Rev. Rachel Parrott and the congregation invite you and your family to worship each week. Sunday morning services begin with worship at 8:30, followed by coffee and fellowship. Small groups meet at 9:30 and then a traditional worship begins at 10:30 a.m. The church building is on the corner of State Highway 82 south and Cookson Bend Road.
Last Sunday was Father's Day. Kim Hutson blessed us with the message. Scripture readings were from Hebrew 12:7-10 and Ephesians 6:1-4. Hymns and YouTube videos were selected for celebrating fathers.
Dr. James Dobson, in his book "Dare to Discipline," states that "Good fathers are made, not born." Children oftentimes follow in the footsteps of their fathers. In the early years of a child's life, he or she spends a great deal of time with the mother. Most men want to be good fathers to their children. You can model and pattern yourself after a perfect father.
Look at God the Father. He loves his children! Read scriptures verifying this: 1 John 4: 4:19, Romans 5:8 and Romans 8: 38-39. God the Father is quick to encourage his children and wants them to succeed. Kim gave examples how God encouraged his people. The intentions of God, the perfect Father, are never evil and never unloving, yet he disciplines his children. He disciplines because of his goodness and love (Deuteronomy 8:5, Hebrews 12: 10-11 and Deuteronomy 11: 19-20).
God encourages us to pass on the rich heritage of the faith to our children and to their children. The best thing you can do for your children is to be personally right with your faith. Continue to be transformed into the image of Christ. May we all finish this race and finish it well.
A team of church members is organizing a Car Show and Shine for sometime in August.
Cindy Ballew
Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Paisley Howard, Sierra and Chloe Wright, Sandy Hagel, Nate Fields, and Theresa Smith.
Happy anniversary and God bless Les and Jan Meehan.
Pastor Mat Lawrence's message on Fathers’ Day came from Ephesians 5:23-33.
These illustrate the three types of love Christ gave to the church.
Verses 23-25: For the husband is the head of the wife, even as Christ is head of the church: and he is savior of the body. Therefore, as the church is subject unto Christ, so let the wives be to their own husbands in everything. Husbands love your wives, even as Christ loved the church, and gave himself for it."
The first type is sacrificial; just as Christ gave himself for the church, so is man expected to give. So must the husband sacrifice to give the wife the things she needs to prosper in the marriage. Recognition of leadership comes by showing and doing, not by demanding. Submission comes when it is not demanded, but by respect and love. Leaders lead, and bosses demand. A leader must be disciplined in all his ways.
Verses 26-27: "That he might sanctify and cleanse it with the washing by the word, that he might present it to himself a glorious church, not having spot, or a wrinkle, or nay such thing; but it should be holy and without blemish."
The second type is sanctifying in that one keeps marriage pure and leads the household in worship, that both may be blessed in reading and studying of his word.
Verses 28-29: "So, ought men to love their wives as their own bodies. He that loveth his wife loveth himself. For no man yet hateth his own flesh; but norisheth and cherisheth it, even as the Lord the church."
The third type is securing, physical protecting her – not only that, but spiritually as well through prayer. She will be secure in the knowledge that she is cherished and is nourished in the marriage.
Verses 30-33: "For we are members of his body, of his flesh, of his bones. For this cause will a man leave his father and mother, shall be joined unto his wife, that they two shall become one flesh, this is a great mystery but I speak concerning the church. Nevertheless let everyone of in particular so love his wife even as himself; and the wife see that she reverence her husband."
As Jesus leads his church, so must the man lead his family.
Please pray for leadership of this country. Pray for service personnel, law enforcement, emergency workers, and of course, one another.
Pray for Vacation Bible School is June 28-July 1 and Youth Camp, July 5-9 at Tenkiller Baptist Assembly.
Ron Vann
First Apostolic
The sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise and worship for Sunday morning, June 20.
"Christ and His Church" was taken from Colossians 1:18 and Ephesians 4:13; 5:23-33. Everything that the Lord ever did, every parable he ever taught, every word he ever spoke, was for one reason: 'Til we all come in the unity of the faith. ..." It is more than obeying the plan of salvation that was preached on the day of Pentecost: "Repent and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost." Unity is working together for a cause.
Paul went on to say, "'Til we all come to the knowledge of the son of God." The Lord wanted us to have the revelation of the son of God, who he really is: God manifest in flesh. Only then can we truly understand the redemptive work done at Calvary. We are to come unto a perfect man, unto the measure of the stature of the fulness of Christ. We can reach a place in the Lord that he is satisfied with us. He measures our attitudes, faithfulness, generosity, even the way we treat our fellow man. All that we do is judged by the fulness of God. If we live our lives to please God, we will become perfect in his eyes.
The Lord used marriage as a way to teach unity in the church. The Apostle Paul called it a mystery, but he spoke concerning Christ and the church. God took a rib from Adam and made a helpmeet for him. She was bone of his bone and flesh of his flesh. Husbands are to be the head of the house and wives are to be in subjection to the husband. It reflects how the Lord feels toward the church and how the church should feel toward Him.
There is nothing we are more familiar with than how a husband and wife respond to one another in the home. The Apostle Paul taught that it not only points out the wife is to be in subjection to her husband, but it also tells why she should be. As the head of the house, the husband is to show due respect to his wife and is concerned for her. He is to love her even as he loves himself. The Lord showed his love for us in the promises he made for our salvation, the guidance we use every day from his word and through his leadership.
When a husband is not in subjection to the Lord, the wife is not required to be in subjection to her husband, but to the Lord. As long as the husband fulfills his role scripturally, the wife will be able to fulfill her role – until death parts them. The No. 1 cause of separations today is unfaithfulness. The same thing applies to our spiritual walk. We must remain faithful in every area of our walk with God until death. Then will we receive our reward and be united with our eternal bridegroom.
Please feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498. Also, visit our website at facwellingok.org and listen to the services on live stream/conference call.
Nancy Walker
Tahlequah First Baptist
Our surroundings – nature and our natural world – tell us we have a creator, and our creator is God. God is the one who imagined, fashioned and created all of nature, our universe and our bodies. No one else could have created such vast, beautiful and awe-inspiring landscapes as God, and no one else could have created the variety of nature we enjoy seeing.
Just think of all the color, variety of species, detail and different characteristics of animals. It is truly amazing! Not to mention the design and intricacies of our own bodies – another truly amazing creation. I would like to share some scriptures with you telling of God’s power to create all of these things. If you were ever in doubt about how everything came to be, doubt no more, here is your proof.: “Through him all things were made; without him nothing was made that has been made” (John 1:3).
“But ask the animals, and they will teach you, or the birds in the sky, and they will tell you; or speak to the earth and it will teach you, or let the fish in the sea inform you. Which of all these does not know that the hand of the Lord had done this? In his hand is the life of every creature an the breath of all mankind” (Job 12:7-10).
“Listen to this, Job; stop and consider God’s wonders. Do you know how God controls the clouds and makes his lightning flash? Do you know how the clouds hang poised, those wonders of him who has perfect knowledge?” (Job 37:14-16).
“In his hand are the depths of the earth, and the mountain peaks belong to him. The sea is his, for he made it, and his hands formed the dry land” (Psalm 95:4-5).
“The heavens declare the glory of God; the skies proclaim the work of his hands” (Psalm 19:1).
“For since the creation of the world God’s invisible qualities—his eternal power and divine nature—have been clearly seen being understood from what has been made, so that people are without excuse” (Romans 1:20).
“How many are your works, Lord! In wisdom you made them all; the earth is full of your creatures. There is the sea, vast and spacious, teeming with creatures beyond number—living things both large and small” (Psalm 104:24-25).
“The Lord loves righteousness and justice; the earth is full of his unfailing love” (Psalm 33:5).
“The wild animals honor me, the jackals and the owls, because I provide water in the wilderness and steams in the wasteland, to give drink to my people, my chosen” (Isaiah 43:20).
“The nations were angry, and your wrath has come. The time has come for judging the dead, and for rewarding your servants the prophets and your people who revere your name, both great and small—and for destroying those who destroy the earth” (Revelation 11:18).
Let us give thanks to God for his marvelous creation.
Sunday services include Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:45 a.m. Vacation Bible School is July 26-30, 9 a.m. to noon.
Terri Fite
Peggs Community Church
Fathers' Day services this June 20 opened in prayer led by Brother Mike Parish with 55 in attendance. The devotional was read from Matthew 21:17-27, and the first song, "When The Roll Is Called Up Yonder."
There were no birthdays, anniversaries, or get-well requests, but we would like to extend our prayers for God's peace and our sympathy to the Ross and Williams families on their recent loss.
The church will be serving hot dogs and such beginning at 7 p.m. July 3, preceding the fireworks display that is to be presented by Peggs Fire Department, which will begin right at dark. Parking for the event will be at the church and at the Peggs school parking areas.
Brother Rex chose Mark 5:21-24 for the basis of his message this morning. These three verses demonstrate the plea of a father for Jesus to heal his deathly ill daughter by asking him to accompany him to the house where the little girl was. This father's name was Jairus; he was a devout Jew who served in the temple as one of the priests, and normally wouldn't have had anything to do with Jesus, lest it cause damage to his own reputation and livelihood.
Jairus was so desperate to save his daughter that he sought out the one person everyone was talking about – the one who healed lepers, made the cripple walk, the blind to see again. Jairus looked for the Son of God, the only one he felt could touch his girl and bring her back to her family. Jesus, of course, immediately began his way to Jairus' home to see to the child, no questions asked.
There are a couple of points and an absolute truth in this account of a sick little girl and her dad. One, his baby girl was his heart and he couldn't stand the thought of losing her and would do anything, see anybody, lose his own career if it meant she would be well again. His love for the child was that deep and that strong. He would have given his all for her. Two, a belief so strong in the healing powers of the Son of God transcend even to establishing a faith that can work miracles.
The truth point: Jesus was and is the Christ, and only he can affect the miracles needed in so many cases is illness, sorrows, and all our troubles. Have you ever noticed how many of your friends, who may or may not be Christians, ask for your prayers when there's trouble in their families? I'm sure you have. Accept that which was asked, follow through on the request, and add to it a request of your own. Pray for their salvation.
This world is fast becoming a wicked, wicked old place to live, and Jesus' gospel needs all the born-again soldiers it can get. Remember your own families; pray for their needs, their salvation. Hold them in your hearts always and love them enough to do anything to keep them safe. That's the way Jesus loves us; after all, he died for us.
Kay Cordray
