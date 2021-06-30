Church of Jesus Christ of LDS
Forgiveness is a virtue that church members learn when they are young, and its lessons are reinforced throughout our lives as we receive Christ’s instructions.
"Then came Peter to him, and said, Lord, how oft shall my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? till seven times? Jesus saith unto him, I say not unto thee, Until seven times: but, Until seventy times seven" (Matthew 18:21-22).
Love and care is associated with forgiveness. The great crowning love of the Savior was expressed when in his dying agony He cried out, “Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do” (Luke 23:24).
It takes a great deal of selflessness to forgive and to be forgiven. Because of forgiveness, we can establish peace. "Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God" (Matthew 5:9).
When we truly begin to understand forgiveness, we can start to forgive ourselves, repair relationships, see the world differently, be more kind and loving, and above all, we can start to see our own lives improve as the Lord showers his blessings on us. This week, what will you do to forgive someone who wronged you?
Elder Chance Sleight
Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Jeremy Liles and Jane Reed.
Pastor Mat Lawrence entitled the message, “The ridiculous believer, a ridiculous request.”
2 Kings 6:1-7 “And the sons of the prophets said unto Elisha, Behold, now, the plane where we dwell with thee is too straight for us. Let us go, we pray thee, unto Jordan, and take thence every man a beam, and let us make us a place there, where we may dwell, And he answered, Go ye. And one said, Be content, I pray thee, and go with thy servants, and he answered, I will go. So he went with them. And when they came to Jordan, they cut down wood. But as one was felling a beam, the axe head fell into the water: and he cried, and said, Alas, master! For it was borrowed. And the man of God said, Where fall it? And he shewed him the place. And he cut down a stick and cast it in thither; and the iron did swim. Therefore, said he, Take it up to thee. And he put out his hand, and took it.”
A group of prophets were cutting wood. An ax head broke and flew off into the river, and a prophet said, "I borrowed that." He thought his loss was final; he needed sympathy and mercy, he didn’t expect what he got. Iron ax heads don’t float, or do they? Elisha took action, for the ax head to float he cuts a stick, throws it into the river and the ax head swims to the top.
Now, this was not a life-or-death situation; it was just an ax head. God cares about the little things in our life, not just the big stuff; nothing is too small. God is a great God: we can go to him for anything. Nothing is too difficult or small for our God. To God, all things are possible.
In John 6 5-14, what was the probability of Jesus feeding over 5,000 people with five loaves of bread and two fish? There were also 12 baskets of fragments left over.
Remember Benaiah in 2 Samuel 23:20, who had chased a lion into a pit in the snow and slew him? God’s lion chasers are not afraid to trust him for anything. We may think, why would he answer my prayer? Why would he do anything for me or through me?
The more we grow, the bigger God gets and the smaller our lions are. Don’t miss this simple truth: You are the apple of God’s eye. He delights in you and your boldness for him.
Remember, and pray for VBS tonight through Thursday, 6:30 to 9 p.m.. Youth Camp is July 5-9.
Marta Vann
Peggs Community Church
Services for this last Sunday morning of June began in prayer led by Brother Mike Parish. The devotional was the 40th Psalm, and the first song, "Glory Land Way." We had 64 in attendance.
John Meigs celebrated his birthday a few days ago, and we've sent prayers and get-well wishes to Ava Shelley and Sonya Hartness; sympathy, prayers for God's peace to the Joice and Sunday families on their loss; and "we miss you" messages to Bonnie Reed and Nora Hildreth.
This Saturday evening, around 7, we'll be having a get-together behind the church. Hot dogs and munchies will be served, lawn games played, and the drawing for the prize the Lady Samaritans have been selling tickets on will be held. Then, at dark, the Peggs Fire Department will begin their fireworks display from the Peggs School lot. Sunday, the 4th, will be "red, white and blue day" for morning service; evening service will be dismissed so families can spend time together with their own celebrations.
I can't not give a report on the teens who just got back from Falls Creek camp: It has been reported that eight of the group either re-dedicated themselves to Christ, or went to the altar for forgiveness for the first time! God is so good! And so are our kids.
Brother Rex took his message this morning from Matthew 11:2-6, an account of John the Baptist sending some of his disciples to Jesus, asking, "Are you the one, or do we keep looking for one to come?" They were sent back to John, who at this time was imprisoned, with Jesus' answer. We'll let you look up the scripture and read the answer for yourself.
Needless to say, however, time hasn't seemed to change much of anything when it comes to doubting that Jesus is the Christ, the one who died for our sins, the one who healed the sick, raised the dead, caused the lame to walk, the mute to talk, the blind to see. Being raised in the time that we are in, with so much contradictory information being fed at us on an hourly basis, let alone daily, it isn't exactly surprising that people doubt.
For one, people need to be taught about Jesus at at early age so that when they're adults, they can reach an informed decision. Second, these same people need to recognize that they, too, are sinners – every one of us. Thirdly, pay attention to the call of the Holy Spirit and get to an altar of repentance. Accept the price already paid, turn your life around and try your best to live for Christ every day. You're not going to be perfect; no one on earth is. But when you're not, you have an advocate at God's right hand to intercede for you, forgive you, and help you move forward toward the end goal of eternity with God.
Was Jesus "the One"? Most assuredly. Do we need look for another? Not a chance. He's coming back; might just be real soon.
Kay Cordray
First Apostolic
Prayer and songs of praise opened services for Sunday morning, June 27, as the sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst. "Abel: The Excellent Sacrifice," was taken from Hebrews 11:4, Romans 12:1-2, and Genesis 4:1-12.
Sacrifice has been a part of living for God since the beginning. Many people try to separate themselves from the sacrificial part of their walk with God and then try to live for him. They are willing to go where the Lord wants them to go, do what he wants, and give what he wants them to give – as long as it causes no sacrifice on their part.
However, there are sacrifices required every day that we live for God; the more we sacrifice to the Lord, the closer we feel to him. To be faithful expresses our love for the Lord. Our bodies are a living sacrifice, holy and acceptable unto God, which is our reasonable service. We can offer up the sacrifice of praise or of giving in the offering, but all of our sacrifices must be acceptable to God.
Cain and Abel were raised alike, received the same teaching and had the same chance to have their names recorded in the Book of Life. As the time came for offering a sacrifice to God, Abel presented to him a slain, bloody lamb – an innocent animal that had suffered greatly. Cain, on the other hand, offered fine flour, smelling of spice. God refused to accept Cain's offering because he looked further than the things on the altar; he looked into their hearts.
Today, many people assume that because they decorate and dress up their religion that God will accept it, but God will not accept anything that is not holy. We are to follow peace with all men, and holiness, without which no man shall see the Lord.
God tried to reason with Cain, but he refused to be counseled. He was to stubborn to repent! Lest we become like Cain, we ought to search ourselves and keep in step with God. Cain ended up a murderer because he failed to listen to God. Those people today with Cain's attitude are traitors, malicious gossipers, heady, high-minded, unthankful, unwilling to listen, lovers of pleasure more than lovers of God. We are to turn away from such, lest they cause us also to fall.
Let us be ready for that great day of the Lord as we offer up our sacrifices of praise and thanksgiving to him daily.
Please feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
Cookson United Methodist
Rev. Rachel Parrott and the congregation wish you and your family to have a blessed and safe Fourth of July weekend.
Prayers for the ones with family members who have lost loved ones so that we may have our freedom and independence. Cookson United Methodist Church is on the corner of State Highway 82 south and Cookson Bend Road. The physical address is 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road.
Last Sunday, scripture readings were Psalm 30 and Mark 5: 21-43. These stories in Mark 5 are about fear and faith, desperation and wholeness, the marginalized and the powerful. Jesus knows when the right things need done. Jesus is not concerned about purity laws. As the Son of God, Jesus reaches through the purity boundaries form his great mercy, compassion and love. Jesus takes the time to speak with the outcast. He takes the time to speak with the outcast. He takes time to heal and bless the lowly. Jesus says, "Do not fear; just believe."
Whatever is going on in your lives, whatever are the circumstances don't be afraid; just believe. All prayers are not answered just you pray them. Prayers work often in unexpected ways – ways that you may not see at first. To pray is to edge into a deeper relationship with God. Your mind and heart may be changed. Jesus is with you through it all. He never leaves. He never leaves or deserts you. He always hears your prayers. He always answers your prayers, even if in unexpected ways.
Do not fear. Just believe. To be astonished by God is one of the things that makes being a Christian exciting. God moves in surprising ways. when you come to God with faith and even fear. Allow God to come to you in desperate situations you can be transformed along with your mind and heart. The power of Jesus can take you from one side to the other.
Cindy Ballew
Tahlequah First Baptist
“If any of you lacks wisdom, you should ask God, who gives generously to all without finding fault, and it will be given to you. But when you ask, you must believe and not doubt, because the one who doubts is like a wave of the sea, blown and tossed by the wind. That person should not expect to receive anything from the Lord Such a person is double-minded and unstable in all they do” (James 1:5-8 NIV)
Our thoughts can be tricky. On the one hand, thy can be intriguing, imaginative, motivating, reminiscent and encouraging. On the other hand, they can be completely rogue and out there. After they pop into our minds, they have to land somewhere, and if we are not very careful to guide them in the right direction, they can cause trouble in our lives and can derail us completely.
If you are a child of God, nothing can separate you from God. You cannot get beyond his loving reach. Life can deal some crushing blows to us and will try to make us think differently about God’s love for us, and lies can find a place in our minds to harm our thinking and try to disqualify us. The devil’s main mission is to take us out completely.
We can doubt and think there is something wrong with us, when God says that is not at all who we are. He says we are “fearfully and wonderfully made.” He chose us to live with purpose and for a purpose. Worry only creates anxiety and can lead to a lack of trust in God. Shame and guilt can kill our confidence and ultimately become a destructive storm. These things never come from God. He never lays guilt on us and he tells us to give all of our worries to him and he will handle them.
In a world where social media, TV, and many other outlets can make us feel less than who we are and where we are, making us compare ourselves to others and what they have and making us feel guilty. Knowing nothing can separate us from God, if we are believers in him, is a truth worth remembering. We should always keep our minds focused on the truth. Through Christ, we have the power to overcome every attack on our thoughts. Satan’s lies are no match for God. We only need to stay focused on God’s plan and purpose for our lives and stay in tune with the truth.
Vacation Bible School is July 26-30 from 9 a.m. to noon. You may register your child at www.fbctah.org.
Terri Fite
