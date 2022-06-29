Carter Baptist
Happy birthday, and God bless Jeremy Liles, Nate Fields, Jane Reed, Theresa Smith, Chloe and Sierra Wright, and Paisley Howard.
Pastor Mat Lawrence brought a message about staying fresh in God’s work. Galatians 6:9: “And let us not be weary in well doing; for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not.”
Even in loss, tribulation, and conflict, God remains faithful and sovereign to his purposes.
“And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose” (Romans 8:28).
It is possible to get tired of doing God’s work, especially when we try to do his work in the strength of our own flesh. God has given us a helper, the Holy Spirit, who dwells in us and empowers us to do what we are called to do.
Remember Jesus said in Mark 14:38, “The Spirit truly is ready, but the flesh is weak.”
We get tired because the need is so huge and the fields are vast. There are so many lost and hurting people all around us who need to know how much Jesus loves them.
The work of God can be tiring because the results are not what we hoped for at times. Look at Noah who preached for 40 years and no one was saved outside of his family. Isaiah writes about few hearing and understanding.
“Also I heard the voice of the Lord, saying, whom shall I send, and who will go for us? Then said I, Here am I, send me. And he said, Go, and tell this people, Hear ye indeed, but understand not, and see ye indeed, but perceive not. Make the heart of this people fat, and make their ears heavy, and shut their eyes; lest they see with their eyes, and hear with their ears, and understand with their heart, and convert, and be healed. Then said I, Lord, how long? And he answered, Until the cities be wasted without inhabitant, and the houses without man, and the land be utterly desolate, And the Lord have removed men far away, and there be a great forsaking in the midst of the land” (Isaiah 6:8-13).
Sometimes there are problems where we serve, some are unemployed, some quit, some backslide, sometimes only some stick in there. Victory comes in due season, not on our own time clock. It also takes time to train the younger people coming up. Let's stay faithful and fresh.
“I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me” (Philippians 4:13).
Attract people to the church by loving them.
Please pray for Glenda Green and her loving family
Marta Vann
Cookson United Methodist
Come as you are to the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road to worship Sunday mornings at 10:45 a.m. Small groups meet at 9:30 a.m. with fellowship time in between. The physical address is 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road.
Pastor Velma Carriaga led Cookson UMC in her first worship service as Cookson's pastor last Sunday. Scripture readings were Psalm 16 and Ephesians 4:1-16. Her sermon title was "Where is Your Pebble?"
Her message began with an introduction about herself. Velma was raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She has chosen to dedicate her life to serve the Lord. Her only children are her fur family, German shepherds, cats, and guinea pigs. Velma has a long history in Methodism. Her hobbies include reading, watching movies, cooking, and growing plants.
Your church should be the most important mission in the community. How important is it to you? Do you believe that God has a plan for your church? Is your church preparing the world for the coming of the Kingdom of God by proclaiming the Gospel of Jesus Christ? Is this the most important thing to do?
Christ came into the world to save it (John 3:17.) The Apostle Paul tells two critical things: it is imperative that the church remains united and that every person has a gift to be used in God's service, so that the body of Christ may be built up. Make every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace. Love each other. In 1 Corinthians 12, Paul tells you that each person has been given spiritual gifts. This is to equip God's people – the church – for works of service, so that the body of Christ may be built up.
Pastor Velma related an Aesop's fable about an old crow dropping pebbles one at a time into a jug until the water got close enough to drink. This was her understanding of the way God has chosen to work in this world. Each person drops their own pebble, such as teaching children, making a home or hospital visit, serving, volunteering, mission work, or by so many other ways to serve. Some pebbles may not seem as important, but God's plan for creation includes you.
The crisis of the church today is one of commitment. In order for the waters of God to rise, each person must drop their pebble to serve. Everyone has a calling and a ministry. Get out of the pews and into the world to spread the good news. God is all around. Jesus Christ is walking with you. The Holy Spirit will give you the words. One day, you will hear the words, "Well done good and faithful servant," as you stand and see the grand kingdom of all the pebbles that have been made together.
Cindy Ballew
First Apostolic
The sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise for Sunday morning on June 26.
"The Kingdom of God", was taken from Matthew 5:1-16; 7:24, 1 Timothy 3:16, and Acts 2:38. Actions demonstrate to the world a true Christian life. The darker that the world gets, the brighter the church will shine. It is imperative that the church never lower her standards, for the church is the light of the world and the salt of the earth.
Under the religious system of Jesus' day, the leaders had developed 613 requirements necessary to live for the Lord. Yet, Jesus said, regarding the greatest of all commandments, that we are to, "Love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, with all thy soul, with all thy strength, and with all thy mind, and thy neighbor as thyself." On these, hang all the law and the prophets.
There can never be enough resolutions or laws to cause a person to serve God. A true experience with God, in obedience to his plan of salvation, will cause one to serve God because he loves him. It is the love of Christ that constraineth us as we serve him and seek to do his will.
There were many opinions as to who Jesus was as he walked the shores of Galilee. He was God manifest in flesh, while here on this earth. Many great men have come and gone and, after their deaths, are remembered no more. But the life of Jesus has had an influence and impact on the world to this day, through his death, burial, and resurrection.
Though people can live upright, moral lives, Jesus teaches us that the Holy Ghost within us makes us acceptable to the kingdom of God. We must be born again of the water and of the Spirit. After the Holy Ghost has come upon us, we shall receive power to be what we need to be in serving the Lord. Our attitudes as Christians greatly influence our lives with God. We are blessed if we are poor in spirit, or humbly serve God. Our ability is nothing, for if we are truly humble, God will enable us to do his work.
When we mourn, the Lord will comfort us for he is touched by the feelings of our infirmities. To be meek, we must have the right perspective of God. He will take care of our avenger when we are under attack. We must not allow ourselves to get ahead of God, but walk step-by-step with him. Those who hunger and thirst after righteousness are blessed because they shall be filled. Sin does not appeal to anyone who has a true experience with God, for all things change when we become new creatures in Christ Jesus as our focus is now to please him in all that we do.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
First Baptist
God has a purpose and a plan for every life. Sometimes he answers our prayers with “yes” or, “no” or sometimes, “not now.” The Lord’s timing is perfect and when he tells us, “not now,” and we wait on his perfect timing, rich rewards come to us. When we lean on him during delays, he will strengthen us. He tells us in scripture that, “those who wait on the Lord will gain new strength.” He gives us the metaphor of an eagle beneath his wings. As the spirit of God lifts us up, his strength sustains us as we abide in him.
When we face difficult decisions, learning to wait is the key. You won’t find any place in the scriptures that tells us to take control and fight our own battles. God is the one who fights our battles, and we are to be patient and trust him.
David is a great example of patience. When he faced his greatest battles, he waited upon the Lord. For his patience, God delivered him from destruction and brought peace into his heart.
In Psalm 40:3, David said, “And he has put a new song in my mouth, even praise unto our God: many shall see it, and fear, and shall trust in the Lord.”
God will do the same for us. When we wait on him, he will give us supernatural strength to do the things he requires of us. God’s spirit does for us what we can’t do for ourselves. Every time one of God’s people was victorious, he or she was waiting and trusting in him.
We can experience that same victory in our life. When you have the Lord God Almighty acting on your behalf, there is no way you can lose.
Have a blessed Fourth of July and remember to thank God for our beautiful country and the many, many freedoms that we enjoy in America. Praise be to God!
Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m., with worship at 10:45 a.m.
Terri Fite
