noon to 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend the Tahlequatics Outreach Event.
Terri Fite
Cookson United Methodist
Rev. Rachel Parrott and the congregation invite you and your family to come as you are to the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road. The physical address is 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road. Sunday worship times are 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Small groups meet following the fellowship time after the first service.
This next Sunday will be Pentecost Sunday. It is fifty days following Easter Sunday. Everyone is invited to wear red. This is the day that the apostles received the Holy Spirit and began to speak in other tongues. Symbols of Pentecost include flames, wind, the breath of God, and a dove. Scripture readings will be Acts 2:1-21, Romans 8:14-17 and Genesis 11:1-9.
Mark your calendars: There will be a potluck dinner following the 11:30 a.m. service on June 12. The United Methodist Women will provide ham and everyone is encouraged to bring a side dish or dessert to share with others. This will be Pastor Rachel's last Sunday serving Cookson UMC. The OBI Cookson Community Blood Drive will be held Wednesday, June 15 from 1:30 to 5:00 p.m. inside the fellowship hall. Eligible donors will receive an Adventure Starts Here t-shirt and more. You may schedule an appointment by calling 1-877-340-8777 or visit obi.org. Walk-ins are always welcome and appreciated!
Father's Day Sunday June 19 will bring Kim Hutson leading worship and delivering the message with one service. The following Sunday June 26, the congregation will welcome Pastor Velma Carriaga at 10:45 a.m. as the newly appointed pastor for Cookson UMC and Gore UMC.
Pastor Rachel began her message by speaking about the Oklahoma Annual Conference that was held last week. This was the first time it was held in person in three years because of COVID. The theme was "Rekindle the gifts of God: Love, Power and Self- Discipline." This was based on 2 Timothy 1: 6-7. This was also tied into the denominations mission statement "Making disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world."
How will you allow God's transforming work to continue with you as you grow as a disciple? How will you share the good news and serve the world through transformation? Paul and Silas were placed in prison. They chose to pray and sing hymns. Change is hard. Change will be resisted. You can be a changemaker. On your journey of faith many times it is one step forward and two steps backwards. Trust in grace that you are worthy of the gospel that you proclaim. Rekindle the gifts of God that he has given you. challenge the status quo. What better legacy can you leave but make disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world.
Cindy Ballew
First Apostolic
The sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of worship for Sunday morning, May 29. "The Resurrection," was taken from Job 19:25- 27; 14:13-15, Acts 2:38, and 1 Corinthians 15:51-57.
The resurrection is the hope of every believer. Even in the Old Testament Job awaited the day when, in his flesh, he would see the Lord. Abraham looked for a city whose builder and maker is God. Jesus told the unbelieving Sadducees that he is the God of the living and not of the dead by reminding them that he is the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob.
Jesus wanted them to know that through the resurrection, there is life after death. We are all changed spiritually when we receive the Holy Ghost. Just as a corn of wheat dies to bear fruit, so must we die out to our carnal nature and sin to bear fruit spiritually. Before a person is born again of the water and of the Spirit, he cannot understand the things of God.
Paul said that if ye have not the spirit of Christ, ye are none of his. We must put off corruption and take on incorruption. To think of death is to think of pain and sorrow, but the resurrection promises new life and spirituality. For all Christians there is a change coming – in a moment, in the twinkling of an eye. There will be no time to get ready; we must be ready as we wait for his return.
Life with Jesus is an endless hope and life without Jesus is a hopeless end. Through the Holy Ghost, we can have eternal life. We must get and keep victory over the flesh. Then we can say, "Oh, death, where is thy sting? Oh, grave, where is thy victory?" Death and the grave have no power at the resurrection. Thanks be to God who gives us the victory.
When the apostles tarried in Jerusalem, it was to receive power from on high as the Holy Ghost fell on each of them. The Holy Ghost gives us power to witness. It changes us and it convicts us if we do wrong so that we can repent. When we have the Holy Ghost, we can know the Lord in the power of the resurrection and the fellowship of his suffering.
His death, burial, and resurrection represent repentance, or dying out to sin, baptism, or being buried with him in baptism in Jesus' name, and the Holy Ghost, or that resurrection power wherein we can walk in victory. As we obey his plan of salvation that he purchased with his own blood on Calvary, we know that we have hope and the full assurance that the grace of God will see us through to victory.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
Carter Baptist
For Memorial Day, Ron Hagel paid tribute to those who have served in the armed forces and to those who gave their life in their service for freedom.
Pastor Mat Lawrence brought a message about, “Remembering and Prayer.” We are a forgetful people. Let’s not forget to give thanks.
“Then Joshua called the twelve men, when he had prepared of the children of Israel, out of every tribe a man: And Joshua said unto them, Pass over before the ark of the Lord your God into the midst of Jordan, and take ye up every man of you a stone upon his shoulder, according unto the number of the tribes of the children of Israel:
“That this may be a sign among you, that when your children ask their fathers in time to come, saying, What mean ye by these stones?
“Then ye shall answer them, That the waters of Jordan were cut off before the ark of the covenant of the Lord; when it passed over Jordan, the waters of Jordan were cut off: and these stones shall be for a memorial unto the children of Israel for ever.”
“Joshua wanted the Israelites to remember where they had come from. He wanted them to build a memorial to commemorate their redemption” (Joshua 4:4-7).
“But thou shalt remember that thou wast a bondman in Egypt, and the Lord thy God redeemed thee thence: therefore I commend thee to do this thing” (Deuteronomy 24:18).
“Remember his marvelous works that he hath done, his wonders and the Judgments of his mouth” (Psalm 105:5).
“Wherefore remember that ye being in time past Gentiles in the flesh, who are called Uncircumcision by that which is called the Circumcision in the flesh made by hands; That at that time ye were without Christ, being aliens from the commonwealth of Israel, and strangers from the covenants of promise, having no hope, and without God in the world” (Ephesians 2:11-13).
Remember the humble prayer of Jabez.
“And Jabez called on the God of Israel, saying, Oh that thou wouldst bless me indeed, and enlarge my coast, and that thine hand might be with me, and that thou wouldest keep me from evil, that it may not grieve me! And God granted him that which he requested” (1 Chronicles 4:10).
Jabez asked for prosperity and increase and growth. He requested God’s presence and sought his protection from evil; God heard him and gave him what he asked for.
Can we pray as Jabez did with confidence, and without fear. Will we make prayer a way of life?
Day Camp is June 1-3. Children’s Camp is June 6-9.
Pray for our world, national and local leaders. Pray for each other
Marta Vann
Peggs Community Church
Sunday morning service May 29 opened in prayer led by Brother John Meigs with 42 in attendance.
The devotional was read from Luke 23:50-24:6, and the first song, "America." We had 60 for morning worship. Happy anniversary to Luther and Millie Williams.
Get well to Mike Parish and Lois Maples. Our love and sympathy are extended to the Yarbrough family and Jerry and Eunice Jennings on their recent losses.
Saturday June 4 - Branson trip.
Sunday, June 5 - Homecoming.
June 6-11 - Vacation Bible School with supper at 5:30 p.m. Classes are from 6-8:30 p.m.
Monday, June 20 - Falls Creek for teens.
Last week, what a wonderful job the teens did in conducting the evening service last Sunday night. It was a great evening and a wonderful blessing to know our young people know their savior.
Brother Rex based his message on scripture read from Genesis 28:10-20 and spoke of memorials, specifically memorials to God. He could have begun earlier in Genesis to find memorials placed to and for God, but the one referred to in chapter 28 is very specific in its purpose. Our memorials should have the same purpose, a singular dedication.
Noah built an altar, a monument, when he and his family were able to leave the ark. Abraham built an altar on which to sacrifice his son, but because of his obedience, the sacrifice was changed to a ram. Issac built a monument as well as a dedication to God, and Jacob used the rocks he'd slept on to build the altar at Luz, then renamed the place Bethel, the house of God. Godly people all down through the ages have erected altars and monuments to the one god that created the earth, people, and arranged much later, for us to receive salvation for ourselves through the sacrifice of Jesus.
Our greatest memorial today is that old rugged cross. The most powerful and heart-wrenching sacrifice was made over 2000 years ago; we still remember it, we still honor it, we can still claim it. Yes, we have many memorials to our honored fallen, those that gave their lives so we can live free; but the sacrifice Christ made makes us free indeed. May we never, ever forget that sacrifice.
Kay Cordray
Crossway Baptist
“I Need a Witness!”
That was the title of Sunday's message at Crossway Baptist Church, by Pastor D. J. Wulf, taken from Mark 5:25-34.
The woman with an issue of blood wanted to be healed, but also wanted to go unnoticed by simply touching the hem of Jesus' garment, then slipping away.
But Jesus called her out to testify what had happened to her. In the same manner, we are called out to be a witness to everyone around us about what Christ has done for us.
The message followed an emotional song service that included “Amazing Grace,” sung in both Cherokee and English, and special music by the trio of Amanda Pritchett, Cathie Estill, and Donna Trembly singing “Farther Along.”
Sunday School attendance was the highest since COVID hit, which was very exciting, starting the morning off on a high note.
Sunday evening, Brother Anthony Pritchett brought a stirring message from Matt 25:1-46.
On Friday, May 20, we paid our last respects to one of our dear Seasoned Saints, Loretta Bittle. More than 20 of her kinfolks from as far away as North Platte, Nebraska and Denver, Colorado, and as near as 100 yards from the church, as well as a number of her friends from church, gave Loretta a rousing memorial, relating stories about her, some in tears, some with laughter, but all in love.
There is a German word, Auf Wiedersehen, that literally translates into "Until I see you again." Auf Wiedersehen, Loretta Bittle.
Crossway Baptist Church is located at 230 W. N. Street, just two blocks west of the NSU Event Center in Tahlequah.
Sunday School starts at 9:45 a.m., and morning worship begins at 10:45 a.m.
Sunday evening worship, and Wednesday evening Bible study and prayer meeting, both start at 6 p.m.
Rides are available on our church bus by calling 918-718-5442, or 903-440-3509.
This Sunday morning, June 5, we will have a free breakfast before Sunday School, starting at 8:30 a.m. A donation box will be available, but a donation is not required. All proceeds go into a special music fund for groups that are periodically brought in. The next scheduled group is Abundance Quartet, from Branson, Missouri, Sept. 18.
Hope to see you Sunday! Until then, remember, God loves you, and so do we.
Gary Trembly
