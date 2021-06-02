Peggs Community Church
Sunday morning services for the last Sunday of May 2021 opened in prayer led by Brother Loyd Eaton, with 45 in attendance. The devotional was read from Mark 15:9-20 and the first song was, "Battle Hymn of the Republic."
Luther and Millie Williams celebrate a wedding anniversary this week; get-well prayers and wishes go out to Vesta Robbins, Ronnie Hendrickson, and Carole Ross. Our sympathy, love, and prayers for God's peace are extended to the Harvey family on their recent loss.
Our homecoming is June 6 this year. We'll be holding regular morning services, then having lunch together after morning worship. Evening services will be suspended this week so we can get everything ready for our Vacation Bible School, beginning June 7 at 6 p.m. A light supper will be served for the kids and staff at 5:30 p.m. so everyone won't get so hungry during the evening! Pick-up time is 8:30 p.m., and as we've said before, we have classes for everybody from teensy kids to adults. If you'd like your child to attend and you don't really have anything else, come join us; you'll enjoy yourself!
The teens will be leaving for Falls Creek June 21, and so far, there are 10 intending to go.
Brother Rex based his message today on 1 Corinthians 15:58: "Therefore, my beloved brethren, be ye steadfast, unmovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, forasmuch as ye know that your labor is not in vain in the Lord." These few words end a short passage of a lesson to the church at Corinth as written by the Apostle Paul. The words are as relevant today as they were when he wrote them.
Be steadfast in faith, standing firm in you belief in the Word of God. Don't allow the devil to sway your thoughts and convictions toward the ever-changing views of the world. By keeping your eyes on Christ, walking in his footsteps as best you can, you will be able to focus more clearly on what the Holy Spirit has to say to you each day. Listen for that "still, small voice" carefully. If you're always moving around, nervous, trying to please everybody else, you're going to miss not only the instructions sent your way, but many of the blessings as well.
Be courageous in your walk with Christ. Don't be afraid to share the good news of the Gospel with others, always telling the truth of God and of the salvation he provided us in the person of his son, Jesus Christ. In doing God's work as best we can, where we can, and when, we will be able one day to walk streets of gold where there are no tears, no sorrows, no violence, no sin to tempt us and we can spend our time glorifying the one who set us free. Sounds real good to me.
Kay Cordray
Carter Baptist
Memorial Day, originally called Decoration Day, began after the Civil War and became an official holiday in 1967. Today, the church recognized and honored veterans from all branches of the military who had served to protect this nation.
Ron Hagel testified of recent things God has brought him through. He reminded the church of the attributes of the humble men and women who “had a job to do and did it the best they could.” They fought to keep this country free. The greatest freedom, however, is found only in the Lord Jesus Christ. Remembering the high cost of freedom is fading from our midst. How quickly we forget what Jesus has done for us.
Deuteronomy 8:11-19: “Beware that thou forget not the Lord thy God, in not keeping his commandments, and his judgments, and his statutes, which I command thee this day. Lest when thou hast eaten and are full, and hast built goodly houses, and dwelt therein; And when thy herds and thy flocks multiply, and thy silver and thy gold is multiplied, and all that thou hast is multiplied; Then thine heart be lifted up, and thou forget the Lord thy God, which brought thee out of the land of Egypt, from the house of bondage; Who led thee through that great and terrible wilderness, wherein were fiery serpents, and scorpions, and drought, where there was no water; Who brought thee forth water out of the rock of flint; Who fed thee in the wilderness with manna, which thy fathers knew not, that He might humble thee, to do thee good at thy latter end; And thou say in thine heart, My power and the might of mine hand hath gotten me this wealth. And thou shalt remember the Lord thy God: for it is he that giveth thee power to get wealth, that he may establish His covenant which he sware unto thy fathers, as it is this day. And it shall be, if thou do at all forget the Lord thy God, and walk after other gods, and serve them, and worship them, I testify against you this day that ye shall surely perish.”
The biggest problem in the modern church is that we forget. We have forgotten God’s forgiveness, his sovereignty, his justice, and all that he is to us (Mathew 16:24). We act, as R.C. Sproul describes, like functional atheists, who believe there is a God, though we are on the throne instead of God. Self-satisfied we perch on the fence and are lukewarm.
Ask for God’s help to, keep his commandments; live, remembering you were lost and now found, blind and now you see; bound in sin, and now forever free.
Marta Vann
First Apostolic
The sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services for Sunday, May, 30, opened with prayer and songs of praise. "Holiness," was taken from Hebrews 12:14, Deuteronomy 8:6, I Peter 1:14-16, Acts 2:38, and Romans 1:21.
Jesus did not come to destroy the Law, but to fulfill it. The things that were wrong in the Old Testament are wrong in the New Testament. God still requires that the clean and the holy are separated from the unclean and the unholy.
To walk with God, we must be holy also, for two cannot walk together except they be agreed. It is our reasonable service to be holy, even in conversation. Those who wrest the scriptures regarding holiness, rather than obeying them do so to their own destruction. We know the scriptures tell us we must repent, turning away from sin and toward God, be baptized in Jesus' name for the remission of sins, and be filled with the Holy Ghost to take on the divine nature of God. Without doing so, we are none of his.
God will not accept anything short of his requirements. He has qualified us to be in his presence when we obeyed his plan of salvation, for our nature was changed. We seek to please him by being obedient to His teachings and church standards. We are no longer prideful, but humble, seeking no glory for ourselves, but to glorify God only. We become obedient, as Jesus did even unto death, rather than rebellious against the things of God. We must maintain the Holy Ghost by dying daily to our carnal nature and sin.
We cannot let up in the battle, else our carnal nature will destroy us as we revert back to the rebellious nature of our birth. We, instead, need to keep the nature of Jesus alive in our souls. He desired that those lost souls be saved; never did he lash out at others or hurt them. He would always be firm and straight with them to show them the right way that they should go.
When we begin to have problems in our walk with God by becoming rebellious or prideful, we have allowed our carnal nature to overcome our divine nature. We need to realize the standards of the church are not a fence to keep us in, but God's requirements to keep the world out – for him to have a bride who keeps herself ready for his return. The standard of holiness sets the church apart, just as the fence of white linen set apart the tabernacle in the wilderness as belonging to a holy God. Let us follow peace with all men, and holiness, without which no man shall see the Lord.
Please feel welcome to visit anytime: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498. Also, visit our website at facwellingok.org and listen to the services on live stream/conference call.
Nancy Walker
Cookson United Methodist
Rev. Rachel Parrott and the congregation invite you and your family to the corner of State Highway 82 south and Cookson Bend Road. The physical address is 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road. New worship hours begin this Sunday, June 6. They are 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. worship and Sunday school at 9:30 a.m., with time for fellowship. The members are looking forward to meeting you!
The next Cookson Community Blood Drive will be June 16 from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Everyone is appreciated in helping to save lives. You may book appointments through obi.org and put 74427 in the zip code line.
Last Sunday, Pastor Parrott led the services for Trinity Sunday. Scripture readings were Psalm 8, Romans 5:1-5 and John 16: 12-15. How can God be three persons? The well-known hymn "Holy, Holy, Holy" sings "God in three persons, blessed Trinity." People's hearts sing what the mind cannot grasp. Psalm 8 is another example of what minds cannot understand. These mysteries evoke wonder instead of explanations. By Trinity Sunday, Easter is long gone. On Easter Sunday, it is expected to solve the mystery in God's presence in the risen Lord. You know the truth as you stand in wonder.
Life defies explanation. Yet there is wisdom and understanding. They are often felt through inspiration. The Psalmist asks, "What are human beings that you are mindful of?" The question is the answer. It is a response to the sense of wonder while considering the awesome, vast expanse of the Creator's reach.
God is so great and humans are so small. Yet God in three persons chooses to be known. God chooses a relationship with you that goes on and on. There are a lot of whys. Sometimes there is no reasonable answer. Why does God continually choose to love everyone, knowing who we are, knowing the smallness of our minds? Just say "Thank you, wow, help me!"
You serve an eternal God. You are called into the blessings of community. It is always growing and changing. Everyone needs to grow, listen and stretch your mind as spirits open to the vast diverse community of God that you are blessed to be with. A life built around answers is a life propelled by anxiety. The psalmist calls us to live not by anxiety but by wonder.
In Matthew, Jesus calls you to make disciples in the name of God, the Father, Son and Holy Spirit. Jesus encourages you to live in the Spirit and be open to fresh encounters with the revelation of Jesus receptive to the Holy Spirit, In Psalm 8, questions and praise peacefully coexist. It is possible to have questions and doubts and still believe. Also with questions and praise there is purpose to life. God the Father, Son and Holy Spirit hears you as you pray. Amen.
Cindy Ballew
Church of Jesus Christ of LDS
Families are an essential part of God’s plan. "The Family Proclamation: A Proclamation to the World" states, “In the premortal realm, spirit sons and daughters knew and worshipped God as their Eternal Father and accepted his plan by which his children could obtain a physical body and gain earthly experience to progress toward perfection and ultimately realize their divine destiny as heirs of eternal life.”
Within the walls of our home, many feel peace in the presence of their families. For others, families can be a source of hardship. For those who struggle with family relationships, know that Christ loves us, and through him, we can be made whole again.
God wants us to care for our families with all of our hearts. Families come in different forms, and family circumstances are not always ideal, but it is important to show love and support to them, whether closely or from afar.
When we place Christ in the center of our families, he promises us peace, safety, and comfort.
Chance Sleight
Tahlequah First Baptist
One summer, a lady and her family needed some sod to fill in some bare spots in their yard. They went to a local sod farm and picked some squares that had been left over. When they got them home, they put them together like puzzle pieces and planted them. Some were brown and yellowish-looking and some were bright green, but all in all, it looked fine. The lady sat down by where they had laid the sod and the Lord showed her something.
The newly laid squares would completely die if cut off from their root system and water. Some pieces were still damp and green, but the ones laid earlier were starting to yellow and dry, and the ones that were laid the longest were brown and brittle. She recalled how the ladies at the sod farm had assured her the yellow and brown pieces could be brought back to life with water and care. They said the roots would take hold and turn pretty and green, just like the newer pieces.
We as Christians can become like the yellow/brown grass. We can begin to feel withered and tired and start to fall away from our time with the Lord. We can neglect reading his Word and staying close to him. We can start to fade in some areas and fake what we are feeling within. And we might be able to hide it from others, but behind closed doors we know we are not all that God wants us to be. We lose our joy and our peace. Our love wanes and we not as kind or gentle. Our faith starts to diminish.
Here is the good news, though. If we will only take care of the things we sow, we can get our joy, peace, love, gentleness and kindness back. We can become shining and vibrant again. We can be like the green, nourished, moist grass, full of life, ready for all the Lord has for us. All we have to do is stay close to the Lord and his Word and those who love him. They will remind us of his truths for our lives.
We can never give up on a close, loving relationship with our Lord, no matter what the world and its people throw at us. You may feel like you’re in a dry, hard place. Just remember the Lord is always with you. He will never leave or forsake you and he wants you to come back to him. He wants to fulfill you. He sees what you are going through, just look for him and he will be there. Drink in his living water that only he can provide and pray for those around you who may be in the same dry, hard place.
“The grass withers and the flowers fall, but the word of our God endures forever” (Isaiah 40:8). Let us rejoice in the Lord like one who discovers a great treasure as stated in Psalm 119:162.
Sunday services are: Sunday school, 9:30 a.m., and worship, 10:45 a.m. Summer Discipleship Classes start June 2, from 6 to 7 p.m.
Terri Fite
