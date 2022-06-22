First Baptist
It was often the job of a teenage girl to watch her two younger brothers. At that time, her home life was hard and challenging.
When nightfall came, her two brothers would tiptoe to her room and snuggle in for a story. She would tell them each to say a word. From those words she would spin a story that had her brothers hanging on every word.
Before long they would calm down and head back to their room and fall fast asleep. The girl didn’t realize it back then, but storytelling was a gift that God had given her. Her gift wasn’t that she just had a knack for telling stories, but something that he would use for his purpose later in her life.
In John 1, Nathanael (Bartholomew) is walking toward Jesus. Their paths were going to cross for the first time.
As they got close, Jesus tells everyone that is in hearing distance that Nathanael is a good man. Nathanael was puzzled and wondered how Jesus knew him since they just met. Jesus told him he saw him sitting under a fig tree before Phillip called him.
It is a great comfort to know that Jesus knows us long before we have things figured out. He sees us and knows us. He knows our character and the gifts that God has given us. He knows that we are a part of God’s wonderful plan for this world.
Nathanael became one of Jesus’s disciples and traveled to many countries sharing the gospel and led many to Christ.
When the teenager, now an adult, reflected on telling stories to her little brothers. She didn’t understand back then that the bedtime stories she told her brothers to comfort them and help them fall asleep, would lead to sharing the gospel years later.
We may feel ordinary and our unique gifts may seem like no big deal. We may wonder at times if God even sees us. He does, he knows us, and sees us.
He sees us like we once were and sees who we are becoming. He sees us how we are meant to be. He sees how we can take something ordinary and make it beautiful. He sees how we can bring light into a room or write music or the lyrics to a song.
He loves how we are good with children or how we have the ability to lead. He knows and sees what is unique about each one of us, and that is important. When we realize that Jesus knows and sees us, we begin to see ourselves the way he does. That fact changes us and brings us joy, which gives direction to our lives. We can then share that news with others which changes their heart too. And that, my friend, is worth celebrating.
Sunday services: small groups, 9:30 a.m., worship, 10:45 a.m., Block Party at First Baptist. Come join us for food, fun, and games on Friday, July 1 at 6 p.m.
Terri Fite
Cookson United Methodist
Pastor Velma Carriaga will be welcomed to the Cookson community this Sunday during the June 26 worship service at 10:45 a.m. Everyone is invited to come as you are, from wherever you are to the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road.
Last Sunday, Kim Hutson led the worship service. His scripture readings were Psalm 42 and Luke 8: 26-39. Familiar hymns were sung, such as "We are the Church" and "Trust and Obey."
He began his message by saying that Jesus still sends his message to the unworthy to share the message. Allow the Holy Spirit to control your life because demons cannot set up residence. When the Holy Spirit is in control all fear has been conquered. Allow the living water to guide and transform you and you will be amazed! Jesus Christ has plans for you.
"Return to your home and declare how much God has done for you" (Mark 5:19).
This was a commissioning of the first missionary. Every demon knows that water in the scriptures represents God's Spirit. Dryness often represents one who is void of the Spirit of God.
In the scripture, a glimpse of spiritual warfare is seen. The demonic man was out of control both physically and mentally. The encounter with Jesus was explosive.
Hutson then quoted 1John 5: 13-21. He also mentioned theologians C.S. Lewis, T.S. Eliot, and W.H. Auden.
Hutson concluded the service with the benediction by saying that God has poured a blessing after blessing upon you. You are healed and sent forth to serve in God's world. Go in peace and may God's peace always be with you.
Cindy Ballew
Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Bob Smith and Sandy Hagel.
Missionary John Ewart brought a sermon about the Bible.
“All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness: That the man of God may be perfect, thoroughly furnished unto all good works” (2 Timothy 3:16-17).
When Jesus was on trial before he was crucified, he and Pilate talked about the truth.
“Pilate therefore said unto him, Art thou a king then? Jesus answered, thou sayest that I am a king. To this end was I born, and for this cause came I into the world, that I should bear witness unto the truth, every one that is of the truth heareth my voice.
“Pilate saith unto him, what is truth?” (John 18:37-38).
The world today still struggles with the question, “What is truth?” The truth which the Bible speaks about affects people in how they live their lives and where they will spend eternity. If we are Christian, What must we do? Are we better at protesting than proclaiming what the Bible says?
Fifty-nine percent of the world does not know Jesus Christ. They are lost. That number increases daily.
Church, what do you believe? What does it matter? What is your source and authority? What we call truth in our flesh will send us to hell?
God, our creator and redeemer, deserves to say what is truth and how to live.
Revelation means to uncover or reveal. God has two types of revelation. One is a general revelation that is to all people about creation, history, and nature (Psalm 19:1, Romans 1:19-20). This revelation is not how people are saved. It can and has led to heresy.
The second is a special revelation. This type, which Paul wrote to Timothy about, leads people to personally know God. Timothy also helps to know and believe what the Bible says, to grow in their faith, to discern false teaching or heresy, and to better understand the things that happen in the world (2 Timothy 3:10-13).
In 2 Timothy 3:14, Paul tells young Timothy to continue building on and adding to what he knows and believes in.
Salvation is a continual, constant, ongoing, belief in the Bible. The word “believe” is faith in the verb form. It could be called faithed, or faithing in Jesus.
There are three common views of scriptures. 1. The human constructivist or the atheist view, which sees scripture as literature. 2. The human response God spoke in part, God’s word incompletely delivered so there are errors. 3. The divine inspirational view, God’s word is truth and can be trusted (2 Timothy 3:16).
The Bible is true, alive, active, energetic, quick, powerful, and equipping us entirely and forever.
Marta Vann
First Apostolic
The sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise for Sunday morning, June 19.
"Judgment of Sin," was taken from Romans 6:23 and Genesis 3:1-12. Sin is rebellion against God's word, the transgression of God's law. God will not tolerate sin, as sin is in direct conflict with the holy, righteous God.
Sin can never be viewed with indifference, but it must be seen for what it really is. All heartaches, broken homes, death, and sickness are directly caused by sin. Without sin, God would have no need to allow tragedies and trials to correct us.
When Adam and Eve were in the Garden of Eden, they were instructed to abstain from eating the fruit of the tree of knowledge of good and evil. Yet, when the serpent, more subtle than any beast of the field, gained Eve's attention, he was able to convince her that God lied. Eve, herself, lied by stating that she could not even touch the tree, lest she die. She all too quickly began to be of the same spirit as the enemy. Any of us who allow ourselves to listen to the devil can too quickly fall into the same trap.
Sin began when Lucifer exalted himself, saying that he would be above God in the heavens. He and one third of the angels who were also in rebellion against God were kicked out of heaven and sin was loosed upon the earth. When God created man, sin was already in the world. Adam and Eve, as well as all mankind, were given a free choice of whether to serve the Lord or not.
When Eve listened to the serpent and ate the fruit, she was deceived. But, when Adam ate of the fruit, he did so because he wanted to eat it. God told them that because of their sin that there would be pain in childbearing for the woman and the man would work to eat by the sweat of his brow, the woman's desire is to be to her husband and the husband is to rule over his wife.
In the church, the Lord has set in order that the wife is to be in subjection to her husband, as he is in subjection to the Lord. Likewise, the church is to be in subjection to the pastor, obeying them that have the rule over them, as the pastor is in subjection to the Lord and is led by him.
Feel welcome to visit any time - Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
