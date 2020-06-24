Peggs Community Church
On June 21, Father's Day, our service began in prayer led by Brother Brian Bielli with 61 in attendance. The devotional was taken from Luke 15:11-32. Lynn Helton celebrated a birthday this week.
Next Sunday will be the last week we'll be holding only morning worship service. We will return to our normal Sunday and Wednesday schedule beginning July 5. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m.; worship service at 11; evening service at 6 p.m.; and Wednesday night Bible study at 7:30 p.m.
Another thought: we're just a few days away from completing the first half of 2020. It's already been a long year, but then again, where has the time gone? I about forgot: the youth's garage/yard sale will be Friday and Saturday, July 10-11, from 8 a.m. until around 3 p.m. or so.
Brother Rex took his message this morning from Jeremiah 20:7-11 and spoke of the condition of the church; where are we headed? Most of us know that Jeremiah is known as the "crying prophet," known for his sorrow over the nation of Israel and just how far they had fallen away from God. In today's Scripture, Jeremiah is nearly at the end of his rope and ready to give up delivering God's message to a people that not only refuse to listen, but scoff and ridicule the messenger. Jeremiah says in verse 9, "Then I said, 'I will not make mention of him, nor speak any more in his name. But his word was in mine heart as a burning fire shut up in my bones, and I was weary with forbearing, and I could not stay' (verse 11) But the Lord is with me as a mighty terrible one: therefore my persecutors shall stumble, and they shall not prevail: they shall be greatly ashamed; for they shall not prosper; their everlasting confusion shall never be forgotten."
We, the church of today, need to quit being so accepting of the ways and lifestyles of our world and nation. We need to get that "bone fire" back deep inside us and stand up tall for our Lord and Savior. Until the last days, there will always be those that ridicule and deride the message that Jesus left for us to deliver, but there will be a reckoning. They will stand before God and give an account of their actions, just as will we all. We cannot abandon the mission nor the message just because we're tired of being made fun of. The apostle Paul even says, when all else fails, just stand. So, Christian, take a deep breath, stiffen your resolve, stand up straight. We've got this; we win.
Kay Cordray
Cookson United Methodist
Rev. Rachel Parrott and the congregation invite all to two choices of worship at the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road. The parking lot drive-in worship begins at 8:30 a.m. and concludes just past 9. Small groups are meeting inside at 9:15 a.m. with masks and social distancing protocols being followed. Worship inside the sanctuary begins at 10 with everyone wearing masks and social distancing protocols. All surfaces are sanitized before and after usage. Visit Cookson UMC on Facebook to listen to Pastor Rachel's message on Facebook live.
The primary election for Precinct 09 will be held Tuesday June 30, in the fellowship hall, not in the main building. Park in the large parking lot and enter through the double doors located under the walkway. Bring your own black pen inside to mark your ballot. Safe protocols include: only seven voters at a time inside, six-foot distancing, and frequent sanitizing of all the voting areas. Wearing masks are encouraged.
Scripture readings last Sunday included Psalm 86 for the call to worship, Romans 6:1-11 and Matthew 10: 24-39. Pastor Rachel began her message by discussing how COVID has changed so many things. Matthew 10 has a series of warnings and exhortations and are hard to hear. Jesus exhorts us not to be afraid. Jesus doesn't promise that our decisions will not have consequences.
Often, we only listen to ourselves or those who agree with us, this is like the disciple being greater than the master. We then have stopped listening, learning and growing. It takes humility to listen to a master. When the self is the head of a house, the self then becomes the center of existence and brokenness results with individuals, families and community. We are called to be followers and disciples of Jesus. Disciple means learner and this journey does not end. Jesus always has more to teach and we always have growing to do. Discipleship includes developing your capacity for learning and growing in faith. You have to keep listening, growing, learning and changing.
The gospel continually shakes up values, rearranges priorities and reorients goals. Sometimes God speaks in unlikely places or through unexpected people. We must listen to the world and to the people around us. Listen to all people. Not everything we hear comes from God; listen and discern. Have more willingness to talk with one another. Genuinely seek to hear what the other is saying, especially when you don't agree; pause and hear what is being said.
When you hear a cry from the people that is a call to God then we bring it into the light. When you hear all the people you find God is at work. God is at work beyond, above and around us. Jesus brings us a sword to bring truth and justice to the world, to proclaim in the light what we hear from God. In Matthew 10:34, Jesus says, "Do not think that I have come to bring peace to the earth... but a sword."
Kingdom work is controversial and subversive. You must be confident that what you proclaim in truth comes from God. Be brave enough to examine what your words, actions and silence proclaims. Does it match the God Jesus reveals to us and the truth that Jesus came to proclaim? Is the sword you wield the sword of Christ's truth? Love like Christ loves. Jesus does not promise gentle paths or soft landings. He calls you to follow him and be about the work of the kingdom, the work that transforms the disciple and the world that leads to justice, peace and new life.
Cindy Ballew
Carter Baptist Church
Sunday’s message entitled “motivation for discipleship” was brought by Pastor Mat Lawrence from Matthew 20:1-16
Verses 1-2: "For the kingdom of heaven is like unto a man that is a landowner, which went out early in the morning to hire laborers into his vineyard. And when he had agreed with the laborers for a denarius a day, he sent them into his vineyard. Whatsoever is right I will give you. And they went their way."
Verses 3-6: "The landowner came again in the third, sixth, and eleventh hour seeking more laborers."
Verses 7-16: “They say unto him, Because, no man hath hired us. He saith unto them, go ye also into the vineyard, and whatsoever is right that shall ye receive. So when the even was come, the lord of the vineyard saith unto his steward, Call the laborers, and give them their hire. Beginning from the last unto the first. And when they came that were hired about the eleventh hour, they received every man a Denarius. But when the first came, they supposed that they should have received more; they likewise received every man a Denarius. And when they had received it, they murmured against the good man of the house. Saying, these last have wrought but one hour, and thou hast made them equal unto us, which have borne the burden and heat of the day. But he answered one of them, and said, 'Friend I do thee no wrong: didst not thou agree with me for a penny? Take that which thine is, and go thy way; I will give unto this last, even as unto thee. Is it not lawful for me to do what I will with mine own? Is it thine eye evil because, I am good? So, the last shall be first, and the first last: for many are called, but few chosen.'”
Here in these verses we see three spirits at work.
I. The commercial: I want more because I’ve done more. We assume that we deserve more from God because of how much or how hard we work.
2. The competitive: I do better work, such as the story of Saul and David where more was ascribed to David in song and praise. I always do better than he or she does and thats a fact.
3. The complaining: I’ve worked longer and harder. I should be treated better and have more. Complaining is an attack on God’s grace.
“External circumstances are not the key to eternal rewards.”
As always, pray for all church members, service personnel, leaders, and our country.
Church camp starts next Monday, June 29.
Pray for Hunter and Gabby who are engaged to say, “I will!”
Ron Vann
Tahlequah First Baptist
When you were growing up, it was comforting to know that your parents were praying for you. As kids, we probably didn’t think too much about it, but deep inside we knew that they were praying for us. Always concerned about our well- being and safety and because they loved us so much, they lifted up prayers to the Lord who could protect us even when they couldn’t and for our salvation and to have a relationship with God. It was their daily dedication to prayer for us that gave us security, confidence, and strength to know that God was always by our side.
Jesus prays for us, too. He is at his Father’s throne interceding on our behalf every single day. What an encouragement to know that Jesus himself prays for us. When you lose the loved ones that you know were praying for you, you might feel alone or a little abandoned, but knowing that Jesus is praying for us gives us immeasurable comfort and strength. How awesome. When Jesus ascended to heaven he didn’t stop his ministry to us. Not only did he pay the ultimate price for us and our sin, he is alive and is our advocate before God.
The devil is always lurking about to destroy us, but Jesus goes to the Father and intercedes for us. 1 John 2:1 says, “My dear children, I write this to you so that you will not sin. But if anybody does sin, we have an advocate with the Father, Jesus Christ, the Righteous One.” Jesus entered heaven itself to appear before God’s presence for us. He brings his love, salvation, and concern to the very throne of God. What a Savior he is.
Please join us for worship this Sunday. The 10:45 a.m. service is the only one. We look forward to starting Sunday school back in a couple of weeks and discipleship classes on Wednesday nights.
Terri Fite
First Apostolic
The glorious presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of worship for Sunday morning, June 21. “Gaius – The Faithful Man” was taken from 3 John 1-14. The life of Gaius can teach us what we can be for the Lord. We are here for a purpose – to honor our responsibilities to God. We, like Gaius, are all stewards in the work of God. Though we are all from different walks of life and personalities, the Lord can use each of us to reach people from every station in life. In our responsibilities to the Lord, we are to be examples, not only to the lost, but to our brothers and sisters in the Lord.
There is no room for compromise in the life of a child of God. Our word should be dependable; our conversations should not include any ungodliness. We are to be examples in charity, in faith, in spirit and in purity. We are epistles read of all men – to the lost as witnesses of the goodness of the Lord, and to the saints as an encouragement.
The first part of our responsibility is to let our light shine, for we have become new creatures in Christ Jesus. Our old man, or self, is passed away and all things are become new. We must be careful to show our love and respect for the truth – they that come to God must worship him in spirit and in truth – and that we uphold truth. God wants his church to come into the unity of the faith, being no more children tossed to and fro with every wind of doctrine. For God, who commanded the light to shine out of darkness, hath shined in our hearts, to give the light of the knowledge of the glory of God in the face of Jesus Christ.
Love is more than words – we prove our love of the Lord by our worship of him, lifting up holy hands without wrath or doubting. Let us be ever mindful of others lest we become a discouragement to them. One who is not offensive in word is a perfect person to the Lord. A bit controls the horse, and a small helm, a ship, but the tongue is an unruly member and, if not controlled, can defile the whole body. We need to watch our tongues; no man can tame it.
The Lord chose speaking in tongues as the Spirit gives the utterance as the evidence of the infilling of the Holy Ghost. We are not to forsake the assembling of ourselves together. It can be a discouragement to others when we are not faithful to church. We exhort one another by our faithfulness and putting the work of the Lord above all else. We must not attempt to give pastoral advice to others, for it is not the place of the laity to do so. King Saul was rejected of God because he usurped the office of the prophet Samuel. It is the pastor’s responsibility to lead and guide the flock of God over which the Lord has set him.
Revival continues with Brother Aubrey Yoder on Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Monday through Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy’s on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498. Also visit our website at facwellingok.org. Livestream is available for those who are unable to attend services.
Nancy Walker
CCF
Welcome to Community Christian Fellowship, a nondenominational, Bible-preaching and teaching church of God. The church is on State Highway 82 South at Keys. Regular services are: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; worship service, 11 a.m.; and Wednesday and Sunday night services, 6 p.m..
"...He leadeth me ...." (Psalm 23:2).
"He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name's sake" (Psalm 23:2-3).
Twice in these two verses it is said that the Lord leads us. He is the Shepherd and we are the sheep. The role of the Shepherd is to lead and the role of the sheep is to follow. It is not our place to do the leading; we can't. He is the leader, the one we are to follow. This is the charge that Jesus gives to those who would put their trust and faith in him as Savior and Lord.
"Then said Jesus unto his disciples, 'If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow me'" (Matthew 16:24).
We can make the choice to either follow Jesus and let him be the leader, or we can choose to step in front of him and take the lead ourselves. When we do the leading, we will always wind up going in the wrong direction; we will get ourselves into trouble and we will make a mess of our lives. We have all seen the results that come from doing the leading; we have all done it at one time or other. But when we will step back and let Jesus do the leading, we will reap a blessing, and a promise. He promises that if we will "follow him" then he will cause something to "follow us." "Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever" (verse 6).
As we are being led by him, then his goodness and mercy follows our lives. What a wonderful promise. And not only does it follow us just today, but everyday ("all the days of my life"). When we surrender the lead of our lives to him, there is nothing but benefits that come from it. We have him making the decisions, rightly dividing our path before us, leading us in the right way, keeping us out from destruction; and we have his goodness and his mercy following us everywhere we go.
If we follow him, then his goodness and mercy will follow us.
Jenny Dameron
